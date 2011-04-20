Image 1 of 62 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory atop the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 62 Anne De Wildt (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 62 Carmen McNellis (Tibco) is helped after the line on the Mur de Huy. Marianne Vos proved that she is the top women’s Classics rider of 2011 by winning her second World Cup race in five days, becoming the only woman to have won the Flèche Wallonne four times.

The 109.5km race started in Huy, and covered all of the same climbs as the men’s event, but with only two ascents of the Mur de Huy to the men’s three.

The race began with attacks from the start, but none had been able to stay away until HTC-Highroad’s Evelyn Stevens attacked solo after the Côte de Bohisseau. At one point, she held an advantage of 1:15, but a group of 20 riders, including Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giambenini) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), was chasing hard, and by the time she crossed the Mur de Huy for the first time, her gap had dropped to 20 seconds.

She was finally caught with about 15 km to go, and in the final ten kilometres an elite group was leading the race. With under five kilometres to go, Diadora-Pasta Zara’s Olga Zabelinskaya attacked, and was joined by Vos, but they were caught within the last kilometres, and the group came together for the final climb of the Mur de Huy.

In an exciting final sprint up the Mur, Vos finished three seconds ahead of Emma Johansson. This is Johansson’s second time to occupy the second step of the podium in the race – the Swedish rider finished in second place in 2009 and in third place last year. Judith Arndt, who will be on the podium for her fifth time, came home in third.

'It's a really hard climb and so a few seconds is only a few metres but a win is a win, it doesn't matter how big the gap is." Vos told Cyclingnews after the race

"Evelyn Stevens was in the lead and we tried to control the race and my teammates did a great job to keep me out of the wind and keep me in front. Evelyn is really strong but it's really hard alone on the climbs and up the Mur two times. There was a long way to go and we held her at a minute and then my teammate Annemiek van Vleuten did a great job with some Garmin riders.

“We caught Stevens and then after that it was important not to let anyone else escape before the climb.”

This has been a spectacular year for the 23-year old Dutch rider, who started 2011 by winning the Cyclocross World Championships in Sankt Wendel, and won her second rainbow jersey of the year in the Scratch race at the Track World championships in Apeldoorn, taking her total number of World Championship gold medals to seven.

Riding track delayed Vos’ start on the road, but her win today means she takes the lead in the UCI Road World Cup series from her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished the race in sixth place.

Vos leads the series with 185 points over Van Vleuten’s 158, and Emma Johansson retains her third place in the standings on 145. The fifth round of the World Cup will be the Tour of Chong Ming Island on May 15.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:58:27 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:03 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:06 4 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:15 5 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:21 7 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:00:24 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:26 10 Kristin McGrath (USA) United States of America 0:00:27 11 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 13 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:30 15 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:00:35 16 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 17 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:38 18 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:45 19 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:00:47 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:49 21 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:53 22 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:55 23 Lindsey Myers (USA) United States of America 24 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:58 25 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:01:00 26 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:01:02 27 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:01:04 28 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:01:06 29 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 30 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:15 31 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:01:17 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 33 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:24 34 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:01:26 35 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:27 36 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:01:29 37 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:30 38 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:39 39 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:01:42 40 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:01:46 41 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:01:58 42 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:26 43 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:49 44 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:03:18 45 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:38 46 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:43 47 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 48 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:48 49 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:55 50 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 51 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 52 Sandrine Bideau (Fra) France 0:04:10 53 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:04:15 54 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:04:20 55 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:07 56 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 57 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 58 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 0:05:11 59 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:05:18 60 Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 0:05:19 61 Eugenie Mermillod Anseleme (Fra) France 0:05:22 62 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:05:24 63 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 64 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:05:28 65 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 66 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 67 Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 68 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 69 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:05:31 70 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:33 71 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 72 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion 73 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 74 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:05:37 75 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 76 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 77 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:05:42 78 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 79 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 80 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:23 81 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:08:05 HD Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America HD Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green HD Tayler Wiles (USA) United States of America HD Amélie Rivat (Fra) France HD Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green HD Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo HD Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara HD Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech HD Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo HD Julia Ilinikh (Rus) Russian Federation HD Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss HD Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope HD Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top HD Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany HD Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox HD Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope HD Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo HD Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands HD Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women HD Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss HD Eska Tromp (Ned) Netherlands HD Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green HD Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNF Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNF Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green DNF Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team DNF Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion DNF Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia DNF Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit DNF Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana DNF Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK DNF Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK DNF Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo DNF Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women DNF Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia DNF Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany DNF Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany DNF Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America DNF Jessica Prinner (USA) United States of America DNF Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia DNS Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team

