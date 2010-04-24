Trending

Lill repeats at Sulphur Springs Road Race

South African moves into race lead

Image 1 of 9

Darren Lill (Fly V Austraiia) takes the win.

Darren Lill (Fly V Austraiia) takes the win.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 2 of 9

The field rides through Bisbee during the neutral start.

The field rides through Bisbee during the neutral start.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 3 of 9

Snow was the backdrop for the desert road race.

Snow was the backdrop for the desert road race.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 4 of 9

The break picks up a tail-wind on Davis Road and opens up a six minute gap.

The break picks up a tail-wind on Davis Road and opens up a six minute gap.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 5 of 9

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) looked comfortable all day.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) looked comfortable all day.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 6 of 9

The chase formed, but the chasers were already represented in the break so throttled back the effort.

The chase formed, but the chasers were already represented in the break so throttled back the effort.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 7 of 9

Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande) attempts to to take a hand-up.

Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande) attempts to to take a hand-up.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 8 of 9

Feed zone mayhem.

Feed zone mayhem.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 9 of 9

The seven members of the break start to mark each other with 10 miles to go.

The seven members of the break start to mark each other with 10 miles to go.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Darren Lill emerged from a 75-mile seven-rider break to take Saturday morning’s 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race at La Vuelta de Bisbee.

The solo victory gave Fly V Australia's Lill the leader's yellow jersey going into Saturday afternoons 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial.

The break, made up of Lill, Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande), Christian Helmig (Metro VW), Chris Aten (Bicycle Haus), Jared Gilyard (RideClean), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) and Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), had a lead of 2:02 at the KOM sprint at 20 miles, and continued to pull away to push the gap to 6:25 at the first feed zone with 43 miles covered, and 11:24 at the second feed zone at 68 miles.

Lill held a 9:35 lead over the first arrivals of the main pack at the finish. Break members hold the top seven places on GC.

The main pack, controlled by Fly V Australia and UnitedHealhcare, riding for Kilun, the virtual yellow jersey on the road, at times slowed to a crawl into a fierce headwind.

"There was no way the pack could come back," said Lill, who praised the hard work of the other riders in the break.

The break members worked smoothly together until some fierce attacks began with about 12 miles to go, shedding tired riders.

With about 8 miles to go, a grimacing Holt attacked the remaining leaders and pulled out a 10-second lead.

Kilun attacked the remnants of the break to move ahead. Lill bridged up and shot by Kilun with about three miles to go.

"I attacked and that shed everyone but Darren," Kilun said. "I made a mistake. He came up to my wheel and hit it again. I hesitated."

Kilun chased Lill the rest of the way into the finish line in Bisbee's historic downtown area to finish nine seconds behind.

Lill, who took the Sulphur Springs Road Race and the overall victory at last year's La Vuelta, said Fly V's plan was to pressure Rory Sutherland, who won Friday's prologue time trial, and his UnitedHealthcare team.

La Vuelta concludes Sunday with the Tombstone Road Race, a 84-mile trek that twice climbs the 5,930-foot Mule Pass and has historically seen large time gaps spread out the field.

Pro men stage 2
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia3:55:29
2Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:09
3Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW0:00:24
4Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:31
5Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean0:00:35
6Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:19
7Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus0:04:58
8Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com0:09:35
9Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:09:38
10Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:09:48
11Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
12Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
13Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
14David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
15Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
16Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
17Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
18Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
19Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:09:52
21Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
22Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
23David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
24Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
25Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
26Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
27Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
28Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
29Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
31Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
32Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
33Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
34John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
35Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
36Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
37James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
38David Glick (USA) RideClean
39Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
40Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
41Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
42Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
43Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
44Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
45Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
46Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
47Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
48Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
49Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
50Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
51Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
52Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
53Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
54Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
55David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
56Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
57Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
58Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
59Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
60Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:05
61Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
62Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
63Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:11:25
64Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc0:12:57
65Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:15:28
66Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
67Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG0:16:28
68Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
69John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
70Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
71Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
72Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
73Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
74Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:19:35
75Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
76Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
77Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion0:21:00
DNFEugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com
DNFJesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus
DNFPatrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
DNFScott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc
DNFZac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing

Master men stage 2
1Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean2:46:22
2John Korioth (USA) LifeSize0:00:04
3Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached
4P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize0:00:05
5Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus
6Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress0:00:06
7George Ganoung (USA) ABRT0:00:07
8Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing0:00:09
9Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing
10Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
11Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized0:00:10
12Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com
13Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean
14Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens
15Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus
16Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo0:00:11
17Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
18Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng0:00:12
19Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com
20Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing
21Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing
22Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing0:00:13
23Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized
24David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:14
25Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens
26Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc
27Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel0:00:16
28Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel
29Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles
30Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF
31Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com
32Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon0:00:22
33Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx0:00:23
34Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing
35Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing
36Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached0:00:24
37Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel0:00:30
38Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino
39Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:00:31
40David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens0:00:35
41Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel0:00:36
42J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla
43Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse
44Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress0:00:42
45Tony Routley (USA) Unattached
46Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing0:00:47
47Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus
48Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized0:00:50
49John Simonson (USA) GST Racing0:00:54
50Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean0:00:56
51Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
52Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized0:01:04
53Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached0:01:19
54Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:51
55Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com0:06:31
56Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com
57Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse0:06:35
58Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens0:06:47
59Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:06:53
61Joe Maika (USA) Unattached0:07:38
62Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
63Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
64Robert Evans (USA) Unattached
65Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
66Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize
67Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch
68David Able (USA) Unattached0:08:14
69Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing0:08:23
70James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club0:11:51
71Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla0:12:18
72Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark
73David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing0:13:35
74Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing0:17:26
75Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:20:45
76Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel0:24:39
77Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab
78Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab0:25:17
79Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM0:31:52
80David Green (USA) San Tan Racing0:31:56
81Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
82Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab1:21:32
83Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab1:39:06
DNFChris Gould (USA) TriSports.com
DNFJames Davis (USA) Unattached
DNFJustin Beope (USA) 5 Star Fish
DNFMike Simmons (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
DNFScott Glasscock (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFTodd Sanders (USA) RideClean

Pro men general classification after stage 2
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia4:01:50
2Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:11
3Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW0:00:48
4Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:23
5Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean0:01:24
6Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:59
7Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus0:05:28
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:09:36
9Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia0:09:50
10Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:09:52
11Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn0:09:53
12Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:09:54
13Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:09:55
14Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:09:59
15Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:00
16Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
17Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis0:10:01
18Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:07
19David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia0:10:08
20Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:10:09
21Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
22Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable0:10:14
23Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma0:10:15
24Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn0:10:17
25Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:18
26Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
27Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck0:10:20
28David Glick (USA) RideClean0:10:21
29Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:10:24
30Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:10:29
31Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly0:10:31
32Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA0:10:38
33Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
34Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy0:10:43
35Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com0:10:44
36Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare0:10:46
37Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
38Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc0:10:47
39Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus0:10:49
40Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
41James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion0:10:51
42Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
43Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
44Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:52
45Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:10:53
46Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion0:10:54
47Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:10:57
48Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:10:58
49Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
50Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman0:11:02
51John Salskov (USA) Pactimo0:11:03
52Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy0:11:04
53Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:11:05
54David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:11:06
55David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports0:11:09
56Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling0:11:10
57Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:11:13
58Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:22
59Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion0:11:24
60Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College0:11:30
61Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
62Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc0:14:23
63Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:14:57
64Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:16:22
65Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc0:17:00
66Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:17:37
67Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion0:17:43
68Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos0:17:45
69Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:18:04
70Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla0:18:08
71John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion0:18:12
72Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG0:18:47
73Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:20:31
74Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson0:21:05
75Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst0:21:43
76Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion0:22:19

Master men general classification after stage 2
1Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached2:52:13
2Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean0:00:01
3John Korioth (USA) LifeSize0:00:19
4George Ganoung (USA) ABRT0:00:21
5Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean0:00:35
6Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus0:00:39
7Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus0:00:42
8Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing0:00:46
9Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing0:00:48
10Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo0:00:52
11Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized0:00:54
12Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:00:59
13Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens0:01:02
14Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
15P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize0:01:03
16Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing0:01:08
17Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens0:01:11
18Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing
19Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized0:01:14
20Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing0:01:18
21Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com0:01:19
22Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing0:01:22
23Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel0:01:23
24Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng
25Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com0:01:34
26Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc0:01:35
27Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel
28Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing
29Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino0:01:38
30Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress0:01:39
31Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF0:01:42
32Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:43
33Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles0:01:48
34Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing0:01:49
35Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx
36Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon0:01:54
37Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached0:02:00
38Tony Routley (USA) Unattached0:02:19
39Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse0:02:22
40Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized0:02:25
41Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel0:02:30
42Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus0:02:31
43Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
44John Simonson (USA) GST Racing
45Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized0:02:32
46David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens
47J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla0:02:36
48Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress0:02:38
49Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel
50Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached0:02:39
51Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com0:03:08
52Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus0:03:14
53Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean0:03:15
54David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:43
55Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse0:07:40
56Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens0:08:24
57Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com0:08:35
58Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:08:43
59Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:08:48
60Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize0:09:08
61Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
62Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
63Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch0:09:24
64Robert Evans (USA) Unattached0:09:25
65Joe Maika (USA) Unattached
66Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing0:09:34
67David Able (USA) Unattached0:09:40
68Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com0:09:52
69James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club0:12:59
70Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla0:14:19
71Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark0:15:15
72David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing0:16:09
73Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing0:18:06
74Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:22:24
75Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab0:27:27
76Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel0:27:46
77Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab0:28:08
78Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:33:50
79Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM0:34:29
80David Green (USA) San Tan Racing0:34:50
81Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab1:24:11
82Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab1:42:06

