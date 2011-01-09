Trending

Schwames wins junior title at Luxembourg 'cross

Fritsch, Gleis round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Schwarmes0:43:58
2Sven Fritsch0:00:24
3Ralph Gleis0:01:47
4Jimmy Reinert0:02:57
5Yannick Rausch0:03:18
6Christophe Braun0:04:22
7Pierre Lux0:05:16
8Eric Thill0:06:16
9Andrea Leoni0:08:57
10Pol Flesch0:09:44
11Steve Tintinger0:15:47

