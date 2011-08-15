McNally wins La Mi-Août en Bretagne
Archbold takes out final stage
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|4:36:18
|2
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|4
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|5
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|13
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|16
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|17
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|18
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|19
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|20
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|23
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|24
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|25
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|26
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|28
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|30
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|31
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|32
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|33
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|35
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|36
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|37
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|38
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|39
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|40
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|41
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|43
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|44
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|45
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|46
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|47
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|51
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:00:13
|52
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:00:25
|54
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:28
|55
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|56
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|57
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:00:53
|58
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|59
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|60
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|61
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:00:59
|62
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:15
|63
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:34
|64
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:36
|65
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:20
|66
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|67
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|0:18:15
|DNF
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|DNF
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|DNF
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17:29:46
|2
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:05
|4
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:00:51
|5
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:00
|6
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:14
|7
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:23
|8
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|9
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:02:09
|10
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:03
|11
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:20
|12
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:03:39
|13
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:04:11
|14
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:04:21
|15
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:37
|16
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:13
|17
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:06:30
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:38
|19
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:59
|20
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:07:40
|21
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:50
|22
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:10:53
|23
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|0:11:24
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:40
|25
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:11:51
|26
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:12:18
|27
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:12:22
|28
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:13:08
|29
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:14:32
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:41
|31
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:15:10
|32
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:15:41
|33
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:15:52
|34
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:05
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:30
|36
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:17:11
|37
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:18:44
|38
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|0:19:15
|39
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:19:27
|40
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:22
|41
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:22:22
|42
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:23:40
|44
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:24:06
|45
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:24:07
|46
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:24:12
|48
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:24:15
|49
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:25:05
|50
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:25:36
|51
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:26:04
|52
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:26:41
|53
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:26:56
|54
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:28:02
|55
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:28:16
|56
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:30:16
|57
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|58
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|59
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|60
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|61
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:30:33
|62
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:31:40
|63
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:32:07
|64
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:32:45
|65
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:39:36
|66
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:41:49
|67
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|0:48:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy