Unitedhealthcare doubles in Littleton
Alzate wins men's race, Barnes leads UHC sweep in women's
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:19:49
|2
|Aldo Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|0:00:00
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:00
|4
|Isaac Howe (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:00
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop)
|0:00:04
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|7
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|8
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:05
|9
|George Simpson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|0:00:05
|10
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|0:00:05
|11
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:05
|12
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|13
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:07
|14
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:07
|15
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:08
|16
|Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:08
|17
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|18
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:09
|19
|Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:10
|20
|Kyle Murphy
|0:00:10
|21
|James Stemper (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|0:00:11
|22
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|0:00:11
|23
|Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:11
|24
|Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
|0:00:11
|25
|Dean Haas
|0:00:15
|26
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|27
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop)
|0:00:20
|28
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|29
|Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita)
|0:00:21
|30
|Leonardo Martinez
|0:00:21
|31
|Tomas Roba (Boulder Orthopedics)
|0:00:22
|32
|Brett Wachtendorf (Amore & Vita)
|0:00:22
|33
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|34
|Brad White (Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|35
|Michael Burleigh (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|0:00:34
|36
|Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:34
|37
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:35
|38
|Jeffrey Dickinson (Great Divide Brewing Company)
|0:00:43
|39
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:00:46
|40
|Brandon Feehery
|0:00:49
|41
|Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:51
|42
|Michael Giem (Tierra Plan Racing p/b IntraNerve)
|0:01:05
|43
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|0:01:05
|44
|John Noonan (Primal-Audi Denver)
|0:01:05
|45
|Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)
|46
|Drew Christopher (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|47
|Nathan Brown
|48
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|49
|Austin Turner (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Barry Lee (NINOX Racing Team)
|DNF
|Chris Brennan (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|DNF
|Varun Maharajh
|DNF
|Jacob Gerhardt
|DNF
|Bryan Gomez
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Jonathan Cavner (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie)
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:58:36
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:00
|3
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:00
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:02
|5
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:02
|6
|Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|0:00:03
|7
|Liza Rachetto (BMW powered by Happy Tooth)
|0:00:04
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:05
|9
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:09
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:12
|11
|Kori Seehafer
|0:00:14
|12
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:14
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16 p/b ShoAir)
|0:00:23
|14
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|15
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|0:00:23
|16
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|0:00:24
|17
|Anne Donley
|0:00:31
|18
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:31
|19
|Tiffany Pezzulo (TheCyclist-Lawyer.com)
|0:00:31
|20
|Abigail Mickey (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:31
|21
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:31
|22
|Sabrina David (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|0:00:32
|23
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:32
|24
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:32
|25
|Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:33
|26
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:00:42
|27
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|28
|Christa Ghent (Evol Foods)
|0:00:42
|29
|Emma Grant (Ikon Mazda)
|0:00:42
|30
|Lexie Millard (Colordo Mesa University)
|0:00:43
|31
|Erica Allar
|0:00:44
|32
|Margot Clyne (50x15 Cycling)
|33
|Kristen Legan (Evol Foods)
|34
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|35
|Margaret Douglass (Team Endurance 360)
|36
|Marisa Rorabaugh (Naked Women's Racing)
|37
|Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado Boulder)
|38
|Amalie Winther Olsen
|39
|Sue Lloyd (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|40
|Amy Shepard (Stages Cycling)
|41
|Becca Schepps
|42
|Kathryne Carr (TheCyclist-Lawyer.com)
|43
|Lanier Allen (Naked Women's Racing)
|44
|Meg Hendricks (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|45
|Melanie Wong (Naked Women's Racing)
|46
|Rebecca Serratoni (Stages Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicolle Bruderer
|DNF
|Corteney Lowe
|DNF
|Meredith Miller
|DNF
|Tina Pic
|DNF
|Mary Zider
|DNF
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|DNF
|Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
