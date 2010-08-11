Van Vleuten delivers second straight win for team
Dutchwoman increases GC lead
A successful breakaway saw Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) not only win the Route de France’s Stage 3, but extend her general classification lead. Wearing the orange jersey of race leader Van Vleuten held off seven remaining breakaway riders in a small sprint as the race arrived in Cloyes Sur Le Loir.
The breakaway quickly gained one minute on the peloton as 14 riders went clear early on the 115.8 kilometre stage. After a stage long breakaway one day earlier Anne Samplonius (Canada) was a surprise inclusion in the break, however even more surprising was the presence of race leader Van Vleuten.
With riders like Judith Arndt (HTC – Columbia Women) and Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) in the lead group it had good odds of survival from the outset. Both women had team-mates in the move, including Adrie Visser and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg for HTC while Charlotte Becker and Elizabeth Armitstead were there for Cervelo, only adding to the odds of survival.
The move was compromised however when a crash took down Arndt and Becker. Teammates of the pair worked to get them back into the lead group, as the leaders eased the pace slightly to help.
Arndt stayed with the lead group to the finish line, taking fourth place behind Van Vleuten, Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products UCK) and Armitstead. Australian National Team rider Amanda Spratt was the last to remain with the lead group in eighth place, before the remnants of the move trickled in up to two minutes behind.
Spratt’s teammate Kirsty Broun led the peloton across the line as it rolled in more than three minutes behind the stage winner. The group included Stage 2 winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who dropped from second overall to 15th as a result.
Van Vleuten now leads the race by 21 seconds over Düster, while Russia’s Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi - Pasta Zara) sits in third place at 28 seconds. Great Britain’s Armitstead moved up in to fourth overall at 34 seconds and continues to lead the young rider classification.
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:56:28
|2
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:05
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:14
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:01
|14
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|15
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:03:09
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|17
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|18
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|19
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|20
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|22
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|25
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|27
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|28
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|29
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|30
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|31
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|35
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|37
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|38
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|40
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|41
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|42
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|43
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|44
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|45
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|46
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|47
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|48
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|49
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|50
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|51
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|52
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|53
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|54
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:03:34
|55
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:04:40
|56
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:05
|57
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|58
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|0:08:17
|59
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|60
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|61
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|62
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:15:31
|63
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:17:16
|64
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:19:45
|65
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|66
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|67
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|68
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:19:57
|69
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|70
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|71
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|72
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|73
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|74
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|75
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|76
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|77
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|78
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|79
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|80
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|81
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|82
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France
|DNS
|Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1
|Cervelo TestTeam
|8:49:38
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:00
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:48
|4
|Hitec Products Uck
|0:06:04
|5
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|6
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|7
|Australia
|8
|Team Valdarno
|0:06:18
|9
|Canada
|10
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:09:13
|11
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|12
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:10:44
|13
|Team MTN
|0:16:17
|14
|France
|0:31:09
|15
|Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:42:37
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9:21:39
|2
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:28
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:39
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:58
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:19
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:01:22
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|0:01:38
|12
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:01:44
|13
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:26
|14
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:43
|15
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:28
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:03:48
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:03:55
|18
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:03:56
|19
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|20
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:04:00
|21
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:01
|22
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|0:04:02
|23
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:04:05
|24
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:07
|25
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|0:04:12
|26
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|27
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:16
|28
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|0:04:19
|29
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:04:20
|30
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:21
|31
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:04:22
|32
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:26
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:28
|34
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:30
|35
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:31
|36
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:36
|37
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|38
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:04:37
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:04:40
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:04:44
|41
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:04:45
|42
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:46
|43
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|44
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:49
|45
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:54
|46
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:09
|47
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:05:11
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:28
|49
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|50
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:52
|51
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:33
|52
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:06:34
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:38
|54
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|0:07:07
|55
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:08:12
|56
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|0:08:36
|57
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:11:30
|58
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:11:40
|59
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:12:20
|60
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|0:13:20
|61
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:14:12
|62
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:18:30
|63
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:20:59
|64
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|0:21:26
|65
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:21:48
|66
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:21:51
|67
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:21:58
|68
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:21:59
|69
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:22:03
|70
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:22:06
|71
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|0:22:10
|72
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:22:11
|73
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:22:13
|74
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:22:19
|75
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|0:22:23
|76
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:22:50
|77
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|78
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:23:54
|79
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|0:24:07
|80
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:25:01
|81
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:25:30
|82
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:27:45
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|9:22:13
|2
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:22
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:27
|4
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:03:31
|5
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:03:33
|6
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:03:38
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:03:54
|8
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:02
|9
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:04:11
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:12
|11
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:15
|12
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:04:20
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:37
|14
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:18
|15
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:59
|16
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|17
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|18
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:11:06
|19
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:11:46
|20
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:13:38
|21
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:17:56
|22
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:20:25
|23
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:21:37
|24
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:21:45
|25
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:23:20
|26
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:24:56
|27
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:27:11
