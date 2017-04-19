Valverde wins his record fifth Fleche Wallonne
Defending champion times his effort perfectly on Mur de Huy, topping Martin, Teuns
La Flèche Wallonne is a simple race. The peloton races for 204.5 kilometres over three ascents of the Mur de Huy, and in the end, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins. For the fourth year in succession and the fifth time in total, Valverde triumphed atop the Mur de Huy, and, once again, it all looked so disarmingly easy for the veteran.
From the moment Valverde launched his decisive acceleration inside the final 200 metres, the result was never remotely in doubt, and the riders lined up on his wheel seemed almost resigned to the inevitable. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) produced his by-now traditional late charge to place second, while Dylan Teuns (BMC) held off Sergio Henao (Sky) for third, but Valverde was already sitting up to celebrate his victory as they fought over the scraps.
A week shy of 37th birthday, Valverde is enjoying arguably the most remarkable sequence of a contentious career, which was interrupted by the belated ban he served in 2010 and 2011 following his implication in the Operacion Puerto blood-doping inquiry. Already the winner of the Ruta del Sol, Volta a Catalunya and Tour of the Basque Country this spring, he now eyes a fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory on Sunday.
As he waited to mount the podium, Valverde was asked the secret of his success. "Confidence and strength," Valverde said, before paying tribute to the efforts of his Movistar team. "They worked a lot for me from kilometre zero. It was hard but we had the confidence that we could win. This race is made for me."
Movistar's task was arguably facilitated by the preference of so many other teams to take their chances on the Mur de Huy rather than attempt to pry the race open before the final climb, with Sky and Orica-Scott among the teams to help clip back the solo effort of Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) in the finale.
Jungels led at the base of the Mur de Huy, but with a lead of just a handful of seconds, his was always likely to be a forlorn effort. Diego Rosa set the tempo on the lower slopes of the Mur, with Michal Kwiatkowski on his wheel, but the expected acceleration from the former world champion never materialised and riders fanned across the road as they emerged from the famous S-bend midway up the climb.
Valverde was guided at this point by Dani Moreno, and he maintained a watching brief as Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and David Gaudu (FDJ) moved alongside him to the front row of the leading group.
The deadlock was eventually broken with 250 metres to go when the highly-rated Gaudu – still only 20 years old and in his first season as a professional – launched a fine acceleration. Valverde was live to the threat and quickly tracked the Frenchman, before launching a stinging attack of his own.
Dylan Teuns was tucked onto Valverde's rear wheel when he attacked and could not have been better positioned, but the Belgian was simply unable to match the ferocity of the acceleration. Henao tried to get on terms, but he, too, was powerless.
"I was a bit boxed-in by Kwiatkowski and Henao at one point but with a top favourite like Valverde, it's just waiting until he goes," Teuns said. "I tried to follow but he quickly was a bike-length away."
Dan Martin was three rows back coming out of the S-bend, and the Irishman left himself with too much ground to make up in the final 200 metres, though he has made a habit of late surges over the years on the Mur de Huy. After a second place in 2014 and third a year ago, Martin had to settle for another podium finish here, and a grim realisation about his prospects in this race.
"Maybe I've got to wait until Alejandro retires to win Flèche Wallonne…" Martin said. "Obviously I hope I can beat him one day. It was a strange race today, with a strong headwind. I stayed calm, I knew it was possible to come back with the headwind but I couldn't take Alejandro's wheel. He has this explosiveness that is difficult to match."
How it unfolded
After a flurry attack and counter-attack on leaving the start in Binche, a group of six riders eventually established itself as the morning break, as early escapees Yoann Bagot (Cofidis), Nils Politt (Katusha Alpecin) and Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Protect) were joined by Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie) and Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport).
This sextet established a maximum lead of six minutes over the peloton before Movistar set to work paring down their advantage. Come the first of three ascents of the Mur de Huy, which came with 60 kilometres to race, their lead was down to just 1:35, and shortly afterwards, only Pardini, Guillemois and Doubey remained in front.
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) went on the offensive on the Côte d'Ereffe, and though he was brought to heel by Carlos Betancur (Movistar), the attack had the end result of lifting the intensity in the peloton still further. Pardini was the last survivor from the break, but he was caught on the Cote de Cherave with 34 kilometres remaining, where De Marchi launched another attack, this time forging clear alone.
De Marchi had a margin of 20 seconds as he led over the second ascent of the Mur de Huy, and he was joined over the top by Jungels, who impressed in bridging across after the descent. Together, they maintained a lead of 30 seconds over the peloton, before Jungels opted to try his luck alone with 12 kilometres remaining, quickly stretching his lead out to 50 seconds.
Not since Igor Astarloa's 2003 triumph has the winning move at Flèche Wallonne gone clear before the final haul up the Mur de Huy, and the penultimate ascent, the Cote de Cherave, confirmed that the sequence would not end now. An acceleration from Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), allied to the forcing of Team Sky, cut Jungels' advantage back down to within 30 seconds. Although Jungels managed to dangle out in front until the lower slopes of the Mur de Huy, he was swept up as Rosa set the tempo on the climb.
From there, the script reverted to the familiar. Eleven years after his first triumph, Valverde had his fifth Flèche Wallonne. "I'll definitely be back next year," he said.
Revivez le dernier kilomètre ! / Relive the last kilometer! #FlecheWallonne pic.twitter.com/QsyCEophRt
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:15:37
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|14
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:16
|21
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:21
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|28
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:45
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|41
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|47
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|56
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|59
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|61
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:26
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|66
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|70
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|71
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:52
|72
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:09
|73
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|74
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|79
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|83
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:20
|88
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:23
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:27
|92
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|94
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:41
|100
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:46
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|104
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|105
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|107
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:04
|108
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:11
|110
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:14
|111
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:19
|112
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:22
|113
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:30
|114
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:32
|115
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:55
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|119
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|120
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:51
|123
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|126
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:54
|127
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:06:09
|131
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:16
|132
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|133
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:07:04
|134
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|135
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|136
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|137
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:16
|138
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:46
|139
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:56
|140
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:59
|142
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:05
|148
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|149
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|150
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|151
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:40
|153
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|155
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:50
|157
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:52
|158
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:55
|159
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|160
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|161
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:00
|162
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:15
|165
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:41
|166
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy