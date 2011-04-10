Jelloul triumphs in Khouribga
Moroccan National Team dominant
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco National Team
|3:38:00
|2
|Manuel Bello Calixto (USA)
|0:00:18
|3
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco National Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco National Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|6
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|7
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Sport - Vivelo
|8
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco National Team
|9
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|10
|Ezzeddine Agab (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie
|11
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco National Team
|12
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|13
|Ahmed Lhanafi (Mar)
|14
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
|15
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
|0:05:20
|16
|Lahcen Saber (Mar)
|17
|Abdellah Ben Youcef (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie
|0:05:23
|18
|Karim El Oufir (Mar)
|0:07:10
|19
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar)
|20
|Florian Smits (Ned)
|21
|Essaïd Abelouache (Mar)
|0:10:22
|22
|Cédric Stempel (Fra)
|0:10:24
|23
|Khelil Tamarent (Alg) Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie
|24
|Youssef Harrouch (Mar)
|25
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|26
|Mohammed Said Elammoury (Mar) Morocco National Team
|27
|Tomás Gil (Arg)
|0:10:37
|28
|Víctor Gómez (Arg)
