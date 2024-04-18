Demi Vollering turns to Liège-Bastogne-Liège defence after Flèche defeat

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

'Liège is a very different race' says Dutch champion

La Flèche Wallonne 2024: Demi Vollering takes second
La Flèche Wallonne 2024: Demi Vollering takes second (Image credit: Getty Images)

After defeat to Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Demi Vollering (SDWorx-ProTime) recognised she had lost to the better rider on the day, but insisted that she would be back in contention for her next title defence at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

“The Mur de Huy never lies,” Vollering told reporters after finishing second, but also said that “I’m very happy with my form."

"I already felt much better in Amstel Gold and today even more so. I hope this feeling continues.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.