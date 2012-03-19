Trending

Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winners

Champions from 1892 to 2011

Past winners
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2010Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
2009Andy Schleck (Lux)
2008Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2007Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
2006Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2005Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
2004Davide Rebellin (Ita)
2003Tyler Hamilton (USA)
2002Paolo Bettini (Ita)
2001Oscar Camenzind (Swi)
2000Paolo Bettini (Ita)
1999Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1997Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1996Pascal Richard (Swi)
1995Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
1994Evgeni Berzin (Rus)
1993Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1992Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
1991Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1990Eric Van Lancker (Bel)
1989Sean Kelly (Ire)
1988Adrie Van der Poel (Ned)
1987Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1986Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1985Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Steven Rooks (Ned)
1982Silvano Contini (Ita)
1981Josef Fuchs (Swi)
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1979Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1978Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1976Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1974Georges Pintens (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968Valeer Van Sweevelt (Bel)
1967Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1966Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1965Carmine Preziosi (Ita)
1964Willy Bocklandt (Bel)
1963Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
1962Jos Planckaert (Bel)
1961Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1960Abe Geldermans (Ned)
1959Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1958Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1957Frans Schoubben (Bel)
1956Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1955Stan Ockers (Bel)
1954Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
1953Alois De Hertog (Bel)
1952Ferdi Kubler (Swi)
1951Ferdi Kubler (Swi)
1950Prosper Depredomme (Bel)
1949Camille Danguillaume (Fra)
1948Maurice Mollin (Bel)
1947Richard Depoorter (Bel)
1946Prosper Depredomme (Bel)
1945Jean Engels (Bel)
1943Richard Depoorter (Bel)
1939Albert Ritserveldt (Bel)
1938Alfons Deloor (Bel)
1937Eloi Meulenbergh (Bel)
1936Albert Beckaert (Bel)
1935Alfons Schepers (Bel)
1934Theo Heckenrath (Bel)
1933Francois Gardier (Bel)
1932Marcel Hoyoux (Bel)
1931Alfons Schepers (Bel)
1930Herman Buse (Ger)
1929Alfons Schepers (Bel)
1928Ernest Mottard (Bel)
1927M. Raes (Bel)
1926D. Smets (Bel)
1925Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1924René Vermandel (Bel)
1923René Vermandel (Bel)
1922Louis Mottiat (Bel)
1921Louis Mottiat (Bel)
1920Léon Scieur (Bel)
1919Léon Devos (Bel)
1913M. Moritz (Bel)
1912Omer Verschoore (Bel)
1911Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
1909Victor Fastre (Bel)
1908A. Trousselier (Fra)
1894Léon Houa (Bel)
1893Léon Houa (Bel)
1892Léon Houa (Bel)

