Image 1 of 33

Sprint points podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu Cycling Team), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnes Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Boris Shpilevsky (3rd,Tabriz Petrochemical).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 33

King of the Mountains podium (l-r): Rahim Emami (2nd,Azad University), Jonathan Monsalve (1st,Androni Giocattoli), and Albert Timmer (3rd,Skil Shimano).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 33

The best placed Asian podium (l-r): Hossien Askari (2nd,Tabriz Petrochemical), Rahim Emami (1st,Azad University), and Hyosuk Gong (3rd,Korean National Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 33

The best team overall on the GC went to the riders from Tabriz Petrochemical.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 33

Stage winner, Andrea Guardini (blue), celebrates his feats with Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates in KL.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 33

Five of the best: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was a happy man after claiming five stage victories on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 33

Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve celebrates his victory with Androni Giocattoli teammates in KL.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 33

Final GC podium (l-r): Libardo Nino Corredor (2nd,Le Tua Cycling Team), Jonathan Monsalve (1st,Androni Giocattoli), and Emanuele Sella (3rd,Androni Giocattoli).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 33

Young Italian sprinting star Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) won five stage on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 33

The peloton make their way towards Kuala Lumpur as the TV chopper gets low for a shot.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 33

The peloton near Kuala Lumpur as the crowds begin to line the roads into the Malaysian capital.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 33

Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) corners around the CBD streets of Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 33

David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling Team) tries to sneak away from the peloton in Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 33

The peloton make their way out of the home straight in Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) book-ends the tour with his fifth stage win.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 33

The peloton head past KL's Twin Towers during their city circuit loops on the final day.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 33

The peloton on the outskirts of Wenchang during stage four.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 33

Malaysian favourite, Anuar Manan (Terengganu Cycling Team), finished second to Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in the sprint points competition.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 33

Australian Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) finished sixth overall for his best result and is a rider to watch in future tours.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 33

Would someone please keep their eyes open: Whatever Race Director Micky Robb (second from left) was saying, lack of sleep may have been preventing the other commisaires from listening.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 33

Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) await his call-up to the podium prior to the start of the final stage in Shah Alam.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 33

Jersey wears (l-r): Albert Timmer (KOM), Jonathan Monsalve (tour winner), Andrea Guardini (sprints), and Rahim Emami (best placed Asian) on the start line in Shah Alam.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 33

Traffic stopped as fans got overhead views of the peloton heading into Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 33

Troppo Forze: Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was too strong for his rivals during the tour snaring five stage victories.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 33

The field head down the home straight in Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 33

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) in yellow and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) in the blue points jersey

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 28 of 33

The riders took control of the roads in Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 29 of 33

The riders pass the Petronas Towers

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 30 of 33

The Tour de Langwaki peloton in Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 31 of 33

Overall Tour de Langkawi winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 32 of 33

Tabriz Petrochemical won the team prize

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 33 of 33

The podium at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

First year Venezuelan professional Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) held on to win the 2011 Tour de Langkawi in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, kick starting his professional career in impressive style.

The twenty-one year old finished safely in the peloton, with his arms in the air, knowing he had secured victory by just five seconds ahead of Colombia’s Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team).

Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) ended the race the way he started, sprinting to his fifth win ahead of Germany’s Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) and Malaysia’s Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

Monsalve proudly wore the Venezuelan flag as he was presented with the overall title and was overjoyed to have won his first stage race.

“I’m very happy to win my first stage race as a professional,” said Monsalve. “This is the right way to begin a career. It’s good to do it being young. I’m also very happy to have won the stage to Genting because I knew it was hard. My compatriot Jose Rujano won it last year and I wanted to win it as well.”

Monsalve acknowledged the huge work his team did for him during the race.

“It’s a huge win for my team. After stage three they worked hard for the overall win and I’m delighted to be the winner here in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve were locked in a close battle after the mountain finish at Genting Highlands on stage five. The youngster praised Nino for his performance in his last professional race. Nino, the oldest man in the race at 43 years of age, will now return to Colombia to compete at a local level.

“I have a lot of respect for Libardo because he has raced a lot in the past and I’m very happy to have beaten him,” said Monsalve. “I wanted to win this week because I had prepared for this race since December and when I had two seconds deficit to Libardo, I knew I had to win the sprints and that’s how I managed to beat him.”

Andrea Guardini’s fifth sprint win topped off a great week for the young Italian. Only two men in the past have won five stages in the Tour of Langkawi: Australia’s Graeme Brown in 2004 and Italian Alberto Loddo in 2007.

“I’m very happy for my directeur sportif, Giuliani Stefano. We had a bet after stage two that if I won five stages, he would stop smoking. I waited for the tenth stage to make it happen, so I’m very pleased about that,” Guardini said.

“Of course I’m very happy to have won five stages in my first stage race as well as the points classification.”

Anuar Manan needed to win all the intermediate sprints and win the final stage to take the blue jersey from Guardini. He fought bravely, picking up points in the sprints but didn’t win the stage. Guardini congratulated him on his performance.

“Anuar rode well. He was very motivated to win the points classification. Unfortunately for him he lost about 15 points on stage seven when he didn’t sprint and I scored points all the time and that’s why I took the jersey home.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2:24:30
2Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
5Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
6Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
7Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
13Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
14Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
15Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
17Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
18Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
19Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
20Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
22Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
23Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
24Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
27Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
28Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
29Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
30Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
31Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
32Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
34Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
35Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
37Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
40Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
42Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
44Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
46Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
47Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
48Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
50Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
52Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
54Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
55Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
56Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
57Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
58David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
59Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
60Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
62Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
63Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
64Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
65Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
66Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
67Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
68Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
70Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
71David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
74Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
76Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
78Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
79Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
82Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
83Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
84M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
85Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
86Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
87Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
88Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
91Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
92Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
96Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
97Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:01:16
98Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:01:23
99Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
100James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:26
101Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
102Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
103Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
104Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:09
105Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:15
106Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
107Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
108Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:02:36
109Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
110Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:03:13
111Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
112Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:03:31
114Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:57
115Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:09
116Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
117Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:12:00
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Paya Jaras
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Sprint 2 - Finish line 2nd passage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1

Sprint 3 - Finish line 4th passage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Cahaya Alam (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling4pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Puncak Alam (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team4pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team2
3Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2:24:30
2Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
4Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
5Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
7Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
8Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
9Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
10Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:13:30
2Aisan Racing Team
3Suren Cycling Team
4Colnago-CSF Inox
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Androni Giocattoli
7Singapore National Team
8Azad University Cycling Team
9MTN Qhubeka
10Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
11Korea National Team
12Chipotle Development Team
13Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Landbouwkrediet
15Drapac Professional Cycling
16Malaysia National Team
17Skil-Shimano
18CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Team Europcar
20Le Tua Cycling Team
21Team Champion System
22Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
23Max Success Sports Cycling

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aisan Racing Team7:13:30
2Suren Cycling Team
3Singapore National Team
4Azad University Cycling Team
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
6Korea National Team
7Malaysia National Team
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Max Success Sports Cycling
10Le Tua Cycling Team0:01:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli30:08:57
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:05
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:24
4Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:25
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:49
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:56
9Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:57
10Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:15
11Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:30
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
13Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:03
14Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:19
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:26
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:40
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
19Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:03:20
20Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:33
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:47
22Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:53
23Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
24Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:04:20
25Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:05:13
26Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:20
27Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:24
28Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:07
29Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:06:23
30Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:26
31M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:28
32Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:07:53
33Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:18
34David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:27
35Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:08:38
36Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:59
37M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:09:18
38Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:09:57
39Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:10:18
40Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:37
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:12:07
42Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System0:12:16
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
44Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:14:05
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:14:37
46Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:15:46
47Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:23
48Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:16:47
49Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:17:50
50Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:18:01
51Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:55
52Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:20:20
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:35
54Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:20:47
55Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:20:59
56Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:56
57Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:26
58Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:03
59Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:39
60Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:27:14
61Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:27:46
62Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:55
63Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:28:14
64Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:28:33
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:42
66Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:09
67Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:32:18
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:33:08
69Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:33:16
70Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:34:07
71Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:13
72Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:34:47
73Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:07
74Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:35:16
75Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:22
76Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:51
77Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:10
78Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
79Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:36:23
80Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:36:27
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:36:45
82Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:37:11
83Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:37:33
84Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:45
85Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:39:33
86Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:43
87Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:16
88Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:42:47
89Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:50
90Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:43:08
91Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:43:18
92Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:43:22
93Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:43:29
94Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System0:43:39
95Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:44:09
97Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:44:20
98Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:48
99Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:44:56
100Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:45:04
101Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:46:48
102Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:17
103Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
104Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team0:47:37
105Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:48:39
106André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:44
107Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:49:33
108Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:50:00
109Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:50:01
110Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:28
111Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:50:44
112Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:55:36
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:57:57
114Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:59:14
115James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1:00:29
116Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:05:53
117Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team1:08:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli117pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling101
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team97

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli45pts
2Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team35
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano31

Asian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team30:09:22
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:31
3Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:32
4Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:01:54
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:55
7Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:08
8Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:28
9Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:03:55
10Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:04:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team90:30:59
2Azad University Cycling Team0:00:11
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:37
4Androni Giocattoli0:06:17
5Max Success Sports Cycling0:10:17
6Korea National Team0:18:14
7Team Europcar0:20:44
8Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:37
9Skil-Shimano0:24:48
10Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:25:25
11Colnago-CSF Inox0:26:24
12Landbouwkrediet0:28:01
13Team Champion System0:29:42
14Suren Cycling Team0:34:57
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:29
16Le Tua Cycling Team0:37:53
17Aisan Racing Team0:47:46
18Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:05
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:26
20MTN Qhubeka0:53:25
21Malaysia National Team1:12:41
22Singapore National Team1:18:01
23Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:32:13

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University Cycling Team90:31:10
2Max Success Sports Cycling0:10:06
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:15:56
4Korea National Team0:18:03
5Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:26
6Suren Cycling Team0:34:46
7Aisan Racing Team0:47:35
8Malaysia National Team1:12:30
9Singapore National Team1:17:50
10Le Tua Cycling Team1:48:29

