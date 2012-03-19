Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winners
Champions from 1892 to 2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
|2009
|Andy Schleck (Lux)
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|2005
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA)
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|2001
|Oscar Camenzind (Swi)
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1996
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
|1994
|Evgeni Berzin (Rus)
|1993
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1992
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1990
|Eric Van Lancker (Bel)
|1989
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1988
|Adrie Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1986
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Steven Rooks (Ned)
|1982
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1981
|Josef Fuchs (Swi)
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1978
|Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1976
|Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1974
|Georges Pintens (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1968
|Valeer Van Sweevelt (Bel)
|1967
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1965
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita)
|1964
|Willy Bocklandt (Bel)
|1963
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
|1962
|Jos Planckaert (Bel)
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1960
|Abe Geldermans (Ned)
|1959
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1958
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1957
|Frans Schoubben (Bel)
|1956
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1954
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux)
|1953
|Alois De Hertog (Bel)
|1952
|Ferdi Kubler (Swi)
|1951
|Ferdi Kubler (Swi)
|1950
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel)
|1949
|Camille Danguillaume (Fra)
|1948
|Maurice Mollin (Bel)
|1947
|Richard Depoorter (Bel)
|1946
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel)
|1945
|Jean Engels (Bel)
|1943
|Richard Depoorter (Bel)
|1939
|Albert Ritserveldt (Bel)
|1938
|Alfons Deloor (Bel)
|1937
|Eloi Meulenbergh (Bel)
|1936
|Albert Beckaert (Bel)
|1935
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1934
|Theo Heckenrath (Bel)
|1933
|Francois Gardier (Bel)
|1932
|Marcel Hoyoux (Bel)
|1931
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1930
|Herman Buse (Ger)
|1929
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1928
|Ernest Mottard (Bel)
|1927
|M. Raes (Bel)
|1926
|D. Smets (Bel)
|1925
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1924
|René Vermandel (Bel)
|1923
|René Vermandel (Bel)
|1922
|Louis Mottiat (Bel)
|1921
|Louis Mottiat (Bel)
|1920
|Léon Scieur (Bel)
|1919
|Léon Devos (Bel)
|1913
|M. Moritz (Bel)
|1912
|Omer Verschoore (Bel)
|1911
|Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
|1909
|Victor Fastre (Bel)
|1908
|A. Trousselier (Fra)
|1894
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1893
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1892
|Léon Houa (Bel)
