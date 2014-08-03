Trending

Ghyselinck claims first career win

Duchesne and Jaurégui make the top 3

Image 1 of 3

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) celebrates his win on the podium at La Poly Normande

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) celebrates his win on the podium at La Poly Normande
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 3

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) enjoying a calm moment after claiming a maiden professional win

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) enjoying a calm moment after claiming a maiden professional win
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 3

The top three from the 2014 edition of La Poly Normande

The top three from the 2014 edition of La Poly Normande
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Belgium's Jan Ghyselinck of Wanty-Groupe Gobert claimed the first pro victory of his career at the age of 26 in the French cup race La Polynormande organized by exiting Tour de France speaker Daniel Mangeas in his village of Saint-Martin-de-Landelles. He outsprinted Canadian neo pro Antoine Duchesne who delivered his first result for Europcar.

With 5km to go, both came out of a group of 14 escapees formed after only 25km of racing with Arnaud Courteille (FDJ.fr), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille), Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Steve Chainel and Damien Gaudin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Quentin Jaurégui (Roubaix-Lille métropole), Anthony Delaplace and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Romain Hardy (Cofidis), Yann Guyot (French national team), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Stéphane Rossetto (BigMat-Auber 93).

"It's wonderful to win here!", reacted Ghyselinck who was tipped as a future champion when he joined HTC-Columbia as a neo pro at the same time as Tejay van Garderen after winning the U23 Tour of Flanders in 2009. "I was a domestique in a big team", he remembered of his first experience. "Then I joined Cofidis where the atmosphere wasn't great. I hope this victory to be a restart for my career. I didn't feel good at the beginning of the race today. At some stage I was reported to being dropped from the front group but I was only 80 meters behind. When I attacked with 5 or 6km to go, I was feeling much better."

Ghyselinck enjoyed being reinforced by Canadian rouleur Duchesne who helped him staying away. It was also a first pro result for the Europcar recruit who eyes at the World Tour races at home in September, particularly the GP Québec whose course passes right in front of his apartment. "I'm really happy to get this first result this year", Duchesne told Cyclingnews. "I hadn't raced for a while and I felt good at the Tour de Wallonie last week so I came here with ambitions. I felt I was among the strongest in the breakaway. But I tried to ride conservative and not do useless efforts. I've got no regret because Jan was superior when he rode me off with 500 meters to go. It had been a very demanding race and everyone was cooked."

Frustration was more obvious in the case of third placed Jaurégui who would have loved to sprint for first place as he easily won the contest for third. "The first two have been the smartest", said the cyclo-crossman from the north of France. "Many riders have tried to go. It was a question of not missing the right move. I'm not far from a top result and I confirm that I can do well in difficult French cup races."

No change occurred in the French cup standings with Julien Simon of Cofidis remaining in first place.

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:56:40
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:08
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:12
4Yann Guyot (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
7Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
9Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
10Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
12Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:36
13Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:50
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
21Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Jérémy Leveau (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
24Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
25Romain Combaud (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
26Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
28Francois Bidard (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
29Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:57
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:58
36Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
38Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
39Cedric Delaplace (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
40Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
41Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
43Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
45Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
46Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:05
47Alexis Dulin (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
48Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
49Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:02:08
50Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:10
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
52Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
55Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:02:26
57Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4ever
58Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:02:31
59Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:35
60Loic Chetout (Fra) EQUIPE DE FRANCE
61Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
62Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:37
63Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:43
64Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:44
65Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
66Joaquin Sobrino (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:49
67Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch
68Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Vitaliy Marukhin (Kaz) Vino 4ever
70Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:36
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
75Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:12
77Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:15:07
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKirill Prolubnikov (Fra) Vino 4ever
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFFlorian Senechal (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFJulien Fouchard (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFrederik Backaert (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTaras Voropayev (Fra) Vino 4ever
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFSebastiano Frassetto (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Bel) Team Europcar
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Fra) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Fra) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTimur Kazantsev (Lux) Vino 4ever
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFSteve Chainel (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Sarreau (Bel) FDJ.fr
DNFSven Fritsch (Kaz) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFAlexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4ever
DNFStepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4ever
DNFJerome Gilbert (Kaz) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFChristophe Laborie (Kaz) Bretagne Séché Environnement
DNSMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Latest on Cyclingnews