Vos wins her fourth Flèche Wallonne
Dutchwoman assumes World Cup lead
Marianne Vos proved that she is the top women’s Classics rider of 2011 by winning her second World Cup race in five days, becoming the only woman to have won the Flèche Wallonne four times.
The 109.5km race started in Huy, and covered all of the same climbs as the men’s event, but with only two ascents of the Mur de Huy to the men’s three.
The race began with attacks from the start, but none had been able to stay away until HTC-Highroad’s Evelyn Stevens attacked solo after the Côte de Bohisseau. At one point, she held an advantage of 1:15, but a group of 20 riders, including Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Nicole Cooke (MCipollini-Giambenini) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), was chasing hard, and by the time she crossed the Mur de Huy for the first time, her gap had dropped to 20 seconds.
She was finally caught with about 15 km to go, and in the final ten kilometres an elite group was leading the race. With under five kilometres to go, Diadora-Pasta Zara’s Olga Zabelinskaya attacked, and was joined by Vos, but they were caught within the last kilometres, and the group came together for the final climb of the Mur de Huy.
In an exciting final sprint up the Mur, Vos finished three seconds ahead of Emma Johansson. This is Johansson’s second time to occupy the second step of the podium in the race – the Swedish rider finished in second place in 2009 and in third place last year. Judith Arndt, who will be on the podium for her fifth time, came home in third.
'It's a really hard climb and so a few seconds is only a few metres but a win is a win, it doesn't matter how big the gap is." Vos told Cyclingnews after the race
"Evelyn Stevens was in the lead and we tried to control the race and my teammates did a great job to keep me out of the wind and keep me in front. Evelyn is really strong but it's really hard alone on the climbs and up the Mur two times. There was a long way to go and we held her at a minute and then my teammate Annemiek van Vleuten did a great job with some Garmin riders.
“We caught Stevens and then after that it was important not to let anyone else escape before the climb.”
This has been a spectacular year for the 23-year old Dutch rider, who started 2011 by winning the Cyclocross World Championships in Sankt Wendel, and won her second rainbow jersey of the year in the Scratch race at the Track World championships in Apeldoorn, taking her total number of World Championship gold medals to seven.
Riding track delayed Vos’ start on the road, but her win today means she takes the lead in the UCI Road World Cup series from her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who finished the race in sixth place.
Vos leads the series with 185 points over Van Vleuten’s 158, and Emma Johansson retains her third place in the standings on 145. The fifth round of the World Cup will be the Tour of Chong Ming Island on May 15.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:58:27
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:03
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:06
|4
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:15
|5
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:21
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:26
|10
|Kristin McGrath (USA) United States of America
|0:00:27
|11
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:30
|15
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:35
|16
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|17
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:38
|18
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:45
|19
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:47
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|21
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:53
|22
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:55
|23
|Lindsey Myers (USA) United States of America
|24
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:58
|25
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:00
|26
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:01:02
|27
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:01:04
|28
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:01:06
|29
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|30
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:15
|31
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:01:17
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|33
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:24
|34
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:01:26
|35
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:27
|36
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:29
|37
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:30
|38
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:39
|39
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:42
|40
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:46
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:01:58
|42
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:26
|43
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:49
|44
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:03:18
|45
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:38
|46
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:43
|47
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|48
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|49
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:55
|50
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|51
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|52
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) France
|0:04:10
|53
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:04:15
|54
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:04:20
|55
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:07
|56
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|57
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|58
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:05:11
|59
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:05:18
|60
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:05:19
|61
|Eugenie Mermillod Anseleme (Fra) France
|0:05:22
|62
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:05:24
|63
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:05:28
|65
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|66
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|67
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|69
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:31
|70
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:33
|71
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|72
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|73
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|74
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:05:37
|75
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|77
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:42
|78
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|79
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|80
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:23
|81
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:08:05
|HD
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States of America
|HD
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|HD
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States of America
|HD
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|HD
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|HD
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|HD
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|HD
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|HD
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|HD
|Julia Ilinikh (Rus) Russian Federation
|HD
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|HD
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|HD
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|HD
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|HD
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|HD
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|HD
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|HD
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|HD
|Eska Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|HD
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|HD
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|DNF
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|DNF
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|DNS
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
World Cup standings after 4 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|185
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|158
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|145
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|86
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|83
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|76
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|66
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|54
|9
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|49
|10
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|41
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|38
|12
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|36
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|35
|14
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|35
|15
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|27
|16
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|27
|17
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|24
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|19
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|24
|21
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|23
|22
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|17
|23
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|12
|26
|Kristin McGrath (USA) United States Of America
|11
|27
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|28
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|29
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|10
|30
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|31
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|8
|32
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|7
|33
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|34
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|35
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|36
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|6
|37
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|38
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|39
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|5
|40
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|41
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|42
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|43
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|3
|44
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|45
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|2
|46
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States Of America
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy