Naesen nets first pro win in Poly Normandie
Jeandesboz, Duchesne topped by Belgian
Neo pro Oliver Naesen of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise topped the list of Belgian winners at La Polynormande as he put his name on the record book after Philippe Gilbert (2005), Andy Cappelle (2010) and Jan Ghyselinck (2014). He rode very smart as he exploited the superiority of Bretagne-Séché Environnement riders (Pierrick Fédrigo, Anthony Delaplace and Frédéric Brun) who just returned from the Tour de France. He also managed to trap two Europcar riders (Fabrice Jeandesbosz and Antoine Duchesne) who accompanied him on the breakaway.
"I'm super happy," Naesen told Cyclingnews at the finish. "Before my first pro season, I was hoping to win a race pretty early to take off the pressure but I've had to wait for a while. I've come 7th at the Tour of Belgium and 6th at the Tour of Luxemburg overall. I start every race with the winning mentality but it doesn't always happen like today.
'I rode away from the bunch in the second last lap with three riders from Bretagne and two from Europcar. We caught the breakaway very quickly and I knew I was going to win because they weren't taking me seriously. They had the numbers so I could stay on the reserve. I was scared of Fédrigo, I only knew him from watching him on TV but he was dropped."
"I was lucid and stress free," said the 24 year old from Berlare in East Flanders who will take part in the Eneco Tour with ambitions next week. "In the finale, I tried to look for the second wheel. I follow Duchesne because I knew he was second here last year. With 300 metres to go, I rode him off. It's a great feeling."
Duchesne was the only member of the morning breakaway left at the front. Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Romain Combaud (French army team), Thomas Rostollan (French national team), Ivan Balikyn (RusVelo) and Brun were away since the early part of the race. They got a four minutes lead over the bunch mostly led by Cofidis who tried to set up a sprint finish for Nacer Bouhanni but another batch of riders emerged in the last 20km.
"The whole day I believed that I was finally going to get my first pro win," Duchesne deplored. "My goal was that the breakaway wouldn't get caught but it happened with 10km to go."
"The Topsport guy was the fastest and the strongest," Jeandesbosz echoed.
Delaplace who won this race in 2011 looked even more devastated. "I'm disappointed," he said. "This is my home race. It's hard to finish fourth and fifth. Our priority was the French Cup but we faltered in the finale."
However, Fédrigo kept the lead of the individual French Cup with 151 points. Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Bouhanni follow with 114 and 103 respectively. Bretagne-Séché Environnement increased their lead in the French Cup by teams with 109 points ahead of Auber 93 who has 86.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:14:32
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:06
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:09
|6
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:14
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:07
|8
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:09
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:29
|10
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) France
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|19
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) France
|22
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|25
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|33
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|35
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|38
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:36
|39
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:39
|41
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:53
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|50
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:31
|51
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:07
|52
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:13
|53
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|54
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:34
|55
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:05:38
|58
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:23
|59
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|60
|Adrien Legros (Fra) France
|0:09:45
|61
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:10:24
|62
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) France
|64
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Romain Barroso (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Clement Mary (Fra) France
|67
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|68
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|72
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|73
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:28
|74
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France
|0:15:18
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Callebaut (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Yann Guyot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yoan Verarddo (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ryane Bouhanni (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
