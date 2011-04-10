Trending

Jelloul triumphs in Khouribga

Moroccan National Team dominant

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco National Team3:38:00
2Manuel Bello Calixto (USA)0:00:18
3Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco National Team0:00:48
4Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco National Team0:01:08
5Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
6Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
7Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Sport - Vivelo
8Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco National Team
9Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
10Ezzeddine Agab (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie
11Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco National Team
12Matej Jurco (Svk) Slovakia National Team
13Ahmed Lhanafi (Mar)
14Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
15Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)0:05:20
16Lahcen Saber (Mar)
17Abdellah Ben Youcef (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie0:05:23
18Karim El Oufir (Mar)0:07:10
19Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar)
20Florian Smits (Ned)
21Essaïd Abelouache (Mar)0:10:22
22Cédric Stempel (Fra)0:10:24
23Khelil Tamarent (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie
24Youssef Harrouch (Mar)
25Maros Kovac (Svk) Slovakia National Team
26Mohammed Said Elammoury (Mar) Morocco National Team
27Tomás Gil (Arg)0:10:37
28Víctor Gómez (Arg)

