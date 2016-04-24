Trending

Samuel Dumoulin wins La Roue Tourangelle

Olivier Pardini beaten in two-up sprint against AG2R La Mondiale rider

A comfortable win for Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r La Mondiale) in his debut for his new team

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:29:32
2Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
3Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:02
4Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
10David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
11Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
14Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
15Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
16Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
19Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
24Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
27Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
30Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
31Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
32Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
35Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:13
37Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
38Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
41Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
42Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
43Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
44Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
45Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
47Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
48Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
50Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
51Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
54Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
55Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
57Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
58Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
61Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
62Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
65Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
66Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
71Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
74Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
75Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
76Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
78Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
79Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
80Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
81Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
82Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
84Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
85Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
86Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
89Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
91Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
92Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
93Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
94Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
95Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
96Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
97Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
98Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
101Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
102Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
103Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
104Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
105Jordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
106Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:27
107Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:01:42
108Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:54
109Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:01:56
110Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
111Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
112Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
113Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
114Manuel Porzner (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
115Clément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
116Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
117Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
118Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
119Manuel Schreiber (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:02:31
120Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:02:55
121Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:34
122Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:37
126Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:38
127Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:13
128Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:49
129Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:05:37
130Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:07:09
DNFBrian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFPatrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling

