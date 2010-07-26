Trending

Kreuchler wins marathon

Kaltenhauser takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:50:04
2Hans Peter Obwaller (Aut)0:51:21
3Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:51:59
4Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:53:29
5Robert Kircher (Aut)0:55:39
6Roland Plank (Aut)0:56:01
7Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)0:57:09
8Erich Baumgartner (Aut)1:00:00
9Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)1:01:47
10Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)1:01:48
11Timothy Carleton (Can)1:08:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Kaltenhauser (Ger)3:45:35

