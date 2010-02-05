Wild wins overall again after final stage sprint
Wild snatches overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Kirsten Wild (Cervélo Test Team) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar on Friday, snatching overall victory from Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) by four seconds to take a second consecutive win in the short stage race in the Persian Gulf.
Wild started the final 94km stage four seconds behind Bronzini but won the first intermediate sprint to pull back three precious seconds. She also finished second in the second intermediate sprint, one place ahead of Bronzini, and so that left the two on equal time going into the sprint for the stage victory.
A strong headwind up the finish straight caused some problems and sparked a crash 300 metres out, but Wild and her Cervélo Test Team were in control. Sara Duester gave Wild a perfect lead out and then the powerful Dutch rider came through and had the speed to hit the line first ahead of Bronzini and Lauren Tamayo of the USA.
After crossing the line Wild let punched one arm in the air and shouted 'We did it!" before sportingly shaking hands with Bronzini and celebrating with her teammates with lots of hugs and huge smiles.
"The team did a really good job leading me until the last 100 metres and all I had to do was put up my hands like this," Wild said happily.
"I knew we were on the same time and so it was only the final sprint that decided it. There was one girl out front (on the final lap) and so we were counting the seconds but luckily we made it."
"It was more difficult this year, with more stress, but it's a very nice way to start the season again. I have to thank my team. They were so good. Without this team it would have been impossible to win. We've got a new team again a little bit this year and it's nice to see we can win with this team. I'm very happy."
The cooling effect of overnight rain and strong winds from the north made for another difficult stage between Sealine Beach and the Corniche in the centre of Doha.
The average speed for the first hour was only 33.1km but shot up near the much sought after intermediate sprints. Wild was caught in a second group as echelons and splits formed in the wind-swept peloton, but her teammates got her back to the front just in time for the first sprint after 39.5km. She won it ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi) and suddenly strengthened her chances of overall victory.
Germany's Lisa Brennauer made a brave solo attack and opened a 3:40 lead. She brought the peloton onto the finishing circuit along the Doha Corniche but the strong headwind on one side and the fast tailwind on the other helped the bunch chase her down and she was caught just before the second intermediate sprint after 70km.
It was a headwind sprint for the bonus seconds and Kirsty Broun (Australia) just got it ahead of Wild and Bronzini. That put Wild and Bronzini equal on time, meaning the final sprint would decide the overall winner of this year's race.
Sweden’s Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) made a solo attack with a lap and half to go but the bunch swept her up inside the final kilometre. A high-speed crash as the sprint started took out Gilmore and several other riders but Cervelo were in charge. Wild hit the front late because of the headwind but timed it perfectly to win the final sprint, the stage and the overall classification.
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2:45:40
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|10
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|14
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|17
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|18
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|19
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|20
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|21
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|22
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|23
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|24
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|26
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|28
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|30
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|31
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|32
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|33
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|34
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|35
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|36
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|37
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|38
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:16
|39
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|41
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|43
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|45
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|0:00:44
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|47
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|48
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|49
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:00:54
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:57
|51
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|52
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:24
|53
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|54
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|0:01:30
|55
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|56
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|57
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|58
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|59
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:25
|60
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|63
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|64
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:21
|65
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|66
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|67
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|68
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|69
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|70
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|71
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|0:19:16
|72
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|73
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|74
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|75
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|76
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|77
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|78
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|79
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|DNF
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|DNS
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|DNS
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|3
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|1
|1
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|30
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|27
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|25
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|1
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|2:45:40
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|6
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|7
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|8
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|9
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|11
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|14
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|15
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|16
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:16
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|20
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|21
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|22
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:51
|23
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:57
|24
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|25
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|26
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|27
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:25
|29
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|32
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|33
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:21
|34
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|35
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|36
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|37
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|38
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|39
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|40
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|41
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|43
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Germany
|8:17:00
|2
|Nederlands Bloeit
|3
|USA National Team
|4
|France
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Italy
|7
|Team HTC-Columbia Women
|8
|Australia
|9
|Red Sun Cycling Team
|10
|Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|13
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:16
|14
|MTN Cycling
|0:20:46
|15
|Switzerland
|0:30:01
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|8:18:39
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:04
|3
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:00:17
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:23
|6
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:24
|10
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:26
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:27
|13
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|14
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|19
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|20
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|22
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|24
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|26
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|28
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|29
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|30
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|31
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|33
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|34
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:39
|35
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|36
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|37
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:43
|38
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:51
|39
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:57
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:09
|41
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:18
|42
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|43
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|0:01:57
|44
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:02:07
|45
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:02:25
|46
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|0:02:26
|47
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|48
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|49
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:31
|51
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:46
|52
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|0:03:10
|53
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:03:20
|54
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:03:23
|55
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:52
|56
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:09:04
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:09:16
|58
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:48
|59
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:51
|60
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|61
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:11:47
|62
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|64
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|65
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|66
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|0:15:10
|67
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|68
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|69
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|70
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:16:34
|71
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:21:36
|72
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|0:21:42
|73
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:35
|74
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|75
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|0:34:26
|76
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:35:47
|78
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:39:33
|79
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:39:36
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|85
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|72
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|52
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|46
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|43
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|8
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|21
|9
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|20
|10
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|20
|11
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|17
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|17
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|15
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|15
|16
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|12
|18
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|19
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|5
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|4
|23
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|24
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|25
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|3
|26
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|27
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|8:18:56
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:07
|3
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:10
|4
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|9
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|10
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|12
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|13
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|14
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:22
|15
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|16
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|17
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|18
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:40
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:01
|20
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:02:08
|21
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:14
|23
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:03:06
|24
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:35
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:08:47
|26
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:08:59
|27
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:31
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:34
|29
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|30
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:11:30
|31
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|32
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|35
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|0:14:53
|36
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|37
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|38
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|39
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:18
|40
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:34:09
|41
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:35:30
|42
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|43
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:39:19
|1
|Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|24:57:18
|2
|Germany
|3
|Nederlands Bloeit
|4
|Team HTC-Columbia Women
|5
|Italy
|6
|Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Australia
|8
|Netherlands
|0:00:12
|9
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:16
|10
|France
|0:01:59
|11
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|12
|USA National Team
|0:03:58
|13
|Red Sun Cycling Team
|14
|MTN Cycling
|0:20:46
|15
|Switzerland
|0:52:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy