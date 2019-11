Logan Owen (Axeon) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Logan Owen took what is arguably the biggest win of his career Saturday when he soloed to victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Espoirs race. The 21-year-old Axeon Hagens Berman rider took the win ahead of Russia's Pavel Sivakov and his Axeon teammate Ruben Guerreiro.

"This is a dream come true," Owen said in a team statement. "I have always loved this race and now I have managed to win it. I had super legs today. I don't think I have felt this good in a race since I started cycling."

Full Results