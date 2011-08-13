Wells wins in Leadville
Rusch breaks women's course record en route to victory
Specialized riders Todd Wells and Rebecca Rusch each scored impressive solo wins at the Leadville 100 in Colorado on Saturday.
Rusch had to battle back from an early deficit when she was riding in fifth place during the first half of the out-and-back 103-mile race that starts and finishes in Leadville, at an elevation of 10,152 feet.
But with only a two-minute gap between the self-proclaimed Queen of Pain and the front of the race, Rusch was nonplussed as she hit the base of the infamous Columbine climb, with a peak elevation of 12,550 feet. There she quickly closed down a two-minute deficit to then-race leader Gretchen Reeves.
"I love that climb and two minutes is not a lot of time in a 100-mile race," said Rusch, who went on to capture her third straight Leadville title in a course record time of 7:31:46. "I'm a diesel so it takes me a while to get going sometimes."
Reeves (Tokyo Joe's), who won this race in 2007, held on for second, 3:52 behind Rusch. Early race leader Pua Mata (Sho Air-Specialized) was third at 6:04. Jenny Smith and Tammy Jacques rounded out the top five.
Mata may well have been the strongest rider in the race, but a rash of mechanicals and bad luck wrecked havoc on her day. Among the maladies were several chain drops, a poorly shifting drivetrain, a cracked wheel and a front tire puncture.
"It wasn't meant to be for me today," said Mata, who will try to regroup as she heads over to nearby Summit County to contest the three-day Breck Epic this week. "Hopefully I got all my bad luck out of the way."
Another favorite who suffered bad luck in the form of several flats was 100-mile race queen Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt). Seeing that her chances to win were gone, she eventually DNFed and decided to save the energy for other hundreds yet to come.
Wells also benefited from the mishaps of his foes. Pre-race co-favorite Alban Lakata (Topeak-Ergon) flatted early in the race and was forced to chase hard for the next several hours. Meanwhile, Wells found himself in a solid breakaway of four that included Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's), Greg Krause (juwi-Solar) and eventual third-place finisher Alex Grant (Cannondale).
That foursome hit the base of the base of the race-deciding Columbine climb with a four-minute advantage on Lakata, Gerry Cody (Team Herbalife) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), who also flatted early and had to take a wheel from teammate Tinker Juarez.
Once on the climb, both Wells and Lakata turned on the jets, dropping their respective companions. But Lakata had one extra gear, and managed to shut down the gap to Wells as well.
Wells admitted being concerned when he saw Lakata roll up near the top of the climb. "That was a big effort so I knew he was riding well," he said.
From there the reigning US and Austrian national cross country champions rode wheel-to-wheel back down Columbine and along the flats that lead to the day's final test, the precipitous Powerline climb. But before they even reached that ascent, Lakata was showing cracks, clearly weakened by his monstrous effort on Columbine.
Wells was able to slowly pull away, owning a one-minute lead on Powerline and drawing it out to 4:19 by the finish line. Wells' winning time was 6:23:38, six minutes short of Levi Leipheimer’s course record, but two minutes quicker than Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski's second place time last year.
"I know I can't compete with those Tour de France guys, but JHK and I do similar races so I was gunning for his time once I got away from Alban," said Wells. "I got it so that was cool."
Grant was third, at 11:54, with Henry and Bishop completing the top five.
|1
|Todd Wells
|6:23:38
|2
|Alban Lakata
|0:04:19
|3
|Alex Grant
|0:11:54
|4
|Jay Henry
|0:14:53
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:19:56
|6
|Bart Brentjens
|0:22:35
|7
|Greg Krause
|0:26:55
|8
|Stig Somme
|0:27:37
|9
|Manuel Prado
|0:27:56
|10
|Gerry Cody
|0:27:57
|11
|Scott Tietzel
|0:29:03
|12
|Peter Glassford
|0:33:26
|13
|Kalan Beisel
|0:34:42
|14
|Jeroen Boelen
|0:34:51
|15
|David Tinker Juarez
|0:38:57
|16
|Tim Johnson
|0:39:59
|17
|Bryan Alders
|0:40:23
|18
|Vincent Lombardi
|0:41:57
|19
|Nate Whitman
|0:43:10
|20
|Nathaniel English
|0:44:33
|21
|Carl Decker
|0:46:29
|22
|Chuck Gibson
|0:46:54
|23
|Roger Bartels
|0:47:33
|24
|Alex Hagman
|0:49:29
|24
|Paul Thomas
|26
|Travis Macy
|0:52:05
|27
|Yuki Ikeda
|0:53:48
|28
|Justin Lindine
|0:54:41
|29
|John Phillips
|0:55:59
|30
|Menso De Jong
|0:56:43
|31
|Sergio Hernandez
|0:57:46
|32
|Daniel Matheny
|0:59:43
|33
|Jonny Hintze
|1:00:28
|34
|Billy Demong
|1:03:26
|34
|Travis Scheefer
|36
|Greg Gibson
|1:03:47
|37
|Will White
|1:04:37
|38
|Jake Rubelt
|1:05:08
|39
|Max Taam
|1:06:34
|40
|Bryson Perry
|1:06:41
|41
|Rebecca Rusch
|1:08:08
|42
|Cameron Brenneman
|1:08:28
|43
|Joseph Petrowski
|1:09:43
|43
|Russell Stevenson
|43
|Tim Wynants
|46
|Kimo Seymour
|1:09:50
|47
|David Schulhofer
|1:10:27
|48
|Gretchen Reeves
|1:12:00
|49
|Jonathan Schottler
|1:13:26
|50
|Marcus Hayward
|1:14:12
|50
|Pua Mata
|52
|Jennifer Smith
|1:15:36
|53
|Jake Pantone
|1:18:11
|54
|Caley Fretz
|1:19:10
|55
|David Forkner
|1:20:53
|56
|Alfred Thresher (L)
|1:21:06
|57
|Noah Singer
|1:21:30
|58
|Brian Laiho
|1:21:58
|59
|James Selman
|1:22:01
|60
|Will Letendre
|1:22:56
|61
|Robert McGee
|1:23:59
|62
|Chandler Spears
|1:24:31
|63
|Eric Sammuli
|1:25:33
|64
|Tim Zandbergen
|1:27:00
|65
|Peter Smith
|1:29:26
|66
|Nicholas Kempin
|1:29:40
|67
|Chris Munro
|1:30:10
|68
|Eric Kollai
|1:30:23
|69
|Dylan Stucki
|1:31:18
|70
|Doug Andrews
|1:31:38
|71
|Kent McNeill
|1:32:31
|72
|Mike Sutter
|1:32:48
|73
|Michael Staffieri
|1:33:06
|74
|Jon Hornbeck
|1:33:43
|75
|Mitchell Peterson
|1:33:59
|76
|Ted Macblane
|1:34:06
|77
|Henry Fischer
|1:34:35
|78
|Steven Beeler
|1:35:38
|79
|Philip Mooney
|1:35:44
|80
|John Saliamonas
|1:38:38
|81
|John Mallow
|1:38:39
|82
|Tammy Jacques
|1:38:52
|83
|John Nobil
|1:39:53
|84
|Kevin Ishaug
|1:41:33
|85
|Mike Pigg
|1:41:34
|86
|Trapper Steinle
|1:41:38
|87
|James Kahkoska
|1:41:43
|88
|Jason Anderson
|1:41:52
|89
|Michael Martin
|1:42:00
|90
|Mike Simpson
|1:42:10
|91
|Kervin Quinones
|1:42:20
|92
|Anne Gonzales
|1:42:26
|93
|Nathan Clark
|1:42:28
|94
|Steven Marolt
|1:43:41
|95
|Fernando Salazar
|1:44:31
|96
|Robert Dolman
|1:44:57
|97
|Mark Smith
|1:45:28
|98
|Dennis Barret
|1:45:48
|99
|Chris Jenkins
|1:46:51
|100
|Mark Gouge
|1:46:56
|101
|Will Lewis
|1:46:59
|102
|Dan Dittmer
|1:47:02
|103
|Jeff Hall
|1:47:27
|103
|Ryan Sutter
|105
|Jon McGee
|1:48:19
|106
|Chris Klug
|1:49:55
|107
|Vincent Davis
|1:49:59
|108
|Nicholas Rico
|1:50:22
|109
|Stevie Cullinan
|1:50:43
|110
|Tyson Apostol
|1:50:58
|111
|Dallas Fowler
|1:53:02
|112
|Brad Johnson
|1:53:35
|113
|Edward Oliver
|1:54:22
|114
|Todd Murray (L)
|1:54:25
|115
|Elden Nelson
|1:54:41
|116
|Sari Anderson
|1:55:32
|117
|Tomas Konecny
|1:56:04
|118
|Jason Haney
|1:56:48
|119
|Mike Doody
|1:57:00
|120
|Trent Ford
|1:57:11
|121
|Brad Cobb
|1:57:31
|122
|Charlie Hayes
|1:57:34
|123
|Scott Brown
|1:58:22
|124
|Andy Leifer
|1:58:36
|125
|David Ochs
|1:59:03
|126
|Mike Dannelley
|1:59:14
|127
|Jeff Wardell
|1:59:25
|128
|Christian Hobbs
|1:59:31
|129
|Richard Machycek
|2:00:13
|130
|Cameron Creger
|2:00:25
|131
|Andrew Scott
|2:00:33
|132
|Jorge Munoz
|2:00:52
|133
|Jeff Shilt
|2:01:58
|134
|Stephan Kincaid
|2:02:16
|135
|Jonathan Toner
|2:02:23
|136
|Nathan Lowrie
|2:02:51
|137
|Tommy Robles
|2:03:45
|138
|Scott Penzarella
|2:04:03
|139
|Chris Hardee
|2:04:23
|140
|Maxfield Lafortune
|2:04:34
|141
|Chad Kasmar
|2:04:38
|142
|Brian Sells
|2:05:00
|143
|Louis Dewild
|2:05:30
|144
|Robert Rodgers
|2:06:00
|145
|Cole Sprague
|2:06:06
|146
|Dan Durland
|2:07:02
|147
|Scott Frederick
|2:07:18
|148
|Drew Geer
|2:07:58
|149
|Kathy Kallner
|2:08:04
|150
|Craig Nelson
|2:08:38
|151
|Dave Green
|2:09:14
|152
|Phil Schweizer
|2:09:41
|153
|Jason Siegle
|2:09:58
|154
|Brandon Melott
|2:10:12
|155
|Eric Juzysta
|2:10:28
|156
|Adam Froemming
|2:10:34
|157
|Sten Kramer
|2:11:01
|158
|Craig Mordock
|2:11:14
|159
|Dan Hughes
|2:11:33
|160
|James Mason
|2:11:44
|161
|Rich Murdock
|2:11:59
|162
|Michael Scott
|2:12:31
|163
|Bob Lowe (L)
|2:13:06
|164
|Todd Neugent
|2:13:37
|165
|Billy Masterson
|2:13:44
|166
|Wiley Mosley
|2:13:47
|167
|Paul Rapinz
|2:14:10
|168
|Adam Miller
|2:14:22
|169
|Jason Laxton
|2:14:28
|170
|Troy Howard
|2:14:52
|171
|Todd Brown
|2:15:12
|172
|Mike Hileman
|2:15:16
|173
|Tim Waggoner
|2:15:19
|174
|Jane Rynbrandt
|2:15:21
|175
|David Hassinger
|2:15:22
|176
|Michael Cushionbury
|2:15:42
|177
|Zachary Hogan
|2:15:48
|178
|Kent Carlson
|2:15:57
|179
|Gary Hanson
|2:16:10
|180
|Doug Turnbull
|2:16:28
|181
|Shad Hamilton
|2:16:44
|182
|Travis Wilkerson
|2:17:01
|183
|Thomas Hughes
|2:17:12
|184
|Stan Potter
|2:18:06
|185
|Johannes Huseby
|2:18:10
|186
|Brian Hollister
|2:18:13
|187
|Clark Johnson
|2:18:28
|188
|Andy Fox
|2:18:36
|189
|Chris Borton
|2:18:49
|190
|Brian Gavette
|2:18:54
|191
|Simon MacGibbon
|2:18:56
|192
|Kenny Jones
|2:19:13
|193
|James Lowe
|2:19:18
|194
|Sean Hassinger
|2:19:41
|195
|Ken Boyer
|2:19:49
|196
|Mark Barrett
|2:19:53
|197
|Mark Draper
|2:19:54
|198
|Stanley Prutz
|2:20:05
|199
|James Stull
|2:20:09
|200
|Mick Mcdill
|2:20:23
|201
|Sydney Lahtinen
|2:20:34
|202
|Adam Stepanovic
|2:20:44
|203
|Marvin Sandoval (L)
|2:20:48
|204
|Christopher Cyr
|2:21:09
|205
|Jennifer Shinn
|2:21:19
|206
|Craig Ames
|2:21:35
|207
|Will Vanderwerff
|2:21:45
|208
|Andy Wenberg
|2:21:48
|209
|Jason Linder
|2:22:00
|210
|Rob Sousa
|2:22:39
|211
|Applegate/Applgate
|2:22:43
|212
|Alec Petro
|2:23:02
|213
|Seton Claggett
|2:23:11
|214
|Forrest Owens
|2:23:27
|215
|George Wang
|2:23:43
|216
|Steve Peterson
|2:23:49
|217
|Morgan Murri
|2:24:03
|218
|Bill Dietrich
|2:24:05
|219
|Sam Beveridge
|2:24:08
|220
|Tim Morgan
|2:24:14
|221
|George Green
|2:24:33
|222
|Patrick Zimmerman
|2:24:53
|223
|David McDonald
|2:24:57
|224
|Randy Guymer
|2:25:30
|225
|Clayton Chase
|2:26:07
|226
|Mike Lewis
|2:26:23
|227
|Todd Baker
|2:26:43
|227
|Kelly Mcgrew
|229
|Jeff Rhodes
|2:27:40
|230
|John Hughes
|2:28:16
|231
|Stuart Mann
|2:28:37
|232
|Matthew Berdine
|2:29:02
|233
|John Rondash
|2:29:11
|234
|Luke Duster
|2:29:19
|235
|Brian Koeneman
|2:29:22
|236
|Mike Gettinger
|2:29:33
|237
|Wooch Graff
|2:29:54
|238
|Paul Fronhofer
|2:30:03
|239
|Shawn Smart
|2:30:34
|240
|Michael Zimski
|2:30:44
|241
|Blake Mourer
|2:31:45
|242
|Bill Herwig
|2:31:48
|243
|D.J. Painter
|2:32:04
|244
|Zach Bodhane
|2:32:31
|245
|John K. Heiss
|2:32:39
|246
|Ethan Stehley
|2:33:16
|247
|Frank Alvarez
|2:33:31
|248
|Allen Burch
|2:33:47
|249
|Tyrone Rimbert
|2:33:51
|250
|James Riccitello
|2:34:13
|251
|Brad Nielsen
|2:34:43
|252
|Dan Rieland
|2:34:58
|253
|Brian Tallmadge
|2:35:03
|254
|Ryan Stranahan
|2:35:04
|255
|Taff Dirks
|2:35:52
|256
|Sami Inkinen
|2:35:55
|257
|Tim Johnston
|2:36:12
|258
|Bill McCarthy
|2:36:17
|259
|Thomas Veitenhaus
|2:36:23
|260
|Taylor Williams
|2:36:27
|261
|Christopher Gray
|2:36:42
|262
|Richard Biocca
|2:36:52
|263
|Steve Vanderburgh
|2:36:53
|264
|Matthew Luhn
|2:37:11
|265
|Tammy Sadle
|2:37:30
|266
|Stephen Hunter
|2:37:43
|267
|David Dornaus
|2:37:51
|268
|Todd Sprague
|2:37:59
|269
|Steve Lipsher
|2:38:05
|270
|Todd Purdin
|2:38:09
|271
|Steve Wasmund
|2:38:50
|272
|Chad Carson (L)
|2:39:01
|273
|Norman P Huddle
|2:40:55
|274
|Stefan Schwarzkopf
|2:41:52
|275
|Joe Wheadon
|2:41:55
|276
|Kipp Metzger
|2:42:17
|277
|Morris Denton
|2:43:08
|278
|William Swift (L)
|2:43:28
|279
|Stuart Walsworth (L)
|2:43:29
|280
|Matthew Chappell
|2:44:02
|281
|Vince Caceres
|2:44:20
|282
|Joe Kraxner
|2:44:24
|283
|Danny Henderson
|2:44:38
|284
|Bruce Gustafson
|2:44:49
|285
|John Bergmann
|2:46:09
|286
|Justin Reiter
|2:46:24
|287
|Mark Bibbey
|2:46:28
|288
|Ted Zuhlsdorf
|2:46:41
|289
|Brent Beck
|2:46:43
|290
|Aaron Huckstep
|2:47:08
|291
|Rachel Farrett
|2:47:27
|291
|Peter Riley
|293
|Alan Hall
|2:48:00
|294
|Jim Smith
|2:48:25
|295
|Ben Quinn
|2:48:29
|295
|Robert Runco
|297
|Tom Liebl
|2:48:30
|298
|William Hausdoerffer
|2:48:46
|299
|Garrett Grow
|2:49:32
|300
|Jay Sapp
|2:49:37
|301
|Robert Gaffney
|2:49:54
|302
|Alex Suchey
|2:50:08
|303
|Michael Iddings
|2:50:20
|304
|Mike Bohannon
|2:50:39
|305
|Matthew Thourot
|2:50:41
|306
|Joseph Pekala
|2:50:48
|307
|John Kasunic
|2:50:59
|308
|Alexander Yeh
|2:51:04
|309
|Chaves Hernandez
|2:51:15
|310
|Nathan Helming
|2:51:35
|311
|Brian O'Connor
|2:51:38
|312
|Wade Davis
|2:51:41
|313
|Mike Moreland
|2:51:50
|314
|Zlatko Piskulich
|2:52:02
|315
|David Johnson
|2:52:38
|316
|Joe Delgado
|2:52:53
|317
|Chris Carmichael
|2:52:59
|318
|Blake Bockius
|2:53:14
|319
|Patrick Dowd
|2:53:17
|320
|Ryan Kish
|2:53:43
|321
|Jeffrey Youngberg
|2:53:57
|322
|Mark Cowan
|2:54:21
|323
|Jeff Lambing
|2:55:48
|324
|Jeremy Macgray
|2:56:40
|325
|Jeff Doerr
|2:56:54
|326
|Scott Zarret
|2:56:57
|327
|Chad Haynes
|2:57:01
|328
|Troy D. Waller
|2:57:14
|329
|Paul D. King
|2:57:26
|330
|Michael Lamond (L)
|2:57:36
|331
|Mike Mchargue (L)
|2:57:57
|332
|Michael Hotten
|2:57:58
|333
|Lowell Petersen
|2:58:00
|334
|Morison Hall
|2:58:20
|335
|Jamie Maguire
|2:58:23
|336
|David Forbes
|2:58:40
|337
|Paul Zimski
|2:58:46
|338
|Rick McDonald
|2:59:30
|339
|Jon Gibans
|2:59:38
|340
|Alex Geller
|3:00:10
|341
|Robert Howells
|3:00:12
|342
|Michael Quinn
|3:00:35
|343
|Kent Killian
|3:01:32
|344
|Michael Maple
|3:01:42
|345
|Will Hardeman
|3:01:46
|346
|Tiziano Gortan
|3:02:38
|347
|John Tzinberg
|3:02:44
|348
|Kevin Abel
|3:03:08
|349
|Travis Grappo
|3:03:14
|350
|Kyle Heron
|3:03:22
|351
|Kevin Bratetic
|3:03:27
|352
|David Trajtenberg
|3:04:18
|353
|Gurujot Khalsa
|3:04:20
|354
|Ian Metcalf
|3:04:45
|355
|Jeff Bassett
|3:04:54
|356
|Jacob Winebaum
|3:05:02
|357
|Robert McWhorter
|3:05:12
|358
|Ted Tapfer
|3:05:26
|359
|Tim Grange
|3:05:32
|360
|Lynn Stott
|3:06:16
|361
|Tom Freeman
|3:06:52
|362
|Matt Baumann
|3:06:54
|363
|Matt Burke
|3:06:57
|364
|Sam Benedict
|3:07:11
|365
|Jason Ransdell
|3:07:15
|366
|Katharina Beeler
|3:07:33
|367
|Bry Christensen
|3:07:41
|368
|Henry Perez
|3:08:06
|369
|Rick Campins
|3:08:54
|370
|James Milne
|3:09:19
|371
|Alex Koss
|3:10:11
|372
|John Armstrong
|3:10:19
|373
|Shawn Frye
|3:10:32
|374
|Jeff Martinez
|3:10:34
|375
|Doug McGhee
|3:10:47
|376
|Phil Sirianni
|3:10:49
|377
|Tom Scott
|3:10:50
|378
|Kip Mikler
|3:11:01
|379
|Dave Bagley
|3:11:09
|380
|Ari Melmed
|3:11:22
|381
|Paul Dodd
|3:11:25
|382
|Charles Parsons
|3:11:33
|383
|Robin Craigen
|3:11:34
|384
|Chip Craft
|3:11:41
|385
|Steve Hunt
|3:11:49
|386
|Gary Morris
|3:11:54
|387
|Jason Francis
|3:11:55
|388
|Troy Kindred
|3:11:56
|388
|Chris McClurg
|390
|Christy Lindh
|3:11:58
|391
|Jonathan Williams
|3:12:14
|392
|Matt Maienza
|3:12:26
|393
|James Campbell
|3:12:41
|394
|Sean Robertson
|3:12:56
|395
|Grant Braasch
|3:13:17
|396
|Mark Gainey
|3:14:10
|397
|Aaron Kessler
|3:14:21
|398
|Matt Baruch
|3:14:32
|399
|Mark Fuller
|3:14:59
|400
|Ben Swenka
|3:15:17
|401
|Christopher Jones
|3:15:28
|402
|Reed Malvick
|3:15:55
|403
|Lisa Nelson
|3:16:09
|404
|Samuel Sweetland
|3:16:13
|405
|Chris Peterson
|3:16:26
|406
|James Kirk
|3:16:43
|407
|Gary Shoemaker
|3:16:50
|408
|Michael Lowe
|3:17:20
|409
|Esteban Chiriboga
|3:17:25
|410
|Adam Williams
|3:18:08
|411
|Ryan Labovitch
|3:18:22
|412
|Brae Patten
|3:18:27
|413
|Sean Wright
|3:18:40
|414
|Drew Holbrook
|3:18:42
|415
|Paul Foley
|3:19:28
|416
|Peter McBride
|3:19:48
|417
|Roger Bown
|3:19:54
|418
|Dave Derbes
|3:20:01
|419
|David Nerrow
|3:20:20
|420
|Scott Ellis
|3:20:31
|421
|Brad Patty
|3:20:49
|422
|Mark Glasgow
|3:21:21
|423
|Simon Toozoff
|3:21:37
|424
|Ned Rule
|3:22:05
|425
|Tim Mckeon
|3:22:15
|426
|Gordon Leiser
|3:22:34
|427
|Jeremy Layer
|3:22:42
|428
|Adam Morris
|3:23:04
|429
|Willie Stewart
|3:23:13
|430
|Robert Mooney
|3:23:20
|431
|Tim Cronin
|3:23:23
|432
|Todd Janssen (L)
|3:23:26
|433
|Sam St. Pierre
|3:23:32
|434
|Wade Metzler
|3:23:38
|435
|Eric Carlson
|3:24:25
|436
|Jonathan Sandberg
|3:25:35
|437
|Tim Carrier
|3:25:54
|438
|Jeff Dorwart
|3:26:18
|439
|Adam Edmunds
|3:26:37
|440
|Mike Beaman
|3:26:48
|441
|Warrick Jervis
|3:26:57
|442
|Hans Garcia
|3:26:59
|442
|Guy McDermott
|442
|Hubert Otlik
|445
|Patrick Sweeney
|3:27:10
|446
|Stephen Lebovitz
|3:27:17
|447
|Ted Philip
|3:27:41
|448
|Marks/Marks
|3:27:52
|449
|Mel Liebling
|3:27:56
|450
|Todd MacCagnan
|3:27:57
|451
|Tyler Ford
|3:28:08
|452
|Chris Milliman
|3:28:12
|453
|Lauren Mulwitz
|3:28:21
|454
|Frank Matson
|3:28:23
|455
|Jeff Sumsion
|3:28:37
|456
|Jed Gammell
|3:28:47
|457
|Dennis Kaiser
|3:29:37
|458
|Monte Hewett
|3:29:53
|459
|Shawn Gillis
|3:29:54
|459
|Greg Porter
|461
|Chris Patton
|3:30:35
|462
|Paul Beresford
|3:30:56
|463
|Warren Sutton
|3:31:37
|464
|Todd Krell
|3:31:45
|465
|Jason Dantonio
|3:32:31
|466
|Chris Alcorn
|3:32:32
|467
|Tom Zurawski
|3:32:43
|468
|Eddie Macholda
|3:33:20
|469
|Jeff Vierling
|3:33:29
|470
|Allan Gonzalez Brenes
|3:33:40
|471
|Doug Killeen
|3:33:43
|472
|Rafal Muranski
|3:33:50
|473
|Scott Caruso (L)
|3:33:54
|474
|Michael Mangan
|3:33:55
|474
|Thomas Rubenzer
|476
|Chad Schwitters
|3:34:05
|477
|Alan Eastlund
|3:34:06
|478
|Matt McCourtney
|3:34:15
|479
|Scott Mcmillian
|3:34:56
|480
|Joel Doctor
|3:35:10
|481
|Roman Martinez
|3:35:19
|482
|Dham Khalsa
|3:35:24
|483
|Jim Rutberg
|3:35:29
|484
|Matthew Stover
|3:35:56
|485
|Carlos Perez
|3:36:10
|486
|Craig Westwood
|3:36:46
|487
|Steve Caughlin
|3:37:05
|488
|Brian Vaughan
|3:37:14
|489
|Dennis Schueler
|3:37:20
|490
|David Slovick
|3:37:28
|491
|Robert Johnston
|3:37:33
|492
|Peter Baiamonte
|3:37:40
|493
|Matt Green
|3:37:46
|494
|Dennis Michalis
|3:37:49
|495
|Tom Perry
|3:37:59
|496
|Al Iverson
|3:38:05
|497
|James Maynard
|3:38:13
|498
|John De Albuquerque
|3:38:16
|499
|Marc Rubin
|3:38:29
|500
|Alejandro Quintero
|3:38:31
|501
|Jeff Leenhouts
|3:38:35
|502
|Rebecca Church
|3:38:43
|502
|David Torres
|504
|Scott Cleaver
|3:38:50
|505
|Thomas McAndrews
|3:38:51
|506
|Jesus Galindez
|3:39:16
|506
|Michael Schmit
|508
|Steve Peters
|3:39:26
|509
|Courtney O'Donnell
|3:39:32
|510
|Ivan O Gorman
|3:39:45
|511
|David Rosenbaum
|3:39:54
|512
|Marc Gillotti
|3:39:57
|513
|Mary Dannelley
|3:40:04
|514
|John Galvin
|3:40:06
|515
|Erhan Ayan
|3:40:07
|516
|Michael Tweet
|3:40:20
|517
|Paul Calandrella
|3:40:35
|518
|Matt Perkins
|3:40:54
|519
|Terry Curley
|3:41:03
|520
|Michael Chavez
|3:41:07
|521
|Mark Mulberger
|3:41:16
|521
|Jesse Reeves
|523
|Michael Johnson
|3:42:02
|524
|Gregory Cimmino
|3:42:12
|525
|Alexandre Caland
|3:42:38
|526
|James Helbig
|3:42:45
|527
|Darin Carl
|3:42:56
|528
|Jason Scherman
|3:43:00
|529
|David Noble
|3:43:12
|530
|J L Fetzer
|3:43:15
|531
|Jeffrey Stern
|3:43:20
|532
|R Brett Goett
|3:43:30
|533
|Jeff Burnett
|3:43:40
|534
|Susan Lynch
|3:44:04
|535
|Daniel Smilkstein
|3:44:20
|536
|Garth Prosser
|3:44:25
|537
|Paul Fancher
|3:44:45
|538
|Alain Azizi
|3:44:58
|539
|Todd Cressman (L)
|3:45:02
|540
|Marco Vasquez
|3:45:10
|541
|Neal Rogers
|3:45:13
|542
|Gerry Forker
|3:46:05
|543
|David Bott
|3:46:19
|543
|Roxanne Hall
|543
|Ty Hall
|546
|Max Hagan
|3:46:24
|547
|Patrick Shanahan
|3:46:51
|548
|Jonathan Zeif
|3:47:02
|549
|Adam Harju
|3:47:17
|550
|Tim Maguire
|3:47:34
|551
|Charles Van Atta
|3:47:41
|552
|Harlan Smith
|3:47:51
|553
|Dan Nordendale
|3:47:54
|554
|Benjamin Wiegand
|3:47:56
|555
|Antonio Gonzalez
|3:48:12
|556
|John Mullaney
|3:48:30
|557
|Cissy Fowler
|3:48:42
|558
|Jean-Francois Berard
|3:48:51
|559
|J. Brian Heit
|3:49:25
|560
|Anthony Bruce
|3:49:43
|561
|Rick Grebner
|3:50:06
|562
|Otley Smith
|3:51:06
|563
|Karl Beshore
|3:51:23
|564
|Kevin Maldonado
|3:52:30
|565
|Robert Carrera
|3:52:51
|566
|Doug Guertin
|3:52:58
|567
|Beau Mooneyham
|3:53:00
|568
|Kevin Perry
|3:53:07
|569
|Peter Emery
|3:53:12
|570
|Gene Harding
|3:53:18
|571
|Kelly Ness
|3:53:40
|572
|Tina Kempin
|3:54:14
|573
|Gary Johnston
|3:54:16
|573
|John Quinn
|575
|Steve Orrock
|3:54:34
|576
|Jeff Dillon
|3:54:49
|577
|Irfan Khan
|3:54:54
|578
|Rick Olson
|3:55:00
|579
|Ken Zylstra
|3:55:04
|580
|Ronald Vandersluis
|3:55:26
|581
|Benjamin Frakes
|3:55:27
|582
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|3:55:30
|583
|Charles Snyder
|3:55:34
|584
|Beverly Smith
|3:55:42
|585
|Don Cunnane
|3:55:44
|586
|Ken Peterson
|3:55:57
|587
|Jilene Mecham
|3:56:06
|588
|Cory Johnson (L)
|3:56:16
|589
|Kevin Weber
|3:56:26
|590
|Brady Dunham
|3:56:55
|591
|Craig Morris
|3:57:33
|592
|Filip Wojcikowski
|3:58:05
|593
|Jake Mcburns
|3:58:13
|594
|Robert Sack
|3:58:14
|595
|Matt Anderies
|3:58:16
|596
|Lee Johnson
|3:58:29
|597
|David Trudell
|3:59:03
|598
|David Staples
|3:59:08
|599
|Andrew Johann
|3:59:15
|600
|David Mack
|3:59:24
|601
|Mark Peterman
|3:59:52
|602
|James Munafo
|4:00:12
|603
|Bobby Etheridge
|4:00:47
|604
|Oscar Morales
|4:01:12
|605
|Mark Flanagan
|4:01:15
|606
|Van Council
|4:01:44
|607
|Amos Schwartzfarb
|4:01:49
|608
|Anthony Hernandez
|4:01:55
|609
|Nathanael Singer
|4:02:06
|610
|Philip Park
|4:02:10
|611
|Tony Brisindi
|4:02:13
|612
|Rex Lierly
|4:02:17
|613
|Aaron Nightingale
|4:02:23
|614
|Bobby Smith
|4:02:27
|615
|Andrew Miller
|4:02:30
|616
|Carla Hammer
|4:02:33
|617
|Jeremy Winfield
|4:02:45
|618
|John Sagebiel
|4:02:52
|619
|Tony Gonsalves
|4:02:53
|620
|Jennifer Barbour
|4:03:08
|621
|Andy Buckley
|4:03:54
|622
|Doug Garrow
|4:03:55
|623
|Alan Arstikaitis
|4:04:24
|624
|Christopher Trevelise
|4:04:29
|625
|Rita Borelli
|4:04:30
|626
|Matthew Weber (L)
|4:04:42
|627
|Charles Huckabee
|4:05:36
|628
|Edwin Perez
|4:06:00
|629
|Peter Haynes
|4:06:44
|630
|Ralph Wrons
|4:06:45
|631
|Joe Jensen
|4:06:53
|632
|Ed Rowland
|4:06:55
|633
|Stephen Hibbard
|4:07:30
|634
|Conrad Guymon
|4:07:59
|635
|Erick Lord
|4:08:16
|636
|Mark Cole
|4:08:22
|636
|Landon Longenecker
|638
|Scott Liversedge
|4:08:23
|639
|Martin Franklin
|4:08:25
|640
|Mike Berube
|4:08:28
|641
|Lee Cannon
|4:08:39
|642
|Kris Weber
|4:08:52
|643
|Keith Davids
|4:09:06
|644
|Alexander Dismore
|4:09:34
|645
|Janet Ross
|4:09:37
|646
|Jashua Lavietes
|4:10:04
|647
|Mauricio Osorio
|4:10:08
|648
|Michael Shannon
|4:10:29
|649
|Gilman Lang
|4:10:31
|650
|Matt Delaney
|4:10:40
|651
|Allen Schwartz
|4:10:42
|652
|Miklos Horvath
|4:10:48
|653
|Christopher Witt
|4:10:51
|654
|Mike Tobin
|4:11:26
|655
|Joe Drobnitch
|4:12:25
|656
|Ian Murray
|4:12:41
|657
|Bob Scanlon
|4:12:44
|658
|Michael Raisler
|4:12:48
|659
|Blair Fraley
|4:12:50
|660
|Brad Kolarov
|4:13:03
|661
|Trevor Greenwood
|4:13:28
|662
|Marco Soldano
|4:13:42
|663
|Mark Ely
|4:13:57
|664
|Russ Acuff
|4:14:44
|665
|Sherry Hayes
|4:15:17
|666
|Chris Hayes
|4:15:18
|667
|Richard Henderson
|4:15:19
|668
|Jeff Bennett (L)
|4:15:33
|669
|Ryan Brubaker
|4:15:35
|670
|James Bleakley
|4:15:53
|671
|Jill Duster
|4:16:01
|672
|Schuster/Wagner
|4:16:17
|673
|Mohammad Dbeisi
|4:16:24
|673
|Clay Hubbard
|675
|Joseph Stein
|4:16:26
|676
|Kevin Spinelli
|4:16:29
|677
|Scott Blankenship
|4:16:34
|678
|Brett Faulk
|4:16:39
|679
|Kevin Catlett
|4:16:42
|680
|Loretta Simpson
|4:17:10
|681
|Bob Fay
|4:17:11
|682
|Daniel McDonald
|4:17:26
|683
|Eugene Allwine
|4:17:38
|684
|Philippe Courtois
|4:17:56
|685
|Brian Wester
|4:18:18
|686
|Ryan Guy
|4:18:25
|686
|Travis Schmidt
|688
|Kevin Silsby (L)
|4:18:36
|689
|Rick Sabata
|4:18:47
|690
|Noah Wright
|4:18:53
|691
|Stephen Beal
|4:18:54
|692
|Matthew Mooradian
|4:19:02
|693
|Sean Fenner
|4:19:03
|694
|Alexis Guzman
|4:19:15
|695
|David Halverson
|4:19:22
|696
|Michael Hillenbrand
|4:19:27
|697
|Ryan Johnson
|4:19:40
|698
|Shamai Becker
|4:19:44
|699
|Chad Yetka
|4:19:46
|700
|Brian Bieger
|4:19:47
|701
|Mark Graves
|4:20:08
|702
|Brent Goldstein
|4:20:23
|702
|Mathew Hayne
|704
|Robert Lynde (L)
|4:20:26
|705
|Roger Villmow
|4:20:50
|706
|Timothy Louis
|4:20:52
|707
|Steven Bridgland
|4:21:11
|708
|Jay Castleberry
|4:21:12
|709
|Scott Logue
|4:21:15
|710
|Anne Perry
|4:21:37
|711
|Patrick Mahan
|4:21:44
|712
|Joseph Butler
|4:21:51
|713
|David Kaleugher
|4:21:54
|714
|Scott Cole
|4:21:56
|715
|Michael Blades
|4:22:05
|716
|William Campbell
|4:22:08
|717
|Jeff Donatello
|4:22:16
|718
|David Davis
|4:22:50
|719
|Michelle Torres (L)
|4:23:08
|720
|John Millon
|4:23:26
|721
|Jon Cotton
|4:23:37
|722
|Kevin Greeley
|4:23:38
|723
|Josh Jackson
|4:23:58
|723
|Lynne McDade
|725
|Jeffrey Mulder
|4:24:20
|726
|Sean Perry
|4:24:27
|727
|Marty Smuin
|4:24:37
|728
|David Vitek
|4:25:03
|729
|Steve Barnes
|4:25:06
|730
|Daniel Brienza
|4:25:19
|731
|David Gordon
|4:25:33
|732
|Shayne Garvey
|4:25:49
|733
|Drew Ireland
|4:25:58
|734
|Matt Dambrosia
|4:26:06
|734
|Eric Hoffman
|734
|Tom Neiger
|737
|Jeff Rosga
|4:26:19
|738
|Scott Richards
|4:26:20
|739
|Roger Mankus
|4:26:30
|740
|Kristin Riley-Lazo
|4:26:47
|741
|Jason Scarbrough
|4:26:55
|742
|Chad Sheirbon
|4:27:12
|743
|Jeffrey Taylor
|4:27:23
|744
|Drew Bentley
|4:27:38
|745
|Kyle Franz
|4:27:43
|746
|Martin Hepp
|4:28:33
|747
|Matt Scotton (L)
|4:28:39
|748
|Jason Schuster
|4:28:43
|749
|David Jordan
|4:28:55
|750
|Grant George
|4:28:59
|751
|Patrick Culligan
|4:29:06
|752
|Larry Tucker
|4:29:15
|753
|Daniel Dwyer
|4:29:36
|754
|Bruce Budagher
|4:29:37
|755
|Heather Clarke
|4:29:42
|756
|Peter Spagnoli
|4:29:47
|757
|Dusty Atkinson
|4:30:02
|757
|Mont Lewis
|759
|Thorne Butler
|4:30:19
|760
|Kory Burgess
|4:30:20
|761
|John Callahan
|4:30:32
|762
|Jay Baker (L)
|4:30:39
|763
|Bradley Hannig
|4:30:40
|764
|Peter Spencer
|4:30:49
|765
|Andrew Harrison
|4:30:56
|766
|Francisco Balma
|4:31:19
|767
|William Cook
|4:31:30
|768
|Chad Carl
|4:31:31
|769
|Jennifer Dice
|4:31:38
|770
|John Belkin
|4:31:40
|771
|Brook Edinger
|4:31:55
|772
|Gale Bernhardt
|4:32:23
|773
|Andrew Fleming
|4:32:47
|774
|Roger Mortensen
|4:32:56
|775
|Dennis Knowlton
|4:33:01
|776
|John Sellinger
|4:33:11
|777
|Kevin Hatridge
|4:33:12
|777
|Harley Wilson
|779
|Douglas Tice
|4:33:17
|780
|Drew Adams
|4:33:26
|781
|Matt Carter
|4:33:45
|782
|Galen Johnson
|4:33:55
|783
|Sharon Prutton
|4:34:02
|784
|Cal Neske (L)
|4:34:29
|785
|Brandon Jimenez
|4:34:31
|786
|Mark Landeck
|4:34:46
|787
|Phillip Juarros
|4:34:59
|788
|Jennifer Jeans
|4:35:00
|789
|Mark Parker
|4:35:14
|790
|Christopher Newell
|4:35:19
|791
|Steve Jones
|4:35:25
|792
|Chris Sullivan
|4:35:28
|793
|Marco Bonelli
|4:35:55
|794
|Michael Merrifield
|4:35:56
|795
|Karen Jarchow
|4:36:07
|796
|Rob Bergstrom
|4:36:08
|797
|Sean Mclaughlin
|4:36:28
|798
|Jennifer Hayes
|4:36:36
|799
|Steven Spengler
|4:36:42
|800
|Curt Prewitt
|4:36:43
|801
|Rick Hundley
|4:37:07
|802
|Michael Harris
|4:37:13
|803
|Paul Olpin
|4:37:14
|803
|Mike Schwarzkopf
|805
|Shannon O'Grady
|4:37:19
|806
|Richard Elliott
|4:37:21
|807
|Mike Sanchez
|4:37:38
|808
|Mike Rossberg
|4:37:43
|809
|Colin Kimber
|4:37:50
|810
|Jeremy Bradford (L)
|4:38:03
|811
|Angela Sucich
|4:38:09
|812
|Darcy Gilbert
|4:38:20
|813
|Benjamin Weaver
|4:38:25
|814
|Scot Marana
|4:38:54
|815
|Tim Gray
|4:38:55
|816
|Giampiero Capelli
|4:38:58
|817
|Atilio Quintanilla
|4:38:59
|818
|Matt Culp
|4:39:06
|819
|Ido Lasman
|4:39:23
|820
|Alfred Bohm
|4:39:25
|821
|Jeff Brown
|4:39:51
|822
|Brett Weible
|4:40:03
|823
|Timothy Bengston
|4:40:27
|824
|Dustin Schiltz
|4:40:32
|825
|Bob Finley
|4:40:52
|826
|Sonya Bugbee
|4:41:05
|827
|Gary Peterson
|4:41:10
|828
|Brad Ludden
|4:41:11
|829
|Jeff Cloutier (L)
|4:41:40
|830
|Lauren Pointer (L)
|4:42:05
|831
|Blake Wood
|4:42:09
|832
|Lance Windey
|4:42:23
|833
|Kent Fulton
|4:42:34
|834
|Andrew Meyer
|4:42:37
|835
|Amir Alrubaiy
|4:42:49
|836
|John Ledington
|4:42:54
|837
|Scott Mccallum
|4:43:09
|838
|Jay Alexander
|4:43:22
|839
|Gabriel Camacho
|4:43:41
|840
|Steven Bergman
|4:43:43
|841
|Patti Schmidt-Iverson
|4:43:54
|842
|Joseph Lozon
|4:44:13
|843
|Tom Marshall
|4:44:18
|844
|Charles Allen
|4:44:21
|845
|Timothy Ackerman
|4:44:29
|846
|Rod Baker
|4:44:42
|846
|Cam MacDonald
|848
|Angelo Forero
|4:44:43
|849
|Brent Murphy
|4:44:51
|850
|Bill Steen
|4:45:07
|851
|Greg Lyons
|4:45:08
|852
|Katie Arnold
|4:45:10
|853
|John Camoriano
|4:45:48
|854
|Ray Ward
|4:45:54
|855
|Tony Hersberger
|4:45:56
|856
|Brett Swenson
|4:46:01
|857
|Kenny Farrow
|4:46:06
|858
|Daniel Ward
|4:46:22
|859
|Brett Goldenberg
|4:46:41
|860
|Trenton Thompson
|4:46:50
|861
|Ned Barnett
|4:47:07
|862
|Daniel Ryan
|4:47:10
|863
|Christopher Rolfs
|4:47:26
|864
|Scott Ledbetter
|4:47:31
|865
|Don Losole
|4:47:42
|866
|Samuel Mancini
|4:47:51
|867
|Markus Zimmer
|4:48:12
|868
|Kevin Vanwormer
|4:48:27
|869
|Florence Tartavel
|4:48:39
|870
|Gary Johnson
|4:48:58
|871
|Robert Riesenberger
|4:49:05
|872
|Stephen Crozier
|4:49:09
|873
|Todd Murphy
|4:49:20
|874
|Brett Sterrett
|4:49:23
|875
|Chuck Bolton
|4:49:27
|876
|Ronda Sundermeier (L)
|4:49:36
|877
|Amy Horst
|4:50:26
|877
|Glenn Pinson
|877
|Scott Steele
|880
|Tracy Paradise
|4:50:49
|881
|Kara Durland
|4:50:50
|882
|Jan Trojanowski
|4:50:52
|883
|William Raff
|4:51:23
|884
|Tim Williams
|4:51:37
|885
|Vernon Smith
|4:51:41
|886
|Chip Chilson
|4:52:02
|887
|Shannon Cox Baker
|4:52:03
|888
|Noel Culberson
|4:52:11
|888
|Russ Overy
|890
|David Kilmoyer
|4:52:17
|891
|Sean Devin
|4:52:23
|892
|Steve Kutina
|4:52:30
|893
|Peter Cochran
|4:52:40
|894
|Scott Perrine
|4:52:48
|895
|Mimi Ford
|4:52:51
|896
|Steve Mathias
|4:53:01
|897
|Tina Geller
|4:53:02
|898
|Margo Pitts
|4:53:04
|899
|Jack Haley
|4:53:32
|900
|Joseph Christensen
|4:53:38
|901
|Craig Wilson
|4:53:43
|902
|Bill Kellogg
|4:53:45
|903
|Robert Lutes
|4:53:47
|904
|Mark Malinowski
|4:54:20
|905
|Doug Cannon
|4:54:30
|906
|Chris Felzien
|4:54:34
|907
|Kerri Robbins
|4:54:54
|908
|Tony Payan
|4:54:57
|909
|Eric Pringle
|4:55:05
|910
|Reid Swanson
|4:55:17
|911
|Alvaro Grado
|4:55:38
|912
|Craig Roberts
|4:55:50
|913
|Shawn Tringham
|4:55:52
|914
|Heidi Beck
|4:56:03
|915
|Brian Francis
|4:56:23
|916
|Sean Green
|4:56:57
|917
|Sara Delano
|4:57:09
|918
|William T Copeland
|4:57:14
|919
|Marcia Cardinali
|4:57:15
|920
|Daniel Sullivan
|4:57:24
|921
|Richard Ekstrum
|4:57:50
|922
|April Herring
|4:58:07
|923
|Steven Donchey
|4:58:31
|923
|Daniel Vu
|923
|Gary Werning
|926
|Eddie Thomas
|4:58:38
|927
|Ken Fries (L)
|4:58:39
|928
|Casey Kelso
|4:58:43
|929
|Kevin Pedlow
|4:58:47
|930
|Todd Rankin
|4:59:13
|931
|John Voetelink
|4:59:15
|932
|Matthew Lord
|4:59:18
|933
|Brent Bush
|4:59:21
|934
|Jeremy Ostrowski
|4:59:30
|935
|Chris Graves
|4:59:36
|936
|Michael Ramseier
|4:59:48
|937
|Aaron Provance
|4:59:51
|938
|Mark Clark
|4:59:55
|939
|Rose Alford
|4:59:57
|940
|Jerome Grilhot
|4:59:59
|941
|Marcus Brady
|5:00:30
|942
|John Barbicas
|5:00:32
|943
|Dean Blatter
|5:00:54
|943
|Paul Blatter
|945
|Kevin Schofield
|5:00:56
|946
|Mary Guertin
|5:00:57
|947
|Darrell Anderson
|5:01:23
|948
|Phil Thomas
|5:01:33
|949
|Amy Eck
|5:01:35
|950
|Jonathan Kincaid
|5:01:45
|951
|Erich Ewy
|5:01:53
|952
|Will Williams
|5:02:02
|953
|Jesus Gomez
|5:02:18
|954
|Julia Radmann
|5:02:29
|955
|Thomas Falloon
|5:02:48
|956
|Beth Steen
|5:02:53
|957
|Jeff Kuckenbaker
|5:02:55
|958
|Robert Graham
|5:03:05
|959
|Susan McCotter
|5:03:12
|960
|Greg Carver
|5:03:20
|961
|Ken Cales (L)
|5:03:24
|962
|Scott Williams
|5:03:26
|963
|Alison Kinsler
|5:03:28
|964
|Roman Horicka
|5:03:31
|965
|Eric Nordquist
|5:03:33
|965
|John Patty
|967
|Kirk Nesbeitt
|5:03:39
|968
|Drew Kern
|5:03:40
|969
|Mark Spreitler
|5:03:46
|970
|Kathryn Ellis
|5:03:51
|970
|Jeff Suffolk
|972
|Travis Berry
|5:03:55
|973
|Larry Linne
|5:04:07
|974
|Yore/Sieja
|5:04:08
|975
|Paul Tassinari
|5:04:13
|976
|Mike Criego
|5:04:17
|977
|William Doc Wenmark
|5:04:26
|978
|Jose Vallejo Perez
|5:04:47
|979
|James Mesojedec
|5:04:50
|980
|Sam Costello
|5:04:56
|981
|Butch Nelson
|5:05:15
|981
|Vickie Nelson
|983
|Steve Biggs
|5:05:17
|984
|James Vreeland
|5:05:18
|985
|Jeff Kuehn
|5:05:20
|986
|Kent McGrew
|5:05:26
|987
|Linda Holmstad
|5:05:30
|988
|Robert Briggs
|5:05:37
|989
|Jude Troppoli
|5:05:41
|990
|Jeff St Clair
|5:05:46
|991
|Kristopher Simons
|5:05:51
|992
|Roger Terry
|5:06:06
|993
|Ed Poremba
|5:06:16
|994
|Aaron Nutter
|5:06:25
|995
|William Clark
|5:06:27
|996
|Chad Devitt
|5:06:30
|997
|Simon Campana
|5:06:33
|998
|Ed Von Bleichert
|5:06:37
|999
|Jason Powers
|5:06:47
|1000
|John Cordoba
|5:06:49
|1001
|Michael Cowdrey
|5:07:11
|1002
|Kenneth Myszkewicz
|5:07:21
|1003
|Larry Swanson (L)
|5:07:46
|1004
|Stephanie Surch
|5:07:47
|1005
|Robert Taylor
|5:07:54
|1006
|Jeffrey Smith
|5:08:08
|1006
|Kent Smith (L)
|1008
|Sarah Caylor
|5:08:09
|1009
|Andy Leeka
|5:08:29
|1010
|Jose Chacon
|5:08:38
|1011
|Barry Clark
|5:08:52
|1012
|Mark Roskey
|5:09:18
|1013
|Matt Leonard
|5:09:22
|1014
|David Holme
|5:09:24
|1015
|Cameron Berry
|5:09:26
|1016
|Steve Thomas
|5:10:09
|1017
|Adam Takos
|5:10:10
|1018
|John Bueling
|5:10:37
|1019
|Ladislav Lettovsky
|5:10:48
|1020
|Cody Anderson
|5:10:54
|1021
|Ryan Cantrell
|5:11:10
|1022
|Mike Morris
|5:11:30
|1023
|Paul McIlree
|5:11:31
|1024
|Martin Morud
|5:11:48
|1025
|Christopher Foster
|5:12:22
|1026
|Neil Geiger
|5:12:26
|1027
|John Hinman
|5:12:38
|1028
|Philip Fry
|5:12:40
|1029
|Eric Knox
|5:12:58
|1030
|David Schutz
|5:13:05
|1031
|Susan Chaffee
|5:13:15
|1032
|Rebecca Kauffman
|5:13:21
|1033
|Nancy Wheeler
|5:13:32
|1034
|Bob Clark
|5:13:38
|1035
|Brian Culp
|5:13:46
|1036
|David McMillion
|5:14:15
|1037
|Jen Seessel
|5:14:18
|1038
|Rick Kelly
|5:14:25
|1039
|Sarah Marcikonis
|5:14:43
|1040
|Matt Sordill
|5:14:46
|1041
|Mary Blomquist
|5:14:55
|1042
|Eric Burns
|5:15:21
|1043
|Claude Pumilia
|5:15:23
|1044
|Maria Chase
|5:15:29
|1045
|Shayne Smith
|5:15:34
|1046
|Craig Stahl (L)
|5:15:45
|1047
|Kyler Kienholz
|5:16:19
|1048
|Randy Colburn
|5:16:26
|1049
|Jim Beyer
|5:16:32
|1050
|Mike Casey
|5:17:09
|1051
|Steve Sanders
|5:17:16
|1052
|Gary Stott
|5:17:19
|1053
|Paul Laur
|5:17:31
|1054
|Bahram Akradi (L)
|5:17:59
|1055
|Konnor Hall
|5:18:00
|1056
|Jeremy Jessop
|5:18:02
|1057
|Douglas Cote
|5:18:07
|1058
|Marc Kerman
|5:18:17
|1059
|Steven M Jones
|5:18:18
|1060
|Donna Hickey
|5:18:25
|1061
|Zachary Lamb
|5:18:26
|1062
|Andrew Hartman (L)
|5:18:28
|1063
|Paul Dellorco
|5:18:29
|1064
|Christopher Cook
|5:18:34
|1064
|Sheryl Miller
|1066
|Michael Talbert
|5:18:35
|1067
|Bill Eikenberry
|5:18:52
|1068
|Scott Greenwood (L)
|5:18:54
|1069
|Mara Fronhofer
|5:19:07
|1070
|Ryan Tarkington
|5:19:17
|1071
|Daniel File
|5:19:34
|1071
|Mike Kopp
|1073
|Christine Putnam
|5:19:36
|1074
|John Altobello
|5:19:41
|1075
|Allan Clark
|5:19:57
|1076
|Mable/Mable
|5:20:07
|1077
|Laura Knight
|5:20:32
|1078
|Michael Budagher
|5:20:46
|1079
|Cris Slaymaker
|5:20:49
|1080
|Michele Harrison
|5:21:27
|1081
|Jayson Harris
|5:21:43
|1082
|Melissa Forman
|5:21:49
|1083
|Ryan Rausch
|5:22:31
|1084
|Deb Ledington
|5:22:49
|1085
|Lisa Gallagher
|5:22:54
|1086
|Lynne Cecil
|5:23:08
|1086
|David Metz
|1088
|Jeff Linder
|5:23:16
|1089
|Gideon Kleinman
|5:23:27
|1090
|Craig Appel
|5:23:32
|1091
|Steven Fritz
|5:23:37
|1092
|Brooke McAffee
|5:24:13
|1093
|Eric Schroeder
|5:24:26
|1094
|Brett St Clair
|5:24:56
|1095
|Chris Blike
|5:25:05
|1096
|Alberto Beunza
|5:25:15
|1097
|Glade Weiser
|5:25:30
|1098
|Brian Sandy
|5:25:33
|1099
|Robert Montgomery
|5:25:51
|1100
|Pat McGinnis
|5:25:58
|1101
|Bryan Janowiec
|5:26:08
|1102
|Adam Rasmussen
|5:26:12
|1103
|Steve Abeyta
|5:26:35
|1104
|Scott Franzblau
|5:26:37
|1105
|Tracy Sides
|5:26:42
|1106
|Ray Clarke
|5:26:47
|1107
|Dan Lafaver
|5:26:52
|1108
|Katherine Dayem
|5:27:16
|1109
|Charlie Wasley
|5:27:29
|1110
|Maurice Forshee (L)
|5:27:47
|1111
|Aldo Baldessari
|5:27:55
|1112
|Kirsten McDaniel
|5:27:59
|1113
|Todd Tillmanns
|5:28:07
|1114
|Bud Pharris
|5:28:09
|1115
|Lynden Blackley
|5:28:16
|1116
|Dan Matthews
|5:28:46
|1117
|Matthew Shea
|5:28:58
|1118
|James Taylor
|5:29:12
|1119
|Chris Cain
|5:29:14
|1119
|Ryan Wunderlich
|1121
|Patrick Black
|5:29:28
|1122
|Robert Tuma
|5:29:33
|1123
|Gary Rogers
|5:29:36
|1124
|John Brennan
|5:30:24
|1125
|Nate Rex
|5:30:33
|1126
|Pravi Thakkar
|5:30:49
|1127
|Douglas Gardner
|5:31:05
|1128
|Mike Hughes
|5:31:16
|1129
|Will Van Der Reis
|5:31:28
|1130
|Johan Mukhalis
|5:31:31
|1131
|Jeff Stevenson (L)
|5:31:37
|1132
|Eric Judycki
|5:31:38
|1133
|John Mathias
|5:31:39
|1134
|Dallas Eakins
|5:31:43
|1135
|Darryl Lawrence
|5:31:47
|1136
|Gary Albert
|5:31:48
|1137
|Craig Blackburn
|5:31:59
|1138
|Dustin Breese
|5:32:06
|1139
|Randy Posey
|5:32:18
|1140
|Elizabeth Patterson
|5:32:26
|1141
|Kerry Rochester
|5:32:28
|1142
|Scott Rake
|5:32:32
|1143
|Travis Matheson
|5:32:33
|1143
|Tocce/Trosterman
|1145
|Aaron Foreman (L)
|5:32:40
|1146
|David Bradford
|5:32:47
|1147
|Joel Perkins
|5:33:03
|1148
|Philip Perkins
|5:33:10
|1149
|Campos Robles
|5:33:12
|1150
|Laynee Jones
|5:33:14
|1151
|Juan Llaneras
|5:33:20
|1152
|Pierce Norton
|5:33:34
|1153
|Louis Eagan
|5:33:48
|1154
|Anders Nasman
|5:33:49
|1155
|Ross Hargrove
|5:33:53
|1156
|Bryan Kriet
|5:33:56
|1157
|Mark Goddard
|5:33:58
|1158
|Jason Schmidt
|5:34:32
|1159
|Mark Falloon
|5:34:33
|1160
|Mary-Ellen Ash
|5:34:36
|1161
|Kevin Hall
|5:35:04
|1162
|Andy Hunsinger
|5:35:06
|1163
|Beverly Watson
|5:35:11
|1164
|Kyle Kruger
|5:35:38
|1165
|Fritz Nuffer
|5:35:57
|1166
|Deanna Adami (L)
|5:36:05
|1167
|Dirk Sorenson
|5:36:24
|1168
|Colin Tawney
|5:37:03
|1169
|Michael Day
|5:37:04
|1170
|Brooke Bales
|5:37:21
|1171
|Ehrin Bulfin
|5:37:30
|1172
|Dawn Zencka
|5:37:32
|1173
|Brigitte Page
|5:38:23
|1174
|Joseph Tavani
|5:38:42
|1175
|David Hirasawa
|5:39:22
|1176
|Tara Kelly
|5:39:45
|1177
|David Rubenking
|5:40:10
|1178
|Todd Mozzer
|5:40:16
|1179
|Jim Maaske
|5:40:31
|1180
|Mick Donoff
|5:40:45
|1181
|Edmund Webecke
|5:41:18
|1182
|Stephen Olson
|5:41:45
|1183
|Scott Sibbel
|5:42:48
|1184
|Charles Bybee (L)
|5:44:19
|1185
|Gregory Carlton
|5:44:56
|1186
|Adam Pritz
|5:45:16
|1187
|Katarzyna Maziarz
|5:45:44
|1188
|Amy Yanora
|5:45:59
|1189
|Michael Young
|5:46:07
|1190
|Jason Plansky
|5:46:47
|1191
|Yvette Harvieux
|5:46:51
|1192
|Elizabeth Kollar
|5:46:59
|1193
|Caroline Lanier
|5:47:02
|1194
|Jeremy Brouwer
|5:47:39
|1195
|Matthew Graves
|5:48:03
|1196
|Marek Wojcikowski
|5:48:16
|1197
|John Clarke (L)
|5:48:17
|1198
|Robin Wilkes
|5:48:45
|1199
|Robb Shirey
|5:48:46
|1200
|Mike Pace
|5:49:41
|1200
|Grace Ragland
|1202
|Jeremy Curry
|5:49:46
|1203
|Hal Koerner
|5:49:52
|1204
|Antony Kay (L)
|5:50:44
|1205
|Margaret Thompson
|5:51:43
|1206
|David Krayeski
|5:52:16
|1207
|Jason Amezquita
|5:52:50
|1208
|Michael Moody
|5:53:02
|1209
|John Appeldorn
|5:53:05
|1210
|Carlos Rivera
|5:53:08
|1211
|Mo Geller
|5:53:34
|1212
|Frank Gepfrich
|5:54:31
|1213
|Mark Taylor
|5:54:53
|1214
|Keith Merriman
|5:55:07
|1215
|Michael Miller
|5:56:08
|1216
|Simon Omara
|5:57:20
|1217
|Michael Pagano
|5:58:12
|1218
|David Adams
|5:58:20
|1219
|Kimberly Ford
|5:58:57
|1220
|Robbie Schaeffer
|6:00:27
|1221
|Charles Cary
|6:00:51
|1222
|Thomas Wallin
|6:00:57
|1223
|Brad Nyenhuis
|6:01:13
|1224
|Tim Ferrell
|6:01:16
|1225
|Laura Sweeney
|6:02:42
|1226
|Charlie Brown
|6:03:20
|1227
|Shane Merz
|6:03:26
|1228
|George T. Swanzy Iii
|6:03:42
|1229
|Tony Grappo
|6:06:37
|1230
|Jason Scharpf
|6:06:53
|1231
|Becca Katz
|6:06:55
|1232
|Joseph Flynn
|6:08:30
|1233
|Anthony Bell
|6:08:50
|1234
|Armando Vargas
|6:09:18
|1235
|Garry Mcculloch
|6:09:37
|1236
|Luis Cabral
|6:09:47
|1237
|Reynald Bodeux
|6:10:01
|1238
|Phil Guenzer
|6:10:17
|1239
|Matthew Parker
|6:11:04
|1239
|Bryan Shields
|1241
|Faryar Shirzad
|6:11:27
|1242
|Chad Terry
|6:11:45
|1243
|Reg Oshea-Hockett
|6:12:45
|1244
|Jodie Ramey
|6:13:36
|1245
|Rick Cunningham
|6:13:46
|1246
|Dash Ash
|6:13:53
|1247
|Cliff Jacobs
|6:14:10
|1248
|Matthew Queen
|6:15:07
|1249
|Alison Sullivan
|6:15:41
|1250
|Timothy Lagerborg
|6:17:20
|1251
|Jefferson Rogers
|6:17:23
|1252
|Mia Phillips
|6:17:49
|1253
|Kent Griffin
|6:18:45
|1254
|Jeff Liedtke
|6:19:01
|1255
|Timothy Pong
|6:20:27
|1256
|Tory Jackson
|6:21:21
|1257
|Joseph Gamboa
|6:21:55
|1258
|Wm Bruce Murray
|6:22:39
|1259
|Todd Wright
|6:23:21
|1260
|Joe Alligood
|6:23:29
|1261
|Francis Corbett
|6:23:35
|1262
|Robin Bennett
|6:24:17
|1263
|Berkley Hanks
|6:25:18
|1264
|Burt Newell
|6:26:28
|1265
|David Dalzell
|6:26:34
|1266
|Jennifer Camoriano
|6:26:50
|1267
|Alessandro De Souza
|6:27:07
|1268
|Robert Espenel
|6:27:45
|1269
|Rhonda Wright
|6:28:53
|1270
|Colette McFadden
|6:30:27
|1271
|Robert Wadlow
|6:30:39
|1272
|Adolfo Rodriguez
|6:31:54
|1273
|Bruce Molina
|6:32:16
|1274
|Michael Todisco
|6:35:43
|1275
|Conrado Calalang
|6:35:48
|1276
|Erica Allen
|6:36:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy