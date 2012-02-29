Visser triumphs in Le Samyn des Dames
Cantele, Worrack complete podium
Adrie Visser of Project 1t4i won the bunch sprint of Le Samyn, beating out Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) and Trixi Worrack of Specialized-Lululemon.
Two riders spent most of the day in a break, but never had a large gap. As the field entered the three finishing laps, things picked up. Another group got away on the final lap, but it all came back together for the mass sprint.
A group of 25 riders competed for the final sprint, with the remaining 56 riders finishing up to 7.31 down.
|1
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|3:04:28
|2
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|9
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:00:02
|11
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|12
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|13
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:00:05
|15
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|17
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:07
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:16
|20
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:00:18
|21
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:22
|22
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:00:26
|23
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:28
|24
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:00:30
|25
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:35
|26
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:01:05
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|29
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|30
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Edith Van Den Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|32
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|33
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|35
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|36
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|37
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|38
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|39
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|40
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|41
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|42
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:16
|43
|Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:37
|44
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|45
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:02:00
|46
|Claire Thomas (GBr) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|47
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|48
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|49
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|50
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|51
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|52
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|53
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:03
|54
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|55
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|56
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|57
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:02:31
|58
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|59
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|60
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:03:00
|61
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|62
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|63
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|64
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|65
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|66
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|67
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|68
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:06:18
|69
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:07:05
|70
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Linea Fredäng (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|72
|Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|73
|Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|74
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|75
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:07:18
|76
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Mix2 NWVG-Bike4Air
|77
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|78
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgium National Team
|79
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|80
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|81
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:07:31
