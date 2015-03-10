Image 1 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Mountain classification leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 The peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 The field at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) congratulated by his teammates after the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) took the stage 3 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 Astana organized at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Gorgeous scenery at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 The peloton at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was the winner of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) leads the mountain competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) is also leading the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the lead at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 and moves into the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 Orica-GreenEdge leads the field in stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the frustration of two second-place finishes in two days, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finally managed to raise his arms on the line at the end of the third stage of the Tour de Langkawi, taking the leader’s yellow jersey in the process.

The 20-year-old Australian used the two categorised climbs in the first half of the 170km route from Gerik to Tanah Merah to dispose of the man who had bettered him on the two previous stages – Andrea Guardini (Astana) – before outgunning Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the finishing straight.

Ewan now takes the lead in both the general and points classifications from Guardini, who finished 24 minutes down.

“After two seconds [places] it’s a bit of a relief to win today,” said Ewan. “The team worked so well and the least I could do was win today because of how they’ve been riding the last two days.

“Every day my legs are feeling better. Obviously he [Guardini] has been beating me the past days but I feel like I’m getting faster so hopefully I can beat him at the end tomorrow and in the other sprint stages too.”

After being beaten by the Italian coming off his wheel on day one, and with the same outcome occurring when he went from behind himself on day two, the third stage required a rethink. The spectacular route through the jungles in the north of Peninsular Malaysia provided the perfect apparatus – a category 2 climb after 20 kilometres and a category 1 after 50 kilometres.

“I saw him [Guardini] at the start up the first climb and he really looked to be suffering so that’s where we made the plan that if we really put the hammer down on the second climb that we might drop the pure sprinters so that’s what we did.”

With Guardini and other sprint rivals out of the way, Orica set about reeling in the day’s five-man breakaway, which had built a lead of over three minutes, before setting up their young leader.

“We didn’t want to bring the break back too quickly otherwise that would mean counter attacks so we timed it so we caught them in the last 10km,” explained Ewan. “In the end there were still all the counter attacks and that made it pretty stressful and keeping the race together was pretty hard but luckily the guys were strong enough to keep it together.”

Wednesday’s stage is a largely flat 165km heading south down the east coast and Ewan is looking to add to his tally. “I’m really confident with the team we have to control the race tomorrow. We might need a bit of help from Astana, because they want to go for the sprint as well, so I’m sure there are teams that will help us too if everyone wants a sprint.”

How it unfolded

Shortly ahead of the first climb five riders went clear: Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Frederic Brun (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Francisco Mancebo, and Soufiane Haddi (both Skydive Dubai).

Reijnen, leader of the king of the mountains classification, was first over both climbs, all but securing the red jersey for the remainder of the race.

As the main bunch hit the gradients it began to splinter and by the summit, the break had a lead of 3:20 over the first pack, containing Ewan, with Guardini’s group a further three minutes back. As Ewan’s group drew back the break, the Italian took it easy to the finish.

Things up ahead came back together just inside the final 10 kilometres and Team Sky, who had announced their intentions to race aggressively before the stage, hit the front. Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) put in an attack before Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) did the same and made it stick. He led into the last 3 kilometres with 13 seconds in hand but the game was soon up as Orica hit the front, with Ewan launching himself and holding it to the line.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:13:32 2 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 15 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 16 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 21 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 23 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 24 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 28 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 31 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 32 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 35 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 38 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:56 43 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:20 45 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:14 46 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:24:31 48 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 49 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 50 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 51 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 52 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 53 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:24:35 55 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:24:37 57 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 58 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 60 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 62 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 63 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 64 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 65 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 67 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 68 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 70 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 71 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 72 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 73 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 74 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 75 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 76 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 77 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 78 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 79 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 80 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 81 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 83 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 84 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 86 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 89 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 91 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 92 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 93 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 94 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 96 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 97 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 98 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:24:41 101 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 102 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 106 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 107 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 108 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 111 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 112 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 113 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 114 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 115 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 116 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 118 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 119 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 120 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 121 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 123 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 125 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 126 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:24:48 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:38 128 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:27:47 DNF Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast DNF Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro DNS Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Sprint 1 - Banding # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Batu Melintang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Jeli # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Grik # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 3 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Titiwangsa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Asian Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4:13:32 2 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 3 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:24:31 9 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 10 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 12:40:36 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 Team Sky 4 Colombia 5 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 Pegasus Continental Cycling 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:01:56 10 Orica Greenedge 0:02:32 11 Astana Pro Team 0:24:37 12 Torku Sekerspor 13 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:49:08 14 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:49:12 15 Bardiani CSF 0:49:18 16 Aisan Racing Team 0:49:22 17 National Sports Council Malaysia 1:13:33 18 Malaysia National Team 1:13:37 19 KSPO 1:13:45 20 Terengganu Cycling Team 1:13:51 21 Southeast 22 Synergy Baku Cycling Project

Asian Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pegasus Continental Cycling 12:40:36 2 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:49:08 3 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:49:12 4 Astana Pro Team 0:49:14 5 Aisan Racing Team 0:49:22 6 National Sports Council Malaysia 1:13:33 7 Malaysia National Team 1:13:37 8 KSPO 1:13:45 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 1:13:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11:02:52 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:13 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:16 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:18 6 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:19 7 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:00:20 8 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 9 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:21 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:22 11 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 17 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 27 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 28 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 29 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 31 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 34 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 41 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:17 43 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:41 44 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:35 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:07 46 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:02 47 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:39 48 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:24:50 49 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:52 50 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:24:53 51 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 52 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 53 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 54 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:24:54 55 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:55 56 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:57 57 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 58 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:59 59 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 60 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 61 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 62 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 64 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 65 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 66 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 67 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 68 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 70 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 72 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 73 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 75 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 76 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 77 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 78 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 79 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 80 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 82 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 83 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 84 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 85 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 86 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 87 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 88 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 91 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:03 92 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 95 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 96 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 97 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 98 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 99 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 100 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 102 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 103 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 104 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 105 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 106 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 108 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:13 109 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:30 110 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:34 111 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:26:08 112 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:52 113 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:27:06 114 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:27:12 115 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:33 116 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:37 117 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:27:41 118 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:27:45 119 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:57 120 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:29:46 121 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:29:48 122 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:29:54 123 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:03 124 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:31:07 125 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:31:37 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:50 127 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:49 128 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:52

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 6 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 7 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 10 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 13 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 2 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 27 4 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 26 5 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 21 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 8 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 15 9 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 10 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 11 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 12 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 13 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 13 17 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 12 18 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 19 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 20 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 11 21 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 10 22 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 25 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 27 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 28 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 30 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 32 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 33 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 34 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 35 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 36 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 37 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 38 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 39 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 40 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 41 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 11:03:12 2 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:02 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 8 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:24:30 9 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:32 10 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 0:24:33

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 33:09:42 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 Colombia 4 Team Sky 5 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Pegasus Continental Cycling 7 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:01:56 10 Orica Greenedge 0:02:32 11 Astana Pro Team 0:24:37 12 Torku Sekerspor 13 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:49:08 14 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:49:12 15 Aisan Racing Team 0:49:22 16 Bardiani CSF 0:51:48 17 National Sports Council Malaysia 1:13:33 18 Malaysia National Team 1:13:37 19 KSPO 1:13:45 20 Terengganu Cycling Team 1:13:51 21 Southeast 2:13:51 22 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3:13:51