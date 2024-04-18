Rooijakkers surprised with 6th place in Flèche Wallonne after attacking race

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Fenix-Deceuninck rider targets podium in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Alpecin) with Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) during the early break
Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Alpecin) with Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) during the early break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being in the thick of the action for much of  La Flèche Wallonne Femmes could not stop Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) from soaring to a top ten finish on the Mur de Huy on Wednesday - a standout result which the Dutchwoman said she had not expected after racing so hard from the word go. 

Rooijakkers was an early breakaway alongside Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) and attacked again in the last 10km. After these exploits, she entered the Mur de Huy in 22nd position but passed rider after rider to cross the line in sixth place.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.