Rebecca Rusch and Lance Armstrong each took late-race wins in the final Leadville Qualifying Series Race, held on and around Crested Butte Mountain Resort, in the sun-splashed Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Rusch, winner of the last two Leadville 100 races, used the help of a strong group to erase the advantage of second-place finisher Jenny Smith, catching the solo-riding Gunnison, Colorado-resident about 10 miles from the finish of the 63-mile race that included two giant fire road climbs that rose above 11,000 feet.

Smith did all she could to hold Rusch’s wheel as they speed to the race’s finish, but couldn’t keep pace. Crested Butte local Jari Kirkland was a distant third in a race that had 201 starters, and served as a last chance for wannabe Leadville 100 racers.

About 100 riders earned the chance to contest the famed high-altitude race on August 13, either by placing high in their age category, or winning a spot via a post-race lottery.

Armstrong fell into the former category, winning the overall and his 40-49 age group. But said afterwards that while 63 miles on Sunday was fun, he had no interest in suffering through the 100-miler two weeks from now.

“I’m old and I’m retired,” he said.

But based on Sunday’s action, you would have never known. The seven-time Tour de France champ shut down a one-minute gap to eventual second-place finisher Greg Krause all during the final six-mile singletrack section that wound around the shoulder of Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

“That’s usually not my specialty,” said Armstrong, who was riding a 29er hardtail. “But for some reason today I sort of felt in the groove and was able to come around the guy on the last downhill. That definitely surprised me.”

Armstrong’s winning time of 4:32:31 was just 3 seconds better than Krause. Crested Butte’s Travis Scheefer took third.

Overall the first-year event was hailed a great community success, and organizers say they’ll be back for at least another two years.

“[Crested Butte Mountain Resort] jumped all over this from the word go,” said race director Dave Ochs, who puts on several other local CB mountain bike races throughout the year. “They are really trying to get their bike park rolling and get bike events going here. It’s kind of like Leadville itself, where the idea is to get all types of riders involved.

“They have trail here that are really easy for the newbie tourist types. Or you can throw on the pads and get after it on a bike. It used to be dead up here. But now there’s a huge change and its been unbelievable.”

Overall Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lance Armstrong 4:32:21 2 Greg Krause 0:00:03 3 Travis Scheefer 0:01:27 4 Rebecca Rusch 0:19:16 5 Chris Muntro 0:20:07 6 Nate Brown (Summit Velo) 0:20:13 7 David Schulhofer (Camel Back Cycling / Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:21:21 8 Chandler Spears (New Mexico Bike-n-Sport) 0:21:31 9 Jennifer Smith 0:22:19 10 Jeff Irwin (Alpijne Orthopaedics) 0:23:45 11 Cameron Brenneman (Bike N Sport Racing) 0:24:31 12 Nicholas Kempin 0:24:42 13 Doug Andrews (GeoLadders.com) 0:26:03 14 Len Zanni 0:27:15 15 Scott Frederick (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:28:37 16 Michael Martin 0:28:43 17 Stewart Gross 0:29:44 18 Jon Brown 0:29:54 19 Rhett Griggs 0:30:10 20 Jim Parker (GP/Bianchi) 0:32:59 21 Lance Bolton (Aspen Bike Rentals) 0:33:01 22 Robb Parsons 0:33:19 23 Thomas Dooley 0:33:54 24 Troy Hiatt 0:33:55 25 Tim Sewell 0:34:42 26 Paul Tocco 0:34:56 27 Jari Kirkland 0:36:20 28 Michael Scott 0:36:21 29 John Mallow (Ruby Canyon Cycles) 0:36:31 30 Rob Zillioux 0:38:56 31 Gordon Watson 0:38:57 32 Ted Macblane (ajAx tavern) 0:38:59 33 Jeremy Macgray 0:39:32 34 Matthew Berdine 0:41:29 35 Craig Nelson (South Central Racing) 0:41:51 36 Simon Macgibbon 0:42:01 37 Jason Stubbe 0:42:38 38 Drew Geer 0:42:50 39 Christopher Borton 0:44:05 40 Jonathan Toner 0:44:27 41 D.J. Painter (Wheat Ridge Cyclery) 0:44:28 42 Eric Kollai 0:45:25 43 Paul Desrosiers 0:46:18 44 Paul Lara 0:46:57 45 Paul Rapinz (Rockymounts/Izze) 0:47:40 46 George Wang 0:47:41 47 Charles Parmain 0:47:41 48 Jason Haney 0:47:44 49 Jon Smith (Quadrille racing) 0:48:00 50 Eric Juzysta (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:50:00 51 Jonathan Delacey 0:50:52 52 Jay Prentiss 0:50:59 53 Zach Bodhane 0:53:41 54 Kirby Bryant 0:53:46 55 Justin Reiter 0:55:21 56 Mark Cowan 0:57:02 57 Michael Zimski 0:57:24 58 Aaron Foster 0:57:51 59 Emilio Cervantes 0:58:18 60 William Hausdoerffer 0:58:32 61 Michael Tofel 0:59:11 62 Seton Claggett 1:01:50 63 Wade Metzler 1:02:37 64 Paul Zimski 1:03:49 65 Aaron Kessler 1:04:12 66 Andrew Jaffe 1:04:43 67 Jamie Busch (Ibis/buy-cell) 1:05:19 68 Taylor Williams 1:06:41 69 Darin Peery 1:06:50 70 John Metzger (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:07:15 71 Karl Beshore 1:07:33 72 Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles) 1:07:58 73 Brad Nielsen 1:09:19 74 Samuel Sweetland 1:11:46 75 Beau Jacobs 1:13:16 76 Rachel Farrett 1:13:51 77 Jay Sapp 1:14:13 78 David Johnson 1:15:07 79 Kip Mikler 1:15:41 80 Sean Riley 1:17:14 81 Scott Zarret 1:20:21 82 Robert Gaffney 1:21:20 83 Rob Bergstrom 1:22:41 84 Jeffrey Paffendorf 1:24:55 85 Marc Mayo (Austin Bikes) 1:25:05 86 Mark Nielson (Trek Bicycle Superstore Albuquerque) 1:25:31 87 Landon Longenecker 1:25:39 88 Adam Karch (N/A) 1:26:34 89 Sonya Bugbee 1:27:42 90 Matthew Maienza 1:27:47 91 Eric Ely 1:28:13 92 Doug Mcghee 1:28:30 93 John Cattles 1:28:53 94 Otley Smith 1:29:24 95 Mark Zitelli 1:32:36 96 Brad Doggett 1:33:38 97 Robert Reed 1:34:11 98 Shane Carter 1:36:06 99 Neil Popovich 1:36:22 100 Matthew Stover 1:38:20 101 Michael Hillenbrand 1:38:46 102 Greg Mckennis 1:39:37 103 Tina Kempin 1:41:47 104 Michael Keig 1:42:38 105 Drew Kern 1:42:58 106 John Belkin 1:43:03 107 Filip Babnic 1:44:12 108 Noel Culberson 1:45:01 109 David Hornick 1:46:26 110 Mark Malinowski 1:46:27 111 Lee Cannon 1:47:24 112 Sharon Prutton 1:48:00 113 Todd Eggenbraten 1:48:03 114 Brian Heit 1:49:07 115 Robert Jensen (aspen cycling club) 1:49:22 116 Russ Overy 1:51:33 117 Thomas Suplizio 1:51:38 118 Rowan Edwards 1:52:14 119 Neal Rogers (VeloNews) 1:53:51 120 Shayne Garvey 1:53:56 121 Jennifer Hayes 1:54:21 122 Lance Windey (Hoback Sports) 1:55:39 123 Greg Hall (FastFowardSports) 1:56:00 124 Vernon Smith 1:56:59 125 Eddie Branigan 1:59:18 126 Marc Giulianotti 1:59:19 127 Martin Hepp 2:01:05 128 Kent Fulton 2:01:33 129 James Mesojedec 2:02:26 130 Timothy Lagerborg (Team Galaxy and Team Ironclad) 2:04:11 131 Kent Griffin 2:07:14 132 Rebecca Kauffman 2:07:30 133 Dirk Long 2:07:32 134 Elisabeth Lawaczeck (Psimet/RMTri Club) 2:09:26 135 Greg Carver 2:10:18 136 John Meyer 2:11:24 137 Neil Geiger 2:12:18 138 Robert Kyper (Durango Wheel Club) 2:14:31 139 Toni Geer 2:14:41 140 Mike Gee 2:16:01 141 Jason Schmidt 2:16:03 142 Steve Mathias 2:16:23 143 Cory Welch 2:17:51 144 Jeremy Brouwer 2:19:09 145 Jeremy Curry 2:21:03 146 Chris Kopf 2:24:03 147 Vince Vandermey 2:24:51 148 Craig Vaughn 2:26:07 149 Adam Butler (Team Beef and Pie) 2:26:31 150 Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's) 2:26:33 151 Jason Schuster 2:28:17 152 Daniel Clayton 2:28:54 153 Scott Reamer 2:29:13 154 David Griscom 2:30:04 155 Jevon Markarian 2:31:45 156 Mark Spreitler 2:33:04 157 Jonathan Wilson 2:34:02 158 Andy Bordiuk 2:34:37 159 Jennifer Harrison 2:35:49 160 Chris Felzien 2:35:50 161 Corndog Wallis (Team Beef and Pie - A) 2:38:55 162 Keith Bone 2:40:26 163 Todd Hegstrom 2:42:09 164 Lauren Ziedonis 2:43:34 165 Jason Paschall 2:45:47 166 Lisa Gallagher (Infinity Bike Shop) 2:46:39 167 Michael Cipriano 2:52:38 168 Andrew Winogradow 2:53:56 169 Scott Wickless 2:57:26 170 Nic Conroy 2:58:11 171 Mark Andrews 3:02:03 172 Matthew Skwiot 3:02:09 173 Barry Clark 3:03:02 174 Bill Campbell 3:04:23 175 Nicole Gunton 3:07:39 176 Ken Darby 3:07:45 177 Matt Ingram (Denver Bicycle) 3:08:47 178 David Dungan 3:11:39 179 Mark Truelsen 3:14:24 180 Douglas Smith 3:16:21 181 Bobbby Cockrell 3:16:35 182 Kimberly Levin 3:17:19 183 John Jorgensen 3:18:27 184 Franco Capuano 3:20:31 185 Randy Kessler 3:22:58 186 Peter Ito 3:24:33 187 Stephanie Kuhns 3:26:37 188 Thomas Hughes (Bikesource Multisport Club) 4:14:31 DNF Brad Seaman DNF John Allen DNF Marc Desrosiers DNF Marcy Trent Long DNF Andrew Moraski DNF Kate Johnson DNF Jeffrey Schneiderman DNF John Bell DNF Kathy Hix DNF Jiva Jagtap DNF Sriram Varadarajan DNF Kelsey Ripley

Women 18-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's) 6:58:54 DNF Kelsey Ripley

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Smith 4:54:40 2 Jari Kirkland 0:14:01 3 Jamie Busch (Ibis/buy-cell) 0:43:00 4 Sonya Bugbee 1:05:23 5 Tina Kempin 1:19:28 6 Jennifer Hayes 1:32:02 7 Jennifer Harrison 2:13:31 8 Lauren Ziedonis 2:21:16 9 Lisa Gallagher (Infinity Bike Shop) 2:24:20 10 Nicole Gunton 2:45:21

Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 4:51:38 2 Rachel Farrett 0:54:35 3 Elisabeth Lawaczeck (Psimet/RMTri Club) 1:50:09 4 Kimberly Levin 2:58:03 5 Stephanie Kuhns 3:07:21 DNF Marcy Trent Long DNF Kate Johnson

Women 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Kauffman 6:39:52 2 Toni Geer 0:07:11 DNF Kathy Hix

Women 60-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Prutton 6:20:22

Men 18-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Scheefer 4:33:48 2 Nate Brown (Summit Velo) 0:18:46 3 Stewart Gross 0:28:17 4 Craig Nelson (South Central Racing) 0:40:24 5 Jason Haney 0:46:17 6 Zach Bodhane 0:52:14 7 Mark Nielson (Trek Bicycle Superstore Albuquerque) 1:24:04 8 Landon Longenecker 1:24:12 9 Adam Karch (N/A) 1:25:07 10 Jeremy Brouwer 2:17:42 11 Jason Paschall 2:44:20 12 Michael Cipriano 2:51:11 13 Andrew Winogradow 2:52:29 14 Nic Conroy 2:56:44 15 Ken Darby 3:06:18 16 Matt Ingram (Denver Bicycle) 3:07:20 DNF Andrew Moraski

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Krause 4:32:24 2 Cameron Brenneman (Bike N Sport Racing) 0:24:28 3 Nicholas Kempin 0:24:39 4 Scott Frederick (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:28:34 5 Robb Parsons 0:33:15 6 Troy Hiatt 0:33:52 7 Paul Tocco 0:34:52 8 John Mallow (Ruby Canyon Cycles) 0:36:27 9 Jeremy Macgray 0:39:29 10 Matthew Berdine 0:41:26 11 Christopher Borton 0:44:01 12 Jonathan Toner 0:44:24 13 D.J. Painter (Wheat Ridge Cyclery) 0:44:24 14 Eric Kollai 0:45:21 15 Paul Desrosiers 0:46:15 16 Paul Lara 0:46:54 17 George Wang 0:47:38 18 Jon Smith (Quadrille racing) 0:47:57 19 Michael Zimski 0:57:21 20 Aaron Foster 0:57:48 21 Michael Tofel 0:59:08 22 Seton Claggett 1:01:46 23 Paul Zimski 1:03:46 24 Aaron Kessler 1:04:09 25 Andrew Jaffe 1:04:40 26 Taylor Williams 1:06:38 27 Karl Beshore 1:07:30 28 Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles) 1:07:55 29 Brad Nielsen 1:09:16 30 Samuel Sweetland 1:11:43 31 Beau Jacobs 1:13:13 32 Scott Zarret 1:20:18 33 Matthew Maienza 1:27:43 34 John Cattles 1:28:50 35 Robert Reed 1:34:07 36 Neil Popovich 1:36:19 37 Matthew Stover 1:38:17 38 Drew Kern 1:42:54 39 David Hornick 1:46:23 40 Brian Heit 1:49:03 41 Russ Overy 1:51:30 42 Neal Rogers (VeloNews) 1:53:47 43 Shayne Garvey 1:53:53 44 Lance Windey (Hoback Sports) 1:55:36 45 Eddie Branigan 1:59:15 46 Marc Giulianotti 1:59:15 47 Timothy Lagerborg (Team Galaxy and Team Ironclad) 2:04:08 48 Neil Geiger 2:12:15 49 Robert Kyper (Durango Wheel Club) 2:14:28 50 Jason Schmidt 2:16:00 51 Cory Welch 2:17:48 52 Jeremy Curry 2:21:00 53 Adam Butler (Team Beef and Pie) 2:26:28 54 Jason Schuster 2:28:14 55 Daniel Clayton 2:28:51 56 Jevon Markarian 2:31:42 57 Jonathan Wilson 2:33:59 58 Matthew Skwiot 3:02:05 59 Mark Truelsen 3:14:21 60 Franco Capuano 3:20:28 DNF Marc Desrosiers DNF Jeffrey Schneiderman

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lance Armstrong 4:32:21 2 Chris Muntro 0:20:07 3 David Schulhofer (Camel Back Cycling / Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:21:21 4 Chandler Spears (New Mexico Bike-n-Sport) 0:21:31 5 Jeff Irwin (Alpijne Orthopaedics) 0:23:45 6 Len Zanni 0:27:15 7 Michael Martin 0:28:43 8 Rhett Griggs 0:30:10 9 Jim Parker (GP/Bianchi) 0:32:59 10 Lance Bolton (Aspen Bike Rentals) 0:33:01 11 Thomas Dooley 0:33:54 12 Tim Sewell 0:34:42 13 Rob Zillioux 0:38:56 14 Gordon Watson 0:38:57 15 Ted Macblane (ajAx tavern) 0:38:59 16 Simon Macgibbon 0:42:01 17 Jason Stubbe 0:42:38 18 Paul Rapinz (Rockymounts/Izze) 0:47:40 19 Charles Parmain 0:47:41 20 Eric Juzysta (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:50:00 21 Jonathan Delacey 0:50:52 22 Jay Prentiss 0:50:59 23 Emilio Cervantes 0:58:18 24 William Hausdoerffer 0:58:32 25 Wade Metzler 1:02:37 26 Darin Peery 1:06:50 27 John Metzger (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:07:15 28 Jay Sapp 1:14:13 29 David Johnson 1:15:07 30 Kip Mikler 1:15:41 31 Sean Riley 1:17:14 32 Robert Gaffney 1:21:20 33 Rob Bergstrom 1:22:41 34 Jeffrey Paffendorf 1:24:55 35 Marc Mayo (Austin Bikes) 1:25:05 36 Doug Mcghee 1:28:30 37 Otley Smith 1:29:24 38 Shane Carter 1:36:06 39 Michael Hillenbrand 1:38:46 40 Michael Keig 1:42:38 41 John Belkin 1:43:03 42 Filip Babnic 1:44:12 43 Noel Culberson 1:45:01 44 Mark Malinowski 1:46:27 45 Thomas Suplizio 1:51:38 46 Rowan Edwards 1:52:14 47 Greg Hall (FastFowardSports) 1:56:00 48 James Mesojedec 2:02:26 49 Greg Carver 2:10:18 50 Mike Gee 2:16:01 51 Steve Mathias 2:16:23 52 Chris Kopf 2:24:03 53 Vince Vandermey 2:24:51 54 Craig Vaughn 2:26:07 55 Scott Reamer 2:29:13 56 David Griscom 2:30:04 57 Andy Bordiuk 2:34:37 58 Chris Felzien 2:35:50 59 Corndog Wallis (Team Beef and Pie - A) 2:38:55 60 Keith Bone 2:40:26 61 Scott Wickless 2:57:26 62 Mark Andrews 3:02:03 63 Barry Clark 3:03:02 64 David Dungan 3:11:39 65 Douglas Smith 3:16:21 66 Bobbby Cockrell 3:16:35 67 Peter Ito 3:24:33 68 Thomas Hughes (Bikesource Multisport Club) 4:14:31 DNF Brad Seaman DNF John Allen DNF Jiva Jagtap DNF Sriram Varadarajan

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doug Andrews (GeoLadders.com) 4:58:24 2 Drew Geer 0:16:47 3 Mark Cowan 0:30:59 4 Eric Ely 1:02:10 5 Brad Doggett 1:07:35 6 Greg Mckennis 1:13:34 7 Vernon Smith 1:30:56 8 Martin Hepp 1:35:02 9 Kent Fulton 1:35:30 10 Kent Griffin 1:41:11 11 Dirk Long 1:41:29 12 John Meyer 1:45:21 13 Mark Spreitler 2:07:01 14 Todd Hegstrom 2:16:06 15 Bill Campbell 2:38:20 16 John Jorgensen 2:52:24 DNF John Bell

Men 60-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Cannon 6:19:45 2 Robert Jensen (aspen cycling club) 0:01:58 3 Randy Kessler 1:35:34