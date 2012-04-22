Trending

Maxim Iglinskiy wins Liège - Bastogne - Liège

Nibali solos in for second and Gasparatto wins sprint for third

Image 1 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates a surprise win in Liege.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had 45 seconds at one point.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) thought he was going to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) bursts clear.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the road to Liege.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 110

BMC worked hard for Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 110

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 110

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) leads Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 110

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) did not have the impact he would have liked.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 110

RadioShack-Nissan were to the fore early on but faded in the finale.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 110

Kevin Ista (Accent Jobs - Veranda's Willems) was in the early break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 110

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 110

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 - Sanofi).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 110

The day's early five-man break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 110

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 110

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished outside the time limit.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) off the front.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) salutes from the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 110

A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 110

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) wins the sprint for 3rd.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) congratulates Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on winning the 2012 Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) faded on the final approach to Ans.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) endures the podium protocol.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 110

A disconsolate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 110

Enrico Gasparotto congratulates Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on his win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) were 1st and 3rd, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was third.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 110

Maxim Ignlinskiy (Astana) puts Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red on the Saint-Nicolas.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates the win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) flanked by Enrico Gasparotto and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) en route to Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) triumphant in Liege.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy completes Astana's remarkable week.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) is the second Kazakh winner in three years.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) took a stunning win at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the brink of dropping Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Saint Nicolas.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 110

Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar) forge clear of the Gilbert group.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 110

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was on the attack.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 110

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 110

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 110

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the Stockeu.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 110

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 110

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 110

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 110

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) struggled to make an impact.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 110

Fumiyuki Beppu (GreenEdge).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 110

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) sparked a dangerous group that bridged to the early break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 110

Huge crowds gather on the Cote de Saint-Roche.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 110

Positioning is vital on the early climbs.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 110

Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in pursuit of the leaders.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 110

Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) powers to Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads over the Saint Nicolas.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the attack.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 110

A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 110

The peloton was wrapped up against the cold.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 110

The peloton winds its way into the Ardennes.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 110

Passionate fans aren't restricted to Flanders.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 110

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) was aggressive throughout.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 110

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in the bunch.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 110

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes second place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 110

Looks like rain. Oscar Freire (Katusha) sizes up the weather alongside Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) crosses the line victorious.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) wins alone in Ans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 110

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) wins the sprint for third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) celebrate on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 110

Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) were 1st and 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 110

The start in Liege at the Place Saint Lambert

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 73 of 110

Signing in

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 74 of 110

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Barracuda) gives an interview

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 75 of 110

One of the men of the day, Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 76 of 110

Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 77 of 110

A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 78 of 110

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 79 of 110

Team Radioshack Nissan)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 80 of 110

German rider Jens Voigt

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 81 of 110

Spanish rider Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 82 of 110

Team Landbouwkrediet

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 83 of 110

Team Landbouwkrediet

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 84 of 110

Team Landbouwkrediet

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 85 of 110

Euskaltel at sign in

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 86 of 110

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 87 of 110

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 88 of 110

A rider from Omega Pharma Quickstep gives an interview

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 89 of 110

French team Saur Sojasun starts in Liege

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 90 of 110

Saur Sojasun rolls to the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 91 of 110

A rider from the Belgian team Lotto Belisol

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 92 of 110

Dominik Nerz is the only German rider on the Italian Liquigas team

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 93 of 110

French rider Vincent Jerome

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 94 of 110

Franck Bouyer (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 95 of 110

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 96 of 110

Team Sky on the way to the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 97 of 110

Jose Joquim Rojas on the way to the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 98 of 110

Famous French rider Amael Moinard (BMC)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 99 of 110

Joost Posthuma (RadioShack Nissan)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 100 of 110

A team Sky rider on the way to the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 101 of 110

Just a few minutes before the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 102 of 110

Riders before the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 103 of 110

An Astana rider

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 104 of 110

Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert is one of the favorites for today's race

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 105 of 110

French rider Jerome Pineau

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 106 of 110

Sebastian Minard looks a bit skeptical before the start.

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 107 of 110

Team cars and buses

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 108 of 110

The place Saint Lambert, where this year's Tour de France will also start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 109 of 110

Team buses

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 110 of 110

Decorations on one team bus.

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) attacked out of a small chasing group to catch Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) within sight of the flamme rouge and take the win in the 2012 Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Nibali had jumped from the field on the penultimate climb and tried to solo in the last 20km, but the Kazakh gave chase to claim his first Classic win.

Nibali exhaustedly crossed the finish line 20 seconds later, and Iglinskiy's teammate Enrico Gasparatto was third, winning the chase group's sprint. Last year's winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC), who had long been part of that group, relaxed when he realized he had no chance and rolled easily over the line in 16th place.

This race is often decided on La Redoute, but this year the action waited until the Cote de La Roche aux Faucons, with 20km to go. La Redoute had indeed reduced the field, and from there, BMC put up a furious pace around defending champion Gilbert. They caught and passed the remnants of the day's escape group. But at the top of the climb, it was Nibali at the head of things, and he took off alone on the descent, only to be caught again at the last minute.

At the start in chilly Liège, 200 riders left the Saint-Lambert Square while the sun was peeping through the dark clouds. Even before the official departure, outsider Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) hit the deck and broke his collarbone.

In almost every Spring Classic this year, the early breakaway only got away after the first hour of racing and La Doyenne was no different. Despite several earlier attempts, it took an hour before three riders escaped after 40km of racing: Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) and Kevin Ista (Accent Jobs - Veranda's Willems),and they were soon joined by Reiner Honig (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Grégory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Veranda's Willems) and Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 - Sanofi). By that time, the gap had skyrocketed to more than 12 minutes. That was the signal for the Katusha team of top favorite Joaquím Rodriguez to start working.

In Bastogne - at the turning point - rain showers tortured the riders when they reached the feed zone. From there, the gap dropped from 12 minutes to seven minutes after the second climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Roch. The average speed dropped back to 38km/h while Katusha kept the gap at around seven minutes in the long zone before the third climb of the day, the Côte de Wanne. The peloton started getting restless while several riders were beginning to feel the pain of the demanding Ardennes course, getting dropped on the Wanne. The gap was down to just over five minutes after this climb.

Just before hitting the Cote de Stockeu, the front group lost Geschke in a crash and while in the peloton, favorite Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ran into problems as well. The gap dropped to under three minutes on the long, demanding climbs. On the Levée , Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked, accompanied by Vasil Kiryienka (Europcar) and David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun). They caught the five remaining leaders by the 4km long climb up the Col du Rosier. The peloton, led by BMC and Lotto Belisol, trailed the front of the race by one and a half minutes while riding in and out of rain showers.

The fast pace set by the newcomers in the break resulted in several dropped riders, but the gap back to the peloton remained above one minute. The rain continued to come down, and the riders packed themselves in dry, warm clothes. Cataldo, Bazzana, Rolland, Lelay and Kiryienka held on to a fairly consistent 1:30 lead for a while. Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) jumped from the field but never got far away, as the looming La Redoute dominated things, with the teams bringing their captains early into position.

The fearsome climb tore the lead group apart, and behind them, the peloton gobbled up Christensen. Both Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had technical problems on the climb, throwing them back, while Gilbert rode easily at the head of the field. While the chasing peloton got noticeably smaller, there was no real decisive move made.

Kiryienka and Rolland came over the top with about a 45-second lead, with Cataldo chasing them and struggling to catch up and hang on. He finally made it to the other two.

BMC kept the pace high, high enough that splits started appearing in the long, strung-out peloton. With only 25km to go, the gap had fallen to under 30 seconds. With 21km to go, the leaders hit the penultimate climb, the Cote de La Roche aux Faucons, with only a 14-second lead, with BMC still leading the chase. Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) couldn't hold the pace and fell off the back of the field.

Kiryienka was finally alone in the lead, but was caught by a small high-powered group including Nibali and Gilbert. Rodriguez found himself struggling, as the field tore apart on the high-speed climb.

Nibali stayed at the head of things as they crested the climb, and he took off on the descent, hoping to pick up enough of a gap on the remaining 19km to avoid a sprint at the finish. The chase groups, consisting of Gilbert, Gasparotto, Iglinskiy, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Kiserlovski, Mollema, Rolland, Voeckler, Scarponi, Van Den Broeck, Nocentini, Hesjedal, Martin, and Vanendert, were very fluid, with multiple attacks, and very little cooperation or co-ordination.

Nibali was able to take 22 seconds into the final 15km, with Iglinskiy and Rodriguez closest behind him. The Liquigas rider turned on the speed, and with 10km to go, had built his gap up to 39 seconds.

Martin and Rolland were the next to attack out of the Gilbert group, but Nibali had found his rhythm and kept pulling away. He went alone and perhaps not quite so easily up the final climb of the Cote de Saint Nicolas, but maintained his lead. Iglinskiy was surprisingly able to drop Rodriguez on the steep climb, and behind them, Gilbert had difficulties as well.

Iglinskiy crossed the top 46 seconds down on Nibali, but doggedly gave chase, getting closer and closer. The tiring Italian was unable to give any more and virtually within sight of the flamme rouge, he was caught and passed by the Astana rider.

Iglinskiy powered his way up the closing climb, extending his lead and crossing the finish line 20 seconds ahead of the exhausted Nibali. Gasparotto won the sprint of the chase group to claim another podium place for Astana.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6:43:52
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:21
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
15Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:00
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:11
18Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
24Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
25Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
26Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
33Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
37Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:19
38Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:05
39Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:05:27
41Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
43Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
46Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
49Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
54Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
55Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:45
66Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:07:29
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:22
69Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:28
72David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:30
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:54
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Greenedge Cycling Team
76Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
77Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:04
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:18
82Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
89Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
92Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
94Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
96Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
98Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
99Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
100Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
104Christian Meier (Can) Greenedge Cycling Team
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
106Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
107Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
109Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Daryl Impey (RSA) Greenedge Cycling Team0:12:50
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:54
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:14:31
113Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNQAlejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
DNQAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNQJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
DNQLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNQPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFAmaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFChristopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFJens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFEduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFStefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFRigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFRémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFOleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFEvert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

