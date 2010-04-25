Image 1 of 5 Paul Thomas (RideClean) finished six seconds back and retained his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 2 of 5 John Korioth (LifeSize) came across the line six seconds up on Paul Thomas (RideClean) in the "B" event. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 3 of 5 Rory Sutherland (United HeathCare) cut through the windy course for the win. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 4 of 5 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) comes across the line 16 seconds off the pace. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 5 of 5 Darren Lill ( Fly V Australia) finished fourth, 50 seconds off the winning time. (Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Fly V Australia's Darren Lill maintained his overall lead at La Vuelta de Bisbee following Saturday afternoon's Warren time trial in which Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) covered the rolling 7.2-mile course in 13:32 to take the stage victory.

Lill's Fly V Australia teammate, Phil Zajicek, took second, 16 seconds behind Sutherland. For his part the South African finished fourth, at 50 seconds, extending his general classification lead over Roman Kilun (United Healthcare) who placed fifth at 52 seconds.

Sutherland won his second time trial of the event after topping the field in Friday evening's prologue. Lill then won Saturday morning's Sulphur Springs road race after spending 75 of the 90 miles in a seven-rider break that distanced the field by more than nine minutes.

"I'm a bit tired from this morning, but I actually felt alright," said Lill of his time trial effort, explaining that he encountered a cross tailwind on the way out and a cross headwind on the way back, which he found more conducive to a good performance - better than last year's Warren time trial, when gusting winds were so strong he was unable to use his aero bars.

Lill holds a 23-second advantage over Kilun on general classification going into Sunday morning's Tombstone Road Race, an 84-mile trek over the mountainous terrain surrounding Bisbee that concludes the event.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:13:32 2 Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:16 3 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:41 4 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:51 5 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:53 6 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:54 7 Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:00:55 8 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:56 9 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable 10 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:59 11 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:00 12 David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:06 13 Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com 0:01:10 14 Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia 15 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com 0:01:15 16 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis 0:01:18 17 David Glick (USA) RideClean 0:01:20 18 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:23 19 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:24 20 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:26 21 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare 22 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:32 23 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn 24 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare 25 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly 26 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW 0:01:35 27 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 28 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn 0:01:36 29 Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA 30 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy 0:01:37 31 Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:42 32 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:43 33 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW 0:01:44 34 Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma 0:01:46 35 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean 0:01:47 36 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion 37 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:01:54 38 James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:59 39 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:02:00 40 Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:01 41 Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:02:02 42 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:07 43 Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc 44 Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:02:10 45 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy 0:02:16 46 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW 47 Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling 0:02:20 48 Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace 0:02:23 49 Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:25 50 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman 0:02:29 51 Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc 0:02:33 52 Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:02:37 53 John Salskov (USA) Pactimo 54 David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:02:43 55 Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:02:51 56 Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:02:53 57 Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean 0:02:55 58 Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson 0:02:57 59 Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck 0:03:00 60 David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports 0:03:06 61 Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc 0:03:19 62 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:29 63 John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:03:32 64 Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:03:37 65 Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:03:48 66 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 67 Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG 0:03:55 68 Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:03:57 69 Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:03:58 70 Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:04:00 71 Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst 0:04:27 72 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos 0:05:08 73 Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:30 74 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:03 75 Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla 0:06:06 76 Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare 0:06:29 77 Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College 0:06:30