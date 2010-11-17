Trending

Sonntag prevails in opening stage

,

Parra cruises to solo victory in women's race

Image 1 of 106

Ben Sonntag is almost at the finish as the stage 1 winner.

Ben Sonntag is almost at the finish as the stage 1 winner.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 106

Louise Kobin crosses the finish line in second.

Louise Kobin crosses the finish line in second.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 3 of 106

The lead moto crosses a stream

The lead moto crosses a stream
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 4 of 106

Alex Grant

Alex Grant
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 5 of 106

Sam Schultz at the head of the lead group.

Sam Schultz at the head of the lead group.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 6 of 106

A temporary drop in pace by the leaders

A temporary drop in pace by the leaders
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 106

The leaders on a dirt road

The leaders on a dirt road
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 106

Sam Schultz takes a pull

Sam Schultz takes a pull
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 106

Staying hydrated was important

Staying hydrated was important
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 106

Sam Schultz sits on the Cannondale train.

Sam Schultz sits on the Cannondale train.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 106

Sitting in was helpful with long road stretches during stage 1

Sitting in was helpful with long road stretches during stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 106

The men's lead group was whittled down by attrition.

The men's lead group was whittled down by attrition.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 106

There was plenty of gravel jeep trails and roads in today's stage

There was plenty of gravel jeep trails and roads in today's stage
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 106

The leaders ask the moto-train for info on their whereabouts relative to the finish.

The leaders ask the moto-train for info on their whereabouts relative to the finish.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 106

Crossing a wooden bridge

Crossing a wooden bridge
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 106

Cannondale racers run the stream crossing

Cannondale racers run the stream crossing
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 106

Rebecca Rusch out on course during stage 1

Rebecca Rusch out on course during stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 18 of 106

Two riders finish together.

Two riders finish together.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 19 of 106

Sometimes it was better for the drivetrain to get off and run the stream crossings

Sometimes it was better for the drivetrain to get off and run the stream crossings
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 20 of 106

The lead moto at a stream crossing

The lead moto at a stream crossing
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 21 of 106

Ismael Ventura Sanchez runs with his bike

Ismael Ventura Sanchez runs with his bike
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 22 of 106

Feed zone time at the aid station

Feed zone time at the aid station
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 23 of 106

Ismael Ventura Sanchez came all the way from Spain.

Ismael Ventura Sanchez came all the way from Spain.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 24 of 106

Ben Sonntag at the front of the lead group

Ben Sonntag at the front of the lead group
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 25 of 106

Alex Grant (Cannondale)

Alex Grant (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 26 of 106

Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 27 of 106

Rebecca Rusch was happy to race her own pace during stage 1

Rebecca Rusch was happy to race her own pace during stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 28 of 106

Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 29 of 106

Rebecca Rusch racing in stage 1

Rebecca Rusch racing in stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 30 of 106

Louise Kobin racing at La Ruta

Louise Kobin racing at La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 31 of 106

Angela Parra after winning

Angela Parra after winning
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 32 of 106

Louise Kobin after stage 1

Louise Kobin after stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 33 of 106

Rebecca Rusch rode her own pace in stage 1

Rebecca Rusch rode her own pace in stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 34 of 106

Rebecca Rusch was happy with her stage 1 ride

Rebecca Rusch was happy with her stage 1 ride
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 35 of 106

Rebecca Rusch after stage 1

Rebecca Rusch after stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 36 of 106

Rebecca Rusch on a road section of La Ruta stage 1

Rebecca Rusch on a road section of La Ruta stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 37 of 106

Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 38 of 106

Rebecca Rusch has won the 24-hour solo Worlds three times.

Rebecca Rusch has won the 24-hour solo Worlds three times.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 39 of 106

Alex Grant coped well with the tropical heat despite coming from Utah

Alex Grant coped well with the tropical heat despite coming from Utah
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 40 of 106

Luis Mejia Sanchez rode a strong race.

Luis Mejia Sanchez rode a strong race.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 41 of 106

La Ruta groupies followed the men's leaders

La Ruta groupies followed the men's leaders
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 42 of 106

Ben Sonntag leads Alex Grant

Ben Sonntag leads Alex Grant
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 43 of 106

Alex Grant gives Sam Schultz a bath.

Alex Grant gives Sam Schultz a bath.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 44 of 106

Sam Schultz racing during stage 1

Sam Schultz racing during stage 1
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 45 of 106

Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)

Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 46 of 106

Blake Harlan (Jamis)

Blake Harlan (Jamis)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 47 of 106

Javier Lanzuela Sanchez

Javier Lanzuela Sanchez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 48 of 106

Louise Kobin races toward second place.

Louise Kobin races toward second place.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 49 of 106

Luis Mejia Sanchez chases Ben Sonntag

Luis Mejia Sanchez chases Ben Sonntag
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 50 of 106

Alex Grant struggled to fend off the cramps near the end of stage 1

Alex Grant struggled to fend off the cramps near the end of stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 51 of 106

Luis Mejia Sanchez blazes downhill

Luis Mejia Sanchez blazes downhill
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 52 of 106

Ben Sonntag looks back after a counterattack that sprung him loose off the front.

Ben Sonntag looks back after a counterattack that sprung him loose off the front.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 53 of 106

The three leaders: Luis Mejia Sanchez, Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant after Sam Schultz got a flat.

The three leaders: Luis Mejia Sanchez, Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant after Sam Schultz got a flat.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 54 of 106

The leaders on a long climb mid-race.

The leaders on a long climb mid-race.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 55 of 106

The media caravan

The media caravan
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 56 of 106

Alex Grant holds a bottle

Alex Grant holds a bottle
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 57 of 106

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 58 of 106

A typical Costa Rican house en route

A typical Costa Rican house en route
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 59 of 106

A view from the long climb to checkpoint #4.

A view from the long climb to checkpoint #4.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 60 of 106

Luis Mejia Sanchez looked to be in good shape on the climbs and often set the pace.

Luis Mejia Sanchez looked to be in good shape on the climbs and often set the pace.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 61 of 106

Past winner Federico Ramirez looks down at his soft, rear tire.

Past winner Federico Ramirez looks down at his soft, rear tire.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 62 of 106

Ben Sonntag looks over his shoulder to size up his advantage near the end of the stage.

Ben Sonntag looks over his shoulder to size up his advantage near the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 63 of 106

Louise Kobin after the finish.

Louise Kobin after the finish.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 64 of 106

Angela Parra after winning stage 1

Angela Parra after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 65 of 106

The final kilometer of the stage looked like this. Yes, racers had to negotiate this kind of traffic, but sprint finishes weren't an issue.

The final kilometer of the stage looked like this. Yes, racers had to negotiate this kind of traffic, but sprint finishes weren't an issue.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 66 of 106

Blake Harlan rides toward the finish.

Blake Harlan rides toward the finish.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 67 of 106

Louise Kobin within 12km of the finish.

Louise Kobin within 12km of the finish.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 68 of 106

Louise Kobin rode strongly and steadily to second place.

Louise Kobin rode strongly and steadily to second place.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 69 of 106

La Ruta race veteran Louise Kobin

La Ruta race veteran Louise Kobin
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 70 of 106

Colombian Angela Parra en route to victory

Colombian Angela Parra en route to victory
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 71 of 106

Unlike the men's leaders, the lead woman rode virtually on her own, with just one lead moto and often no media caravan.

Unlike the men's leaders, the lead woman rode virtually on her own, with just one lead moto and often no media caravan.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 72 of 106

Angela Parra climbs

Angela Parra climbs
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 73 of 106

Colombian Angela Parra out of the saddle on a steep section.

Colombian Angela Parra out of the saddle on a steep section.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 74 of 106

Angela Parra

Angela Parra
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 75 of 106

Alex Grant at the finish, in third place.

Alex Grant at the finish, in third place.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 76 of 106

Ben Sonntag rides solo, almost at the finish.

Ben Sonntag rides solo, almost at the finish.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 77 of 106

Luis Mejia Sanchez set the pace most of the way up a long paved climb en route to checkpoint #4, but the Cannondale riders didn't let him get any advantage.

Luis Mejia Sanchez set the pace most of the way up a long paved climb en route to checkpoint #4, but the Cannondale riders didn't let him get any advantage.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 78 of 106

Some riders rode up this steep, slippery grade.

Some riders rode up this steep, slippery grade.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 79 of 106

Others had to walk.

Others had to walk.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 80 of 106

Ironbike winner Ismael Ventura Sanchez

Ironbike winner Ismael Ventura Sanchez
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 81 of 106

Alex Grant pushes up a steep grade.

Alex Grant pushes up a steep grade.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 82 of 106

Federico Ramirez and Luis Mejia Sanchez at the front of the men's lead group before checkpoint two

Federico Ramirez and Luis Mejia Sanchez at the front of the men's lead group before checkpoint two
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 83 of 106

ATVs were the way to get around.

ATVs were the way to get around.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 84 of 106

The peloton rolling out at the start.

The peloton rolling out at the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 85 of 106

The leaders a few minutes into stage one, still on a flat section before the climbing began.

The leaders a few minutes into stage one, still on a flat section before the climbing began.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 86 of 106

Green slime along the course near the start.

Green slime along the course near the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 87 of 106

Costa Rica has a mix of old and new structures.

Costa Rica has a mix of old and new structures.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 88 of 106

The sun wasn't quite up yet over the mountains just after the 6:00 am sharp start of stage 1 in Jaco.

The sun wasn't quite up yet over the mountains just after the 6:00 am sharp start of stage 1 in Jaco.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 89 of 106

Past winners Louise Kobin and Manual Prado chat before the start.

Past winners Louise Kobin and Manual Prado chat before the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 90 of 106

The start line, early in the morning before the racers were all lined up.

The start line, early in the morning before the racers were all lined up.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 91 of 106

Last year's overall winner Manual Prado leads two other riders.

Last year's overall winner Manual Prado leads two other riders.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 92 of 106

There were random small dogs all along the course, but they never ran in front of us and only one of them barked.

There were random small dogs all along the course, but they never ran in front of us and only one of them barked.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 93 of 106

Cyclingnews' media vehicle, an ATV, broke down briefly during the race.

Cyclingnews' media vehicle, an ATV, broke down briefly during the race.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 94 of 106

But fortunately our expert drivers had the spare fuse needed for a quick fix.

But fortunately our expert drivers had the spare fuse needed for a quick fix.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 95 of 106

A Team Cannondale rider gets helps stuffing his pocket at checkpoint #4.

A Team Cannondale rider gets helps stuffing his pocket at checkpoint #4.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 96 of 106

Federico Ramirez gets some assistance at checkpoint #4.

Federico Ramirez gets some assistance at checkpoint #4.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 97 of 106

It was rather chaotic through the check points.

It was rather chaotic through the check points.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 98 of 106

Four of five riders in the lead group for much of the middle of the race.

Four of five riders in the lead group for much of the middle of the race.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 99 of 106

The men's leaders were followed by a motorized caravan. Sometimes locals would join in on their ATVs, cars, or motos for a bit.

The men's leaders were followed by a motorized caravan. Sometimes locals would join in on their ATVs, cars, or motos for a bit.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 100 of 106

The course turned up this dirt road after checkpoint #2. Time to start the big climb of the day.

The course turned up this dirt road after checkpoint #2. Time to start the big climb of the day.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 101 of 106

This follow vehicle blasted tunes just behind the men's leaders for much of the race.

This follow vehicle blasted tunes just behind the men's leaders for much of the race.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 102 of 106

A rider concentrates on the climb.

A rider concentrates on the climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 103 of 106

Eddy Perez spent some time in the lead group before getting dropped.

Eddy Perez spent some time in the lead group before getting dropped.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 104 of 106

Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag made it a good day for Cannondale.

Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag made it a good day for Cannondale.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 105 of 106

Sam Schultz at the front of the men's lead group.

Sam Schultz at the front of the men's lead group.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 106 of 106

A Jamis racer on a climb.

A Jamis racer on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Ben Sonntag won the opening stage of La Ruta de los Conquistadores, covering 106km from Jaco to Santa Ana. Colombia's Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez made his bid for victory in the stage finale from a group of three riders including Sonntag and Alex Grant, but Sonntag countered on the final climb to take the stage win riding in solo.

2009 La Ruta de los Conquistadores runner-up Grant finished third while compatriot and La Ruta rookie Sam Schultz suffered an untimely flat when riding with the leaders.  A slashed sidewall on a steep, rutted downhill followed by a lengthy repair cost him a top four placing.

In the women's race, Colombian Angela Parra raced to a stage one victory ahead of four-time La Ruta race winner Lousie Kobin.  The two were together for much of the race, even jointly taking a wrong turn and then backtracking, but Parra proved stronger on a long paved climb, and she rode away from Kobin, who went onto second.  Rebecca Rusch finished third.

Cannondale teammates race to first and third

In the first quarter of the race, through the Carara National Park, with its jungle-like terrain and lengthy, muddy hike-a-bikes, the men's field quickly split. As they emerged from the park, a few of the men were in small groups at or near the front including Federico Ramirez, Luis Mejia Sanchez, Eddy Perez, Ismael Ventura Sanchez, Ben Sonntag, Alex Grant and Santos Corea Gutierrez. Sam Schultz was on his own, slightly off the pace after a flat, but he quickly changed it and rejoined the other leaders.

Last year's winner Manny Prado, was missing from the front. "The first half of the race was very rough. I couldn't get in a rhythm. Many thoughts came to my mind," said Prado, who said he will take each of the remaining days one at a time.

With the day's mud behind them, the leaders pushed the pace on the constantly grinding up and and down terrain through the lush, green mountains. They raced on jeep trails, gravel roads and paved roads - all in fast and dry conditions.

The Spaniard Ventura gradually slipped off the back and so did Costa Ricans Corea and Perez. That left Ramirez, Mejia, Sonntag, Grant and Schultz as the five-man lead group heading out of checkpoint two, through checkpoint three and then up a lengthy paved climb at about the 60km point.

Sonntag dropped off at one point, but clawed his way back to the group. "It was early in the race, and I had to go my steady pace," he said. "If I had done too much hard effort early on, I wouldn't have been able to go well later on."

Multi-time winner Ramirez was not having a good day. He battled a softening tire, got some support at the aid station, but then slipped off the pace of the others in the lead group. After the race, he had little to say. "Tomorrow is another stage," he said after noting his tire issues.

For much of the nearly 20km climb, Mejia set the pace at the front. Immediately behind him, the Cannondale teammates of Sonntag and Grant monitored his tempo, and Schultz appeared to be cruising at the back, recovering from his chase back on from the early flat.

"On this really steep climb, I had gotten this weird rear flat, so I changed that, and I think I chased too hard and burned a few matches," said Schultz. "I caught back up too fast and then we were just sitting there looking at each other."

Heading out of checkpoint #4 near the top of the long, paved climb at 68km into the race, the course turned steeply downward. That's when Schultz ran into some more trouble.

"I got to the top of the paved climb and I wasn't feeling great, but I was hanging on to the lead group. Then I was going down this crazy descent super steep with big ruts, and I got a huge sidewall cut and my tire went flat instantly, and I nearly died. One of my tubes was a 26" tube which wasn't the smartest although normally I don't have problems. I finally got it inflated and blew myself chasing. Then I was in a world of hurt and was a broken man out there. I was done for."

Schultz said his most demoralizing moment was after his second chase didn't work out and he knew he wouldn't regain the leaders. "This guy in sweatpants on a commuter bike, caught up to me, then attacked me and rode away." Locals on bikes were out to watch the race and occasionally, they tried to follow or pass the racers who were on the course, which was open to car, bike and moto traffic.

With Schultz gone, Cannondale had a two-to-one advantage over the Colombian Mejia, and the German-American teammates played it perfectly. The two had talked about a plan to attack and counterattack, but before they got a chance to execute it, Mejia attacked them at the bottom of a super steep hill on the approach to the finish city of San Jose.

"I was going to try to attack and Alex could sit on," said Sonntag, "but then Mejia made the first move. I counterattacked it."

The German Sonntag appeared uncertain of his odds and looked back a few times on the grinding climb, but he steadily crept away up the steep gradient.

"The Cannondale rider was stronger and by the end of the hill, he was able to take off," said Mejia of Sonntag. "I had felt good on the long climb before it, and everyone was working and helping. We were all taking care of ourselves and trying to get to the end of the race."

Grant struggled to fend off cramps and rode in on his own for third. "I tried not to lose too much time," said Grant. "Ben had such an awesome counterattack on the Colombian guy. Coming out of a cold climate (in Utah - Ed.), I was happy with my ride today in the heat. I usually cramp in the heat. Today was a big effort."

Sonntag time trialed solo through the suburban streets of San Jose, dodging traffic en route and tucked in his motorcade. "You're suffering so badly that last mile," he said. "But that's the advantage of being in front of somebody. There was so much adrenaline, I just kept pushing and pushing. Last year, I felt good, but you need some luck and today, it was on my side."

Parra solos to victory

The women's race was a less chaotic affair. First, there was a sole lead moto travelling with the lead woman rather than an entire caravan of race officials, national and international media and random locals. Secondly, the women spent much of the race spread out and on their own, rather than riding in a bunch as a lead group.

Through the Carara National Park, early in the race, Angela Parra, Louise Kobin and Rebecca Rusch were often in sight of each other. The traditionally muddy section was less muddy than usual, but still featured about 17km with a lot of hike-a-biking.

"Carara is always muddy and has a hike-a-bike, which is hard on the legs," said Parra.

"Angela was a little ahead of me in the Carara when we were hiking, but then I caught up with her," said Kobin. The two rode together in the lead for a time, even accidentally venturing off course, but still maintaining an advantage.

"We took a wrong turn, right before the second checkpoint," said Kobin. "We and two other guys thought we had to go straight. We heard some yell so we turned around. We climbed for a little and lost maybe three minutes."

What followed was a long, paved climb, and that's where Parra got her advantage. "I was with Louise and I felt better than her on the climbs, and I got away," she said.

"It was a hard race with some crazy riding," said Parra, whose best previous La Ruta finish a few years ago is fifth. "All day, there were cars and the course was not closed to traffic, so you had to be very awake."

"Once Parra took off with an adventure racing guy, I started hearing that she was one, than two minutes ahead. I was just trying to go hard, but at my own pace and not too crazy," said Kobin. "I ran out of electrolytes and was happy to make it in with my legs just twitching a little." She managed to stave off cramps.

After the Carara national park, Rusch rode the rest of the day without any other women nearby. She was content with her ride. "I had an awesome day. Unlike last year, there were no tears and no cramping, and I felt strong."

"My favorite part was the jungle (in the Carara). The heat was ok, and I managed the hydration. I didn't go so deep that I won't feel good tomorrow."

Stage 1 Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)7:23:18
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:23:24
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:32:18
4Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)1:20:12
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA)1:51:31
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)1:56:27
7Dianna Ineman (USA)2:35:39
8Kristin Kopec (Can)2:59:16
9Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)3:38:46
10April Sky  Herring (USA)3:39:42
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)3:59:20
12Lena Yarbrough (USA)4:17:49
13Dawn Fidler (USA)4:35:32
14Kathy Salisbury (USA)4:40:00

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)5:58:38
2Luis Mejia  Sanchez (Col)0:01:41
3Alex Grant (USA)0:02:29
4Milton Ramos (CRc)0:09:03
5Eddy Perez (CRc)0:12:31
6Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)0:12:33
7Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)0:14:51
8Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)0:20:17
9Luis Leao  Pinto (PRc)0:20:51
10Manuel Prado (CRc)
11Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)0:21:46
12Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)0:24:12
13Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)0:32:40
14Thomas Turner (USA)0:35:07
15Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)1:04:21
16Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)1:07:12
17Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)1:16:22
18Blake Harlan (USA)1:27:23
19Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)1:34:10
20James Andrew  Lehman (USA)1:38:30
21Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)1:42:56
22Daniel Perez (USA)1:51:58
23Pavel Popiolek (Cze)1:52:28
24Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)1:53:26
25Corey Scobie (USA)2:01:12
26Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)2:07:27
27Adam Pulford (USA)
28Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)2:14:10
29Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)2:14:29
30Fernando Salazar (CRc)
31Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)2:14:30
32Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)2:23:19
33Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)2:25:11
34Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)
35Pablo Castrillo (CRc)2:27:51
36Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)
37Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)2:34:24
38Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)2:34:43
39Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)2:36:09
40Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)2:37:24
41Matthew Ohran (USA)2:39:01
42Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)2:41:51
43Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)2:42:55
44Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)2:44:26
45Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)2:44:49
46Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)2:44:52
47Eric Kollai (USA)2:46:17
48Christopher Music (CRc)2:46:39
49Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)2:49:27
50Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)2:50:59
51Walter Blanco (CRc)2:58:17
52Iker Maíz (Mex)2:58:56
53Monte Hewett (USA)3:03:10
54Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)3:03:30
55Dirk Luttekes (Ned)3:05:18
56Ben Morris (USA)3:09:20
57Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)3:10:28
58Andrew Slayton (USA)3:11:48
59Ron Castia (USA)3:12:47
60Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)3:13:45
61Scott Kuppersmith (USA)3:15:01
62Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)3:18:47
63Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)3:21:47
64Joe Czempoyesh (Can)3:25:08
65Van Dupree  Council (USA)3:26:36
66Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)3:28:21
67Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)
68Andres Fernandez (CRc)
69Seraphin John  Millon (USA)3:28:24
70Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)3:31:28
71Julio Mena  monge (CRc)
72Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)3:31:32
73Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)3:33:47
74Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)3:36:11
75Andrew Merrick (Can)3:39:57
76Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)3:39:59
77Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)3:42:30
78John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)
79John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)3:43:32
80Francisco Alfaro  Morales (CRc)3:45:44
81Juan  Manuel Bordallo  Murillo (CRc)3:46:26
82Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)3:46:28
83Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)3:47:46
84Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)3:51:15
85David John  Burke (Can)3:56:02
86Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)3:56:40
87Peter Ackerman (Swi)4:00:19
88Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)4:04:55
89Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)4:04:57
90Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)4:06:54
91Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)4:12:51
92Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)4:14:01
93Diego Rapetti (Uru)
94Bruno Carvalho (PRc)4:14:19
95Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)4:16:34
96Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)4:21:42
97Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)4:22:37
98Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)4:22:40
99Thomas F  Smith (USA)4:25:27
100Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)4:31:58
101Rob Bilich (Cro)4:33:19
102Chris Waldron (Can)4:36:58
103Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)4:37:18
104Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)
105Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)4:41:28
106Johann Kroll (Aut)4:41:34
107David Leal  Cruz (CRc)4:43:56
108David Johnston (Can)4:45:23
109Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)4:48:38
110Gem Pham (USA)4:48:42
111Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)4:48:43
112Matt Luhn (USA)4:50:30
113Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)4:50:49
114Gilbert Castro  Chavarria (CRc)4:50:57
115Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)4:54:44
116Walter Fernandez  Vargas (CRc)4:56:06
117Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)4:59:57
118Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)5:02:07
119Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)5:02:09
120Jorge Salazar (CRc)5:02:11
121Lawson Willard (USA)5:02:12
122Robert Gehlen (USA)5:02:14
123Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)5:04:30
124Robert Quinn (USA)5:07:05
125Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)5:09:12
126Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)5:12:33
127Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)5:12:35
128Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)5:16:32
129Gustavo Padilla  Umaña (CRc)5:22:42
130Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)5:23:56
131Patrick Haines (CRc)5:23:58
132Ronan Garnier (Fra)
133Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)5:32:09
134Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)5:34:43
135Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)5:43:17
136Juan  Carlos Contreras  Rave (CRc)5:43:22
137Heart Akerson (USA)5:48:16
138Marcel Bachmann (Swi)5:54:44
139Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)5:55:02
140Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)5:55:34
141Rolf Blancke (CRc)
142Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)
143Marco  Antonio Leal  Gomez (Mex)6:04:40
144Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)6:05:19
145Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)6:05:34
146Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)6:19:14
147Manuel Marco (Mex)6:49:30
148Hesiquio Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)
149Mario  Eduardo Hurtado  Perez (Mex)6:49:34
150Esteban Roman (CRc)6:50:48
151Thomas Harvey (GBr)6:50:55

General classification after stage 1

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)7:23:18
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:23:24
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:32:18
4Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)1:20:12
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA)1:51:31
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)1:56:27
7Dianna Ineman (USA)2:35:39
8Kristin Kopec (Can)2:59:16
9Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)3:38:46
10April Sky  Herring (USA)3:39:42
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)3:59:20
12Lena Yarbrough (USA)4:17:49
13Dawn Fidler (USA)4:35:32
14Kathy Salisbury (USA)4:40:00

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)5:58:38
2Luis Mejia  Sanchez (Col)0:01:41
3Alex Grant (USA)0:02:29
4Milton Ramos (CRc)0:09:03
5Eddy Perez (CRc)0:12:31
6Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)0:12:33
7Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)0:14:51
8Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)0:20:17
9Luis Leao  Pinto (PRc)0:20:51
10Manuel Prado (CRc)
11Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)0:21:46
12Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)0:24:12
13Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)0:32:40
14Thomas Turner (USA)0:35:07
15Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)1:04:21
16Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)1:07:12
17Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)1:16:22
18Blake Harlan (USA)1:27:23
19Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)1:34:10
20James Andrew  Lehman (USA)1:38:30
21Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)1:42:56
22Daniel Perez (USA)1:51:58
23Pavel Popiolek (Cze)1:52:28
24Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)1:53:26
25Corey Scobie (USA)2:01:12
26Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)2:07:27
27Adam Pulford (USA)
28Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)2:14:10
29Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)2:14:29
30Fernando Salazar (CRc)
31Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)2:14:30
32Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)2:23:19
33Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)2:25:11
34Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)
35Pablo Castrillo (CRc)2:27:51
36Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)
37Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)2:34:24
38Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)2:34:43
39Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)2:36:09
40Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)2:37:24
41Matthew Ohran (USA)2:39:01
42Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)2:41:51
43Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)2:42:55
44Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)2:44:26
45Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)2:44:49
46Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)2:44:52
47Eric Kollai (USA)2:46:17
48Christopher Music (CRc)2:46:39
49Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)2:49:27
50Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)2:50:59
51Walter Blanco (CRc)2:58:17
52Iker Maíz (Mex)2:58:56
53Monte Hewett (USA)3:03:10
54Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)3:03:30
55Dirk Luttekes (Ned)3:05:18
56Ben Morris (USA)3:09:20
57Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)3:10:28
58Andrew Slayton (USA)3:11:48
59Ron Castia (USA)3:12:47
60Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)3:13:45
61Scott Kuppersmith (USA)3:15:01
62Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)3:18:47
63Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)3:21:47
64Joe Czempoyesh (Can)3:25:08
65Van Dupree  Council (USA)3:26:36
66Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)3:28:21
67Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)
68Andres Fernandez (CRc)
69Seraphin John  Millon (USA)3:28:24
70Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)3:31:28
71Julio Mena  monge (CRc)
72Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)3:31:32
73Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)3:33:47
74Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)3:36:11
75Andrew Merrick (Can)3:39:57
76Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)3:39:59
77Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)3:42:30
78John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)
79John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)3:43:32
80Francisco Alfaro  Morales (CRc)3:45:44
81Juan  Manuel Bordallo  Murillo (CRc)3:46:26
82Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)3:46:28
83Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)3:47:46
84Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)3:51:15
85David John  Burke (Can)3:56:02
86Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)3:56:40
87Peter Ackerman (Swi)4:00:19
88Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)4:04:55
89Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)4:04:57
90Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)4:06:54
91Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)4:12:51
92Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)4:14:01
93Diego Rapetti (Uru)
94Bruno Carvalho (PRc)4:14:19
95Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)4:16:34
96Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)4:21:42
97Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)4:22:37
98Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)4:22:40
99Thomas F  Smith (USA)4:25:27
100Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)4:31:58
101Rob Bilich (Cro)4:33:19
102Chris Waldron (Can)4:36:58
103Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)4:37:18
104Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)
105Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)4:41:28
106Johann Kroll (Aut)4:41:34
107David Leal  Cruz (CRc)4:43:56
108David Johnston (Can)4:45:23
109Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)4:48:38
110Gem Pham (USA)4:48:42
111Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)4:48:43
112Matt Luhn (USA)4:50:30
113Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)4:50:49
114Gilbert Castro  Chavarria (CRc)4:50:57
115Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)4:54:44
116Walter Fernandez  Vargas (CRc)4:56:06
117Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)4:59:57
118Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)5:02:07
119Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)5:02:09
120Jorge Salazar (CRc)5:02:11
121Lawson Willard (USA)5:02:12
122Robert Gehlen (USA)5:02:14
123Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)5:04:30
124Robert Quinn (USA)5:07:05
125Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)5:09:12
126Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)5:12:33
127Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)5:12:35
128Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)5:16:32
129Gustavo Padilla  Umaña (CRc)5:22:42
130Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)5:23:56
131Patrick Haines (CRc)5:23:58
132Ronan Garnier (Fra)
133Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)5:32:09
134Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)5:34:43
135Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)5:43:17
136Juan  Carlos Contreras  Rave (CRc)5:43:22
137Heart Akerson (USA)5:48:16
138Marcel Bachmann (Swi)5:54:44
139Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)5:55:02
140Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)5:55:34
141Rolf Blancke (CRc)
142Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)
143Marco  Antonio Leal  Gomez (Mex)6:04:40
144Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)6:05:19
145Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)6:05:34
146Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)6:19:14
147Manuel Marco (Mex)6:49:30
148Hesiquio Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)
149Mario  Eduardo Hurtado  Perez (Mex)6:49:34
150Esteban Roman (CRc)6:50:48
151Thomas Harvey (GBr)6:50:55

Latest on Cyclingnews