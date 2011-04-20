Trending

Vos wins her fourth Flèche Wallonne

Dutchwoman assumes World Cup lead

Image 1 of 62

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory atop the Mur de Huy.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory atop the Mur de Huy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 62

Anne De Wildt (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

Anne De Wildt (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 62

Carmen McNellis (Tibco) is helped after the line on the Mur de Huy.

Carmen McNellis (Tibco) is helped after the line on the Mur de Huy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 62

Martine Bras (Dolmans Landscaping) finished 8th

Martine Bras (Dolmans Landscaping) finished 8th
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 62

The new World Cup leader in Huy - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The new World Cup leader in Huy - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 62

The team presentation takes place in the Grand Place in Huy the evening before the race

The team presentation takes place in the Grand Place in Huy the evening before the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 62

World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) before the start

World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 62

The first action came after 5 km - an attack by Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad)

The first action came after 5 km - an attack by Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 62

A small bunch formed thanks to Becker's acceleration

A small bunch formed thanks to Becker's acceleration
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 62

Noortje Tabak (Nederland Bloeit) in the break

Noortje Tabak (Nederland Bloeit) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 62

A good mix of teams were represented in the break

A good mix of teams were represented in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 62

The fourteenth Fleche Walllone Femmes was run in warm and sunny conditions

The fourteenth Fleche Walllone Femmes was run in warm and sunny conditions
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 62

Everything was back together again as the first major climbs loomed

Everything was back together again as the first major climbs loomed
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 62

Adrie Visser (HTC-HighRoad) was the first significant attack in the race

Adrie Visser (HTC-HighRoad) was the first significant attack in the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 62

Visser lasted until the next col, when she was caught by the group

Visser lasted until the next col, when she was caught by the group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 62

The Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 team tried a couple of times to make things hard in the peloton

The Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 team tried a couple of times to make things hard in the peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 62

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sat quietly in the bunch all day

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sat quietly in the bunch all day
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 62

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) broke away and stayed solo for around 30 kilometres

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) broke away and stayed solo for around 30 kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 62

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) was strong in her solo ride of around 30 km

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) was strong in her solo ride of around 30 km
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 62

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) went up the Mur de Huy on her own in the lead

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) went up the Mur de Huy on her own in the lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 62

The chasers were led up the Mur de Huy by Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana)

The chasers were led up the Mur de Huy by Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 62

Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) tried several times to instigate a chase to Stevens

Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) tried several times to instigate a chase to Stevens
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 62

The gap stayed at 20 seconds for much of Stevens' latter leading kilometres

The gap stayed at 20 seconds for much of Stevens' latter leading kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 62

Moments before Stevens was caught, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) was on the front with Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products), chasing hard

Moments before Stevens was caught, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) was on the front with Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products), chasing hard
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 62

The moment that Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) appeared on the Mur, on her way to winning

The moment that Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) appeared on the Mur, on her way to winning
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 62

A 'fleche' fired in the Fleche Wallone by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

A 'fleche' fired in the Fleche Wallone by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 62

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took an historic fourth victory in Fleche Wallone ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took an historic fourth victory in Fleche Wallone ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 62

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) crossed the line looking disappointed

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) crossed the line looking disappointed
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 62

The pain shows on Judith Arndt's (HTC-HighRoad) face when she crosses the line third

The pain shows on Judith Arndt's (HTC-HighRoad) face when she crosses the line third
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 62

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Aude Biannic (France) were typical of many riders - only just able to struggle over the line in Huy at the top of the Mur

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Aude Biannic (France) were typical of many riders - only just able to struggle over the line in Huy at the top of the Mur
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 62

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) was helped away from the finish line by team staff

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-HighRoad) was helped away from the finish line by team staff
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 62

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 62

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 62

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the World Cup leader's jersey.

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the World Cup leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 46 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 47 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 48 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 49 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 50 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 51 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 52 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 53 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 54 of 62

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 55 of 62

Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) couldn't match the sprint of Marianne Vos.

Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) couldn't match the sprint of Marianne Vos.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 56 of 62

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) was gassed at the top of the Mur de Huy.

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) was gassed at the top of the Mur de Huy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 57 of 62

Elena Berlato (Fassa Bortolo) was a surprise in fourth.

Elena Berlato (Fassa Bortolo) was a surprise in fourth.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 58 of 62

Annamiek Van Vleuten handed the World Cup leader's jersey to her Nederland Bloet teammate Marianne Vos after Fleche Wallonne.

Annamiek Van Vleuten handed the World Cup leader's jersey to her Nederland Bloet teammate Marianne Vos after Fleche Wallonne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 59 of 62

Heleen Van Vliet (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) showing the effects of an earlier crash.

Heleen Van Vliet (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) showing the effects of an earlier crash.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 60 of 62

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins La Flèche Wallonne for the fourth time in her career.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins La Flèche Wallonne for the fourth time in her career.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 61 of 62

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the fourth round of the 2011 World Cup at La Flèche Wallonne.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the fourth round of the 2011 World Cup at La Flèche Wallonne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 62 of 62

Race winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) catches her breath.

Race winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) catches her breath.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Marianne Vos proved that she is the top women’s Classics rider of 2011 by winning her second World Cup race in five days, becoming the only woman to have won the Flèche Wallonne four times.

The 109.5km race started in Huy, and covered all of the same climbs as the men’s event, but with only two ascents of the Mur de Huy to the men’s three.

The race began with attacks from the start, but none had been able to stay away until HTC-Highroad’s Evelyn Stevens attacked solo after the Côte de Bohisseau. At one point, she held an advantage of 1:15, but a group of 20 riders, including Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giambenini) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), was chasing hard, and by the time she crossed the Mur de Huy for the first time, her gap had dropped to 20 seconds.

She was finally caught with about 15 km to go, and in the final ten kilometres an elite group was leading the race. With under five kilometres to go, Diadora-Pasta Zara’s Olga Zabelinskaya attacked, and was joined by Vos, but they were caught within the last kilometres, and the group came together for the final climb of the Mur de Huy.

In an exciting final sprint up the Mur, Vos finished three seconds ahead of Emma Johansson. This is Johansson’s second time to occupy the second step of the podium in the race – the Swedish rider finished in second place in 2009 and in third place last year. Judith Arndt, who will be on the podium for her fifth time, came home in third.

'It's a really hard climb and so a few seconds is only a few metres but a win is a win, it doesn't matter how big the gap is." Vos told Cyclingnews after the race

"Evelyn Stevens was in the lead and we tried to control the race and my teammates did a great job to keep me out of the wind and keep me in front. Evelyn is really strong but it's really hard alone on the climbs and up the Mur two times. There was a long way to go and we held her at a minute and then my teammate Annemiek van Vleuten did a great job with some Garmin riders.

“We caught Stevens and then after that it was important not to let anyone else escape before the climb.”

This has been a spectacular year for the 23-year old Dutch rider, who started 2011 by winning the Cyclocross World Championships in Sankt Wendel, and won her second rainbow jersey of the year in the Scratch race at the Track World championships in Apeldoorn, taking her total number of World Championship gold medals to seven.

Riding track delayed Vos’ start on the road, but her win today means she takes the lead in the UCI Road World Cup series from her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished the race in sixth place.

Vos leads the series with 185 points over Van Vleuten’s 158, and Emma Johansson retains her third place in the standings on 145. The fifth round of the World Cup will be the Tour of Chong Ming Island on May 15.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:58:27
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:03
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:06
4Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:15
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:21
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:24
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:26
10Kristin McGrath (USA) United States of America0:00:27
11Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
13Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:30
15Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:00:35
16Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
17Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:38
18Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:45
19Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:47
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:49
21Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:53
22Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:55
23Lindsey Myers (USA) United States of America
24Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:58
25Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:00
26Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:01:02
27Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:01:04
28Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:01:06
29Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
30Daphny van den Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:01:15
31Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:01:17
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
33Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:24
34Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:01:26
35Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:01:27
36Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:29
37Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:30
38Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:39
39Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:42
40Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:01:46
41Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:01:58
42Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:02:26
43Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:49
44Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:03:18
45Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:03:38
46Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:43
47Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
48Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:48
49Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:55
50Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
51Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
52Sandrine Bideau (Fra) France0:04:10
53Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:04:15
54Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:04:20
55Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:07
56Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
57Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
58Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:05:11
59Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:05:18
60Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top0:05:19
61Eugenie Mermillod Anseleme (Fra) France0:05:22
62Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:05:24
63Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
64Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:05:28
65Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
66Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
67Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
68Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
69Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:05:31
70Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:33
71Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
72Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
73Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
74Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:05:37
75Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
76Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
77Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:05:42
78Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
79Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
80Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:07:23
81Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:08:05
HDAlison Starnes (USA) United States of America
HDJennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
HDTayler Wiles (USA) United States of America
HDAmélie Rivat (Fra) France
HDLinn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
HDSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
HDAmber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
HDChiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
HDGiada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
HDJulia Ilinikh (Rus) Russian Federation
HDLorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
HDMarion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
HDJoanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
HDLaura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
HDKarin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
HDEmmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
HDSimona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
HDAnnelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
HDAmanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
HDAlessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
HDEska Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
HDMartina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDTania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDLinnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
HDUrte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFMaria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFTetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFGrace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFSjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFEmma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFCarlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFGabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFBridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAnna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFHeleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
DNFElla Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFIrene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFAngela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFFrancesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFModesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFNathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFRowena Fry (Aus) Australia
DNFEmilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
DNFMonia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
DNFCecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFMarie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
DNFMarijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFAdrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
DNFRuth Corset (Aus) Australia
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
DNFRosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFFranziska Merten (Ger) Germany
DNFJanine Bubner (Ger) Germany
DNFAlie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFGeerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFJacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
DNFJessica Prinner (USA) United States of America
DNFClaudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFShelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFInga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFBelinda Goss (Aus) Australia
DNSKim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team

World Cup standings after 4 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit185pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit158
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK145
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo86
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women83
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team76
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss66
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team54
9Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team49
10Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo41
11Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women38
12Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France36
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo35
14Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara35
15Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana27
16Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team27
17Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top24
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team24
19Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team24
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara24
21Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana23
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana17
23Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo15
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team12
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion12
26Kristin McGrath (USA) United States Of America11
27Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo11
28Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech10
29Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss10
30Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
31Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss8
32Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo7
33Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands7
34Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
35Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion6
36Aude Biannic (Fra) France6
37Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope5
39Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green5
40Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo4
41Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango4
42Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
43Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia3
44Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
45Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia2
46Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States Of America1

