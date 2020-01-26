Trending

Kabush and Hall win Low Gap – Grasshopper Adventure Series 2020

Stetina takes second at men's race

JUMP TO:

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush 2:29:47
2Peter Stetina
3Sandy Floren0:00:01
4Chris Baird0:07:49
5Laurens Ten Dam0:08:35
6Tyler Ackerson0:16:30
7Jonathan Baker0:17:45
8David Richter0:18:19
9Shannon Owery0:18:32
10Mark Severy0:19:10
11Brian Funk0:21:54
12Gavin Murray0:24:24
13Zach Morvant0:27:36
14Chas Christiansen0:27:43
15Kazzle Spencer0:45:16
16Todd Stone1:00:52
17Jd Bergmann1:02:41
18Richard Sheehe1:10:05
19Marshall Hayman1:31:31
20Michael Jasinski2:14:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall 2:56:44
2Lauren Cantwell0:09:25
3Moriah Wilson0:09:57
4Jennifer Wheeler0:25:08
5Suzanne Jensen0:34:43
6Helena Gilbert-Snyder0:44:28
7Alison Tetrick0:45:24
8Alison Tetrick1:27:25

Latest on Cyclingnews