Lotte Kopecky wins Le Samyn des Dames

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) took the first win at her new team at Le Samyn des Dames, sprinting to victory from a reduced group of riders in Dour.

The Belgian beat Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) in the dash for the line, benefitting after the Danish champion went long in the sprint. Hosking jumped onto Norsgaard's wheel as Kopecky followed, saving enough to hit the wind with 150 metres to go and making the pass just metres from the line.

The 92.5-kilometre race broke apart as the peloton raced over a cobblestone section after 30 kilometres, with no breakaway having made it away earlier on. Former World Champion Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) missed the split, though the majority of the big names in the peloton made it into the front group.

Kopecky made it into a lead attack group at one point, with Norsgaard, Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana), and SD Worx pair Jolien D'hoore and Amy Pieters joining her.

Jumbo-Visma and Trek-Segafredo were among the teams to chase the move down, though, and the larger group would continue to the finish despite Kopecky trying again to get away with an acceleration on the cobbles.

The final cobbled section, four kilometres from the line, didn't produce a successful attack, either, though Reusser tried to get away. As a result, the finale was contested among the lead group, eventually coming down to the bunch sprint which Kopecky from which prevailed.