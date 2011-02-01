Guardini takes fifth win in finale
Monsalve seals overall victory
First year Venezuelan professional Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) held on to win the 2011 Tour de Langkawi in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, kick starting his professional career in impressive style.
The twenty-one year old finished safely in the peloton, with his arms in the air, knowing he had secured victory by just five seconds ahead of Colombia’s Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team).
Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) ended the race the way he started, sprinting to his fifth win ahead of Germany’s Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) and Malaysia’s Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).
Monsalve proudly wore the Venezuelan flag as he was presented with the overall title and was overjoyed to have won his first stage race.
“I’m very happy to win my first stage race as a professional,” said Monsalve. “This is the right way to begin a career. It’s good to do it being young. I’m also very happy to have won the stage to Genting because I knew it was hard. My compatriot Jose Rujano won it last year and I wanted to win it as well.”
Monsalve acknowledged the huge work his team did for him during the race.
“It’s a huge win for my team. After stage three they worked hard for the overall win and I’m delighted to be the winner here in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.
Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve were locked in a close battle after the mountain finish at Genting Highlands on stage five. The youngster praised Nino for his performance in his last professional race. Nino, the oldest man in the race at 43 years of age, will now return to Colombia to compete at a local level.
“I have a lot of respect for Libardo because he has raced a lot in the past and I’m very happy to have beaten him,” said Monsalve. “I wanted to win this week because I had prepared for this race since December and when I had two seconds deficit to Libardo, I knew I had to win the sprints and that’s how I managed to beat him.”
Andrea Guardini’s fifth sprint win topped off a great week for the young Italian. Only two men in the past have won five stages in the Tour of Langkawi: Australia’s Graeme Brown in 2004 and Italian Alberto Loddo in 2007.
“I’m very happy for my directeur sportif, Giuliani Stefano. We had a bet after stage two that if I won five stages, he would stop smoking. I waited for the tenth stage to make it happen, so I’m very pleased about that,” Guardini said.
“Of course I’m very happy to have won five stages in my first stage race as well as the points classification.”
Anuar Manan needed to win all the intermediate sprints and win the final stage to take the blue jersey from Guardini. He fought bravely, picking up points in the sprints but didn’t win the stage. Guardini congratulated him on his performance.
“Anuar rode well. He was very motivated to win the points classification. Unfortunately for him he lost about 15 points on stage seven when he didn’t sprint and I scored points all the time and that’s why I took the jersey home.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2:24:30
|2
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|6
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|14
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|17
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|18
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|19
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|22
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|23
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|24
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|27
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|28
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|29
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|30
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|34
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|35
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|37
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|40
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|42
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|44
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|46
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|47
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|50
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|52
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|54
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|55
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|56
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|57
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|58
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|59
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|60
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|63
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|64
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|65
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|66
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|67
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|68
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|70
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|71
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|74
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|76
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|78
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|79
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|82
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|83
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|84
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|85
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|86
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|87
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|88
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|91
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|92
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|96
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|97
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:01:16
|98
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:01:23
|99
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|100
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:26
|101
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|102
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|103
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:09
|105
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|106
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|107
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|108
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:02:36
|109
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|110
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:03:13
|111
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|112
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:03:31
|114
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:57
|115
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:09
|116
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|117
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:12:00
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2:24:30
|2
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|4
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|5
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|7
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|8
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|9
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|10
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7:13:30
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Suren Cycling Team
|4
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Singapore National Team
|8
|Azad University Cycling Team
|9
|MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|11
|Korea National Team
|12
|Chipotle Development Team
|13
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|17
|Skil-Shimano
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|21
|Team Champion System
|22
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aisan Racing Team
|7:13:30
|2
|Suren Cycling Team
|3
|Singapore National Team
|4
|Azad University Cycling Team
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|6
|Korea National Team
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|30:08:57
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:24
|4
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:49
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:56
|9
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:15
|11
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:30
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:03
|14
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:26
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:40
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|19
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|20
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:33
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:47
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|23
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|24
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:04:20
|25
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:13
|26
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|27
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:24
|28
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|29
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:06:23
|30
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:26
|31
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:28
|32
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:07:53
|33
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:18
|34
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:27
|35
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|36
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:59
|37
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:09:18
|38
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|39
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:10:18
|40
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:37
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:12:07
|42
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|0:12:16
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|44
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|45
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:14:37
|46
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:15:46
|47
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:23
|48
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|49
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:17:50
|50
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:18:01
|51
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:55
|52
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:35
|54
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:20:47
|55
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:59
|56
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:56
|57
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:26
|58
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:03
|59
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:39
|60
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:27:14
|61
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:27:46
|62
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:55
|63
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:28:14
|64
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:28:33
|65
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:42
|66
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:09
|67
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:32:18
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:33:08
|69
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:33:16
|70
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:34:07
|71
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:13
|72
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:47
|73
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:07
|74
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:35:16
|75
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:22
|76
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:51
|77
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:10
|78
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|79
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:36:23
|80
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:36:27
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:36:45
|82
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:37:11
|83
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:37:33
|84
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:45
|85
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:39:33
|86
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:43
|87
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:16
|88
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:42:47
|89
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:50
|90
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:43:08
|91
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:43:18
|92
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:43:22
|93
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:29
|94
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|0:43:39
|95
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:44:09
|97
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:44:20
|98
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:48
|99
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:44:56
|100
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:45:04
|101
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:46:48
|102
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:17
|103
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|104
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:47:37
|105
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:48:39
|106
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:44
|107
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:49:33
|108
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:50:00
|109
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:50:01
|110
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:28
|111
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:50:44
|112
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:55:36
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:57
|114
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:59:14
|115
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1:00:29
|116
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1:05:53
|117
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1:08:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|117
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|101
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|97
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|pts
|2
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|30:09:22
|2
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|7
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:28
|9
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:03:55
|10
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:04:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|90:30:59
|2
|Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:17
|5
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:10:17
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:18:14
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:20:44
|8
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:37
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:24:48
|10
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|11
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:26:24
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:01
|13
|Team Champion System
|0:29:42
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:57
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:29
|16
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:37:53
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:46
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:05
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:26
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:53:25
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:41
|22
|Singapore National Team
|1:18:01
|23
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:32:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University Cycling Team
|90:31:10
|2
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:10:06
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:15:56
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:18:03
|5
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:26
|6
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:34:46
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:47:35
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|1:12:30
|9
|Singapore National Team
|1:17:50
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1:48:29
