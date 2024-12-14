Confirmed: Primož Roglič to target Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2025 for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Primož Roglič will ride both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2025, Red Bull-Bora-Hansrohe confirmed today at their training camp in Mallorca.

Head Sport Director Rolf Aldag announced the news in a press conference to start the team camp, confirming that Dani Martinez would ride as key GC support for Roglič in both the Giro and the Tour.

“To start with the Giro, luckily, we aligned with the idea that Primož [Roglič] will target the Giro d’Italia in combination with the Tour de France," Aldag told gathered media in Mallorca.

"We from the team-side were developing ideas with the performance team together what is doable, what is possible. Then, of course, we take into consideration the rider’s opinion and in this case, there was a very good match and understanding of the what, the how and the why and that’s why we’re more than happy to announce that we’ll go for that goal.

"Going to the Tour de France, Primož is also going to be our leader there. Dani Martinez is also planning to do the double and then we’re going to have more join. We know how important the climbs are, the Tour is decided there, so Aleksandr Vlasov will also be there.”

It will be the Slovenian's first appearance at the Giro since taking overall victory and the maglia rosa at the 2023 edition. Roglič confirmed he would be making a general classification bid in Italy before heading to the Tour once again as leader.

"To choose the Giro we decided it quite easily because somehow I thought it would be cool to come close to Slovenia again," said Roglič.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Normally I always finish off with Vuelta so it’s better I start now with the first one and then I still have two more afterwards."

For the Tour, despite his history of crashes, Roglič said: "It would be a pity if I wouldn’t be there, huh, so looking from that view it was easy.”

As it stands, Roglič won't chase a record fifth overall title at the Vuelta a España after closing out the year with more success in Spain, chasing down and passing Ben O'Connor in the final week of the 2024 Spanish Grand Tour.

Instead, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will head to the Vuelta with former Giro winner Jai Hindley as co-leader alongside Aleksandr Vlasov.