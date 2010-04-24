Lill repeats at Sulphur Springs Road Race
South African moves into race lead
Darren Lill emerged from a 75-mile seven-rider break to take Saturday morning’s 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race at La Vuelta de Bisbee.
The solo victory gave Fly V Australia's Lill the leader's yellow jersey going into Saturday afternoons 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial.
The break, made up of Lill, Corey Carlson (Team Rio Grande), Christian Helmig (Metro VW), Chris Aten (Bicycle Haus), Jared Gilyard (RideClean), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) and Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), had a lead of 2:02 at the KOM sprint at 20 miles, and continued to pull away to push the gap to 6:25 at the first feed zone with 43 miles covered, and 11:24 at the second feed zone at 68 miles.
Lill held a 9:35 lead over the first arrivals of the main pack at the finish. Break members hold the top seven places on GC.
The main pack, controlled by Fly V Australia and UnitedHealhcare, riding for Kilun, the virtual yellow jersey on the road, at times slowed to a crawl into a fierce headwind.
"There was no way the pack could come back," said Lill, who praised the hard work of the other riders in the break.
The break members worked smoothly together until some fierce attacks began with about 12 miles to go, shedding tired riders.
With about 8 miles to go, a grimacing Holt attacked the remaining leaders and pulled out a 10-second lead.
Kilun attacked the remnants of the break to move ahead. Lill bridged up and shot by Kilun with about three miles to go.
"I attacked and that shed everyone but Darren," Kilun said. "I made a mistake. He came up to my wheel and hit it again. I hesitated."
Kilun chased Lill the rest of the way into the finish line in Bisbee's historic downtown area to finish nine seconds behind.
Lill, who took the Sulphur Springs Road Race and the overall victory at last year's La Vuelta, said Fly V's plan was to pressure Rory Sutherland, who won Friday's prologue time trial, and his UnitedHealthcare team.
La Vuelta concludes Sunday with the Tombstone Road Race, a 84-mile trek that twice climbs the 5,930-foot Mule Pass and has historically seen large time gaps spread out the field.
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3:55:29
|2
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:09
|3
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:00:24
|4
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:31
|5
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:00:35
|6
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:19
|7
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:04:58
|8
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:09:35
|9
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:38
|10
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:09:48
|11
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|12
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|13
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|14
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|15
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|16
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|17
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|18
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|19
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:09:52
|21
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|22
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|23
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|24
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|25
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|26
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|28
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|29
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|31
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|32
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|33
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|34
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|35
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|36
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|37
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|38
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|39
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|40
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|41
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|42
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|43
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|44
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|45
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|46
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|47
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|48
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|49
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|50
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|51
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|52
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|53
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|54
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|55
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|56
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|57
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|58
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|59
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|60
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:10:05
|61
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|62
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|63
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:11:25
|64
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:12:57
|65
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:28
|66
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|67
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|0:16:28
|68
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|69
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|70
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|71
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|72
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|73
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|74
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:35
|75
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|76
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|77
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:21:00
|DNF
|Eugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com
|DNF
|Jesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|DNF
|Scott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc
|DNF
|Zac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing
|1
|Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean
|2:46:22
|2
|John Korioth (USA) LifeSize
|0:00:04
|3
|Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached
|4
|P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize
|0:00:05
|5
|Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus
|6
|Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress
|0:00:06
|7
|George Ganoung (USA) ABRT
|0:00:07
|8
|Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:09
|9
|Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing
|10
|Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
|11
|Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:00:10
|12
|Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com
|13
|Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean
|14
|Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens
|15
|Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|16
|Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo
|0:00:11
|17
|Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|18
|Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng
|0:00:12
|19
|Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com
|20
|Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing
|21
|Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing
|22
|Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:00:13
|23
|Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized
|24
|David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:14
|25
|Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens
|26
|Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc
|27
|Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:00:16
|28
|Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel
|29
|Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles
|30
|Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF
|31
|Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com
|32
|Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon
|0:00:22
|33
|Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx
|0:00:23
|34
|Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing
|35
|Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing
|36
|Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached
|0:00:24
|37
|Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:00:30
|38
|Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino
|39
|Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:00:31
|40
|David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:00:35
|41
|Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:00:36
|42
|J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla
|43
|Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse
|44
|Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress
|0:00:42
|45
|Tony Routley (USA) Unattached
|46
|Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:00:47
|47
|Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus
|48
|Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:00:50
|49
|John Simonson (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:54
|50
|Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean
|0:00:56
|51
|Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
|52
|Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:01:04
|53
|Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached
|0:01:19
|54
|Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:51
|55
|Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com
|0:06:31
|56
|Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com
|57
|Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse
|0:06:35
|58
|Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:06:47
|59
|Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:06:53
|61
|Joe Maika (USA) Unattached
|0:07:38
|62
|Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
|63
|Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
|64
|Robert Evans (USA) Unattached
|65
|Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|66
|Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize
|67
|Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|68
|David Able (USA) Unattached
|0:08:14
|69
|Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing
|0:08:23
|70
|James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club
|0:11:51
|71
|Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla
|0:12:18
|72
|Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark
|73
|David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing
|0:13:35
|74
|Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing
|0:17:26
|75
|Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:20:45
|76
|Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:24:39
|77
|Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab
|78
|Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:25:17
|79
|Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM
|0:31:52
|80
|David Green (USA) San Tan Racing
|0:31:56
|81
|Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|82
|Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab
|1:21:32
|83
|Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab
|1:39:06
|DNF
|Chris Gould (USA) TriSports.com
|DNF
|James Davis (USA) Unattached
|DNF
|Justin Beope (USA) 5 Star Fish
|DNF
|Mike Simmons (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|DNF
|Scott Glasscock (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Todd Sanders (USA) RideClean
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|4:01:50
|2
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:11
|3
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:00:48
|4
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:23
|5
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:01:24
|6
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:59
|7
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:05:28
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:36
|9
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:09:50
|10
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:52
|11
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:09:53
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:54
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:09:55
|14
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:09:59
|15
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:00
|16
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|17
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|0:10:01
|18
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:07
|19
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:10:08
|20
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:09
|21
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|22
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|0:10:14
|23
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|0:10:15
|24
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:10:17
|25
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:18
|26
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|27
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|0:10:20
|28
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|0:10:21
|29
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:10:24
|30
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:10:29
|31
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:10:31
|32
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|0:10:38
|33
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|34
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:10:43
|35
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|0:10:44
|36
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|0:10:46
|37
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|38
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|0:10:47
|39
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:10:49
|40
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|41
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:10:51
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|43
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|44
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:52
|45
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:10:53
|46
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:10:54
|47
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:10:57
|48
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:10:58
|49
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|50
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:11:02
|51
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|0:11:03
|52
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:04
|53
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:11:05
|54
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:11:06
|55
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:11:09
|56
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|0:11:10
|57
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:11:13
|58
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:11:22
|59
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:11:24
|60
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|0:11:30
|61
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|62
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:14:23
|63
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:14:57
|64
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:22
|65
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:17:00
|66
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:17:37
|67
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:17:43
|68
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|0:17:45
|69
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:18:04
|70
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:18:08
|71
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:18:12
|72
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|0:18:47
|73
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:20:31
|74
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:21:05
|75
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|0:21:43
|76
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:22:19
|1
|Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached
|2:52:13
|2
|Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean
|0:00:01
|3
|John Korioth (USA) LifeSize
|0:00:19
|4
|George Ganoung (USA) ABRT
|0:00:21
|5
|Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean
|0:00:35
|6
|Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:00:39
|7
|Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:00:42
|8
|Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:00:46
|9
|Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:48
|10
|Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo
|0:00:52
|11
|Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:00:54
|12
|Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:00:59
|13
|Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:01:02
|14
|Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
|15
|P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize
|0:01:03
|16
|Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:08
|17
|Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:01:11
|18
|Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing
|19
|Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:01:14
|20
|Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:18
|21
|Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:19
|22
|Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:01:22
|23
|Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:01:23
|24
|Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng
|25
|Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:34
|26
|Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc
|0:01:35
|27
|Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel
|28
|Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing
|29
|Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino
|0:01:38
|30
|Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress
|0:01:39
|31
|Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF
|0:01:42
|32
|Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:43
|33
|Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles
|0:01:48
|34
|Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:01:49
|35
|Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx
|36
|Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon
|0:01:54
|37
|Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached
|0:02:00
|38
|Tony Routley (USA) Unattached
|0:02:19
|39
|Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse
|0:02:22
|40
|Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:02:25
|41
|Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:02:30
|42
|Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:02:31
|43
|Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
|44
|John Simonson (USA) GST Racing
|45
|Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:02:32
|46
|David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens
|47
|J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla
|0:02:36
|48
|Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress
|0:02:38
|49
|Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|50
|Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached
|0:02:39
|51
|Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com
|0:03:08
|52
|Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:03:14
|53
|Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean
|0:03:15
|54
|David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:43
|55
|Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse
|0:07:40
|56
|Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:08:24
|57
|Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com
|0:08:35
|58
|Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:08:43
|59
|Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:08:48
|60
|Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize
|0:09:08
|61
|Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
|62
|Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
|63
|Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|0:09:24
|64
|Robert Evans (USA) Unattached
|0:09:25
|65
|Joe Maika (USA) Unattached
|66
|Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing
|0:09:34
|67
|David Able (USA) Unattached
|0:09:40
|68
|Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com
|0:09:52
|69
|James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club
|0:12:59
|70
|Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla
|0:14:19
|71
|Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark
|0:15:15
|72
|David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing
|0:16:09
|73
|Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing
|0:18:06
|74
|Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:22:24
|75
|Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:27:27
|76
|Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:27:46
|77
|Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:28:08
|78
|Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:33:50
|79
|Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM
|0:34:29
|80
|David Green (USA) San Tan Racing
|0:34:50
|81
|Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab
|1:24:11
|82
|Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab
|1:42:06
