Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames
Boels Dolmans rider takes sprint victory
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the bunch sprint that decided the Le Samyn des Dames race after a six-rider attack was reeled back in the final kilometres.
Blaak beat Anna van der Breggan (Rabo Liv Women), with last year’s winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), completing the podium. It is the first victory of the season for Blaak, who finished fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend, and the seventh win for her Boels Dolmans team.
The main peloton split into two groups after the race entered the finishing circuits with the pace stringing the bunch out in one long line. It came together again but six riders went clear with just over 20 kilometres remaining. The strong leading group consisted of Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda), Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women) and Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur).
The six worked well together to build a lead of a minute but the peloton had their number. In an exciting run to the line, their gap was brought down to a mere eight seconds with five kilometres remaining. The held the peloton off a little longer but were eventually caught two kilometres later.
"Last Saturday we were very strong as a team in the Omloop Het NIeuwsblad, it was a shame we could not win that race. That's why we really wanted this victory," said Blaak, who joined the team having spent 2014 with Specialized - Lululemon. "It's incredible how good we are doing at this moment, everybody is racing very strong. It didn't take any time at all to fit in with this riders."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:56:03
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|15
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|18
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|19
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:00:09
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|28
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|30
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|31
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|32
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|34
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|36
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:22
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:25
|42
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:32
|43
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|44
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|45
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|46
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|47
|Amy Charity (USA) USA National Team
|48
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
|49
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|50
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|51
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|52
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:34
|53
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|54
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|55
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:00:43
|56
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|57
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|58
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|59
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|60
|Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|62
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) USA National Team
|63
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|67
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|69
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|70
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|71
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|72
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|73
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|74
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|75
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|76
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|77
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|78
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|79
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|80
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|81
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|82
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|83
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|84
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|85
|Marie Schousboe Vilmann (Den) Bms Birn
|86
|Tamina Oliver (GBr) Jos Feron Lady Force
|87
|Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
|88
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|89
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|90
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|91
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|92
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|93
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|94
|Rebecca Nixon (GBr) Mix Team Velosport
|95
|Nike Beckerringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|96
|Annabelle Dreville (Fra) Interregions Nord Pas De Calais-Picardie
|97
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|98
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|99
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|100
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|101
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
|102
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Feminine Cycling Team
|103
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|104
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|105
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|106
|Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
