Wild wins overall again after final stage sprint

Wild snatches overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 41

Despite winning the overall twice, it was Kirsten Wild's first stage win in Qatar

Despite winning the overall twice, it was Kirsten Wild's first stage win in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 41

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) takes the overall win in Qatar thanks to her stage win.

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) takes the overall win in Qatar thanks to her stage win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Kirsten Wild celebrates with her teammate Regina Bruins.

Kirsten Wild celebrates with her teammate Regina Bruins.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 41

The spectacular high-speed racing on the Corniche circuit in Doha.

The spectacular high-speed racing on the Corniche circuit in Doha.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 41

Kirsten Wild lifts the winner's trophy at the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar

Kirsten Wild lifts the winner's trophy at the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 41

The final podium at the Ladies Tour of Qatar: Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) and Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)

The final podium at the Ladies Tour of Qatar: Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) and Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 41

The riders tackle stage three.

The riders tackle stage three.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Then "raise the roof"!

Then "raise the roof"!
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 41

First the one-hand salute by Wild...

First the one-hand salute by Wild...
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Kirsten Wild is elated after winning the stage and overall

Kirsten Wild is elated after winning the stage and overall
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Wild powers to the win on stage 3

Wild powers to the win on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Rasa Leleivyte in the blue best young rider jersey was one of the crash victims.

Rasa Leleivyte in the blue best young rider jersey was one of the crash victims.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 41

A crash in the finale of stage three.

A crash in the finale of stage three.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 41

The women contest the final stage in Doha.

The women contest the final stage in Doha.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 41

The German squad is presented with the best team prize by Eddy Merckx.

The German squad is presented with the best team prize by Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 41

The morning's leader Giorgia Bronzini missed out on the overall win by four seconds.

The morning's leader Giorgia Bronzini missed out on the overall win by four seconds.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Medics clear the area so that Chloe Hosking can be transported to the hospital.

Medics clear the area so that Chloe Hosking can be transported to the hospital.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 41

HTC-Columbia's Chloe Hosking is helped after crashing in the finale of stage 3.

HTC-Columbia's Chloe Hosking is helped after crashing in the finale of stage 3.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 41

The top three on General Classification (Bronzini, Wild, Leleivyte) also took the three competition jerseys. Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate them

The top three on General Classification (Bronzini, Wild, Leleivyte) also took the three competition jerseys. Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate them
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 41

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) prepares for the day as race leader

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) prepares for the day as race leader
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 41

Noemi Cantele (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch, as it passes a sand dune

Noemi Cantele (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch, as it passes a sand dune
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 41

The bunch faced winds again today in Qatar

The bunch faced winds again today in Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 41

Lisa Brennaur (Germany) would make a solo breakaway which gained over 3 minutes.

Lisa Brennaur (Germany) would make a solo breakaway which gained over 3 minutes.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 41

Final view of the desert for the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar

Final view of the desert for the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 41

The main players - Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch together

The main players - Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch together
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 41

Racde leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) takes cover from her team-mates on the way to Doha

Racde leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) takes cover from her team-mates on the way to Doha
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 41

Camels were probably far from the mind of Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo break

Camels were probably far from the mind of Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 41

Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo break

Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 41

The bunch have Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) in sight and it was not ling before her solo break was over

The bunch have Latoya Brulee (Redsun Cycling Team) in sight and it was not ling before her solo break was over
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 41

Cervelo Test Team and Australia lead the chase to Brulee.

Cervelo Test Team and Australia lead the chase to Brulee.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 41

Race leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)

Race leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 41

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) made a huge solo effort, but was caught after intermediate sprint on the finishing circuit

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) made a huge solo effort, but was caught after intermediate sprint on the finishing circuit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 41

Almost there the bunch has Doha in its sights

Almost there the bunch has Doha in its sights
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 41

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) chased Lisa Brennauer (Germany) on her own, but was swept up on the finishing circuit as the bunch accelerated for the sprint prime

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) chased Lisa Brennauer (Germany) on her own, but was swept up on the finishing circuit as the bunch accelerated for the sprint prime
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 41

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) reached the finishing circuit in Doha on her own

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) reached the finishing circuit in Doha on her own
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 41

The bunch on the picturesque shoreline in Doha

The bunch on the picturesque shoreline in Doha
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 41

Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) attacked with one lap of the 6km curcuit to go, but was caught

Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) attacked with one lap of the 6km curcuit to go, but was caught
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 41

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) lost time to Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the intermediate sprints, which cost her the overall victory

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) lost time to Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the intermediate sprints, which cost her the overall victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 41

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) takes the final stage and the overall victory despite a spirited sprint by Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) to defend the overall classification

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) takes the final stage and the overall victory despite a spirited sprint by Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) to defend the overall classification
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 41

Sweet victory for defending champion in Qatar, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)

Sweet victory for defending champion in Qatar, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 41

The Belgian Ambassador presented the winner's trophy to Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) in Doha

The Belgian Ambassador presented the winner's trophy to Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) in Doha
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild (Cervélo Test Team) won the final stage at the Tour of Qatar on Friday, snatching overall victory from Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) by four seconds to take a second consecutive win in the short stage race in the Persian Gulf.

Wild started the final 94km stage four seconds behind Bronzini but won the first intermediate sprint to pull back three precious seconds. She also finished second in the second intermediate sprint, one place ahead of Bronzini, and so that left the two on equal time going into the sprint for the stage victory.

A strong headwind up the finish straight caused some problems and sparked a crash 300 metres out, but Wild and her Cervélo Test Team were in control. Sara Duester gave Wild a perfect lead out and then the powerful Dutch rider came through and had the speed to hit the line first ahead of Bronzini and Lauren Tamayo of the USA.

After crossing the line Wild let punched one arm in the air and shouted 'We did it!" before sportingly shaking hands with Bronzini and celebrating with her teammates with lots of hugs and huge smiles.

"The team did a really good job leading me until the last 100 metres and all I had to do was put up my hands like this," Wild said happily.

"I knew we were on the same time and so it was only the final sprint that decided it. There was one girl out front (on the final lap) and so we were counting the seconds but luckily we made it."

"It was more difficult this year, with more stress, but it's a very nice way to start the season again. I have to thank my team. They were so good. Without this team it would have been impossible to win. We've got a new team again a little bit this year and it's nice to see we can win with this team. I'm very happy."

The cooling effect of overnight rain and strong winds from the north made for another difficult stage between Sealine Beach and the Corniche in the centre of Doha.

The average speed for the first hour was only 33.1km but shot up near the much sought after intermediate sprints. Wild was caught in a second group as echelons and splits formed in the wind-swept peloton, but her teammates got her back to the front just in time for the first sprint after 39.5km. She won it ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi) and suddenly strengthened her chances of overall victory.

Germany's Lisa Brennauer made a brave solo attack and opened a 3:40 lead. She brought the peloton onto the finishing circuit along the Doha Corniche but the strong headwind on one side and the fast tailwind on the other helped the bunch chase her down and she was caught just before the second intermediate sprint after 70km.

It was a headwind sprint for the bonus seconds and Kirsty Broun (Australia) just got it ahead of Wild and Bronzini. That put Wild and Bronzini equal on time, meaning the final sprint would decide the overall winner of this year's race.

Sweden’s Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) made a solo attack with a lap and half to go but the bunch swept her up inside the final kilometre. A high-speed crash as the sprint started took out Gilmore and several other riders but Cervelo were in charge. Wild hit the front late because of the headwind but timed it perfectly to win the final sprint, the stage and the overall classification.

 

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam2:45:40
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
3Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
4Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
6Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
9Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
10Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
11Sophie Creux (Fra) France
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
13Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
14Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
17Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
18Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
19Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
20Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
21Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
22Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
23Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
24Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
25Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
26Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
27Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
28Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
30Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
31Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
32Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
33Carly Light (Aus) Australia
34Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
35Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
36Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
37Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
38Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:16
39Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
40Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:26
41Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
42Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
43Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
44Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
45Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team0:00:44
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
47Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team0:00:51
48Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
49Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:00:54
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:57
51Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
52Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland0:01:24
53Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
54Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:01:30
55Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
56Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
57Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
58Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
59Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:08:25
60Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
61Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
63Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
64Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:21
65Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
66Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
67Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
68Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
69Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
70Florence Girardet (Fra) France
71Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France0:19:16
72Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
73Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
74Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:19:16
75Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
76Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
77Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
78Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
79Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
DNFKatharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
DNSSusanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
DNSBianca Purath (Ger) Germany

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
3Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche
1Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam2
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam30pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy27
3Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team25
4Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands23

Young riders
1Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France2:45:40
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
3Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
4Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
6Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
7Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
8Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
9Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
11Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
12Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
13Carly Light (Aus) Australia
14Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
15Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
16Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:16
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
20Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
21Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
22Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:51
23Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:57
24Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
25Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
26Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:08:25
29Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
32Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
33Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:21
34Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
35Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
36Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
37Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
38Florence Girardet (Fra) France
39Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
40Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:19:16
41Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
42Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
43Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Teams
1Germany8:17:00
2Nederlands Bloeit
3USA National Team
4France
5Netherlands
6Italy
7Team HTC-Columbia Women
8Australia
9Red Sun Cycling Team
10Giant Pro Cycling
11Lotto Ladies Team
12Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
13Cervelo TestTeam0:00:16
14MTN Cycling0:20:46
15Switzerland0:30:01

Final general classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam8:18:39
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy0:00:04
3Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:00:17
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:19
5Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:00:23
6Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
8Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:24
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:26
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:27
13Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
14Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
19Sophie Creux (Fra) France
20Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
21Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
22Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
23Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
24Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
25Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
26Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
27Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
28Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
29Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
30Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
31Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
33Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:33
34Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:39
35Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
36Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
37Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:43
38Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:00:51
39Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:57
40Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:09
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:18
42Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
43Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:01:57
44Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:02:07
45Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:02:25
46Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team0:02:26
47Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
48Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
49Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:02:31
51Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:46
52Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team0:03:10
53Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:03:20
54Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:03:23
55Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:52
56Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:09:04
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:09:16
58Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:09:48
59Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:10:51
60Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
61Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:11:47
62Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
63Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
64Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
65Florence Girardet (Fra) France
66Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team0:15:10
67Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
68Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
69Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
70Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland0:16:34
71Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:21:36
72Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN0:21:42
73Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:23:35
74Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team0:24:31
75Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France0:34:26
76Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
77Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:35:47
78Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:39:33
79Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:39:36

Points classification
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy85pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam72
3Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands63
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team52
5Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team46
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan43
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands37
8Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan21
9Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France20
10Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany20
11Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling17
12Sophie Creux (Fra) France17
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women17
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia16
15Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan15
16Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
17Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia12
18Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women7
19Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan7
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany5
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy4
23Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands4
24Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam3
25Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France3
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
27Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team2
28Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit1

Young rider classification
1Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan8:18:56
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:07
3Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:10
4Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
7Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
8Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
9Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
10Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
12Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
13Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:00:22
15Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
16Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:26
17Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:00:34
18Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:40
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:01
20Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:02:08
21Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team0:02:09
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:02:14
23Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:03:06
24Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:35
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:08:47
26Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:08:59
27Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:09:31
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:10:34
29Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
30Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:11:30
31Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
32Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
33Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Florence Girardet (Fra) France
35Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team0:14:53
36Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
37Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
38Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
39Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:23:18
40Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:34:09
41Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:35:30
42Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:39:16
43Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:39:19

Teams classification
1Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan24:57:18
2Germany
3Nederlands Bloeit
4Team HTC-Columbia Women
5Italy
6Lotto Ladies Team
7Australia
8Netherlands0:00:12
9Cervelo TestTeam0:00:16
10France0:01:59
11Giant Pro Cycling0:02:05
12USA National Team0:03:58
13Red Sun Cycling Team
14MTN Cycling0:20:46
15Switzerland0:52:17

 

