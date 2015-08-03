Trending

Naesen nets first pro win in Poly Normandie

Jeandesboz, Duchesne topped by Belgian

Image 1 of 3

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 3

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 3

Antoine Duchesne, Oliver Naesen and Fabrice Jeandesboz on the podium

Antoine Duchesne, Oliver Naesen and Fabrice Jeandesboz on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Neo pro Oliver Naesen of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise topped the list of Belgian winners at La Polynormande as he put his name on the record book after Philippe Gilbert (2005), Andy Cappelle (2010) and Jan Ghyselinck (2014). He rode very smart as he exploited the superiority of Bretagne-Séché Environnement riders (Pierrick Fédrigo, Anthony Delaplace and Frédéric Brun) who just returned from the Tour de France. He also managed to trap two Europcar riders (Fabrice Jeandesbosz and Antoine Duchesne) who accompanied him on the breakaway.

"I'm super happy," Naesen told Cyclingnews at the finish. "Before my first pro season, I was hoping to win a race pretty early to take off the pressure but I've had to wait for a while. I've come 7th at the Tour of Belgium and 6th at the Tour of Luxemburg overall. I start every race with the winning mentality but it doesn't always happen like today.

'I rode away from the bunch in the second last lap with three riders from Bretagne and two from Europcar. We caught the breakaway very quickly and I knew I was going to win because they weren't taking me seriously. They had the numbers so I could stay on the reserve. I was scared of Fédrigo, I only knew him from watching him on TV but he was dropped."

"I was lucid and stress free," said the 24 year old from Berlare in East Flanders who will take part in the Eneco Tour with ambitions next week. "In the finale, I tried to look for the second wheel. I follow Duchesne because I knew he was second here last year. With 300 metres to go, I rode him off. It's a great feeling."

Duchesne was the only member of the morning breakaway left at the front. Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Romain Combaud (French army team), Thomas Rostollan (French national team), Ivan Balikyn (RusVelo) and Brun were away since the early part of the race. They got a four minutes lead over the bunch mostly led by Cofidis who tried to set up a sprint finish for Nacer Bouhanni but another batch of riders emerged in the last 20km.

"The whole day I believed that I was finally going to get my first pro win," Duchesne deplored. "My goal was that the breakaway wouldn't get caught but it happened with 10km to go."

"The Topsport guy was the fastest and the strongest," Jeandesbosz echoed.

Delaplace who won this race in 2011 looked even more devastated. "I'm disappointed," he said. "This is my home race. It's hard to finish fourth and fifth. Our priority was the French Cup but we faltered in the finale."

However, Fédrigo kept the lead of the individual French Cup with 151 points. Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Bouhanni follow with 114 and 103 respectively. Bretagne-Séché Environnement increased their lead in the French Cup by teams with 109 points ahead of Auber 93 who has 86.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:14:32
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:06
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:09
6Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:14
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:07
8Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:09
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:29
10Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
13Thibault Ferasse (Fra) France
14Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
15Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
19Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Nans Peters (Fra) France
22Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
24Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
25Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
28Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
33Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
35Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
38Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:36
39Fabien Doubey (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 930:01:39
41Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
45Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
47Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
48Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 930:01:53
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
50Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:31
51Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:07
52Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:13
53Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
54Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:34
55Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:05:38
58Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:23
59Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
60Adrien Legros (Fra) France0:09:45
61César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:10:24
62Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
63Franck Bonnamour (Fra) France
64Valentin Madouas (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Romain Barroso (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Clement Mary (Fra) France
67Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
68Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
69Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
70Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
71Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
72Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
73Leo Vincent (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:28
74Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France0:15:18
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRomain Pillon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Callebaut (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRemi Cavagna (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGaëtan Pons (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFYann Guyot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYoan Verarddo (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFThomas Wertz (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRyane Bouhanni (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

 

