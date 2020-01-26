Kabush and Hall win Low Gap – Grasshopper Adventure Series 2020
Stetina takes second at men's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush
|2:29:47
|2
|Peter Stetina
|3
|Sandy Floren
|0:00:01
|4
|Chris Baird
|0:07:49
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam
|0:08:35
|6
|Tyler Ackerson
|0:16:30
|7
|Jonathan Baker
|0:17:45
|8
|David Richter
|0:18:19
|9
|Shannon Owery
|0:18:32
|10
|Mark Severy
|0:19:10
|11
|Brian Funk
|0:21:54
|12
|Gavin Murray
|0:24:24
|13
|Zach Morvant
|0:27:36
|14
|Chas Christiansen
|0:27:43
|15
|Kazzle Spencer
|0:45:16
|16
|Todd Stone
|1:00:52
|17
|Jd Bergmann
|1:02:41
|18
|Richard Sheehe
|1:10:05
|19
|Marshall Hayman
|1:31:31
|20
|Michael Jasinski
|2:14:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall
|2:56:44
|2
|Lauren Cantwell
|0:09:25
|3
|Moriah Wilson
|0:09:57
|4
|Jennifer Wheeler
|0:25:08
|5
|Suzanne Jensen
|0:34:43
|6
|Helena Gilbert-Snyder
|0:44:28
|7
|Alison Tetrick
|0:45:24
|8
|Alison Tetrick
|1:27:25
