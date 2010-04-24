Trending

Sutherland off to a strong start at Bisbee

UnitedHealthcare rider takes commanding GC lead in short prologue

Image 1 of 7

Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) finished the prologue in first place, 14 seconds up on Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).

Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) finished the prologue in first place, 14 seconds up on Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 2 of 7

Mike Mathis (AXA) pushes it to the finish line.

Mike Mathis (AXA) pushes it to the finish line.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 3 of 7

Paul Thomas (RideClean) lines up for the prologue start and his first place finish in the Masters event.

Paul Thomas (RideClean) lines up for the prologue start and his first place finish in the Masters event.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 4 of 7

The leaders' jerseys await their holders after the prologue.

The leaders' jerseys await their holders after the prologue.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 5 of 7

Riders headed up Main Street and past the numerous shops.

Riders headed up Main Street and past the numerous shops.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 6 of 7

Phil Zajicek ( Fly V Australia) finished 14 seconds down in the prologue.

Phil Zajicek ( Fly V Australia) finished 14 seconds down in the prologue.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)
Image 7 of 7

Old Bisbee.

Old Bisbee.
(Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Rory Sutherland claimed victory in the uphill prologue time trial climb at La Vuelta de Bisbee to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race.

The UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis rider completed the 1.8 mile course in 6:05, putting 14 seconds into Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and 16 seconds into Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare). The riders climbing 468 feet through the Southern Arizona mining town of Bisbee.

Riding a 50-tooth front chainring the whole way, Sutherland said he was able to remain in his aero bars until the road reached its maximum gradient in the final 400 meters.

Zajicek, who rode a 53-tooth chainring for the climb, used a 21 rear cog for the steepest portion at the end. He said the time trial was more a power climb than a climbers’ course.

“I was in my 54 ring the whole time,” said Jai Crawford, who placed fifth at 19 seconds. The Fly V Australia rider said he had a strong final 400 meters in the 19 and 21 cogs. “That last K was hard.”

The course was cut by one mile due to a washed out road, deleting the steepest portion of the climb.

Climbers like Zajicek and teammate Darren Lill, last year’s La Vuelta overall champion, said the longer, steeper climb would have better suited their strengths.

Lill said he La Vuelta marks his return to racing following a broken wrist this spring.

“I would prefer to go all the way to the top,” said Lill, who placed 11th at 31 seconds.

“The longer the better for me,” Zajicek said.

Paul Thomas of RideClean, posted a 6:52 to take top honors in La Vuelta’s “B” event for Masters athletes.

Riders faced unseasonably cold conditions as they competed, the mountains surrounding Bisbee receiving a dusting of snow on Friday morning.

La Vuelta continues Saturday morning with the 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race. The 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial is slated for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning brings La Vuelta’s queen stage, the 84-mile Tombstone Road Race that sees the riders face ascents of both sides of Mule Pass, a climb that tops out at 5,930 feet.
 

Pro Men Results
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:06:05
2Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:14
3Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:16
4Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation0:00:17
5Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:19
6Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:22
7Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis0:00:25
8Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:00:27
9Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:28
10Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
11Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:31
12Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:33
13David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:36
14Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:37
15Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable0:00:38
16Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma0:00:39
17Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com0:00:41
18Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck0:00:44
19Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW0:00:45
20David Glick (USA) RideClean
21Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation
22Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
23Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:46
24Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
25Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
26Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:00:48
27Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:53
28Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy0:00:54
29Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:56
30Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly0:00:59
31David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:01:00
32Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:02
33Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
34Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:01:04
35Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean0:01:05
36Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:08
37Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
38Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:01:10
39Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
40Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
41Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc0:01:11
42Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:01:12
43Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:13
44Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW0:01:15
45James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
46Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
47Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
48Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:16
49Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy0:01:17
50Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:18
51Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:01:21
52Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace0:01:22
53Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
54Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:01:25
55Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman0:01:26
56John Salskov (USA) Pactimo0:01:27
57Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy0:01:28
58Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:01:29
59Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:31
60David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports0:01:33
61Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
62Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
63Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling0:01:34
64Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:35
65Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC20:01:37
66Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc0:01:42
67Eugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com
68Zac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing
69Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson0:01:46
70Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion0:01:48
71Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
72Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri0:01:52
73Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College0:01:54
74Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
75Jesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:55
76Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla0:01:56
77Scott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc0:01:58
78John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion0:02:00
79Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst0:02:24
80Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG0:02:35
81Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:03:48
DNFAustin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
DNFBen Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFJohn Korioth (USA) LifeSize
DNFRene Corella (USA) Norson
DNFTad Hamilton (USA) Team Exergy
DNFTimothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare

Masters 35+ Cat 1-4
1Paul Thomas (USA) Unattached0:06:52
2George Ganoung (USA) ABRT0:00:13
3Jacob Rubelt (USA) RideClean0:00:15
4Tim Carolan (USA) RideClean0:00:24
5John Korioth (USA) LifeSize
6Chris Fusselman (USA) Bicycle Haus0:00:28
7Al Senft (USA) Colavita Racing0:00:32
8Travis Waldron (USA) Bicycle Haus0:00:36
9Gary Hanson (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:00:37
10Jim Silverman (USA) GST Racing0:00:38
11Paul Obrien (USA) GST Racing0:00:39
12Darien Newman (USA) Summit Velo0:00:40
13Luis Chacon (USA) P&S-Specialized0:00:43
14Scott Biaggi (USA) GST Racing0:00:47
15Jeff Kluve (USA) Carlos Obriens0:00:51
16Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand0:00:52
17Kurt Kroese (USA) GST Racing0:00:55
18Keith Brodhagen (USA) Carlos Obriens0:00:56
19P.J. Rabice (USA) Team Lifesize0:00:57
20Hugh Selby (USA) Colavita Racing0:00:58
21Jason Tullous (USA) P&S-Specialized0:01:00
22Keith Ashmore (USA) Colavita Racing0:01:01
23Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse0:01:04
24Scott Baker (USA) GST Racing0:01:05
25Joos Francke (USA) WTC de Amstel0:01:06
26James Riehle (USA) Boston Rd Club0:01:07
27Matthias Feurer (USA) Team Rhino
28Peter Brown (USA) TriSports.com0:01:08
29Jim Holbrook (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:09
30Jesus Lamb (USA) GST Racing0:01:10
31Lane Sanders (USA) Focus Rcng
32Robert Gates (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:11
33Todd Sanders (USA) RideClean0:01:15
34Richard Biocca (USA) TriSports.com0:01:17
35Auke Broex (USA) WTC de Amstel0:01:18
36Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) Unattached0:01:19
37Chris Poole (USA) Honeywell Cyc0:01:20
38Rob Dolman (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:22
39Bryan Antol (USA) GST Racing0:01:25
40David Able (USA) Unattached
41Randolph Ortega (USA) Healthmaxx
42Thomas Kachelmeyer (USA) Wolverine/ACF
43Ernesto Yberri (USA) P&S-Specialized0:01:27
44Chris Gould (USA) TriSports.com0:01:29
45Craig Malloy (USA) LifeSize
46Jim Averill (USA) Aggress
47Jon Black (USA) GST Racing
48Matthew Duke (USA) DNA Cycles0:01:31
49Matthew Pobloske (USA) Echelon
50Kurt Garbe (USA) Aggress0:01:32
51Joel Castro (USA) P&S-Specialized0:01:34
52Scott Wall (USA) Carlos Obriens
53Alex Brakmo (USA) Unattached0:01:35
54John Simonson (USA) GST Racing0:01:36
55Tony Routley (USA) Unattached
56Ryan Oconnor (USA) Carlos Obriens
57Todd Tankersley (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:38
58Chris Wylie (USA) Bicycle Haus0:01:43
59Donald Guess (USA) Team Vitesse0:01:45
60Peter Smith (USA) Bicycle Ranch
61Joe Maika (USA) Unattached0:01:46
62Robert Evans (USA) Unattached
63Craig Hamilton (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:49
64Terry Orcutt (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:01:53
65Willard Gerritsen (USA) WTC de Amstel
66Leo Masursky (USA) Aggress0:01:55
67David Julien (USA) Carlos Obriens0:01:56
68J.R. Lopezportillo (USA) La Jolla0:01:59
69Jose Nicola (USA) La Jolla0:02:00
70Jeff Parker (USA) TriSports.com0:02:03
71Pierre Deen (USA) WTC de Amstel0:02:07
72Justin Beope (USA) 5 Star Fish0:02:13
73Dan Distefano (USA) RideClean0:02:18
74Mike Simmons (USA) AZ Masters Rcng0:02:21
75Andre Mcnulty (USA) TriSports.com0:02:25
76David Johns (USA) Team 1 Racing0:02:33
77Jim Ostrem (USA) Team RPM0:02:36
78Rick Varela (USA) Sun City Cab0:02:38
79Dan Whitehill (USA) Watermark0:02:46
80Efren Lujan (USA) Sun City Cab0:02:47
81Gabriel Perez (USA) Sun City Cab0:02:50
82David Green (USA) San Tan Racing0:02:53
83Richard Ortega (USA) Sun City Cab0:02:59
84James Davis (USA) Unattached0:03:01
85Pim Bonstra (USA) WTC de Amstel0:03:06
86Scott Glasscock (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:08
87Jeff Francone (USA) TriSports.com0:03:20
88David Reid (USA) Landis/Trek0:04:28
DNFDanny Bennett (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFMarco Bonelli (USA) Unattached
DNFScott Arnold (USA) Bicycle Haus

 

Latest on Cyclingnews