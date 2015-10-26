Trending

Durrin, Rochette win Manitoba GP races

Second day of racing on Canadian Championship course

Image 1 of 18

Jeremy Durrin celebrates his 2015 Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclocross win with Winnipeg fans

Jeremy Durrin celebrates his 2015 Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclocross win with Winnipeg fans
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 2 of 18

Allen Krughoff dropped Michael van den Ham to get third place

Allen Krughoff dropped Michael van den Ham to get third place
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 3 of 18

Spectators crowded around three stretches of sand pits

Spectators crowded around three stretches of sand pits
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 4 of 18

New cyclocross champion Raphael Gagne on the runup

New cyclocross champion Raphael Gagne on the runup
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 5 of 18

Natasha Elliott leads out Anna Schappert and Meredith Miller

Natasha Elliott leads out Anna Schappert and Meredith Miller
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 6 of 18

Mical Dyck checks in with Meredith Miller after the finish

Mical Dyck checks in with Meredith Miller after the finish
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 7 of 18

Meredith Miller exits the Volvo Vortex

Meredith Miller exits the Volvo Vortex
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 8 of 18

Mark McConnell from Calgary, aka Hot Sauce, finished 7th

Mark McConnell from Calgary, aka Hot Sauce, finished 7th
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 9 of 18

Maghalie Rochette wins the 2015 Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclocross, her first UCI cyclocross victory

Maghalie Rochette wins the 2015 Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclocross, her first UCI cyclocross victory
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 10 of 18

Maghalie Rochette and Mical Dyck in the section where Rochette got away

Maghalie Rochette and Mical Dyck in the section where Rochette got away
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 11 of 18

Jonathan Page would decimate a derailleur and finish 18th

Jonathan Page would decimate a derailleur and finish 18th
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 12 of 18

Gabby Durrin cheers on her Neon Velo husband

Gabby Durrin cheers on her Neon Velo husband
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 13 of 18

Gabby Durrin at the start

Gabby Durrin at the start
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 14 of 18

Free Belgian waffles for hungry spectators

Free Belgian waffles for hungry spectators
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 15 of 18

Folks are friendly in Winnipeg

Folks are friendly in Winnipeg
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 16 of 18

Elite women take off down the pavement before heading onto grass

Elite women take off down the pavement before heading onto grass
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 17 of 18

Danick Vandale from Winnipeg was best U23 rider on the day

Danick Vandale from Winnipeg was best U23 rider on the day
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)
Image 18 of 18

U23 rider Dana Gilligan from Ontario Province

U23 rider Dana Gilligan from Ontario Province
(Image credit: Thomas Fricke)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)1:01:22
2Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:00:16
3Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team)0:00:21
4Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:00:24
5Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:00:33
6Raphael Gagné (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:00:34
7Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)0:00:35
8Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)0:00:52
9Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:07
10Mike Garrigan0:01:40
11Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:01:44
12Jeremy Martin0:01:58
13Cameron Jette (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:02:36
14Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:02:38
15Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:02:39
16Danick Vandale (Russ Hays/Accent Inns)0:02:44
17Josh Bauer (Twin Six)0:03:19
18Jonathan Page (Fuji)0:03:24
19Trevor O'Donnell (Real Deal Gears)0:03:36
20Chris Prendergast (Jet Fuel Coffee)0:03:50
21Jake Wells (NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team)0:03:51
22Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)0:04:15
23Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team)0:04:25
24Isaac Niles (Bicisport)0:04:39
25Adam Roberge (C3 Vélo Pays d'en Haut)0:04:40
26Parker Bloom (Stuckylife / VIACRA)0:04:42
27Jason Wiebe (Team Manitoba)0:04:52
28Terry Mckall (Stuckylife / VIACRA)0:05:52
29Brett Wakefield (Giant Vancouver)0:06:08
30Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)0:06:43
31Devon Moonie (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:07:05
32Jon Winfield (AWI Racing)
33Olli Hyytiainen (Dark Red Racing)
34Ari Robinson (Bikes and Beyond)
35Richard Machhein (Team Giant Vancouver)
36Dylan Harris (Olympia Cycling Club)
DNFAnthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
DSQEdouard Tougas (Acquisio)
DNSEvan Wishloff (Pedalhead River Valley Health)
DNSJon Slaughter (Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's CC)
DNSRyan Hopping (Redbike)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:43:09
2Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing p/b Broad Street Cycles)0:00:28
3Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team)0:00:51
4Gabriella Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:00:56
5Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)0:01:02
6Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada)0:01:12
7Ruby West (Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)0:01:23
8Maggie Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Racing)0:01:55
9Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 VALS)0:02:00
10Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)0:02:10
11Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:02:22
12Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)0:02:28
13Carolina Gomez (Muscle Milk/Specialized)0:03:12
14Janna Gillick (Cowichan Cycles Cartel)0:03:24
15Carol Jeane Sansome0:03:27
16Mandy Dreyer0:03:32
17Shantel Koenig (Kokanee Redbike)0:05:22
18Dana Gilligan (Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's CC)0:06:10
19Ally Stacher (NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team)0:07:06
20Béatrice Le Sauteur (SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized)0:08:00
21Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performance)0:08:40
DNSLeah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Latest on Cyclingnews