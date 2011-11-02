Trending

Wells prevails on La Ruta's opening day

,

Rojas rolls to solo victory in women's race

Image 1 of 57

Todd Wells on his way to winning La Ruta's opening stage.

Todd Wells on his way to winning La Ruta's opening stage.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 57

Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 3 of 57

A fast descent

A fast descent
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 4 of 57

Rom Akerson

Rom Akerson
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 5 of 57

Federico Ramirez

Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 6 of 57

Todd Wells and Milton Ramos

Todd Wells and Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 57

Todd Wells and Milton Ramos

Todd Wells and Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 57

Ok, it's your turn to pull...

Ok, it's your turn to pull...
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 57

Manny Prado

Manny Prado
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 57

There were plenty of water crossings

There were plenty of water crossings
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 57

Milton Ramos

Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 57

Federico Ramirez

Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 57

Heart Akerson

Heart Akerson
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 57

Alex Grant at the start

Alex Grant at the start
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 57

Todd Wells at the start

Todd Wells at the start
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 57

Milton Ramos

Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 57

A typical building in the countryside.

A typical building in the countryside.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 18 of 57

Hibiscus plants grow along the road sides.

Hibiscus plants grow along the road sides.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 19 of 57

Two schoolchildren ride through an aid station.

Two schoolchildren ride through an aid station.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 20 of 57

The lead motorcade

The lead motorcade
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 21 of 57

Todd Wells through an aid station.

Todd Wells through an aid station.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 22 of 57

Todd Wells gets some support. Racers are required to put a foot down at each aid station.

Todd Wells gets some support. Racers are required to put a foot down at each aid station.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 23 of 57

Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)

Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 24 of 57

Two of the top four riders in action

Two of the top four riders in action
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 25 of 57

One of the official race vehicles crosses a ford.

One of the official race vehicles crosses a ford.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 26 of 57

Low hanging clouds during stage 1

Low hanging clouds during stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 27 of 57

The clouds hung over the mountains but rain held off for the top riders.

The clouds hung over the mountains but rain held off for the top riders.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 28 of 57

Todd Wells (Specialized) at the start

Todd Wells (Specialized) at the start
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 29 of 57

Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) talk to Milton Ramos (Specialized)

Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) talk to Milton Ramos (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 30 of 57

Todd Wells, Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag at the start of day 1

Todd Wells, Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag at the start of day 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 31 of 57

Todd Wells (Specialized) and Manny Prado (Specialized / Sho-Air)

Todd Wells (Specialized) and Manny Prado (Specialized / Sho-Air)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 32 of 57

Racers roll out on stage 1 of La Ruta

Racers roll out on stage 1 of La Ruta
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 33 of 57

The peloton would not stay together for long

The peloton would not stay together for long
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 34 of 57

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 35 of 57

In Costa Rica, you never know what might be blocking the road.

In Costa Rica, you never know what might be blocking the road.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 36 of 57

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 37 of 57

Federico Ramirez and Rom Akerson

Federico Ramirez and Rom Akerson
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 38 of 57

Todd Wells (Specialized) puts the hammer down.

Todd Wells (Specialized) puts the hammer down.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 39 of 57

Todd Wells (Specialized) after winning stage 1

Todd Wells (Specialized) after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 40 of 57

Milton Ramos (Specialized) finished second

Milton Ramos (Specialized) finished second
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 41 of 57

Rom Akerson (Specialized) recovers after his third place finish

Rom Akerson (Specialized) recovers after his third place finish
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 42 of 57

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 43 of 57

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) won the women's stage 1

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) won the women's stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 44 of 57

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) after the finish

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) after the finish
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 45 of 57

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) recovers

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) recovers
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 46 of 57

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) cleans up after her second place

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) cleans up after her second place
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 47 of 57

Todd Wells is followed by several motorized vehicles on his way to winning

Todd Wells is followed by several motorized vehicles on his way to winning
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 48 of 57

You have to pay attention as half the road might suddenly be gone due to a landslide.

You have to pay attention as half the road might suddenly be gone due to a landslide.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 49 of 57

Milton Ramos (Specialized)

Milton Ramos (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 50 of 57

Rom Akerson leads Federico Ramirez

Rom Akerson leads Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 51 of 57

Alex Grant (Cannondale)

Alex Grant (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 52 of 57

Moises Hernandez Araya (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)

Moises Hernandez Araya (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 53 of 57

Dennis Porras Murillo (Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike)

Dennis Porras Murillo (Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 54 of 57

Todd Wells (Specialized) on a paved section

Todd Wells (Specialized) on a paved section
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 55 of 57

Impatiens also grow along the road side

Impatiens also grow along the road side
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 56 of 57

When racers pass the coffee plantations, they know they are close to the finish of stage 1

When racers pass the coffee plantations, they know they are close to the finish of stage 1
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 57 of 57

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Reigning American cross country champion Todd Wells (Specialized) took a solo win in stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Wednesday. For much of the race, only Milton Ramos (Specialized) could hang with him, but eventually Wells rode away for good to finish in a time of 5:27:32.

"It was about as hard as I expected, but today was only day 1, so I'm sure it will only get harder as it goes on," said La Ruta newbie Wells.

"I knew Milton Ramos was going to be strong because Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag gave me some pointers beforehand. I worked to get a small gap on Milton when I was hiking in the jungle. I tried to push it in there because I'm a big tall guy and I can take big steps. I tried to make him chase a bit and tire him out. He's light and I knew he would go up the road climb fast."

Ramos caught back up to Wells and passed him at an aid station after the national park section. There, Wells took time to stop, get bottles, inflate his tires for the road section and get his chain lubed.

Ramos' time in the lead was brief. "I caught him on the next big climb," said Wells. "I rode a hard pace and tried to separate myself, which I did early on and then I just kept it going."

Ramos continued alone to a finish second at 10:34. "Yeah, I wanted to stay with Todd as long as I could. This stage is hard and the finish of it is very important. This race is very tough, but today was a good day for me. I'm happy." The rider from Honduras is in his fourth La Ruta.

Behind the lead duo, Rom Akerson (Specialized) rode for awhile with past winner Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized), but Akerson escaped the former La Ruta winner on the long paved climb for a lonely ride to third.

"I had a hard day out there," said Akerson. "I had a problem in Carara (National Park), but it was what it was. I just wasn't as strong as the top two guys. Once I got away from Ramirez, I just kept on doing my pace and stuck to what I could do." Akerson is competing in his 10th La Ruta although he has taken the past three years "off" to compete in Xterra races and triathlons.

Luis Mejia Sanchez finished the stage in fourth place, followed by last year's overall second place finisher Alex Grant (Cannondale) and then Ramirez.

"Today was a tough day," said Grant. "I've been fortunate this year in that I've had more good days than tough days. You have to make the most of them when I come."

"We were hiking extremely fast today in the jungle. I don't know if it was the running pace, but my legs started cramping up about two hours after the hikes. I just had to go my own pace. It was hot, and I haven't sweated that much in a long time."

Eventually Grant was passed by Meijia, but then he caught and passed Ramirez.

"It was a little faster in the jungle this year. I don't know if guys were taking more risks or I was a little slower," said Grant. "Last year the group stayed together and everyone eased up after the jungle and grabbed a snack whereas this year it was just going and going."

Defending La Ruta de los Conquistadores champion Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) crashed early in the stage and broke his bars, which had to be replaced at a subsequent aid station. Sonntag soldiered on to finish the stage although the incident put him out of contention for the general classification

"Before feed station one on the first descent, I messed up and crashed, and my handlebars snapped," said Sonntag. "I basically walked the whole jungle and then I kept on riding because I wasn't sure at first if I could swap bars at an aid station. I went about 45km without a real handlebar. I was holding onto a little bit of it. Every descent I walked because I was afraid it would snap on the other side given the damage. I knew I wouldn't win any more so it wasn't worth the risk."

Eventually Sonntag did make the bar swap and he rode that into the finish.

Women

In the women's field, Adriana Rojas (Specialized) raced to a win on stage 1 in 7:06:09. The Costa Rican escaped her rivals in the jungle section and as the day progressed gradually extended her lead.

"It was very hard, very demanding today," said Rojas. "It was a day of sacrifices. It's very psychological out there. You have to be mentally prepared to pass a day like today as this is my hardest race of the year." Rojas is racing her fourth La Ruta.

Out of the national park Louise Kobin led Rebecca Rusch, but Kobin struggled up the long paved climb later in the stage and Rusch overtook her. Rusch would finish second, followed by Kobin in third place on the opening stage.

"That last 20km was the hardest 20km of my life," said Rusch. "Thank goodness that wasn't the last 20 miles because I wouldn't have made it. This last part through town... I was calculating how much time I had left and everyone was giving me different distances to go. This year, I was 40 minutes faster ... although the course was slightly different."  Promoters said on the eve of the race that 4km of jungle hiking was cut from the opening stage.

Rusch, who was just 10:32 off Rojas, said she was pleased to be climbing well and that it wasn't until she had some brake and pedal issues that she lost Rojas and Kobin in the jungle. "It was a hard day, but I'm super happy with how I did."

"Initially, I passed Louise on the climb and she passed me back in the jungle. On the pavement climb, I saw Louise and then caught her. I've not raced Adriana before. I guess she's a teammate in a way, but I've never met her."

Kobin had trouble in the later half of the race, but held on for third after Rusch passed her. "I felt good in the beginning, but I had a rough spell on the pavement climbing," said Kobin. "I was bonking a bit and had a hard time getting some food in."

"Rebecca passed me on the pavement climb. She looked strong on that climb. It would have been nice to be a little faster today, but anything can happen and tomorrow is another day."

The following video was provided by Cannondale's Matt Ohran with also some footage from Alex Grant.

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)7:06:09
2Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull0:10:32
3Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events0:30:39
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA)1:13:22
5Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss1:30:59
6Caterina Tellini (CRc)2:48:27
7Kathy Judson (USA)3:20:03

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized5:27:32
2Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized0:10:34
3Rom Akerson (CRc)0:13:44
4Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:30:49
5Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:33:32
6Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:33:33
7Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy0:38:06
8Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife240:45:47
9Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized0:49:57
10Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:57:34
11Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC1:01:22
12Jonathan Camacho (CRc)1:07:05
13Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized1:11:04
14Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike1:14:33
15Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife241:31:04
16Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic)1:31:50
17José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc)1:35:46
18Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra)1:42:54
19Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc)1:53:06
20Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)2:05:40
21Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc)2:16:35
22Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)2:16:36
23José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI2:18:20
24Esteban Quesada Arias (CRc)2:32:56
25Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven)2:32:57
26Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)2:37:40
27Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super2:37:53
28Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc)2:47:28
29Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc)2:50:48
30Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)2:51:58
31Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)2:55:57
32Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc)3:39:26
33Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa)4:54:25
34Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)4:55:41
35Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc)6:03:27

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Hauck (Can)6:37:29
2Jeff D Herrera (CRc)0:01:07
3Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc)0:14:25
4Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven)0:28:41
5Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots0:46:33
6Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)0:46:41
7Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)0:48:10
8Dax Jaikel (CRc)0:52:58
9Eddy Perez Mata (CRc)
10Max Araya Orozco (CRc)1:09:38
11Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc)1:13:08
12Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)1:30:32
13Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil1:40:38
14Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)1:42:01
15Erick Barboza (CRc)1:46:34
16Esteban Mendez (CRc)1:46:35
17Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc)1:51:37
18Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc)2:17:45
19Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc)2:19:04
20Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc)2:52:23
21Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra)2:54:27
22Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc)2:55:45
23Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc)3:02:34
24Luis Urain (CRc)3:24:01
25Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)3:31:10
26Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc)3:44:24
27Alejandro Diez (Mex)3:59:03
28Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc)4:15:12
29Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex)4:20:52
30Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc)4:48:03
31Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)4:56:33

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co.6:19:44
2Renato Cisneros (Ecu)1:28:54
3Fernando Salazar (CRc)1:36:28
4Stefano Tomirotti (Ita)1:51:58
5Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)1:59:10
6Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)2:05:25
7Mark Jeffery (GBr)2:09:04
8Eric Warkentin (USA)2:09:16
9Alvaro Lang (CRc)2:19:53
10Brian Vaughan (USA)2:21:44
11Federico Amador Leon (CRc)2:27:47
12Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc)3:11:59
13Will Muecke (USA)3:18:52
14Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)3:42:07
15Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)3:43:06
16Darrell Jones (Can)3:46:00
17Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc)3:56:15
18Ignacio Merino (Mex)4:03:26
19Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu)4:38:45
20Abraham Finkelman (Isr)4:42:00
21David Fernandez (Dom)5:05:50
DNFErick Barrientos Cordero (CRc)

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Gurdian Astúa (CRc)8:29:06
2Tom Ebbern (Can)0:27:27
3Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)1:17:41
4Andres Clarke Holman (CRc)2:28:20
5David Kibler (CRc)2:49:55
6Heart Akerson (USA)3:02:24

Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)7:06:09
2Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull0:10:32
3Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events0:30:39
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA)1:13:22
5Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss1:30:59
6Caterina Tellini (CRc)2:48:27
7Kathy Judson (USA)3:20:03

Elite men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized5:27:32
2Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized0:10:34
3Rom Akerson (CRc)0:13:44
4Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:30:49
5Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:33:32
6Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:33:33
7Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy0:38:06
8Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife240:45:47
9Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized0:49:57
10Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:57:34
11Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC1:01:22
12Jonathan Camacho (CRc)1:07:05
13Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized1:11:04
14Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike1:14:33
15Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife241:31:04
16Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic)1:31:50
17José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc)1:35:46
18Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra)1:42:54
19Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc)1:53:06
20Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)2:05:40
21Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc)2:16:35
22Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)2:16:36
23José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI2:18:20
24Esteban Quesada Arias (CRc)2:32:56
25Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven)2:32:57
26Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)2:37:40
27Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super2:37:53
28Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc)2:47:28
29Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc)2:50:48
30Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)2:51:58
31Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)2:55:57
32Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc)3:39:26
33Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa)4:54:25
34Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)4:55:41
35Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc)6:03:27

Men 30-39 general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Hauck (Can)6:37:29
2Jeff D Herrera (CRc)0:01:07
3Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc)0:14:25
4Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven)0:28:41
5Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots0:46:33
6Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)0:46:41
7Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)0:48:10
8Dax Jaikel (CRc)0:52:58
9Eddy Perez Mata (CRc)
10Max Araya Orozco (CRc)1:09:38
11Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc)1:13:08
12Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)1:30:32
13Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil1:40:38
14Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)1:42:01
15Erick Barboza (CRc)1:46:34
16Esteban Mendez (CRc)1:46:35
17Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc)1:51:37
18Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc)2:17:45
19Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc)2:19:04
20Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc)2:52:23
21Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra)2:54:27
22Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc)2:55:45
23Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc)3:02:34
24Luis Urain (CRc)3:24:01
25Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)3:31:10
26Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc)3:44:24
27Alejandro Diez (Mex)3:59:03
28Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc)4:15:12
29Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex)4:20:52
30Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc)4:48:03
31Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)4:56:33

Men 40-49 general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co.6:19:44
2Renato Cisneros (Ecu)1:28:54
3Fernando Salazar (CRc)1:36:28
4Stefano Tomirotti (Ita)1:51:58
5Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)1:59:10
6Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)2:05:25
7Mark Jeffery (GBr)2:09:04
8Eric Warkentin (USA)2:09:16
9Alvaro Lang (CRc)2:19:53
10Brian Vaughan (USA)2:21:44
11Federico Amador Leon (CRc)2:27:47
12Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc)3:11:59
13Will Muecke (USA)3:18:52
14Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)3:42:07
15Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)3:43:06
16Darrell Jones (Can)3:46:00
17Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc)3:56:15
18Ignacio Merino (Mex)4:03:26
19Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu)4:38:45
20Abraham Finkelman (Isr)4:42:00
21David Fernandez (Dom)5:05:50

Men 50+ general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Gurdian Astúa (CRc)8:29:06
2Tom Ebbern (Can)0:27:27
3Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)1:17:41
4Andres Clarke Holman (CRc)2:28:20
5David Kibler (CRc)2:49:55
6Heart Akerson (USA)3:02:24

