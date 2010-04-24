Image 1 of 9 Darren Lill (Fly V Austraiia) takes the win. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 2 of 9 The field rides through Bisbee during the neutral start. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 3 of 9 Snow was the backdrop for the desert road race. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 4 of 9 The break picks up a tail-wind on Davis Road and opens up a six minute gap. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 5 of 9 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) looked comfortable all day. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 6 of 9 The chase formed, but the chasers were already represented in the break so throttled back the effort. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 7 of 9 Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande) attempts to to take a hand-up. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 8 of 9 Feed zone mayhem. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 9 of 9 The seven members of the break start to mark each other with 10 miles to go. (Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Darren Lill emerged from a 75-mile seven-rider break to take Saturday morning’s 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race at La Vuelta de Bisbee.

The solo victory gave Fly V Australia's Lill the leader's yellow jersey going into Saturday afternoons 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial.

The break, made up of Lill, Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande), Christian Helmig (Metro VW), Chris Aten (Bicycle Haus), Jared Gilyard (RideClean), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) and Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), had a lead of 2:02 at the KOM sprint at 20 miles, and continued to pull away to push the gap to 6:25 at the first feed zone with 43 miles covered, and 11:24 at the second feed zone at 68 miles.

Lill held a 9:35 lead over the first arrivals of the main pack at the finish. Break members hold the top seven places on GC.

The main pack, controlled by Fly V Australia and UnitedHealhcare, riding for Kilun, the virtual yellow jersey on the road, at times slowed to a crawl into a fierce headwind.

"There was no way the pack could come back," said Lill, who praised the hard work of the other riders in the break.

The break members worked smoothly together until some fierce attacks began with about 12 miles to go, shedding tired riders.

With about 8 miles to go, a grimacing Holt attacked the remaining leaders and pulled out a 10-second lead.

Kilun attacked the remnants of the break to move ahead. Lill bridged up and shot by Kilun with about three miles to go.

"I attacked and that shed everyone but Darren," Kilun said. "I made a mistake. He came up to my wheel and hit it again. I hesitated."

Kilun chased Lill the rest of the way into the finish line in Bisbee's historic downtown area to finish nine seconds behind.

Lill, who took the Sulphur Springs Road Race and the overall victory at last year's La Vuelta, said Fly V's plan was to pressure Rory Sutherland, who won Friday's prologue time trial, and his UnitedHealthcare team.

La Vuelta concludes Sunday with the Tombstone Road Race, a 84-mile trek that twice climbs the 5,930-foot Mule Pass and has historically seen large time gaps spread out the field.

Pro men stage 2 1 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 3:55:29 2 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:09 3 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW 0:00:24 4 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:31 5 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean 0:00:35 6 Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:19 7 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:04:58 8 Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com 0:09:35 9 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:09:38 10 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:09:48 11 Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia 12 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy 13 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly 14 David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia 15 Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 16 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn 17 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 18 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 19 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:09:52 21 Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc 22 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 23 David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 24 Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus 25 Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion 26 Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA 27 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW 28 Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 29 Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace 31 Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma 32 Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 33 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis 34 John Salskov (USA) Pactimo 35 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion 36 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com 37 James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion 38 David Glick (USA) RideClean 39 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable 40 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 41 Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare 42 Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling 43 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn 44 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare 45 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 46 Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College 47 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW 48 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 49 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 50 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 51 Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 52 Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean 53 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman 54 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 55 David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports 56 Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia 57 Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 58 Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck 59 Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy 60 Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:05 61 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy 62 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 63 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:11:25 64 Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc 0:12:57 65 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:28 66 Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc 67 Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG 0:16:28 68 Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla 69 John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion 70 Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion 71 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos 72 Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 73 Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 74 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:35 75 Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst 76 Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson 77 Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:21:00 DNF Eugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com DNF Jesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus DNF Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion DNF Scott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc DNF Zac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing

Master men stage 2 1 Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean 2:46:22 2 John Korioth (USA) LifeSize 0:00:04 3 Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached 4 P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize 0:00:05 5 Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus 6 Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress 0:00:06 7 George Ganoung (USA) ABRT 0:00:07 8 Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing 0:00:09 9 Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing 10 Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand 11 Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized 0:00:10 12 Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com 13 Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean 14 Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens 15 Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus 16 Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo 0:00:11 17 Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 18 Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng 0:00:12 19 Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com 20 Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing 21 Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing 22 Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing 0:00:13 23 Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized 24 David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:14 25 Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens 26 Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc 27 Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel 0:00:16 28 Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel 29 Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles 30 Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF 31 Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com 32 Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon 0:00:22 33 Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx 0:00:23 34 Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing 35 Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing 36 Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached 0:00:24 37 Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel 0:00:30 38 Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino 39 Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 0:00:31 40 David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens 0:00:35 41 Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel 0:00:36 42 J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla 43 Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse 44 Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress 0:00:42 45 Tony Routley (USA) Unattached 46 Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing 0:00:47 47 Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus 48 Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized 0:00:50 49 John Simonson (USA) GST Racing 0:00:54 50 Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean 0:00:56 51 Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens 52 Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized 0:01:04 53 Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached 0:01:19 54 Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 55 Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com 0:06:31 56 Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com 57 Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse 0:06:35 58 Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens 0:06:47 59 Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 0:06:53 61 Joe Maika (USA) Unattached 0:07:38 62 Jim Averill (USA) Aggress 63 Jon Black (USA) GST Racing 64 Robert Evans (USA) Unattached 65 Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 66 Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize 67 Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch 68 David Able (USA) Unattached 0:08:14 69 Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing 0:08:23 70 James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club 0:11:51 71 Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla 0:12:18 72 Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark 73 David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing 0:13:35 74 Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing 0:17:26 75 Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 0:20:45 76 Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel 0:24:39 77 Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab 78 Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab 0:25:17 79 Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM 0:31:52 80 David Green (USA) San Tan Racing 0:31:56 81 Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng 82 Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab 1:21:32 83 Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab 1:39:06 DNF Chris Gould (USA) TriSports.com DNF James Davis (USA) Unattached DNF Justin Beope (USA) 5 Star Fish DNF Mike Simmons (USA) AZ Masters Rcng DNF Scott Glasscock (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Todd Sanders (USA) RideClean

Pro men general classification after stage 2 1 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 4:01:50 2 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:11 3 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW 0:00:48 4 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:23 5 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean 0:01:24 6 Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:59 7 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:05:28 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:09:36 9 Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:09:50 10 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:09:52 11 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn 0:09:53 12 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:09:54 13 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:09:55 14 Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:09:59 15 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:00 16 Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com 17 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis 0:10:01 18 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:10:07 19 David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia 0:10:08 20 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:10:09 21 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 22 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable 0:10:14 23 Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma 0:10:15 24 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn 0:10:17 25 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:18 26 Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia 27 Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck 0:10:20 28 David Glick (USA) RideClean 0:10:21 29 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:24 30 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:10:29 31 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly 0:10:31 32 Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA 0:10:38 33 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 34 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy 0:10:43 35 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com 0:10:44 36 Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare 0:10:46 37 Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 38 Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc 0:10:47 39 Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:10:49 40 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy 41 James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:10:51 42 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW 43 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW 44 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:52 45 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:53 46 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:10:54 47 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:57 48 Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:10:58 49 Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace 50 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman 0:11:02 51 John Salskov (USA) Pactimo 0:11:03 52 Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:04 53 Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:11:05 54 David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:11:06 55 David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports 0:11:09 56 Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling 0:11:10 57 Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:11:13 58 Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:11:22 59 Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:11:24 60 Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College 0:11:30 61 Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean 62 Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc 0:14:23 63 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:14:57 64 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:16:22 65 Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc 0:17:00 66 Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:17:37 67 Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:17:43 68 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos 0:17:45 69 Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:18:04 70 Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla 0:18:08 71 John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:18:12 72 Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG 0:18:47 73 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:20:31 74 Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson 0:21:05 75 Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst 0:21:43 76 Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:22:19