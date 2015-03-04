Trending

Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames

Boels Dolmans rider takes sprint victory

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Le Samyn

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
The women race Le Samyn

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Jolien d'Hoore leads the Lotto Belgian Cup after Le Samyn

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the bunch sprint that decided the Le Samyn des Dames race after a six-rider attack was reeled back in the final kilometres.

Blaak beat Anna van der Breggan (Rabo Liv Women), with last year’s winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), completing the podium. It is the first victory of the season for Blaak, who finished fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend, and the seventh win for her Boels Dolmans team.

The main peloton split into two groups after the race entered the finishing circuits with the pace stringing the bunch out in one long line. It came together again but six riders went clear with just over 20 kilometres remaining. The strong leading group consisted of Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda), Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women) and Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur).

The six worked well together to build a lead of a minute but the peloton had their number. In an exciting run to the line, their gap was brought down to a mere eight seconds with five kilometres remaining. The held the peloton off a little longer but were eventually caught two kilometres later.

"Last Saturday we were very strong as a team in the Omloop Het NIeuwsblad, it was a shame we could not win that race. That's why we really wanted this victory," said Blaak, who joined the team having spent 2014 with Specialized - Lululemon. "It's incredible how good we are doing at this moment, everybody is racing very strong. It didn't take any time at all to fit in with this riders."

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:56:03
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
5Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
8Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
12Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:06
18Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:07
19Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:00:09
21Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
28Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
30Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
31Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
33Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
34Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:16
36Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:00:22
41Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:25
42Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:32
43Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
44Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
45Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
46Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
47Amy Charity (USA) USA National Team
48Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
49Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
50Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
51Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
52Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:34
53Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
54Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
55Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:00:43
56Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
57Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
58Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
59Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
60Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team
61Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
62Laura Jorgensen (USA) USA National Team
63Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
67Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
69Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
70Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
71Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
72Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
73Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
74Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
75Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
76Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
77Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
78Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
79Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
80Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
81Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
82Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
83Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
84Jelena Eric (Srb) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
85Marie Schousboe Vilmann (Den) Bms Birn
86Tamina Oliver (GBr) Jos Feron Lady Force
87Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
88Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
89Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
90Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
91Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
92Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
93Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
94Rebecca Nixon (GBr) Mix Team Velosport
95Nike Beckerringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
96Annabelle Dreville (Fra) Interregions Nord Pas De Calais-Picardie
97Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
98Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
99Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
100Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
101Ilse Temmerman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerksken
102Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Feminine Cycling Team
103Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
104Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
105Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
106Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team

