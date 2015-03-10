Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Caleb Ewan takes stage and overall lead

Orica-GreenEdge shed Guardini on early climbs

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mountain classification leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The field at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) congratulated by his teammates after the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) took the stage 3 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana organized at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gorgeous scenery at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was the winner of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) leads the mountain competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) is also leading the points competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the lead at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 and moves into the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge leads the field in stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the frustration of two second-place finishes in two days, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finally managed to raise his arms on the line at the end of the third stage of the Tour de Langkawi, taking the leader’s yellow jersey in the process.

The 20-year-old Australian used the two categorised climbs in the first half of the 170km route from Gerik to Tanah Merah to dispose of the man who had bettered him on the two previous stages – Andrea Guardini (Astana) – before outgunning Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the finishing straight.

Ewan now takes the lead in both the general and points classifications from Guardini, who finished 24 minutes down.

“After two seconds [places] it’s a bit of a relief to win today,” said Ewan. “The team worked so well and the least I could do was win today because of how they’ve been riding the last two days.

“Every day my legs are feeling better. Obviously he [Guardini] has been beating me the past days but I feel like I’m getting faster so hopefully I can beat him at the end tomorrow and in the other sprint stages too.”

After being beaten by the Italian coming off his wheel on day one, and with the same outcome occurring when he went from behind himself on day two, the third stage required a rethink. The spectacular route through the jungles in the north of Peninsular Malaysia provided the perfect apparatus – a category 2 climb after 20 kilometres and a category 1 after 50 kilometres.

“I saw him [Guardini] at the start up the first climb and he really looked to be suffering so that’s where we made the plan that if we really put the hammer down on the second climb that we might drop the pure sprinters so that’s what we did.”

With Guardini and other sprint rivals out of the way, Orica set about reeling in the day’s five-man breakaway, which had built a lead of over three minutes, before setting up their young leader.

“We didn’t want to bring the break back too quickly otherwise that would mean counter attacks so we timed it so we caught them in the last 10km,” explained Ewan. “In the end there were still all the counter attacks and that made it pretty stressful and keeping the race together was pretty hard but luckily the guys were strong enough to keep it together.”

Wednesday’s stage is a largely flat 165km heading south down the east coast and Ewan is looking to add to his tally. “I’m really confident with the team we have to control the race tomorrow. We might need a bit of help from Astana, because they want to go for the sprint as well, so I’m sure there are teams that will help us too if everyone wants a sprint.”

How it unfolded

Shortly ahead of the first climb five riders went clear: Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Frederic Brun (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Francisco Mancebo, and Soufiane Haddi (both Skydive Dubai).

Reijnen, leader of the king of the mountains classification, was first over both climbs, all but securing the red jersey for the remainder of the race.

As the main bunch hit the gradients it began to splinter and by the summit, the break had a lead of 3:20 over the first pack, containing Ewan, with Guardini’s group a further three minutes back. As Ewan’s group drew back the break, the Italian took it easy to the finish.

Things up ahead came back together just inside the final 10 kilometres and Team Sky, who had announced their intentions to race aggressively before the stage, hit the front. Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) put in an attack before Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) did the same and made it stick. He led into the last 3 kilometres with 13 seconds in hand but the game was soon up as Orica hit the front, with Ewan launching himself and holding it to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:13:32
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
10Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
13Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
15Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
16Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
21Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
23Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
24Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
27Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
29Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
31Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
32Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
38Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:12
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:56
43Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:20
45Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:06:14
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:24:31
48Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
49Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
50Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
51Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
52Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
53Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:24:35
55Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:24:37
57Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
58Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
59Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
60Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
61Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
62Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
63M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
64Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
65Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
68Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
70Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
71Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
72John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
73Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
74Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
75Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
76Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
77Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
78Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
79Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
80Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
81Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
83Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
84Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
85Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
86Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
89Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
91Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
92Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
93Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
94Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
96Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
97Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:24:41
101Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
102Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
106Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
107Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
111Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
112Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
113Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
114Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
115Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
116Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
118Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
119Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
120Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
121Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
123Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
125Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
126Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:24:48
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:38
128Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:27:47
DNFRamon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
DNFXin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
DNSFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Sprint 1 - Banding
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
3Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Batu Melintang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
3Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Jeli
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
3Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Grik
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
3Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team6
4Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
6Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Titiwangsa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team12
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
5Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Asian Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4:13:32
2Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
3Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
4Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
8Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:24:31
9Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
10Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka12:40:36
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
3Team Sky
4Colombia
5Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Bretagne-Seche Environnement
7Pegasus Continental Cycling
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:01:56
10Orica Greenedge0:02:32
11Astana Pro Team0:24:37
12Torku Sekerspor
13Hengxiang Cycling Team0:49:08
14Giant-Champion System Pro0:49:12
15Bardiani CSF0:49:18
16Aisan Racing Team0:49:22
17National Sports Council Malaysia1:13:33
18Malaysia National Team1:13:37
19KSPO1:13:45
20Terengganu Cycling Team1:13:51
21Southeast
22Synergy Baku Cycling Project

Asian Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pegasus Continental Cycling12:40:36
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:49:08
3Giant-Champion System Pro0:49:12
4Astana Pro Team0:49:14
5Aisan Racing Team0:49:22
6National Sports Council Malaysia1:13:33
7Malaysia National Team1:13:37
8KSPO1:13:45
9Terengganu Cycling Team1:13:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11:02:52
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:13
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
5Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:18
6Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:19
7Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:00:20
8Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
9Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:21
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:22
11Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
15Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
17Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
27Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
28Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
29Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
31Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
32Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
34Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
36Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
41Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:17
43Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:41
44Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:35
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:07
46Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:09:02
47Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:39
48Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:50
49Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:52
50Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:24:53
51Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
52Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
53Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
54Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:54
55Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:55
56Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:57
57Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
58Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:59
59Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
60Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
61Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
62Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
65Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
66Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
68Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
70Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
72Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
73Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
75Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
77Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
78Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
79John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
80Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
82Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
83Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
84Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
85Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
86Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
87Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
88Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
91Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:03
92Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
95Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
96Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
97Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
98Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
99Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
100Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
102Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
103Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
105Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
106Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
108Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:13
109Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:30
110Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:34
111Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:26:08
112Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:52
113Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:27:06
114Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:27:12
115Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:33
116Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:37
117Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:27:41
118Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:27:45
119Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:57
120Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:29:46
121Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:29:48
122Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:29:54
123Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:03
124Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:31:07
125Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:31:37
126Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:50
127Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:49
128Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:52

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling37pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka18
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
5Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
6Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
7Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4
10Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
11Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
13Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge43pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement27
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka26
5Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor21
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka19
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast15
9Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia15
10Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
11Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
12Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
13Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast13
17Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast12
18Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
19Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
20Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia11
21Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team10
22Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
25Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
27Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
28Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
30Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky5
32Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5
33Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
34Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
35Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
36Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
37Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
38Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
39Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
40Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro11:03:12
2Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
3Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:01
4Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:02
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
8Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:30
9Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:32
10Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia0:24:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka33:09:42
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
3Colombia
4Team Sky
5Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Pegasus Continental Cycling
7Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:01:56
10Orica Greenedge0:02:32
11Astana Pro Team0:24:37
12Torku Sekerspor
13Hengxiang Cycling Team0:49:08
14Giant-Champion System Pro0:49:12
15Aisan Racing Team0:49:22
16Bardiani CSF0:51:48
17National Sports Council Malaysia1:13:33
18Malaysia National Team1:13:37
19KSPO1:13:45
20Terengganu Cycling Team1:13:51
21Southeast2:13:51
22Synergy Baku Cycling Project3:13:51

Asian Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pegasus Continental Cycling33:09:42
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:49:08
3Giant-Champion System Pro0:49:12
4Astana Pro Team0:49:14
5Aisan Racing Team0:49:22
6National Sports Council Malaysia1:13:33
7Malaysia National Team1:13:37
8KSPO1:13:45
9Terengganu Cycling Team1:13:51

