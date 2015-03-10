Tour de Langkawi: Caleb Ewan takes stage and overall lead
Orica-GreenEdge shed Guardini on early climbs
After the frustration of two second-place finishes in two days, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finally managed to raise his arms on the line at the end of the third stage of the Tour de Langkawi, taking the leader’s yellow jersey in the process.
The 20-year-old Australian used the two categorised climbs in the first half of the 170km route from Gerik to Tanah Merah to dispose of the man who had bettered him on the two previous stages – Andrea Guardini (Astana) – before outgunning Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the finishing straight.
Ewan now takes the lead in both the general and points classifications from Guardini, who finished 24 minutes down.
“After two seconds [places] it’s a bit of a relief to win today,” said Ewan. “The team worked so well and the least I could do was win today because of how they’ve been riding the last two days.
“Every day my legs are feeling better. Obviously he [Guardini] has been beating me the past days but I feel like I’m getting faster so hopefully I can beat him at the end tomorrow and in the other sprint stages too.”
After being beaten by the Italian coming off his wheel on day one, and with the same outcome occurring when he went from behind himself on day two, the third stage required a rethink. The spectacular route through the jungles in the north of Peninsular Malaysia provided the perfect apparatus – a category 2 climb after 20 kilometres and a category 1 after 50 kilometres.
“I saw him [Guardini] at the start up the first climb and he really looked to be suffering so that’s where we made the plan that if we really put the hammer down on the second climb that we might drop the pure sprinters so that’s what we did.”
With Guardini and other sprint rivals out of the way, Orica set about reeling in the day’s five-man breakaway, which had built a lead of over three minutes, before setting up their young leader.
“We didn’t want to bring the break back too quickly otherwise that would mean counter attacks so we timed it so we caught them in the last 10km,” explained Ewan. “In the end there were still all the counter attacks and that made it pretty stressful and keeping the race together was pretty hard but luckily the guys were strong enough to keep it together.”
Wednesday’s stage is a largely flat 165km heading south down the east coast and Ewan is looking to add to his tally. “I’m really confident with the team we have to control the race tomorrow. We might need a bit of help from Astana, because they want to go for the sprint as well, so I’m sure there are teams that will help us too if everyone wants a sprint.”
How it unfolded
Shortly ahead of the first climb five riders went clear: Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Frederic Brun (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Francisco Mancebo, and Soufiane Haddi (both Skydive Dubai).
Reijnen, leader of the king of the mountains classification, was first over both climbs, all but securing the red jersey for the remainder of the race.
As the main bunch hit the gradients it began to splinter and by the summit, the break had a lead of 3:20 over the first pack, containing Ewan, with Guardini’s group a further three minutes back. As Ewan’s group drew back the break, the Italian took it easy to the finish.
Things up ahead came back together just inside the final 10 kilometres and Team Sky, who had announced their intentions to race aggressively before the stage, hit the front. Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) put in an attack before Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) did the same and made it stick. He led into the last 3 kilometres with 13 seconds in hand but the game was soon up as Orica hit the front, with Ewan launching himself and holding it to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:13:32
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|15
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|16
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|21
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|24
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|38
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|43
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:20
|45
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:24:31
|48
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|49
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|50
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|51
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|52
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|53
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:24:35
|55
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:24:37
|57
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|58
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|59
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|60
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|62
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|63
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|64
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|65
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|70
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|71
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|72
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|74
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|75
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|76
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|77
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|78
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|79
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|80
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|81
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|83
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|84
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|86
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|89
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|91
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|92
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|93
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|94
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|96
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|97
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|98
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:24:41
|101
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|102
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|106
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|107
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|111
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|112
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|113
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|115
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|118
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|123
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|125
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|126
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:24:48
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:38
|128
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:27:47
|DNF
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
|DNF
|Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|DNS
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|4
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|3
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|4
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4:13:32
|2
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:24:31
|9
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|10
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|12:40:36
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Colombia
|5
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|7
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:32
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:37
|12
|Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:49:08
|14
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:49:12
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:49:18
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:22
|17
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|1:13:33
|18
|Malaysia National Team
|1:13:37
|19
|KSPO
|1:13:45
|20
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:13:51
|21
|Southeast
|22
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|12:40:36
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:49:08
|3
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:49:12
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:49:14
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:22
|6
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|1:13:33
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|1:13:37
|8
|KSPO
|1:13:45
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:13:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11:02:52
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:13
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:16
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:18
|6
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:19
|7
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:00:20
|8
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|9
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:22
|11
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|17
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|27
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|29
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|31
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|36
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|41
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|43
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|44
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:35
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:07
|46
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:02
|47
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:39
|48
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:50
|49
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|50
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|0:24:53
|51
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|52
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|53
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|54
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|55
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|56
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:57
|57
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|58
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|59
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|61
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|62
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|65
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|66
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|70
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|72
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|73
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|75
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|76
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|77
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|79
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|82
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|83
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|84
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|85
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|86
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|87
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|88
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|89
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|91
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:25:03
|92
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|95
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|96
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|99
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|100
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|101
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|102
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|103
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|105
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|108
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:13
|109
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:30
|110
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|111
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:26:08
|112
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:52
|113
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:27:06
|114
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:12
|115
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:33
|116
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:37
|117
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:27:41
|118
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:27:45
|119
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:57
|120
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:29:46
|121
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:29:48
|122
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:29:54
|123
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:03
|124
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:31:07
|125
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:31:37
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:50
|127
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:49
|128
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|6
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|13
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|14
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|27
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|21
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|15
|9
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|10
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|11
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|13
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|13
|17
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|12
|18
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|19
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|11
|21
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|10
|22
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|25
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|27
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|28
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|29
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|30
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|32
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|33
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|36
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|37
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|38
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1
