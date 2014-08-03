Ghyselinck claims first career win
Duchesne and Jaurégui make the top 3
Belgium's Jan Ghyselinck of Wanty-Groupe Gobert claimed the first pro victory of his career at the age of 26 in the French cup race La Polynormande organized by exiting Tour de France speaker Daniel Mangeas in his village of Saint-Martin-de-Landelles. He outsprinted Canadian neo pro Antoine Duchesne who delivered his first result for Europcar.
With 5km to go, both came out of a group of 14 escapees formed after only 25km of racing with Arnaud Courteille (FDJ.fr), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille), Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Steve Chainel and Damien Gaudin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Quentin Jaurégui (Roubaix-Lille métropole), Anthony Delaplace and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Romain Hardy (Cofidis), Yann Guyot (French national team), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Stéphane Rossetto (BigMat-Auber 93).
"It's wonderful to win here!", reacted Ghyselinck who was tipped as a future champion when he joined HTC-Columbia as a neo pro at the same time as Tejay van Garderen after winning the U23 Tour of Flanders in 2009. "I was a domestique in a big team", he remembered of his first experience. "Then I joined Cofidis where the atmosphere wasn't great. I hope this victory to be a restart for my career. I didn't feel good at the beginning of the race today. At some stage I was reported to being dropped from the front group but I was only 80 meters behind. When I attacked with 5 or 6km to go, I was feeling much better."
Ghyselinck enjoyed being reinforced by Canadian rouleur Duchesne who helped him staying away. It was also a first pro result for the Europcar recruit who eyes at the World Tour races at home in September, particularly the GP Québec whose course passes right in front of his apartment. "I'm really happy to get this first result this year", Duchesne told Cyclingnews. "I hadn't raced for a while and I felt good at the Tour de Wallonie last week so I came here with ambitions. I felt I was among the strongest in the breakaway. But I tried to ride conservative and not do useless efforts. I've got no regret because Jan was superior when he rode me off with 500 meters to go. It had been a very demanding race and everyone was cooked."
Frustration was more obvious in the case of third placed Jaurégui who would have loved to sprint for first place as he easily won the contest for third. "The first two have been the smartest", said the cyclo-crossman from the north of France. "Many riders have tried to go. It was a question of not missing the right move. I'm not far from a top result and I confirm that I can do well in difficult French cup races."
No change occurred in the French cup standings with Julien Simon of Cofidis remaining in first place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:56:40
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:08
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:12
|4
|Yann Guyot (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|9
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|10
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|12
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:36
|13
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|21
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|26
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|28
|Francois Bidard (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|29
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:57
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:58
|36
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|37
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|38
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|39
|Cedric Delaplace (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|40
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|41
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|43
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|45
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|46
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:05
|47
|Alexis Dulin (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|48
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|49
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:08
|50
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:10
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|52
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|55
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:02:26
|57
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4ever
|58
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:02:31
|59
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:35
|60
|Loic Chetout (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
|61
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|62
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:37
|63
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:43
|64
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:44
|65
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Joaquin Sobrino (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:49
|67
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch
|68
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Vitaliy Marukhin (Kaz) Vino 4ever
|70
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:36
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|75
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:12
|77
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:15:07
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Fra) Vino 4ever
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Taras Voropayev (Fra) Vino 4ever
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Bel) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Fra) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Fra) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Timur Kazantsev (Lux) Vino 4ever
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Bel) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sven Fritsch (Kaz) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4ever
|DNF
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4ever
|DNF
|Jerome Gilbert (Kaz) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Kaz) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|DNS
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
