Image 1 of 33 Sprint points podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu Cycling Team), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnes Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Boris Shpilevsky (3rd,Tabriz Petrochemical). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 33 King of the Mountains podium (l-r): Rahim Emami (2nd,Azad University), Jonathan Monsalve (1st,Androni Giocattoli), and Albert Timmer (3rd,Skil Shimano). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 33 The best placed Asian podium (l-r): Hossien Askari (2nd,Tabriz Petrochemical), Rahim Emami (1st,Azad University), and Hyosuk Gong (3rd,Korean National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 33 The best team overall on the GC went to the riders from Tabriz Petrochemical. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the final stage (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 6 of 33 Stage winner, Andrea Guardini (blue), celebrates his feats with Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli teammates in KL. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 33 Five of the best: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was a happy man after claiming five stage victories on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 33 Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve celebrates his victory with Androni Giocattoli teammates in KL. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 33 Final GC podium (l-r): Libardo Nino Corredor (2nd,Le Tua Cycling Team), Jonathan Monsalve (1st,Androni Giocattoli), and Emanuele Sella (3rd,Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 33 Young Italian sprinting star Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) won five stage on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 33 The peloton make their way towards Kuala Lumpur as the TV chopper gets low for a shot. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 33 The peloton near Kuala Lumpur as the crowds begin to line the roads into the Malaysian capital. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 33 Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) corners around the CBD streets of Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 33 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling Team) tries to sneak away from the peloton in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 33 The peloton make their way out of the home straight in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) book-ends the tour with his fifth stage win. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 33 The peloton head past KL's Twin Towers during their city circuit loops on the final day. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 33 The peloton on the outskirts of Wenchang during stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 33 Malaysian favourite, Anuar Manan (Terengganu Cycling Team), finished second to Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in the sprint points competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 33 Australian Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) finished sixth overall for his best result and is a rider to watch in future tours. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 33 Would someone please keep their eyes open: Whatever Race Director Micky Robb (second from left) was saying, lack of sleep may have been preventing the other commisaires from listening. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 33 Tour winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) await his call-up to the podium prior to the start of the final stage in Shah Alam. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 33 Jersey wears (l-r): Albert Timmer (KOM), Jonathan Monsalve (tour winner), Andrea Guardini (sprints), and Rahim Emami (best placed Asian) on the start line in Shah Alam. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 33 Traffic stopped as fans got overhead views of the peloton heading into Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 33 Troppo Forze: Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was too strong for his rivals during the tour snaring five stage victories. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 33 The field head down the home straight in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 33 Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) in yellow and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) in the blue points jersey (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 28 of 33 The riders took control of the roads in Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 29 of 33 The riders pass the Petronas Towers (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 30 of 33 The Tour de Langwaki peloton in Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 31 of 33 Overall Tour de Langkawi winner Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 32 of 33 Tabriz Petrochemical won the team prize (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 33 of 33 The podium at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

First year Venezuelan professional Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) held on to win the 2011 Tour de Langkawi in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, kick starting his professional career in impressive style.

The twenty-one year old finished safely in the peloton, with his arms in the air, knowing he had secured victory by just five seconds ahead of Colombia’s Libardo Nino Corredor (Le Tua Cycling Team).

Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) ended the race the way he started, sprinting to his fifth win ahead of Germany’s Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) and Malaysia’s Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

Monsalve proudly wore the Venezuelan flag as he was presented with the overall title and was overjoyed to have won his first stage race.

“I’m very happy to win my first stage race as a professional,” said Monsalve. “This is the right way to begin a career. It’s good to do it being young. I’m also very happy to have won the stage to Genting because I knew it was hard. My compatriot Jose Rujano won it last year and I wanted to win it as well.”

Monsalve acknowledged the huge work his team did for him during the race.

“It’s a huge win for my team. After stage three they worked hard for the overall win and I’m delighted to be the winner here in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Libardo Nino (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Jonathan Monsalve were locked in a close battle after the mountain finish at Genting Highlands on stage five. The youngster praised Nino for his performance in his last professional race. Nino, the oldest man in the race at 43 years of age, will now return to Colombia to compete at a local level.

“I have a lot of respect for Libardo because he has raced a lot in the past and I’m very happy to have beaten him,” said Monsalve. “I wanted to win this week because I had prepared for this race since December and when I had two seconds deficit to Libardo, I knew I had to win the sprints and that’s how I managed to beat him.”

Andrea Guardini’s fifth sprint win topped off a great week for the young Italian. Only two men in the past have won five stages in the Tour of Langkawi: Australia’s Graeme Brown in 2004 and Italian Alberto Loddo in 2007.

“I’m very happy for my directeur sportif, Giuliani Stefano. We had a bet after stage two that if I won five stages, he would stop smoking. I waited for the tenth stage to make it happen, so I’m very pleased about that,” Guardini said.

“Of course I’m very happy to have won five stages in my first stage race as well as the points classification.”

Anuar Manan needed to win all the intermediate sprints and win the final stage to take the blue jersey from Guardini. He fought bravely, picking up points in the sprints but didn’t win the stage. Guardini congratulated him on his performance.

“Anuar rode well. He was very motivated to win the points classification. Unfortunately for him he lost about 15 points on stage seven when he didn’t sprint and I scored points all the time and that’s why I took the jersey home.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2:24:30 2 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 6 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 14 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 17 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 18 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 19 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 22 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 23 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 24 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 25 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 27 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 28 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 29 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 30 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Jonnatha Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 34 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 35 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 37 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 40 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 42 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 44 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 46 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 47 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 48 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 50 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 52 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 54 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 55 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 56 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 57 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 58 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 59 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 60 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 63 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 64 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 65 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 66 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 67 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 68 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 69 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 70 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 71 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 74 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 76 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 78 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 79 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 82 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 83 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 84 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 85 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 86 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 87 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 88 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 91 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 92 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 96 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 97 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:01:16 98 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:01:23 99 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 100 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:26 101 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 102 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 103 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 104 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:09 105 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:15 106 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 107 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 108 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:02:36 109 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 110 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:03:13 111 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 112 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:03:31 114 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:57 115 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:09 116 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 117 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:12:00 DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Paya Jaras # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Sprint 2 - Finish line 2nd passage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1

Sprint 3 - Finish line 4th passage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Cahaya Alam (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 4 pts 2 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Puncak Alam (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 pts 2 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 2 3 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2:24:30 2 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 4 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 5 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 7 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 8 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 9 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 10 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:13:30 2 Aisan Racing Team 3 Suren Cycling Team 4 Colnago-CSF Inox 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Singapore National Team 8 Azad University Cycling Team 9 MTN Qhubeka 10 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 11 Korea National Team 12 Chipotle Development Team 13 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 14 Landbouwkrediet 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Malaysia National Team 17 Skil-Shimano 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Team Europcar 20 Le Tua Cycling Team 21 Team Champion System 22 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 23 Max Success Sports Cycling

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aisan Racing Team 7:13:30 2 Suren Cycling Team 3 Singapore National Team 4 Azad University Cycling Team 5 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 6 Korea National Team 7 Malaysia National Team 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Max Success Sports Cycling 10 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:01:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 30:08:57 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:24 4 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:25 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:32 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:49 8 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:56 9 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:57 10 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:15 11 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:30 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 13 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:03 14 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:19 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:26 16 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:40 17 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 18 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 19 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:03:20 20 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:33 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:47 22 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:53 23 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 24 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:04:20 25 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:05:13 26 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:20 27 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:24 28 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:07 29 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:06:23 30 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:26 31 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:28 32 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:07:53 33 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:18 34 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:27 35 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:08:38 36 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:59 37 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:09:18 38 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:09:57 39 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:10:18 40 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:37 41 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:12:07 42 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 0:12:16 43 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 44 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:14:05 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:14:37 46 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:15:46 47 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:23 48 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:16:47 49 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:17:50 50 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:18:01 51 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:55 52 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:20:20 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:20:35 54 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:20:47 55 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:20:59 56 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:56 57 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:26 58 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:03 59 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:24:39 60 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:27:14 61 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:27:46 62 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:55 63 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:28:14 64 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:28:33 65 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:28:42 66 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:09 67 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:32:18 68 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:33:08 69 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:33:16 70 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:34:07 71 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:13 72 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:34:47 73 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:07 74 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:35:16 75 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:22 76 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:51 77 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:10 78 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 79 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:36:23 80 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:36:27 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:36:45 82 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:37:11 83 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:37:33 84 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:45 85 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:39:33 86 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:43 87 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:16 88 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:42:47 89 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:50 90 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:43:08 91 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:43:18 92 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:43:22 93 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:43:29 94 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 0:43:39 95 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 96 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:44:09 97 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:44:20 98 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:48 99 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:44:56 100 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:45:04 101 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:46:48 102 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:17 103 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 104 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:47:37 105 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:48:39 106 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:48:44 107 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:49:33 108 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:50:00 109 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:50:01 110 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:28 111 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:50:44 112 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:55:36 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:57 114 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:59:14 115 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1:00:29 116 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1:05:53 117 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 1:08:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 117 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 101 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 97

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 45 pts 2 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 35 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 31

Asian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 30:09:22 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:31 3 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:32 4 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:50 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:54 6 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:55 7 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:08 8 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:28 9 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:03:55 10 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:04:48

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 90:30:59 2 Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:37 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:06:17 5 Max Success Sports Cycling 0:10:17 6 Korea National Team 0:18:14 7 Team Europcar 0:20:44 8 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:37 9 Skil-Shimano 0:24:48 10 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:25:25 11 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:26:24 12 Landbouwkrediet 0:28:01 13 Team Champion System 0:29:42 14 Suren Cycling Team 0:34:57 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:29 16 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:37:53 17 Aisan Racing Team 0:47:46 18 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:05 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:26 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:53:25 21 Malaysia National Team 1:12:41 22 Singapore National Team 1:18:01 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:32:13