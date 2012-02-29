Trending

Visser triumphs in Le Samyn des Dames

Cantele, Worrack complete podium

Image 1 of 19

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Lotto Belisol Ladies)

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Lotto Belisol Ladies)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Alriksson Go:Green riders on the sign-in stage.

Alriksson Go:Green riders on the sign-in stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

The Skil 1T4i team is introduced.

The Skil 1T4i team is introduced.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team's riders at Le Samyn des Dames.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team's riders at Le Samyn des Dames.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

The USA National Team

The USA National Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

The Lotto Belisol Ladies team.

The Lotto Belisol Ladies team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

GreenEdge-AIS riders are presented prior to the start.

GreenEdge-AIS riders are presented prior to the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Action during the Le Samyn des Dames.

Action during the Le Samyn des Dames.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Le Samyn des Dames top-3 (l-r): Noemi Cantele, 2nd; Adrie Visser, 1st; Trixi Worrack, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Le Samyn des Dames top-3 (l-r): Noemi Cantele, 2nd; Adrie Visser, 1st; Trixi Worrack, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

The peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.

The peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Jessica Kihlbom (Alriksson Go:Green)

Jessica Kihlbom (Alriksson Go:Green)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Noemi Cantele (Be Pink), left, and Adrie Visser (Skil 1T4i) sprint to the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Noemi Cantele (Be Pink), left, and Adrie Visser (Skil 1T4i) sprint to the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Adrie Visser (Skil 1T4i) sprints to victory.

Adrie Visser (Skil 1T4i) sprints to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

The peloton gets stretched out under the impetus of the Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton gets stretched out under the impetus of the Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

The Le Samyn des Dames peloton in action on the cobbles.

The Le Samyn des Dames peloton in action on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

GreenEdge-AIS riders sign in.

GreenEdge-AIS riders sign in.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

The early break in action.

The early break in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

Le Samyn des Dames podium (l-r): Noemi Cantele (Be Pink), Adrie Visser (Skil 1t4i), Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Le Samyn des Dames podium (l-r): Noemi Cantele (Be Pink), Adrie Visser (Skil 1T4i), Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

The Team Specialized - Lululemon squad at Le Samyn des Dames.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Team Specialized - Lululemon squad at Le Samyn des Dames.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adrie Visser of Project 1t4i won the bunch sprint of Le Samyn, beating out Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) and Trixi Worrack of Specialized-Lululemon.

Two riders spent most of the day in a break, but never had a large gap. As the field entered the three finishing laps, things picked up. Another group got away on the final lap, but it all came back together for the mass sprint.

A group of 25 riders competed for the final sprint, with the remaining 56 riders finishing up to 7.31 down.

Full Results
1Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i3:04:28
2Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
5Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
9Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:00:02
11Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
12Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
13Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:00:05
15Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
17Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:07
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:00:16
20Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:00:18
21Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:00:22
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:00:26
23Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:28
24Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:00:30
25Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:00:35
26Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:01:05
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
29Roxane Fournier (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
30Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Edith Van Den Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
32Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
33Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
35Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
36Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
37Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
39Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
40Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
41Annelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
42Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:16
43Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team0:01:37
44Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
45Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:02:00
46Claire Thomas (GBr) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
47Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
48Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
49Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
50Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
51Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
52Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
53Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:03
54Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
55Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
56Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
57Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:02:31
58Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
59Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
60Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:03:00
61Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
62Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
63Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:04:14
64Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
65Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
66Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
67Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
68Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:06:18
69Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:07:05
70Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
71Linea Fredäng (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
72Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
73Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
74Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Belgium National Team
75Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:07:18
76Linda Ringlever (Ned) Mix2 NWVG-Bike4Air
77Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
78Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgium National Team
79Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
80Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
81Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:07:31

