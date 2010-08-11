Image 1 of 33 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to victory ahead of Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team). Van Vleuten retained the race lead overall. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 33 A smile from Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) as she signs on in the rain. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 33 Recent Thueringen Rundfahrt winner Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 33 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the brealaway. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 33 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in discussion with Kens Zemke. A successful breakaway saw Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) not only win the Route de France’s Stage 3, but extend her general classification lead. Wearing the orange jersey of race leader Van Vleuten held off seven remaining breakaway riders in a small sprint as the race arrived in Cloyes Sur Le Loir.

The breakaway quickly gained one minute on the peloton as 14 riders went clear early on the 115.8 kilometre stage. After a stage long breakaway one day earlier Anne Samplonius (Canada) was a surprise inclusion in the break, however even more surprising was the presence of race leader Van Vleuten.

With riders like Judith Arndt (HTC – Columbia Women) and Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) in the lead group it had good odds of survival from the outset. Both women had team-mates in the move, including Adrie Visser and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg for HTC while Charlotte Becker and Elizabeth Armitstead were there for Cervelo, only adding to the odds of survival.

The move was compromised however when a crash took down Arndt and Becker. Teammates of the pair worked to get them back into the lead group, as the leaders eased the pace slightly to help.

Arndt stayed with the lead group to the finish line, taking fourth place behind Van Vleuten, Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products UCK) and Armitstead. Australian National Team rider Amanda Spratt was the last to remain with the lead group in eighth place, before the remnants of the move trickled in up to two minutes behind.

Spratt’s teammate Kirsty Broun led the peloton across the line as it rolled in more than three minutes behind the stage winner. The group included Stage 2 winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who dropped from second overall to 15th as a result.

Van Vleuten now leads the race by 21 seconds over Düster, while Russia’s Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi - Pasta Zara) sits in third place at 28 seconds. Great Britain’s Armitstead moved up in to fourth overall at 34 seconds and continues to lead the young rider classification.

Full Results 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:56:28 2 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:05 10 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:14 11 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 12 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 13 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:01 14 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 15 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:03:09 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 17 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 18 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 19 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 20 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 22 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 24 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 25 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 26 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 27 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 28 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 29 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 30 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 31 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 32 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 33 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 34 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 35 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 37 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 38 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 39 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 40 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 41 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 42 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 43 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 44 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 45 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 46 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 47 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 48 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 49 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 50 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 51 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 52 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 53 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 54 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:03:34 55 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:04:40 56 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:05 57 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 58 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 0:08:17 59 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 60 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 61 Marion Azam (Fra) France 62 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:15:31 63 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:17:16 64 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:19:45 65 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 66 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 67 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 68 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:19:57 69 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 70 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 71 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 72 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 73 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 74 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 75 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 76 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 77 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 78 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 79 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 80 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 81 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 82 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNS Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team DNS Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France DNS Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets

Teams 1 Cervelo TestTeam 8:49:38 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:03:00 3 HTC Columbia Women 0:03:48 4 Hitec Products Uck 0:06:04 5 Safi - Pasta Zara 6 Gauss RDZ Ormu 7 Australia 8 Team Valdarno 0:06:18 9 Canada 10 Vienne Futuroscope 0:09:13 11 Fenixs - Petrogradets 12 Giant Pro Cycling 0:10:44 13 Team MTN 0:16:17 14 France 0:31:09 15 Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion 0:42:37

General classification after stage 3 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9:21:39 2 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:21 3 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:28 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:34 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:39 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:52 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:58 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:19 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:01:22 11 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 0:01:38 12 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:01:44 13 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:26 14 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:43 15 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:28 16 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 0:03:48 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:03:55 18 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:03:56 19 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 20 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:04:00 21 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:04:01 22 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 0:04:02 23 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:04:05 24 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:07 25 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:04:12 26 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 27 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:04:16 28 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 0:04:19 29 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:04:20 30 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:04:21 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:04:22 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:26 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:04:28 34 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:04:30 35 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:04:31 36 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:04:36 37 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 38 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:04:37 39 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:04:40 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:04:44 41 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:04:45 42 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:04:46 43 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 44 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:04:49 45 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:54 46 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:09 47 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:05:11 48 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:28 49 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:05:29 50 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:52 51 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:33 52 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:06:34 53 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:38 54 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 0:07:07 55 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:08:12 56 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:08:36 57 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:11:30 58 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:11:40 59 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:12:20 60 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 0:13:20 61 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:14:12 62 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:18:30 63 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:20:59 64 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 0:21:26 65 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:21:48 66 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:21:51 67 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:21:58 68 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:21:59 69 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:22:03 70 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:22:06 71 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:22:10 72 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:22:11 73 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:22:13 74 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:22:19 75 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 0:22:23 76 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:22:50 77 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 78 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:23:54 79 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 0:24:07 80 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:25:01 81 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:25:30 82 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:27:45