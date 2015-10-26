Durrin, Rochette win Manitoba GP races
Second day of racing on Canadian Championship course
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|1:01:22
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:16
|3
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team)
|0:00:21
|4
|Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:24
|5
|Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:00:33
|6
|Raphael Gagné (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:00:34
|7
|Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)
|0:00:35
|8
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)
|0:00:52
|9
|Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|10
|Mike Garrigan
|0:01:40
|11
|Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:01:44
|12
|Jeremy Martin
|0:01:58
|13
|Cameron Jette (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:02:36
|14
|Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:02:38
|15
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:02:39
|16
|Danick Vandale (Russ Hays/Accent Inns)
|0:02:44
|17
|Josh Bauer (Twin Six)
|0:03:19
|18
|Jonathan Page (Fuji)
|0:03:24
|19
|Trevor O'Donnell (Real Deal Gears)
|0:03:36
|20
|Chris Prendergast (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|0:03:50
|21
|Jake Wells (NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:03:51
|22
|Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)
|0:04:15
|23
|Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team)
|0:04:25
|24
|Isaac Niles (Bicisport)
|0:04:39
|25
|Adam Roberge (C3 Vélo Pays d'en Haut)
|0:04:40
|26
|Parker Bloom (Stuckylife / VIACRA)
|0:04:42
|27
|Jason Wiebe (Team Manitoba)
|0:04:52
|28
|Terry Mckall (Stuckylife / VIACRA)
|0:05:52
|29
|Brett Wakefield (Giant Vancouver)
|0:06:08
|30
|Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)
|0:06:43
|31
|Devon Moonie (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:07:05
|32
|Jon Winfield (AWI Racing)
|33
|Olli Hyytiainen (Dark Red Racing)
|34
|Ari Robinson (Bikes and Beyond)
|35
|Richard Machhein (Team Giant Vancouver)
|36
|Dylan Harris (Olympia Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|DSQ
|Edouard Tougas (Acquisio)
|DNS
|Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead River Valley Health)
|DNS
|Jon Slaughter (Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's CC)
|DNS
|Ryan Hopping (Redbike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:43:09
|2
|Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing p/b Broad Street Cycles)
|0:00:28
|3
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team)
|0:00:51
|4
|Gabriella Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|5
|Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)
|0:01:02
|6
|Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada)
|0:01:12
|7
|Ruby West (Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|8
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Racing)
|0:01:55
|9
|Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 VALS)
|0:02:00
|10
|Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)
|0:02:10
|11
|Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:02:22
|12
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|0:02:28
|13
|Carolina Gomez (Muscle Milk/Specialized)
|0:03:12
|14
|Janna Gillick (Cowichan Cycles Cartel)
|0:03:24
|15
|Carol Jeane Sansome
|0:03:27
|16
|Mandy Dreyer
|0:03:32
|17
|Shantel Koenig (Kokanee Redbike)
|0:05:22
|18
|Dana Gilligan (Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's CC)
|0:06:10
|19
|Ally Stacher (NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:07:06
|20
|Béatrice Le Sauteur (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)
|0:08:00
|21
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performance)
|0:08:40
|DNS
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
