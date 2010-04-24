Sutherland off to a strong start at Bisbee
UnitedHealthcare rider takes commanding GC lead in short prologue
Rory Sutherland claimed victory in the uphill prologue time trial climb at La Vuelta de Bisbee to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race.
The UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis rider completed the 1.8 mile course in 6:05, putting 14 seconds into Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and 16 seconds into Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare). The riders climbing 468 feet through the Southern Arizona mining town of Bisbee.
Riding a 50-tooth front chainring the whole way, Sutherland said he was able to remain in his aero bars until the road reached its maximum gradient in the final 400 meters.
Zajicek, who rode a 53-tooth chainring for the climb, used a 21 rear cog for the steepest portion at the end. He said the time trial was more a power climb than a climbers’ course.
“I was in my 54 ring the whole time,” said Jai Crawford, who placed fifth at 19 seconds. The Fly V Australia rider said he had a strong final 400 meters in the 19 and 21 cogs. “That last K was hard.”
The course was cut by one mile due to a washed out road, deleting the steepest portion of the climb.
Climbers like Zajicek and teammate Darren Lill, last year’s La Vuelta overall champion, said the longer, steeper climb would have better suited their strengths.
Lill said he La Vuelta marks his return to racing following a broken wrist this spring.
“I would prefer to go all the way to the top,” said Lill, who placed 11th at 31 seconds.
“The longer the better for me,” Zajicek said.
Paul Thomas of RideClean, posted a 6:52 to take top honors in La Vuelta’s “B” event for Masters athletes.
Riders faced unseasonably cold conditions as they competed, the mountains surrounding Bisbee receiving a dusting of snow on Friday morning.
La Vuelta continues Saturday morning with the 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race. The 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial is slated for Saturday afternoon.
Sunday morning brings La Vuelta’s queen stage, the 84-mile Tombstone Road Race that sees the riders face ascents of both sides of Mule Pass, a climb that tops out at 5,930 feet.
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:05
|2
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:14
|3
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:16
|4
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:00:17
|5
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:19
|6
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:22
|7
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|0:00:25
|8
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:00:27
|9
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:28
|10
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|11
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:31
|12
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:33
|13
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:36
|14
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:37
|15
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|0:00:38
|16
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|0:00:39
|17
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:00:41
|18
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|0:00:44
|19
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:00:45
|20
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|21
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation
|22
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|23
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:46
|24
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|25
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|26
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:48
|27
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:53
|28
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:00:54
|29
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:56
|30
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:00:59
|31
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:01:00
|32
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:02
|33
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|34
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:04
|35
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:01:05
|36
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:08
|37
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|38
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:01:10
|39
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|40
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|41
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|0:01:11
|42
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:12
|43
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:13
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|0:01:15
|45
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|46
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|47
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|48
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:16
|49
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:01:17
|50
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:18
|51
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:21
|52
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|0:01:22
|53
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|54
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:01:25
|55
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:01:26
|56
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|0:01:27
|57
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:28
|58
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:01:29
|59
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:31
|60
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:01:33
|61
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|62
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|63
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|0:01:34
|64
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:35
|65
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:01:37
|66
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:01:42
|67
|Eugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com
|68
|Zac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing
|69
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:01:46
|70
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:01:48
|71
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|72
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:01:52
|73
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|0:01:54
|74
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|75
|Jesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:55
|76
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:01:56
|77
|Scott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc
|0:01:58
|78
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:02:00
|79
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|0:02:24
|80
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|0:02:35
|81
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:03:48
|DNF
|Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Ben Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|John Korioth (USA) LifeSize
|DNF
|Rene Corella (USA) Norson
|DNF
|Tad Hamilton (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached
|0:06:52
|2
|George Ganoung (USA) ABRT
|0:00:13
|3
|Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean
|0:00:15
|4
|Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean
|0:00:24
|5
|John Korioth (USA) LifeSize
|6
|Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:00:28
|7
|Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:00:32
|8
|Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:00:36
|9
|Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:00:37
|10
|Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:38
|11
|Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:39
|12
|Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo
|0:00:40
|13
|Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:00:43
|14
|Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:47
|15
|Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:00:51
|16
|Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
|0:00:52
|17
|Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing
|0:00:55
|18
|Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:00:56
|19
|P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize
|0:00:57
|20
|Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:00:58
|21
|Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:01:00
|22
|Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:01:01
|23
|Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse
|0:01:04
|24
|Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:05
|25
|Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:01:06
|26
|James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club
|0:01:07
|27
|Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino
|28
|Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:08
|29
|Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:09
|30
|Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:10
|31
|Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng
|32
|Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:11
|33
|Todd Sanders (USA) RideClean
|0:01:15
|34
|Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:17
|35
|Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:01:18
|36
|Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached
|0:01:19
|37
|Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc
|0:01:20
|38
|Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:22
|39
|Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:25
|40
|David Able (USA) Unattached
|41
|Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx
|42
|Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF
|43
|Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:01:27
|44
|Chris Gould (USA) TriSports.com
|0:01:29
|45
|Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize
|46
|Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
|47
|Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
|48
|Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles
|0:01:31
|49
|Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon
|50
|Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress
|0:01:32
|51
|Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized
|0:01:34
|52
|Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
|53
|Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached
|0:01:35
|54
|John Simonson (USA) GST Racing
|0:01:36
|55
|Tony Routley (USA) Unattached
|56
|Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens
|57
|Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:38
|58
|Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:01:43
|59
|Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse
|0:01:45
|60
|Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|61
|Joe Maika (USA) Unattached
|0:01:46
|62
|Robert Evans (USA) Unattached
|63
|Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:49
|64
|Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:01:53
|65
|Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|66
|Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress
|0:01:55
|67
|David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens
|0:01:56
|68
|J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla
|0:01:59
|69
|Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla
|0:02:00
|70
|Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com
|0:02:03
|71
|Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:02:07
|72
|Justin Beope (USA) 5 Star Fish
|0:02:13
|73
|Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean
|0:02:18
|74
|Mike Simmons (USA) AZ Masters Rcng
|0:02:21
|75
|Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com
|0:02:25
|76
|David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing
|0:02:33
|77
|Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM
|0:02:36
|78
|Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:02:38
|79
|Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark
|0:02:46
|80
|Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:02:47
|81
|Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:02:50
|82
|David Green (USA) San Tan Racing
|0:02:53
|83
|Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab
|0:02:59
|84
|James Davis (USA) Unattached
|0:03:01
|85
|Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel
|0:03:06
|86
|Scott Glasscock (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:08
|87
|Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com
|0:03:20
|88
|David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:04:28
|DNF
|Danny Bennett (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Marco Bonelli (USA) Unattached
|DNF
|Scott Arnold (USA) Bicycle Haus
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy