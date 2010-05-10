Trending

Logigan wins cross country in Romania

Piringer Beata victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucian Logigan (Rom)1:46:47
2Mihai Olar Liviu (Rom)0:07:48
3Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:10:42
4Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:12:40
5Daniel Crista (Rom)0:19:52
6Attila Madaras (Rom)0:22:11
7Elisei Miron (Rom)0:30:08
8Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom)0:31:21
9Florin Benghea (Rom)0:33:27
10George Vlad Sabau (Rom)0:38:43
11Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)
12Adrian Nitu (Rom)
13Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
DNFAndrei Rusu (Rom)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Piringer Beata (Rom)1:53:05
2Daniela Trana (Rom)0:18:25

