Van Vleuten delivers second straight win for team

Dutchwoman increases GC lead

Image 1 of 33

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to victory ahead of Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team). Van Vleuten retained the race lead overall.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 33

A smile from Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) as she signs on in the rain.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 33

Recent Thueringen Rundfahrt winner Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 33

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the brealaway.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 33

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in discussion with Kens Zemke.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 33

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) were invloved in a crash but both remounted and continued.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 33

After the crash involing Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team), the break rolled along whilst waiting for them.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 33

Adrie Visser helps Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) back to the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 33

Young rider competition leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 33

The break crosses a bridge during the fourth stage of the 2010 Route de France.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 33

Canadian road race champion Joelle Numainville (Canada).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 33

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to victory ahead of Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team). Van Vleuten retained the race lead overall.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 33

Kirsty Broun (Australia) takes the bunch sprint ahead of Lisa Brennaur (HPU).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 33

Stage winner and race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 33

Yougn rider competition leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 33

Young rider competition leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 33

Early race leader Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) is lying second on general classifiaction.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 33

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) lead the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 33

Third on general clasification Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) is riding strongly at the Route de France.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 33

The break has just formed and over a minute gap was quickly gained.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 33

Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) leads the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 33

Race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) was in the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 33

Martine Bras (Gauss Rdz Ormu) has been riding strongly all season, particularly in recent weeks.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 33

Anne Samplonius (Canada) could have been excused from the break today after her epic attack yesterday.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 33

The race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 33

Cervelo Test Team and HTC - Columbia Women were constantly riding at the front of the breakaway.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 33

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) follows young rider competition leader and team-mate Elizabeth Armitstead.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 33

The bunch chases the leaders, who were over two minutes ahead.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 33

Sole Aussie in the breakaway - Amanda Spratt.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 33

The break was driven mainly by Cervelo Test Team and HTC - Columbia Women.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 33

The stage was flat, covering farming roads.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 33

Cervelo Test Team's Charlotte Becker takes her turn at the front.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 33

Race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and young rider competition leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in their respective jerseys.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

A successful breakaway saw Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) not only win the Route de France’s Stage 3, but extend her general classification lead. Wearing the orange jersey of race leader Van Vleuten held off seven remaining breakaway riders in a small sprint as the race arrived in Cloyes Sur Le Loir.

The breakaway quickly gained one minute on the peloton as 14 riders went clear early on the 115.8 kilometre stage. After a stage long breakaway one day earlier Anne Samplonius (Canada) was a surprise inclusion in the break, however even more surprising was the presence of race leader Van Vleuten.

With riders like Judith Arndt (HTC – Columbia Women) and Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) in the lead group it had good odds of survival from the outset. Both women had team-mates in the move, including Adrie Visser and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg for HTC while Charlotte Becker and Elizabeth Armitstead were there for Cervelo, only adding to the odds of survival.

The move was compromised however when a crash took down Arndt and Becker. Teammates of the pair worked to get them back into the lead group, as the leaders eased the pace slightly to help.

Arndt stayed with the lead group to the finish line, taking fourth place behind Van Vleuten, Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products UCK) and Armitstead. Australian National Team rider Amanda Spratt was the last to remain with the lead group in eighth place, before the remnants of the move trickled in up to two minutes behind.

Spratt’s teammate Kirsty Broun led the peloton across the line as it rolled in more than three minutes behind the stage winner. The group included Stage 2 winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who dropped from second overall to 15th as a result.

Van Vleuten now leads the race by 21 seconds over Düster, while Russia’s Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi - Pasta Zara) sits in third place at 28 seconds. Great Britain’s Armitstead moved up in to fourth overall at 34 seconds and continues to lead the young rider classification.

Full Results
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:56:28
2Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:05
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:14
11Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
13Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:02:01
14Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
15Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:03:09
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
17Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
18Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
19Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
20Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
22Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
24Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
25Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
26Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
27Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
28Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
29Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
30Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
31Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
32Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
34Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
35Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
36Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
37Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
38Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
40Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
41Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
42Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
43Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
44Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
45Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
46Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
47Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
48Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
49Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
50Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
51Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
52Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
53Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
54Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:03:34
55Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:04:40
56Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:05:05
57Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
58Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:08:17
59Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
60Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
61Marion Azam (Fra) France
62Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:15:31
63Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:17:16
64Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:19:45
65Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
66Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
67Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
68Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:19:57
69Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
70Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
71Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
72Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
73Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
74Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
75Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
76Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
77Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
78Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
79Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
80Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
81Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
82Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNSLieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
DNSSylvie Riedle (Fra) France
DNSMarta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets

Teams
1Cervelo TestTeam8:49:38
2Nederland Bloeit0:03:00
3HTC Columbia Women0:03:48
4Hitec Products Uck0:06:04
5Safi - Pasta Zara
6Gauss RDZ Ormu
7Australia
8Team Valdarno0:06:18
9Canada
10Vienne Futuroscope0:09:13
11Fenixs - Petrogradets
12Giant Pro Cycling0:10:44
13Team MTN0:16:17
14France0:31:09
15Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion0:42:37

General classification after stage 3
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9:21:39
2Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:21
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:28
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:34
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:39
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:52
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:00:58
9Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:19
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:01:22
11Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:01:38
12Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:01:44
13Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:02:26
14Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:02:43
15Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:28
16Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:03:48
17Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:03:55
18Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:56
19Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
20Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:04:00
21Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:04:01
22Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia0:04:02
23Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:04:05
24Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:07
25Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:04:12
26Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
27Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:16
28Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN0:04:19
29Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:04:20
30Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:04:21
31Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:04:22
32Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:26
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:04:28
34Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:04:30
35Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:31
36Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:04:36
37Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
38Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:04:37
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:04:40
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:04:44
41Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:04:45
42Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:46
43Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
44Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:04:49
45Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:54
46Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:09
47Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:05:11
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:28
49Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:05:29
50Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:52
51Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:33
52Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:06:34
53Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:06:38
54Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France0:07:07
55Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:08:12
56Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:08:36
57Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:11:30
58Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:11:40
59Marion Azam (Fra) France0:12:20
60Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:13:20
61Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:14:12
62Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:18:30
63Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:20:59
64Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada0:21:26
65Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:21:48
66Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:21:51
67Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:21:58
68Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:21:59
69Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:22:03
70Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:22:06
71Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:22:10
72Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:22:11
73Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:22:13
74Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:22:19
75Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:22:23
76Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:22:50
77Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
78Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:23:54
79Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:24:07
80Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:25:01
81Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:25:30
82Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:27:45

Young riders classification
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team9:22:13
2Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:22
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:03:27
4Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:31
5Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:03:33
6Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:03:38
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:03:54
8Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:02
9Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:04:11
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:12
11Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:04:15
12Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:20
13Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:04:37
14Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:18
15Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:59
16Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:06:00
17Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:10:56
18Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:11:06
19Marion Azam (Fra) France0:11:46
20Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:13:38
21Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:17:56
22Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:20:25
23Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:21:37
24Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:21:45
25Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:23:20
26Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:24:56
27Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:27:11

 

