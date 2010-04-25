Trending

Second stage for Sutherland

Lill laughing on GC ahead of final day

Image 1 of 5

Paul Thomas (RideClean) finished six seconds back and retained his yellow jersey.

Paul Thomas (RideClean) finished six seconds back and retained his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 2 of 5

John Korioth (LifeSize) came across the line six seconds up on Paul Thomas (RideClean) in the "B" event.

John Korioth (LifeSize) came across the line six seconds up on Paul Thomas (RideClean) in the "B" event.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 3 of 5

Rory Sutherland (United HeathCare) cut through the windy course for the win.

Rory Sutherland (United HeathCare) cut through the windy course for the win.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 4 of 5

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) comes across the line 16 seconds off the pace.

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) comes across the line 16 seconds off the pace.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 5 of 5

Darren Lill ( Fly V Australia) finished fourth, 50 seconds off the winning time.

Darren Lill ( Fly V Australia) finished fourth, 50 seconds off the winning time.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Fly V Australia's Darren Lill maintained his overall lead at La Vuelta de Bisbee following Saturday afternoon's Warren time trial in which Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) covered the rolling 7.2-mile course in 13:32 to take the stage victory.

Lill's Fly V Australia teammate, Phil Zajicek, took second, 16 seconds behind Sutherland. For his part the South African finished fourth, at 50 seconds, extending his general classification lead over Roman Kilun (United Healthcare) who placed fifth at 52 seconds.

Sutherland won his second time trial of the event after topping the field in Friday evening's prologue. Lill then won Saturday morning's Sulphur Springs road race after spending 75 of the 90 miles in a seven-rider break that distanced the field by more than nine minutes.

"I'm a bit tired from this morning, but I actually felt alright," said Lill of his time trial effort, explaining that he encountered a cross tailwind on the way out and a cross headwind on the way back, which he found more conducive to a good performance - better than last year's Warren time trial, when gusting winds were so strong he was unable to use his aero bars.

Lill holds a 23-second advantage over Kilun on general classification going into Sunday morning's Tombstone Road Race, an 84-mile trek over the mountainous terrain surrounding Bisbee that concludes the event.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:13:32
2Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:16
3Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:41
4Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:51
5Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:53
6Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:54
7Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:00:55
8Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:56
9Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
10Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:59
11Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:01:00
12David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:06
13Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com0:01:10
14Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
15Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com0:01:15
16Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis0:01:18
17David Glick (USA) RideClean0:01:20
18Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:23
19Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:24
20Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:01:26
21Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
22Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:32
23Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
24Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
25Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
26Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW0:01:35
27Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
28Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn0:01:36
29Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
30Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy0:01:37
31Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:42
32Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:43
33Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW0:01:44
34Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma0:01:46
35Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean0:01:47
36Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
37Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:54
38James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:59
39Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:02:00
40Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:01
41Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:02:02
42Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:07
43Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
44Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus0:02:10
45Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy0:02:16
46Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
47Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling0:02:20
48Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace0:02:23
49Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:25
50Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman0:02:29
51Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc0:02:33
52Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:02:37
53John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
54David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:02:43
55Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:02:51
56Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:02:53
57Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean0:02:55
58Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson0:02:57
59Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck0:03:00
60David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports0:03:06
61Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc0:03:19
62Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:03:29
63John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion0:03:32
64Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion0:03:37
65Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:03:48
66Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
67Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG0:03:55
68Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion0:03:57
69Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:03:58
70Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion0:04:00
71Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst0:04:27
72Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos0:05:08
73Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy0:05:30
74Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:06:03
75Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla0:06:06
76Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare0:06:29
77Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College0:06:30

Pro men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia3:56:13
2Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:23
3Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW0:01:32
4Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:07
5Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean0:02:20
6Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:33
7Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus0:06:31
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:08:45
9Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia0:09:25
10Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:02
11Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:10:03
12Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:10:08
13Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:10:09
14Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com0:10:19
15Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
16Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:23
17Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:27
18Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis0:10:28
19Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:32
20David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia0:10:33
21Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
22Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn0:10:38
23Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:42
24Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia0:10:47
25Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:48
26David Glick (USA) RideClean0:10:50
27Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn0:10:58
28Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com0:11:08
29Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma0:11:10
30Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly0:11:12
31Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:19
32Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:21
33Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA0:11:23
34Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:11:28
35Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy0:11:29
36Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion0:11:42
37Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW0:11:44
38Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion0:11:50
39Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:11:57
40James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion0:11:59
41Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus0:12:08
42Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
43Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy0:12:14
44Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW0:12:16
45Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc0:12:29
46Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
47Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace0:12:30
48Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:32
49Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling0:12:39
50Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman0:12:40
51John Salskov (USA) Pactimo0:12:49
52David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:12:58
53Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
54Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:13:07
55David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports0:13:24
56Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean0:13:34
57Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:13:35
58Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:14:10
59Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion0:14:30
60Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc0:15:39
61Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy0:15:43
62Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:16:06
63Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare0:16:24
64Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College0:17:09
65Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:19:19
66Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc0:19:28
67Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:19:50
68Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion0:20:29
69Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:20:44
70John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion0:20:53
71Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG0:21:51
72Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos0:22:02
73Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson0:23:11
74Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla0:23:23
75Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst0:25:19
76Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion0:25:28
77Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:25:43

Latest on Cyclingnews