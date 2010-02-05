Image 1 of 41 Despite winning the overall twice, it was Kirsten Wild's first stage win in Qatar (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 41 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) takes the overall win in Qatar thanks to her stage win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 41 Kirsten Wild celebrates with her teammate Regina Bruins. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 41 The spectacular high-speed racing on the Corniche circuit in Doha. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 41 Kirsten Wild lifts the winner's trophy at the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 41 The final podium at the Ladies Tour of Qatar: Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) and Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 41 The riders tackle stage three. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 41 Then "raise the roof"! Kirsten Wild (Cervélo Test Team) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar on Friday, snatching overall victory from Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) by four seconds to take a second consecutive win in the short stage race in the Persian Gulf.

Wild started the final 94km stage four seconds behind Bronzini but won the first intermediate sprint to pull back three precious seconds. She also finished second in the second intermediate sprint, one place ahead of Bronzini, and so that left the two on equal time going into the sprint for the stage victory.

A strong headwind up the finish straight caused some problems and sparked a crash 300 metres out, but Wild and her Cervélo Test Team were in control. Sara Duester gave Wild a perfect lead out and then the powerful Dutch rider came through and had the speed to hit the line first ahead of Bronzini and Lauren Tamayo of the USA.

After crossing the line Wild let punched one arm in the air and shouted 'We did it!" before sportingly shaking hands with Bronzini and celebrating with her teammates with lots of hugs and huge smiles.

"The team did a really good job leading me until the last 100 metres and all I had to do was put up my hands like this," Wild said happily.

"I knew we were on the same time and so it was only the final sprint that decided it. There was one girl out front (on the final lap) and so we were counting the seconds but luckily we made it."

"It was more difficult this year, with more stress, but it's a very nice way to start the season again. I have to thank my team. They were so good. Without this team it would have been impossible to win. We've got a new team again a little bit this year and it's nice to see we can win with this team. I'm very happy."





The cooling effect of overnight rain and strong winds from the north made for another difficult stage between Sealine Beach and the Corniche in the centre of Doha.

The average speed for the first hour was only 33.1km but shot up near the much sought after intermediate sprints. Wild was caught in a second group as echelons and splits formed in the wind-swept peloton, but her teammates got her back to the front just in time for the first sprint after 39.5km. She won it ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi) and suddenly strengthened her chances of overall victory.

Germany's Lisa Brennauer made a brave solo attack and opened a 3:40 lead. She brought the peloton onto the finishing circuit along the Doha Corniche but the strong headwind on one side and the fast tailwind on the other helped the bunch chase her down and she was caught just before the second intermediate sprint after 70km.

It was a headwind sprint for the bonus seconds and Kirsty Broun (Australia) just got it ahead of Wild and Bronzini. That put Wild and Bronzini equal on time, meaning the final sprint would decide the overall winner of this year's race.

Sweden’s Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) made a solo attack with a lap and half to go but the bunch swept her up inside the final kilometre. A high-speed crash as the sprint started took out Gilmore and several other riders but Cervelo were in charge. Wild hit the front late because of the headwind but timed it perfectly to win the final sprint, the stage and the overall classification.





Full Results 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2:45:40 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 3 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 4 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 10 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 11 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 14 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 17 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 18 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 19 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 20 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 21 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 22 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 23 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 24 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 25 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 26 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 27 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 28 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 30 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 31 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 32 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 33 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 34 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 35 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 36 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 37 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 38 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:16 39 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 40 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:26 41 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 42 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 43 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 44 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 45 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 0:00:44 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 47 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:00:51 48 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 49 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:00:54 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:57 51 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 52 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:24 53 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 54 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:01:30 55 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 56 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 57 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 58 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 59 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:25 60 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 61 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 62 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 63 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 64 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:21 65 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 66 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 67 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 68 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 69 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 70 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 71 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 0:19:16 72 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 73 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 74 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:19:16 75 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 76 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 77 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 78 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 79 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN DNF Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women DNF Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team DNS Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN DNS Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 3 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche 1 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 30 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 27 3 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 25 4 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 23

Young riders 1 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 2:45:40 2 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 3 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 4 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 6 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 7 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 8 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 9 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 11 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 12 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 13 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 14 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 15 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 16 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:16 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 20 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 21 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 22 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:51 23 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:57 24 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 25 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 26 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 27 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 28 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:25 29 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 31 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 32 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 33 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:21 34 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 35 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 36 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 37 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 38 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 39 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 40 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:19:16 41 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 42 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 43 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Teams 1 Germany 8:17:00 2 Nederlands Bloeit 3 USA National Team 4 France 5 Netherlands 6 Italy 7 Team HTC-Columbia Women 8 Australia 9 Red Sun Cycling Team 10 Giant Pro Cycling 11 Lotto Ladies Team 12 Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 13 Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:16 14 MTN Cycling 0:20:46 15 Switzerland 0:30:01

Final general classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 8:18:39 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:04 3 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:00:17 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:19 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:23 6 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 9 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:24 10 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:26 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:27 13 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 14 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 17 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 19 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 20 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 21 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 22 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 23 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 24 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 25 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 26 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 27 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 28 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 29 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 30 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 31 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 33 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:33 34 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:39 35 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 36 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 37 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:43 38 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:00:51 39 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:57 40 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:09 41 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:18 42 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 43 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:01:57 44 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 0:02:07 45 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:02:25 46 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 0:02:26 47 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 48 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 49 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:31 51 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:46 52 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 0:03:10 53 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:03:20 54 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:03:23 55 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:52 56 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:09:04 57 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:09:16 58 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:48 59 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:51 60 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 61 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:11:47 62 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 63 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 64 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 65 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 66 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 0:15:10 67 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 68 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 69 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 70 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 0:16:34 71 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:21:36 72 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN 0:21:42 73 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:23:35 74 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:24:31 75 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 0:34:26 76 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 77 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:35:47 78 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:39:33 79 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:39:36

Points classification 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 85 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 72 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 63 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 52 5 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 46 6 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 43 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 37 8 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 21 9 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 20 10 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 20 11 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 17 12 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 17 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 17 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 16 15 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 15 16 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 12 18 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 19 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 21 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 5 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 4 23 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 4 24 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 3 25 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 3 26 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 27 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 2 28 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 1

Young rider classification 1 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 8:18:56 2 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:07 3 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:10 4 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 8 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 9 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 10 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 12 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 13 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 14 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:00:22 15 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 16 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:26 17 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:00:34 18 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:40 19 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:01 20 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:02:08 21 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:02:09 22 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:14 23 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:03:06 24 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:35 25 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:08:47 26 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:08:59 27 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:31 28 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:34 29 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 30 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:11:30 31 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 32 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 33 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 35 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 0:14:53 36 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 37 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 38 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 39 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:23:18 40 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:34:09 41 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:35:30 42 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:39:16 43 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:39:19