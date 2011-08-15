Trending

McNally wins La Mi-Août en Bretagne

Archbold takes out final stage

Image 1 of 15

The jersey holders await the start of stage 4 at the head of the peloton.

The jersey holders await the start of stage 4 at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 15

Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly) defended his yellow jersey on the final stage and won La Mi-Août en Bretagne.

Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly) defended his yellow jersey on the final stage and won La Mi-Août en Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 15

Shane Archbold (New Zealand) on the podium after winning stage 4.

Shane Archbold (New Zealand) on the podium after winning stage 4.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 15

If there's a more impressive mullet in the peloton than Shane Archbold's we haven's seen it.

If there's a more impressive mullet in the peloton than Shane Archbold's we haven's seen it.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 15

Stage 4 winner Shane Archbold (New Zealand) on the podium.

Stage 4 winner Shane Archbold (New Zealand) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 15

Shane Archbold prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 4.

Shane Archbold prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 4.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 15

Shane Archbold (New Zealand) celebrates his stage victory.

Shane Archbold (New Zealand) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 15

New Zealand's Shane Archbold wins the final stage.

New Zealand's Shane Archbold wins the final stage.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 15

The riders in the break gave it their all.

The riders in the break gave it their all.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 15

Race leader Mark McNally's An Post-Sean Kelly team leads the chase

Race leader Mark McNally's An Post-Sean Kelly team leads the chase
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 15

The early break during the final stage.

The early break during the final stage.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 15

The peloton in action during stage 4 of La Mi-Août en Bretagne.

The peloton in action during stage 4 of La Mi-Août en Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 15

Riders on the attack in the final stage.

Riders on the attack in the final stage.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 15

Ronan McLaughlin paces An Post-Sean Kelly teammate and race leader Mark McNally.

Ronan McLaughlin paces An Post-Sean Kelly teammate and race leader Mark McNally.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 15

Final jersey holders and stage winner of La Mi-Août en Bretagne.

Final jersey holders and stage winner of La Mi-Août en Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand4:36:18
2Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
4Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
5Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
13Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
15Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
16Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
17Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
18Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
19Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
23Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
24Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
25Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
26Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
28Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
29Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
30Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
31Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
32Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
33Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
34Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
35Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
36Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
37David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
38Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
39Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
40Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
41Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
43Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
44Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
45Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
46Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
47Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
48Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
51Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:00:13
52Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:00:25
54Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:28
55David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
56Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
57Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:00:53
58Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
59Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
60Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
61Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:00:59
62Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:15
63Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:01:34
64Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne0:01:36
65Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:20
66Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
67Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite0:18:15
DNFGwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
DNFErwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
DNFThomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFAaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
DNFMyron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
DNFPieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly17:29:46
2Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:05
4Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:00:51
5David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne0:01:00
6Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:01:14
7César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne0:01:23
8Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
9Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:02:09
10Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:03:03
11Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:20
12Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:39
13Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:04:11
14Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:04:21
15Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:37
16Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:13
17Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:06:30
18Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:06:38
19Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:59
20Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:07:40
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:50
22Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:10:53
23Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne0:11:24
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:40
25Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:11:51
26Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:12:18
27Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:12:22
28Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:13:08
29Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:14:32
30Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:14:41
31David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:15:10
32Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida0:15:41
33Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne0:15:52
34Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:05
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:16:30
36Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:17:11
37Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:18:44
38Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne0:19:15
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:19:27
40Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:22
41Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:22:22
42Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
43Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:23:40
44Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:24:06
45Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:24:07
46Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:24:12
48Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:24:15
49Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:25:05
50Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:25:36
51Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:26:04
52Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:26:41
53Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:26:56
54Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:28:02
55Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:28:16
56Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:30:16
57Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
58Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
59Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
60Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
61Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:30:33
62Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:31:40
63Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:32:07
64Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:32:45
65Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:39:36
66Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:41:49
67Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite0:48:31

Latest on Cyclingnews