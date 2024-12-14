Confirmed: Primož Roglič to target Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2025 for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Slovenian to head back to the Corsa Rosa for the first time since taking overall victory in 2023

Primož Roglič in the 2025 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe race kit
Primož Roglič will ride both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2025, Red Bull-Bora-Hansrohe confirmed today at their training camp in Mallorca. 

Head Sport Director Rolf Aldag announced the news in a press conference to start the team camp, confirming that Dani Martinez would ride as key GC support for Roglič in both the Giro and the Tour.

