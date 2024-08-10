Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Keegan Swenson recovers from puncture and dominates men's race for fourth consecutive win

By
published

John Gaston takes second, Cole Paton third in high-elevation showdown in Colorado

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) rides solo to win a fourth Leadville Trail 100 MTB and extend his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) rides solo to win a fourth Leadville Trail 100 MTB and extend his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
Jump to:

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) used a powerful attack on the Columbine climb and recorded his fourth consecutive victory at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Colorado on Saturday. The victory also padded his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix men's standings.

A puncture in the early miles of the high-elevation endurance test, this year 104.3 miles, forced Swenson to go into chase mode. He used the ascent of the race’s major climb to jettison from all contenders for another solo victory, in a time of 5:49:08. It was the second time Swenson finished under the six-hour mark, last year avoiding mechanicals and setting the course record in 5:43:29.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.Rider Name Result
1Keegan Swenson05:49:08
2John Gaston00:15:42
3Cole Paton00:17:32
4Tate Knowles 
5Lachlan Morton 
6Payson McElveen 
7Russell Finsterwald 
8Matthew Beers 
9Torbjørn Røed 
10Alex WildRow 9 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews