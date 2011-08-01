Armstrong and Rusch takes wins in Leadville qualifiers
Former Tour de France rider back to winning ways
Rebecca Rusch and Lance Armstrong each took late-race wins in the final Leadville Qualifying Series Race, held on and around Crested Butte Mountain Resort, in the sun-splashed Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Rusch, winner of the last two Leadville 100 races, used the help of a strong group to erase the advantage of second-place finisher Jenny Smith, catching the solo-riding Gunnison, Colorado-resident about 10 miles from the finish of the 63-mile race that included two giant fire road climbs that rose above 11,000 feet.
Smith did all she could to hold Rusch’s wheel as they speed to the race’s finish, but couldn’t keep pace. Crested Butte local Jari Kirkland was a distant third in a race that had 201 starters, and served as a last chance for wannabe Leadville 100 racers.
About 100 riders earned the chance to contest the famed high-altitude race on August 13, either by placing high in their age category, or winning a spot via a post-race lottery.
Armstrong fell into the former category, winning the overall and his 40-49 age group. But said afterwards that while 63 miles on Sunday was fun, he had no interest in suffering through the 100-miler two weeks from now.
“I’m old and I’m retired,” he said.
But based on Sunday’s action, you would have never known. The seven-time Tour de France champ shut down a one-minute gap to eventual second-place finisher Greg Krause all during the final six-mile singletrack section that wound around the shoulder of Crested Butte Mountain Resort.
“That’s usually not my specialty,” said Armstrong, who was riding a 29er hardtail. “But for some reason today I sort of felt in the groove and was able to come around the guy on the last downhill. That definitely surprised me.”
Armstrong’s winning time of 4:32:31 was just 3 seconds better than Krause. Crested Butte’s Travis Scheefer took third.
Overall the first-year event was hailed a great community success, and organizers say they’ll be back for at least another two years.
“[Crested Butte Mountain Resort] jumped all over this from the word go,” said race director Dave Ochs, who puts on several other local CB mountain bike races throughout the year. “They are really trying to get their bike park rolling and get bike events going here. It’s kind of like Leadville itself, where the idea is to get all types of riders involved.
“They have trail here that are really easy for the newbie tourist types. Or you can throw on the pads and get after it on a bike. It used to be dead up here. But now there’s a huge change and its been unbelievable.”
Overall Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Armstrong
|4:32:21
|2
|Greg Krause
|0:00:03
|3
|Travis Scheefer
|0:01:27
|4
|Rebecca Rusch
|0:19:16
|5
|Chris Muntro
|0:20:07
|6
|Nate Brown (Summit Velo)
|0:20:13
|7
|David Schulhofer (Camel Back Cycling / Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:21:21
|8
|Chandler Spears (New Mexico Bike-n-Sport)
|0:21:31
|9
|Jennifer Smith
|0:22:19
|10
|Jeff Irwin (Alpijne Orthopaedics)
|0:23:45
|11
|Cameron Brenneman (Bike N Sport Racing)
|0:24:31
|12
|Nicholas Kempin
|0:24:42
|13
|Doug Andrews (GeoLadders.com)
|0:26:03
|14
|Len Zanni
|0:27:15
|15
|Scott Frederick (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:28:37
|16
|Michael Martin
|0:28:43
|17
|Stewart Gross
|0:29:44
|18
|Jon Brown
|0:29:54
|19
|Rhett Griggs
|0:30:10
|20
|Jim Parker (GP/Bianchi)
|0:32:59
|21
|Lance Bolton (Aspen Bike Rentals)
|0:33:01
|22
|Robb Parsons
|0:33:19
|23
|Thomas Dooley
|0:33:54
|24
|Troy Hiatt
|0:33:55
|25
|Tim Sewell
|0:34:42
|26
|Paul Tocco
|0:34:56
|27
|Jari Kirkland
|0:36:20
|28
|Michael Scott
|0:36:21
|29
|John Mallow (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
|0:36:31
|30
|Rob Zillioux
|0:38:56
|31
|Gordon Watson
|0:38:57
|32
|Ted Macblane (ajAx tavern)
|0:38:59
|33
|Jeremy Macgray
|0:39:32
|34
|Matthew Berdine
|0:41:29
|35
|Craig Nelson (South Central Racing)
|0:41:51
|36
|Simon Macgibbon
|0:42:01
|37
|Jason Stubbe
|0:42:38
|38
|Drew Geer
|0:42:50
|39
|Christopher Borton
|0:44:05
|40
|Jonathan Toner
|0:44:27
|41
|D.J. Painter (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)
|0:44:28
|42
|Eric Kollai
|0:45:25
|43
|Paul Desrosiers
|0:46:18
|44
|Paul Lara
|0:46:57
|45
|Paul Rapinz (Rockymounts/Izze)
|0:47:40
|46
|George Wang
|0:47:41
|47
|Charles Parmain
|0:47:41
|48
|Jason Haney
|0:47:44
|49
|Jon Smith (Quadrille racing)
|0:48:00
|50
|Eric Juzysta (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:50:00
|51
|Jonathan Delacey
|0:50:52
|52
|Jay Prentiss
|0:50:59
|53
|Zach Bodhane
|0:53:41
|54
|Kirby Bryant
|0:53:46
|55
|Justin Reiter
|0:55:21
|56
|Mark Cowan
|0:57:02
|57
|Michael Zimski
|0:57:24
|58
|Aaron Foster
|0:57:51
|59
|Emilio Cervantes
|0:58:18
|60
|William Hausdoerffer
|0:58:32
|61
|Michael Tofel
|0:59:11
|62
|Seton Claggett
|1:01:50
|63
|Wade Metzler
|1:02:37
|64
|Paul Zimski
|1:03:49
|65
|Aaron Kessler
|1:04:12
|66
|Andrew Jaffe
|1:04:43
|67
|Jamie Busch (Ibis/buy-cell)
|1:05:19
|68
|Taylor Williams
|1:06:41
|69
|Darin Peery
|1:06:50
|70
|John Metzger (Duke City Wheelmen)
|1:07:15
|71
|Karl Beshore
|1:07:33
|72
|Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles)
|1:07:58
|73
|Brad Nielsen
|1:09:19
|74
|Samuel Sweetland
|1:11:46
|75
|Beau Jacobs
|1:13:16
|76
|Rachel Farrett
|1:13:51
|77
|Jay Sapp
|1:14:13
|78
|David Johnson
|1:15:07
|79
|Kip Mikler
|1:15:41
|80
|Sean Riley
|1:17:14
|81
|Scott Zarret
|1:20:21
|82
|Robert Gaffney
|1:21:20
|83
|Rob Bergstrom
|1:22:41
|84
|Jeffrey Paffendorf
|1:24:55
|85
|Marc Mayo (Austin Bikes)
|1:25:05
|86
|Mark Nielson (Trek Bicycle Superstore Albuquerque)
|1:25:31
|87
|Landon Longenecker
|1:25:39
|88
|Adam Karch (N/A)
|1:26:34
|89
|Sonya Bugbee
|1:27:42
|90
|Matthew Maienza
|1:27:47
|91
|Eric Ely
|1:28:13
|92
|Doug Mcghee
|1:28:30
|93
|John Cattles
|1:28:53
|94
|Otley Smith
|1:29:24
|95
|Mark Zitelli
|1:32:36
|96
|Brad Doggett
|1:33:38
|97
|Robert Reed
|1:34:11
|98
|Shane Carter
|1:36:06
|99
|Neil Popovich
|1:36:22
|100
|Matthew Stover
|1:38:20
|101
|Michael Hillenbrand
|1:38:46
|102
|Greg Mckennis
|1:39:37
|103
|Tina Kempin
|1:41:47
|104
|Michael Keig
|1:42:38
|105
|Drew Kern
|1:42:58
|106
|John Belkin
|1:43:03
|107
|Filip Babnic
|1:44:12
|108
|Noel Culberson
|1:45:01
|109
|David Hornick
|1:46:26
|110
|Mark Malinowski
|1:46:27
|111
|Lee Cannon
|1:47:24
|112
|Sharon Prutton
|1:48:00
|113
|Todd Eggenbraten
|1:48:03
|114
|Brian Heit
|1:49:07
|115
|Robert Jensen (aspen cycling club)
|1:49:22
|116
|Russ Overy
|1:51:33
|117
|Thomas Suplizio
|1:51:38
|118
|Rowan Edwards
|1:52:14
|119
|Neal Rogers (VeloNews)
|1:53:51
|120
|Shayne Garvey
|1:53:56
|121
|Jennifer Hayes
|1:54:21
|122
|Lance Windey (Hoback Sports)
|1:55:39
|123
|Greg Hall (FastFowardSports)
|1:56:00
|124
|Vernon Smith
|1:56:59
|125
|Eddie Branigan
|1:59:18
|126
|Marc Giulianotti
|1:59:19
|127
|Martin Hepp
|2:01:05
|128
|Kent Fulton
|2:01:33
|129
|James Mesojedec
|2:02:26
|130
|Timothy Lagerborg (Team Galaxy and Team Ironclad)
|2:04:11
|131
|Kent Griffin
|2:07:14
|132
|Rebecca Kauffman
|2:07:30
|133
|Dirk Long
|2:07:32
|134
|Elisabeth Lawaczeck (Psimet/RMTri Club)
|2:09:26
|135
|Greg Carver
|2:10:18
|136
|John Meyer
|2:11:24
|137
|Neil Geiger
|2:12:18
|138
|Robert Kyper (Durango Wheel Club)
|2:14:31
|139
|Toni Geer
|2:14:41
|140
|Mike Gee
|2:16:01
|141
|Jason Schmidt
|2:16:03
|142
|Steve Mathias
|2:16:23
|143
|Cory Welch
|2:17:51
|144
|Jeremy Brouwer
|2:19:09
|145
|Jeremy Curry
|2:21:03
|146
|Chris Kopf
|2:24:03
|147
|Vince Vandermey
|2:24:51
|148
|Craig Vaughn
|2:26:07
|149
|Adam Butler (Team Beef and Pie)
|2:26:31
|150
|Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's)
|2:26:33
|151
|Jason Schuster
|2:28:17
|152
|Daniel Clayton
|2:28:54
|153
|Scott Reamer
|2:29:13
|154
|David Griscom
|2:30:04
|155
|Jevon Markarian
|2:31:45
|156
|Mark Spreitler
|2:33:04
|157
|Jonathan Wilson
|2:34:02
|158
|Andy Bordiuk
|2:34:37
|159
|Jennifer Harrison
|2:35:49
|160
|Chris Felzien
|2:35:50
|161
|Corndog Wallis (Team Beef and Pie - A)
|2:38:55
|162
|Keith Bone
|2:40:26
|163
|Todd Hegstrom
|2:42:09
|164
|Lauren Ziedonis
|2:43:34
|165
|Jason Paschall
|2:45:47
|166
|Lisa Gallagher (Infinity Bike Shop)
|2:46:39
|167
|Michael Cipriano
|2:52:38
|168
|Andrew Winogradow
|2:53:56
|169
|Scott Wickless
|2:57:26
|170
|Nic Conroy
|2:58:11
|171
|Mark Andrews
|3:02:03
|172
|Matthew Skwiot
|3:02:09
|173
|Barry Clark
|3:03:02
|174
|Bill Campbell
|3:04:23
|175
|Nicole Gunton
|3:07:39
|176
|Ken Darby
|3:07:45
|177
|Matt Ingram (Denver Bicycle)
|3:08:47
|178
|David Dungan
|3:11:39
|179
|Mark Truelsen
|3:14:24
|180
|Douglas Smith
|3:16:21
|181
|Bobbby Cockrell
|3:16:35
|182
|Kimberly Levin
|3:17:19
|183
|John Jorgensen
|3:18:27
|184
|Franco Capuano
|3:20:31
|185
|Randy Kessler
|3:22:58
|186
|Peter Ito
|3:24:33
|187
|Stephanie Kuhns
|3:26:37
|188
|Thomas Hughes (Bikesource Multisport Club)
|4:14:31
|DNF
|Brad Seaman
|DNF
|John Allen
|DNF
|Marc Desrosiers
|DNF
|Marcy Trent Long
|DNF
|Andrew Moraski
|DNF
|Kate Johnson
|DNF
|Jeffrey Schneiderman
|DNF
|John Bell
|DNF
|Kathy Hix
|DNF
|Jiva Jagtap
|DNF
|Sriram Varadarajan
|DNF
|Kelsey Ripley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's)
|6:58:54
|DNF
|Kelsey Ripley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Smith
|4:54:40
|2
|Jari Kirkland
|0:14:01
|3
|Jamie Busch (Ibis/buy-cell)
|0:43:00
|4
|Sonya Bugbee
|1:05:23
|5
|Tina Kempin
|1:19:28
|6
|Jennifer Hayes
|1:32:02
|7
|Jennifer Harrison
|2:13:31
|8
|Lauren Ziedonis
|2:21:16
|9
|Lisa Gallagher (Infinity Bike Shop)
|2:24:20
|10
|Nicole Gunton
|2:45:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch
|4:51:38
|2
|Rachel Farrett
|0:54:35
|3
|Elisabeth Lawaczeck (Psimet/RMTri Club)
|1:50:09
|4
|Kimberly Levin
|2:58:03
|5
|Stephanie Kuhns
|3:07:21
|DNF
|Marcy Trent Long
|DNF
|Kate Johnson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Kauffman
|6:39:52
|2
|Toni Geer
|0:07:11
|DNF
|Kathy Hix
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Prutton
|6:20:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Scheefer
|4:33:48
|2
|Nate Brown (Summit Velo)
|0:18:46
|3
|Stewart Gross
|0:28:17
|4
|Craig Nelson (South Central Racing)
|0:40:24
|5
|Jason Haney
|0:46:17
|6
|Zach Bodhane
|0:52:14
|7
|Mark Nielson (Trek Bicycle Superstore Albuquerque)
|1:24:04
|8
|Landon Longenecker
|1:24:12
|9
|Adam Karch (N/A)
|1:25:07
|10
|Jeremy Brouwer
|2:17:42
|11
|Jason Paschall
|2:44:20
|12
|Michael Cipriano
|2:51:11
|13
|Andrew Winogradow
|2:52:29
|14
|Nic Conroy
|2:56:44
|15
|Ken Darby
|3:06:18
|16
|Matt Ingram (Denver Bicycle)
|3:07:20
|DNF
|Andrew Moraski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Krause
|4:32:24
|2
|Cameron Brenneman (Bike N Sport Racing)
|0:24:28
|3
|Nicholas Kempin
|0:24:39
|4
|Scott Frederick (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:28:34
|5
|Robb Parsons
|0:33:15
|6
|Troy Hiatt
|0:33:52
|7
|Paul Tocco
|0:34:52
|8
|John Mallow (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
|0:36:27
|9
|Jeremy Macgray
|0:39:29
|10
|Matthew Berdine
|0:41:26
|11
|Christopher Borton
|0:44:01
|12
|Jonathan Toner
|0:44:24
|13
|D.J. Painter (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)
|0:44:24
|14
|Eric Kollai
|0:45:21
|15
|Paul Desrosiers
|0:46:15
|16
|Paul Lara
|0:46:54
|17
|George Wang
|0:47:38
|18
|Jon Smith (Quadrille racing)
|0:47:57
|19
|Michael Zimski
|0:57:21
|20
|Aaron Foster
|0:57:48
|21
|Michael Tofel
|0:59:08
|22
|Seton Claggett
|1:01:46
|23
|Paul Zimski
|1:03:46
|24
|Aaron Kessler
|1:04:09
|25
|Andrew Jaffe
|1:04:40
|26
|Taylor Williams
|1:06:38
|27
|Karl Beshore
|1:07:30
|28
|Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles)
|1:07:55
|29
|Brad Nielsen
|1:09:16
|30
|Samuel Sweetland
|1:11:43
|31
|Beau Jacobs
|1:13:13
|32
|Scott Zarret
|1:20:18
|33
|Matthew Maienza
|1:27:43
|34
|John Cattles
|1:28:50
|35
|Robert Reed
|1:34:07
|36
|Neil Popovich
|1:36:19
|37
|Matthew Stover
|1:38:17
|38
|Drew Kern
|1:42:54
|39
|David Hornick
|1:46:23
|40
|Brian Heit
|1:49:03
|41
|Russ Overy
|1:51:30
|42
|Neal Rogers (VeloNews)
|1:53:47
|43
|Shayne Garvey
|1:53:53
|44
|Lance Windey (Hoback Sports)
|1:55:36
|45
|Eddie Branigan
|1:59:15
|46
|Marc Giulianotti
|1:59:15
|47
|Timothy Lagerborg (Team Galaxy and Team Ironclad)
|2:04:08
|48
|Neil Geiger
|2:12:15
|49
|Robert Kyper (Durango Wheel Club)
|2:14:28
|50
|Jason Schmidt
|2:16:00
|51
|Cory Welch
|2:17:48
|52
|Jeremy Curry
|2:21:00
|53
|Adam Butler (Team Beef and Pie)
|2:26:28
|54
|Jason Schuster
|2:28:14
|55
|Daniel Clayton
|2:28:51
|56
|Jevon Markarian
|2:31:42
|57
|Jonathan Wilson
|2:33:59
|58
|Matthew Skwiot
|3:02:05
|59
|Mark Truelsen
|3:14:21
|60
|Franco Capuano
|3:20:28
|DNF
|Marc Desrosiers
|DNF
|Jeffrey Schneiderman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Armstrong
|4:32:21
|2
|Chris Muntro
|0:20:07
|3
|David Schulhofer (Camel Back Cycling / Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:21:21
|4
|Chandler Spears (New Mexico Bike-n-Sport)
|0:21:31
|5
|Jeff Irwin (Alpijne Orthopaedics)
|0:23:45
|6
|Len Zanni
|0:27:15
|7
|Michael Martin
|0:28:43
|8
|Rhett Griggs
|0:30:10
|9
|Jim Parker (GP/Bianchi)
|0:32:59
|10
|Lance Bolton (Aspen Bike Rentals)
|0:33:01
|11
|Thomas Dooley
|0:33:54
|12
|Tim Sewell
|0:34:42
|13
|Rob Zillioux
|0:38:56
|14
|Gordon Watson
|0:38:57
|15
|Ted Macblane (ajAx tavern)
|0:38:59
|16
|Simon Macgibbon
|0:42:01
|17
|Jason Stubbe
|0:42:38
|18
|Paul Rapinz (Rockymounts/Izze)
|0:47:40
|19
|Charles Parmain
|0:47:41
|20
|Eric Juzysta (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:50:00
|21
|Jonathan Delacey
|0:50:52
|22
|Jay Prentiss
|0:50:59
|23
|Emilio Cervantes
|0:58:18
|24
|William Hausdoerffer
|0:58:32
|25
|Wade Metzler
|1:02:37
|26
|Darin Peery
|1:06:50
|27
|John Metzger (Duke City Wheelmen)
|1:07:15
|28
|Jay Sapp
|1:14:13
|29
|David Johnson
|1:15:07
|30
|Kip Mikler
|1:15:41
|31
|Sean Riley
|1:17:14
|32
|Robert Gaffney
|1:21:20
|33
|Rob Bergstrom
|1:22:41
|34
|Jeffrey Paffendorf
|1:24:55
|35
|Marc Mayo (Austin Bikes)
|1:25:05
|36
|Doug Mcghee
|1:28:30
|37
|Otley Smith
|1:29:24
|38
|Shane Carter
|1:36:06
|39
|Michael Hillenbrand
|1:38:46
|40
|Michael Keig
|1:42:38
|41
|John Belkin
|1:43:03
|42
|Filip Babnic
|1:44:12
|43
|Noel Culberson
|1:45:01
|44
|Mark Malinowski
|1:46:27
|45
|Thomas Suplizio
|1:51:38
|46
|Rowan Edwards
|1:52:14
|47
|Greg Hall (FastFowardSports)
|1:56:00
|48
|James Mesojedec
|2:02:26
|49
|Greg Carver
|2:10:18
|50
|Mike Gee
|2:16:01
|51
|Steve Mathias
|2:16:23
|52
|Chris Kopf
|2:24:03
|53
|Vince Vandermey
|2:24:51
|54
|Craig Vaughn
|2:26:07
|55
|Scott Reamer
|2:29:13
|56
|David Griscom
|2:30:04
|57
|Andy Bordiuk
|2:34:37
|58
|Chris Felzien
|2:35:50
|59
|Corndog Wallis (Team Beef and Pie - A)
|2:38:55
|60
|Keith Bone
|2:40:26
|61
|Scott Wickless
|2:57:26
|62
|Mark Andrews
|3:02:03
|63
|Barry Clark
|3:03:02
|64
|David Dungan
|3:11:39
|65
|Douglas Smith
|3:16:21
|66
|Bobbby Cockrell
|3:16:35
|67
|Peter Ito
|3:24:33
|68
|Thomas Hughes (Bikesource Multisport Club)
|4:14:31
|DNF
|Brad Seaman
|DNF
|John Allen
|DNF
|Jiva Jagtap
|DNF
|Sriram Varadarajan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doug Andrews (GeoLadders.com)
|4:58:24
|2
|Drew Geer
|0:16:47
|3
|Mark Cowan
|0:30:59
|4
|Eric Ely
|1:02:10
|5
|Brad Doggett
|1:07:35
|6
|Greg Mckennis
|1:13:34
|7
|Vernon Smith
|1:30:56
|8
|Martin Hepp
|1:35:02
|9
|Kent Fulton
|1:35:30
|10
|Kent Griffin
|1:41:11
|11
|Dirk Long
|1:41:29
|12
|John Meyer
|1:45:21
|13
|Mark Spreitler
|2:07:01
|14
|Todd Hegstrom
|2:16:06
|15
|Bill Campbell
|2:38:20
|16
|John Jorgensen
|2:52:24
|DNF
|John Bell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Cannon
|6:19:45
|2
|Robert Jensen (aspen cycling club)
|0:01:58
|3
|Randy Kessler
|1:35:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Brown
|5:02:16
|2
|Michael Scott
|0:06:27
|3
|Kirby Bryant
|0:23:52
|4
|Justin Reiter
|0:25:27
|5
|Mark Zitelli
|1:02:42
|6
|Todd Eggenbraten
|1:18:09
