Trending

Lotte Kopecky wins Le Samyn des Dames

By

Norsgaard second and Hosking third

Image 1 of 6

Lotte Kopecky at team camp in January 2021

(Image credit: Liv Racing)
Image 2 of 6

Le Samyn des Dames 2021

Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) at Le Samyn des Dames 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 6

Le Samyn des Dames 2021

Trek-Segafredo at Le Samyn des Dames 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 6

Le Samyn des Dames 2021

Audrey Cordon-Ragot at Le Samyn des Dames 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 6

Le Samyn des Dames 2021

Jolien D'hoore at Le Samyn des Dames 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 6

Le Samyn des Dames 2021

Jolien D'hoore at Le Samyn des Dames 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) took the first win at her new team at Le Samyn des Dames, sprinting to victory from a reduced group of riders in Dour.

The Belgian beat Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) in the dash for the line, benefitting after the Danish champion went long in the sprint. Hosking jumped onto Norsgaard's wheel as Kopecky followed, saving enough to hit the wind with 150 metres to go and making the pass just metres from the line.

The 92.5-kilometre race broke apart as the peloton raced over a cobblestone section after 30 kilometres, with no breakaway having made it away earlier on. Former World Champion Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) missed the split, though the majority of the big names in the peloton made it into the front group.

Kopecky made it into a lead attack group at one point, with Norsgaard, Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana), and SD Worx pair Jolien D'hoore and Amy Pieters joining her. 

Jumbo-Visma and Trek-Segafredo were among the teams to chase the move down, though, and the larger group would continue to the finish despite Kopecky trying again to get away with an acceleration on the cobbles.

The final cobbled section, four kilometres from the line, didn't produce a successful attack, either, though Reusser tried to get away. As a result, the finale was contested among the lead group, eventually coming down to the bunch sprint which Kopecky from which prevailed.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
2Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews