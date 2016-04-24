Samuel Dumoulin wins La Roue Tourangelle
Olivier Pardini beaten in two-up sprint against AG2R La Mondiale rider
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:29:32
|2
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:02
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|10
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|14
|Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|15
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|16
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|19
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|24
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|27
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|30
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|31
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|32
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|35
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:13
|37
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|42
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
|43
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|44
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|45
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|50
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|51
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|54
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|55
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|57
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|61
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|62
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|65
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|66
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|69
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|71
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|74
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|75
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|76
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|78
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|79
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|80
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|81
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|85
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|86
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|89
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|92
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|93
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|94
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|95
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|96
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|97
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|98
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|102
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|103
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|104
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|105
|Jordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|106
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|107
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:01:42
|108
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:54
|109
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:01:56
|110
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|111
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|112
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|113
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|114
|Manuel Porzner (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|115
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|116
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|117
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|118
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Manuel Schreiber (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:31
|120
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:02:55
|121
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:34
|122
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:37
|126
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:38
|127
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:13
|128
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:49
|129
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:05:37
|130
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:07:09
|DNF
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
