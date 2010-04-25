Second stage for Sutherland
Lill laughing on GC ahead of final day
Fly V Australia's Darren Lill maintained his overall lead at La Vuelta de Bisbee following Saturday afternoon's Warren time trial in which Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) covered the rolling 7.2-mile course in 13:32 to take the stage victory.
Lill's Fly V Australia teammate, Phil Zajicek, took second, 16 seconds behind Sutherland. For his part the South African finished fourth, at 50 seconds, extending his general classification lead over Roman Kilun (United Healthcare) who placed fifth at 52 seconds.
Sutherland won his second time trial of the event after topping the field in Friday evening's prologue. Lill then won Saturday morning's Sulphur Springs road race after spending 75 of the 90 miles in a seven-rider break that distanced the field by more than nine minutes.
"I'm a bit tired from this morning, but I actually felt alright," said Lill of his time trial effort, explaining that he encountered a cross tailwind on the way out and a cross headwind on the way back, which he found more conducive to a good performance - better than last year's Warren time trial, when gusting winds were so strong he was unable to use his aero bars.
Lill holds a 23-second advantage over Kilun on general classification going into Sunday morning's Tombstone Road Race, an 84-mile trek over the mountainous terrain surrounding Bisbee that concludes the event.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:13:32
|2
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:16
|3
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:41
|4
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:51
|5
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:53
|6
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:54
|7
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:00:55
|8
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:56
|9
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|10
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:59
|11
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:00
|12
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:06
|13
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:01:10
|14
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|15
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:15
|16
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|0:01:18
|17
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|0:01:20
|18
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:23
|19
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:24
|20
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:26
|21
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|22
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:32
|23
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|24
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|26
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:01:35
|27
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|28
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:01:36
|29
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|30
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:01:37
|31
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:42
|32
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:43
|33
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|0:01:44
|34
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:46
|35
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:01:47
|36
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|37
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:54
|38
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:59
|39
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:02:00
|40
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:01
|41
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:02:02
|42
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:07
|43
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|44
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:02:10
|45
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:02:16
|46
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|47
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|0:02:20
|48
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|0:02:23
|49
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:25
|50
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:02:29
|51
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|0:02:33
|52
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:02:37
|53
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|54
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:02:43
|55
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:02:51
|56
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:02:53
|57
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|0:02:55
|58
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:02:57
|59
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|0:03:00
|60
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:03:06
|61
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:03:19
|62
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:29
|63
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:03:32
|64
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:03:37
|65
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:03:48
|66
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|67
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|0:03:55
|68
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:03:57
|69
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:03:58
|70
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:04:00
|71
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|0:04:27
|72
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|0:05:08
|73
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:30
|74
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:06:03
|75
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:06:06
|76
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|0:06:29
|77
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|0:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3:56:13
|2
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:23
|3
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:01:32
|4
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:07
|5
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:02:20
|6
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:33
|7
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:06:31
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:45
|9
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:09:25
|10
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:02
|11
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:10:03
|12
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:08
|13
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:09
|14
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:10:19
|15
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|16
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:23
|17
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:27
|18
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|0:10:28
|19
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:32
|20
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:10:33
|21
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|22
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:10:38
|23
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:42
|24
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:10:47
|25
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:48
|26
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|0:10:50
|27
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:10:58
|28
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|0:11:08
|29
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|0:11:10
|30
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:11:12
|31
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:19
|32
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:11:21
|33
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|0:11:23
|34
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:28
|35
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:11:29
|36
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:11:42
|37
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|0:11:44
|38
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:11:50
|39
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:11:57
|40
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:11:59
|41
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:12:08
|42
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|43
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:12:14
|44
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|0:12:16
|45
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|0:12:29
|46
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|47
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|0:12:30
|48
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:32
|49
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|0:12:39
|50
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:12:40
|51
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|0:12:49
|52
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:12:58
|53
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|54
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:13:07
|55
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:13:24
|56
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|0:13:34
|57
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:13:35
|58
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:14:10
|59
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:14:30
|60
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:15:39
|61
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:43
|62
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:16:06
|63
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|0:16:24
|64
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|0:17:09
|65
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:19
|66
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:19:28
|67
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:19:50
|68
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:20:29
|69
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:20:44
|70
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:20:53
|71
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|0:21:51
|72
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|0:22:02
|73
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:23:11
|74
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:23:23
|75
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|0:25:19
|76
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:25:28
|77
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:25:43
