Adrie Visser of Project 1t4i won the bunch sprint of Le Samyn, beating out Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) and Trixi Worrack of Specialized-Lululemon.

Two riders spent most of the day in a break, but never had a large gap. As the field entered the three finishing laps, things picked up. Another group got away on the final lap, but it all came back together for the mass sprint.

A group of 25 riders competed for the final sprint, with the remaining 56 riders finishing up to 7.31 down.