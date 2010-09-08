Jason Sager (Team Jamis) flew in from Utah Friday morning to partake in the weekend's events after hearing from fellow pros who raced in the Maplelag UCI Spring Opener in 1997 that it was a venue to check out. Sager wasted no time in showing the Midwest fast guys he would be need to be taken seriously as he posted the winning time, one of only three riders to break the 10-minute barrier, with a time of 9:49.86.

Texas Roadhouse Pro Adam Bergman came in second and Maplelag time trial course record holder Brendan Moore (Trek-Co-Op), who set the winning time last year at 9:36, crossed third just hundredths of a second behind Bergman. Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) and Doug Swanson (Grandstay) rounded out the top five.

In the women's race, Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-Op) posted the surprising fast time followed by Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) who had set the course record last year. Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Egon) Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag Resort/Paramount) and Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo) rounded out the top five. Post race riders were commented on "burning lungs" as temps in the mid 40s at start time were almost 50 degrees cooler than what racers have been accustomed to on most race weekends in the Midwest this summer.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sager 0:09:50 2 Adam Bergman 0:00:07 3 Brendan Moore 0:00:08 4 Pat Lemiux 0:00:10 5 Doug Swanson 0:00:19 6 Sam Oftedahl 0:00:31 7 Eric Oftedahl 0:00:37 8 Cam Kirkpatrick 0:00:41 9 Chris Fisher 0:00:42 10 Jake Richards 0:00:45 11 Scott Kylander-Johnso 0:00:50 12 Ben Moore 0:00:59 13 Matt Muyres 0:01:04 14 Larry Sauber 0:01:18 15 Devin Curran 0:01:18 16 Jay Henderson 0:01:19 17 Wallace Alexander 0:01:20 18 Tim Stone 0:01:22 19 Thomas Thornquest 0:01:24 20 Heath Weisbrod 0:01:29 21 Jan Rybar 0:01:39 22 Jason Scherman 0:01:57 23 Eric Lebow 0:02:02 24 Clayton McLagan 0:02:13 25 Trent Warner 0:03:31

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Kylander-Johnson 0:11:10 2 Jenna Rinehart 0:00:04 3 Rebecca Sauber 0:00:54 4 Corey Coogan Cisek 0:01:42 5 Jennifer Fisher 0:02:45 6 Julie Vardaman 0:04:18

Competition men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piotr Bednarski 0:11:26 2 Joe Lewis 0:00:02 3 Rick Ochs 0:00:02 4 Rick Erickson 0:00:08 5 Jason MacDonald 0:00:11 6 Steve Wenzel 0:00:15 7 Matthew Horner 0:00:17 8 Matthew Wenzel 0:00:21 9 Nathan Kremer 0:00:23 10 Lonie Sauber 0:00:25 11 Derek Broten 0:00:31 12 John Oman 0:00:35 13 Matt Riley 0:00:40 14 Jason Vinar 0:00:48 15 Paul Krawczyk 0:01:25 16 Greg Ames 0:01:25 17 Jammie Hummel 0:06:33

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wade Bergner 0:11:58 2 Shea Franken 0:00:04 3 Chad Weisgram 0:00:13 4 Randy Smothers 0:01:01 5 Todd Trembley 0:01:02 6 Jim Newton 0:01:04 7 Matthew Johnson 0:01:09 8 Garry Bistyar 0:01:19 9 Reece Oleson 0:01:23 10 James Goblirsch 0:01:29 11 Tony Schmitz 0:01:31 12 Michael Cisek 0:01:35 13 Philip Roadley 0:01:43 14 Swott Morrison 0:01:45 15 Mike Franken 0:01:47 16 Thomas Gujer 0:01:51 17 Brent Miller 0:01:54 18 Chris Donato 0:01:59 19 Ethan Furois 0:02:13 20 Keith Oleson 0:02:40 21 Mike Hanzlik 0:03:00 22 Duncan Weisbrod 0:03:04

Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen 0:13:36 2 Kris Brazil 0:00:06 3 Julie Gujer 0:00:16 4 Kristy Henderson 0:00:24 5 Jordan Horner 0:00:40 6 Janna M Krawczyk 0:00:42 7 Andrea Horner 0:00:46 8 Bianca Bergman 0:00:57 9 Beckie Alexander 0:01:19 10 Jess Wiborg 0:05:40

Girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geza Bistyak 0:15:51 2 Kieran Penner 0:01:10 3 Calvin Sandberg 0:01:22 4 Liam Franken 0:01:50 5 Cobie Vagts 0:02:51 6 Jasper Roadley 0:03:27 7 Logan Roadley 0:05:09 8 Alex Bistyak 0:05:16 9 Spencer Weisgram 0:05:23 10 Leo Bergner 0:05:55 11 Rowan Penner 0:06:21 12 Jack Johnson 0:07:52 13 Tyler Weisgram 0:10:50 14 Cole Johnson 0:11:28 15 Wyatt Horner 0:20:53

Boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Penner 0:22:18

Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Newton 0:13:43 2 Sam Goblirsch 0:00:48 3 Ethan Brekke 0:00:59 4 Frank Stanton 0:01:53 5 Brian Penner 0:01:55 6 Jesse Busse 0:02:57 7 Tyler Ylonen 0:03:54 8 Kent Furois 0:04:42 9 Max Smothers 0:07:00