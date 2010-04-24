Image 1 of 7 Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) finished the prologue in first place, 14 seconds up on Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 2 of 7 Mike Mathis (AXA) pushes it to the finish line. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 3 of 7 Paul Thomas (RideClean) lines up for the prologue start and his first place finish in the Masters event. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 4 of 7 The leaders' jerseys await their holders after the prologue. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 5 of 7 Riders headed up Main Street and past the numerous shops. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 6 of 7 Phil Zajicek ( Fly V Australia) finished 14 seconds down in the prologue. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 7 of 7 Old Bisbee. (Image credit: Mason Ibas)

Rory Sutherland claimed victory in the uphill prologue time trial climb at La Vuelta de Bisbee to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race.

The UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis rider completed the 1.8 mile course in 6:05, putting 14 seconds into Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and 16 seconds into Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare). The riders climbing 468 feet through the Southern Arizona mining town of Bisbee.

Riding a 50-tooth front chainring the whole way, Sutherland said he was able to remain in his aero bars until the road reached its maximum gradient in the final 400 meters.

Zajicek, who rode a 53-tooth chainring for the climb, used a 21 rear cog for the steepest portion at the end. He said the time trial was more a power climb than a climbers’ course.

“I was in my 54 ring the whole time,” said Jai Crawford, who placed fifth at 19 seconds. The Fly V Australia rider said he had a strong final 400 meters in the 19 and 21 cogs. “That last K was hard.”

The course was cut by one mile due to a washed out road, deleting the steepest portion of the climb.

Climbers like Zajicek and teammate Darren Lill, last year’s La Vuelta overall champion, said the longer, steeper climb would have better suited their strengths.

Lill said he La Vuelta marks his return to racing following a broken wrist this spring.

“I would prefer to go all the way to the top,” said Lill, who placed 11th at 31 seconds.

“The longer the better for me,” Zajicek said.

Paul Thomas of RideClean, posted a 6:52 to take top honors in La Vuelta’s “B” event for Masters athletes.

Riders faced unseasonably cold conditions as they competed, the mountains surrounding Bisbee receiving a dusting of snow on Friday morning.

La Vuelta continues Saturday morning with the 90-mile Sulphur Springs Road Race. The 7.2-mile Warren Time Trial is slated for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning brings La Vuelta’s queen stage, the 84-mile Tombstone Road Race that sees the riders face ascents of both sides of Mule Pass, a climb that tops out at 5,930 feet.



Pro Men Results 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:06:05 2 Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:14 3 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:16 4 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:00:17 5 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:19 6 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:22 7 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis 0:00:25 8 Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:00:27 9 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:28 10 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare 11 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:31 12 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:33 13 David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:36 14 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:37 15 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable 0:00:38 16 Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma 0:00:39 17 Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com 0:00:41 18 Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck 0:00:44 19 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW 0:00:45 20 David Glick (USA) RideClean 21 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation 22 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare 23 Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:46 24 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus 25 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 26 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:48 27 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:53 28 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy 0:00:54 29 Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:56 30 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly 0:00:59 31 David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:01:00 32 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:02 33 Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA 34 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:04 35 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean 0:01:05 36 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:08 37 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com 38 Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:01:10 39 Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare 40 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 41 Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc 0:01:11 42 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:12 43 Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:01:13 44 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW 0:01:15 45 James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion 46 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW 47 Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion 48 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:16 49 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy 0:01:17 50 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:18 51 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:21 52 Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace 0:01:22 53 Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 54 Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:01:25 55 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman 0:01:26 56 John Salskov (USA) Pactimo 0:01:27 57 Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:28 58 Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:01:29 59 Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:31 60 David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports 0:01:33 61 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos 62 Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles 63 Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling 0:01:34 64 Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:35 65 Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 0:01:37 66 Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc 0:01:42 67 Eugene Boronow (USA) RaceMenu.com 68 Zac Coolman (USA) Tribe Racing 69 Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson 0:01:46 70 Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:01:48 71 Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc 72 Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:01:52 73 Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College 0:01:54 74 Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean 75 Jesse Robles (USA) Bicycle Haus 0:01:55 76 Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla 0:01:56 77 Scott Wenzel (USA) Curve Inc 0:01:58 78 John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:02:00 79 Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst 0:02:24 80 Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG 0:02:35 81 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:03:48 DNF Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy DNF Ben Day (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF John Korioth (USA) LifeSize DNF Rene Corella (USA) Norson DNF Tad Hamilton (USA) Team Exergy DNF Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare