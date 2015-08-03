Trending

Unitedhealthcare doubles in Littleton

Alzate wins men's race, Barnes leads UHC sweep in women's

The start of the men's race through the darkened streets, with a smattering of light, of Littleton, Colorado.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
An ISCorp rider leads the women's field through the streets of Littleton.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A Pepper Palace rider taking an early flyer during the women's race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The women's field winds its way through the streets of downtown Littleton as the sun begins to set.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace) is always busy, right up to the final moments before the start.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Top three podium finishers for the mens race: Carlos Alzate (UHC), Also Ilsic (Alto Velo), and Joe Lewis (Hincapie).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The UHC mens team starting to organize into the blue and white A-Train to deliver their man Carlos Alzate for an eventual win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The UHC drives the field to bring in a lone rider off the front during the men's race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Drew Christopher (Champion Systems) digging deep during a solo effort after being a 4 man break for over half the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The UHC mens team starting to get organized in pursuit of a rider off the front as the races winds down.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
UHC stringing out the field through stretches of darkness and light, making depth of field difficult, yet allowing for breaks to ride away almost unnoticed.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
GS Ciao drives the field in an attempt take back some time of a potent 4 man break that is over 40 seconds up the road.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The 4 man break, which gapped the field by over 40 seconds, starting to show some cracks with words between Jelly Belly and UHC, all while Drew Christopher (Champion Systems) drives the break with grit.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A UHC rider leads a 4 man break along the finishing stretch mid-way through the men's race. Shortly later, the break begins to appear disorganized and eventually absorbed by a chasing field.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The UHC women's team methodically takes all three podium spots, with Hannah Barnes taking the win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Cari Higgins driving the UHC train during the final lap of the women's race to deliver a 1-2-3 UHC punch at the finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The UnitedHealthCare Children's Foundation presenting the Rodrigues family a grant for medical assistance to their two children suffering from hearing loss. Both children (Tristan and Daniel) became a UHC "Pro for a Day", receiving race kits, and a new bike.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A different perspective of the 4 man break during the mens Pro race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)1:19:49
2Aldo Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)0:00:00
3Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:00
4Isaac Howe (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:00
5Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop)0:00:04
6Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:04
7Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:05
8Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:05
9George Simpson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)0:00:05
10Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)0:00:05
11Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:05
12Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:06
13Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:07
14Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:07
15Fabio Calabria (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:08
16Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:00:08
17Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:08
18Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:09
19Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)0:00:10
20Kyle Murphy0:00:10
21James Stemper (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)0:00:11
22Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)0:00:11
23Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:11
24Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)0:00:11
25Dean Haas0:00:15
26Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:17
27Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop)0:00:20
28Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:21
29Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita)0:00:21
30Leonardo Martinez0:00:21
31Tomas Roba (Boulder Orthopedics)0:00:22
32Brett Wachtendorf (Amore & Vita)0:00:22
33Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:22
34Brad White (Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:33
35Michael Burleigh (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)0:00:34
36Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:00:34
37Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:35
38Jeffrey Dickinson (Great Divide Brewing Company)0:00:43
39Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:00:46
40Brandon Feehery0:00:49
41Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:51
42Michael Giem (Tierra Plan Racing p/b IntraNerve)0:01:05
43Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)0:01:05
44John Noonan (Primal-Audi Denver)0:01:05
45Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)
46Drew Christopher (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
47Nathan Brown
48Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
49Austin Turner (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFBarry Lee (NINOX Racing Team)
DNFChris Brennan (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
DNFVarun Maharajh
DNFJacob Gerhardt
DNFBryan Gomez
DNFConor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFJonathan Cavner (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie)
DNFJohnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:58:36
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:00
3Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:00
4Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:02
5Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:02
6Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)0:00:03
7Liza Rachetto (BMW powered by Happy Tooth)0:00:04
8Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:05
9Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:09
10Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)0:00:12
11Kori Seehafer0:00:14
12Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:14
13Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b ShoAir)0:00:23
14Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:23
15Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)0:00:23
16Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO-SVB)0:00:24
17Anne Donley0:00:31
18Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:31
19Tiffany Pezzulo (TheCyclist-Lawyer.com)0:00:31
20Abigail Mickey (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:31
21Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:31
22Sabrina David (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:00:32
23Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)0:00:32
24Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:32
25Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:33
26Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:42
27Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:00:42
28Christa Ghent (Evol Foods)0:00:42
29Emma Grant (Ikon Mazda)0:00:42
30Lexie Millard (Colordo Mesa University)0:00:43
31Erica Allar0:00:44
32Margot Clyne (50x15 Cycling)
33Kristen Legan (Evol Foods)
34Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
35Margaret Douglass (Team Endurance 360)
36Marisa Rorabaugh (Naked Women's Racing)
37Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
38Amalie Winther Olsen
39Sue Lloyd (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
40Amy Shepard (Stages Cycling)
41Becca Schepps
42Kathryne Carr (TheCyclist-Lawyer.com)
43Lanier Allen (Naked Women's Racing)
44Meg Hendricks (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
45Melanie Wong (Naked Women's Racing)
46Rebecca Serratoni (Stages Cycling)
DNFNicolle Bruderer
DNFCorteney Lowe
DNFMeredith Miller
DNFTina Pic
DNFMary Zider
DNFGwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
DNFSerenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)

