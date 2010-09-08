Trending

Sager wins opening time trial

Kylander-Johnson tops women's field

Jason Sager (Team Jamis) flew in from Utah Friday morning to partake in the weekend's events after hearing from fellow pros who raced in the Maplelag UCI Spring Opener  in 1997 that it was a venue to check out. Sager wasted no time in showing the Midwest fast guys he would be need to be taken seriously as he posted the winning time, one of only three riders to break the 10-minute barrier, with a time of 9:49.86.

Texas Roadhouse Pro Adam Bergman came in second and Maplelag time trial course record holder Brendan Moore (Trek-Co-Op), who set the winning time last year at 9:36, crossed third just hundredths of a second behind Bergman. Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) and Doug Swanson (Grandstay) rounded out the top five.

In the women's race, Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-Op) posted the surprising fast time followed by Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) who had set the course record last year. Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Egon) Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag Resort/Paramount) and Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo) rounded out the top five. Post race riders were commented on "burning lungs" as temps in the mid 40s at start time were almost 50 degrees cooler than what racers have been accustomed to on most race weekends in the Midwest this summer.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Sager0:09:50
2Adam Bergman0:00:07
3Brendan Moore0:00:08
4Pat Lemiux0:00:10
5Doug Swanson0:00:19
6Sam Oftedahl0:00:31
7Eric Oftedahl0:00:37
8Cam Kirkpatrick0:00:41
9Chris Fisher0:00:42
10Jake Richards0:00:45
11Scott Kylander-Johnso0:00:50
12Ben Moore0:00:59
13Matt Muyres0:01:04
14Larry Sauber0:01:18
15Devin Curran0:01:18
16Jay Henderson0:01:19
17Wallace Alexander0:01:20
18Tim Stone0:01:22
19Thomas Thornquest0:01:24
20Heath Weisbrod0:01:29
21Jan Rybar0:01:39
22Jason Scherman0:01:57
23Eric Lebow0:02:02
24Clayton McLagan0:02:13
25Trent Warner0:03:31

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Kylander-Johnson0:11:10
2Jenna Rinehart0:00:04
3Rebecca Sauber0:00:54
4Corey Coogan Cisek0:01:42
5Jennifer Fisher0:02:45
6Julie Vardaman0:04:18

Competition men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Bednarski0:11:26
2Joe Lewis0:00:02
3Rick Ochs0:00:02
4Rick Erickson0:00:08
5Jason MacDonald0:00:11
6Steve Wenzel0:00:15
7Matthew Horner0:00:17
8Matthew Wenzel0:00:21
9Nathan Kremer0:00:23
10Lonie Sauber0:00:25
11Derek Broten0:00:31
12John Oman0:00:35
13Matt Riley0:00:40
14Jason Vinar0:00:48
15Paul Krawczyk0:01:25
16Greg Ames0:01:25
17Jammie Hummel0:06:33

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wade Bergner0:11:58
2Shea Franken0:00:04
3Chad Weisgram0:00:13
4Randy Smothers0:01:01
5Todd Trembley0:01:02
6Jim Newton0:01:04
7Matthew Johnson0:01:09
8Garry Bistyar0:01:19
9Reece Oleson0:01:23
10James Goblirsch0:01:29
11Tony Schmitz0:01:31
12Michael Cisek0:01:35
13Philip Roadley0:01:43
14Swott Morrison0:01:45
15Mike Franken0:01:47
16Thomas Gujer0:01:51
17Brent Miller0:01:54
18Chris Donato0:01:59
19Ethan Furois0:02:13
20Keith Oleson0:02:40
21Mike Hanzlik0:03:00
22Duncan Weisbrod0:03:04

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachael Jensen0:13:36
2Kris Brazil0:00:06
3Julie Gujer0:00:16
4Kristy Henderson0:00:24
5Jordan Horner0:00:40
6Janna M Krawczyk0:00:42
7Andrea Horner0:00:46
8Bianca Bergman0:00:57
9Beckie Alexander0:01:19
10Jess Wiborg0:05:40

Girls
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geza Bistyak0:15:51
2Kieran Penner0:01:10
3Calvin Sandberg0:01:22
4Liam Franken0:01:50
5Cobie Vagts0:02:51
6Jasper Roadley0:03:27
7Logan Roadley0:05:09
8Alex Bistyak0:05:16
9Spencer Weisgram0:05:23
10Leo Bergner0:05:55
11Rowan Penner0:06:21
12Jack Johnson0:07:52
13Tyler Weisgram0:10:50
14Cole Johnson0:11:28
15Wyatt Horner0:20:53

Boys
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Penner0:22:18

Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Newton0:13:43
2Sam Goblirsch0:00:48
3Ethan Brekke0:00:59
4Frank Stanton0:01:53
5Brian Penner0:01:55
6Jesse Busse0:02:57
7Tyler Ylonen0:03:54
8Kent Furois0:04:42
9Max Smothers0:07:00

Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Ochs0:17:18
2Nicola Bistyak0:01:06

 

