Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine
World champion claims fifth title as Van Vleuten and Langvad round out podium
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine for the fifth time in a row on Wednesday. The world champion emerged as the strongest on the finishing climb, biding her time as a late attack from Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) was reeled in on the lower slopes of the Mur de Huy.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) increased the pace and took the lead, but van der Breggen surged past with about 200 metres to go and held off Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Annika Langvad (Boels Dolmans) to win.
How it unfolded
Starting and finishing in Huy, the race included seven ascents of four hard climbs on 118.5 kilometres. The Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy were part of a finishing circuit and each climbed twice in the final 50km. Unfortunately, the women's Flèche Wallonne was not broadcast live, the first of this year's UCI Women's WorldTour races not to offer live footage.
After several unsuccessful attempts to form a break in the early parts of the race, a group of six that formed after 30km got away. Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Diana Peñuela (Alé Cipollini), Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Loes Adegeest (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Tatiana Riabchenko (Doltcini-Van Eyck), and Marie-Soleil Blais (Astana Women’s Team) increased their advantage to 2:30 minutes on the Côte de Wârre, the first climb of the day, though Adegeest had to let go of the group.
Due to a high pace by the peloton, only 35 seconds were left at the start of the Côte d’Ereffe where the break fell apart. Riabchenko was the last escapee to be caught 42km from the finish. On the Côte de Cherave, Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) set a high pace that reduced the size of the peloton.
The first ascent of the Mur de Huy with 29km to go was not yet done at full speed, enabling Riabchenko to crest the climb in first position, closely followed by a peloton of about 40 riders. After all these efforts, the Belarusian eventually finished in a strong 19th place.
Four riders launched an attack with 22km left to race: Jeanne Korevaar (CCC-Liv), Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Cylance), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), and Olga Shekel (Astana Women's Team) started the Côte d’Ereffe 20 seconds ahead of the peloton that had grown to around 60 riders. They held this advantage on the climb but were caught in the following descent.
Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked with 10km to go, but the Canadian was reeled in on the Côte de Cherave. Niewiadoma attacked for the first time, which led to a group of 13 riders containing most of the favourites breaking away on the climb. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) was the next to go over the top but was caught in the descent to the Meuse river where more riders came back from behind.
Then it was Mackaij, who launched a solo attack with less than three kilometres to go and got a gap of 15 seconds. She led the race onto the final kilometre up the Mur de Huy but ultimately could not hold off the strongest riders.
Van der Breggen passed Mackaij with about 500 metres to go, then Niewiadoma made her move and took the lead. Using her experience, van der Breggen waited until the final 200 metres where she passed Niewiadoma and rode to her fifth consecutive Flèche Wallonne victory.
Behind van der Breggen, her teammate Langvad showed a strong performance and was passed only by van Vleuten, who took second place ahead of the Dane.
Van Vleuten is now only 60 points behind UCI Women's WorldTour leader Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling), who was not racing today. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) continues to lead youth classification at the Women's WorldTour, tied in points with runner-up Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:17:04
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:14
|5
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:16
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:17
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:20
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:26
|10
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:33
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:36
|12
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:38
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:40
|16
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:45
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:51
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:54
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:56
|21
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:01
|22
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|23
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:09
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:10
|25
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|26
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:15
|27
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|28
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:22
|29
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:24
|30
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:38
|31
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:41
|32
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:44
|33
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:01:46
|34
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|36
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:59
|37
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:03
|38
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:02:06
|40
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:07
|41
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:15
|42
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:17
|43
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|44
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:23
|45
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:26
|46
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|48
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:30
|50
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:35
|51
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:40
|52
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|53
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:51
|54
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|55
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|56
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:23
|57
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:34
|58
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:42
|59
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:51
|60
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:57
|61
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:00
|62
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:05:07
|63
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:15
|64
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:07:11
|65
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:18
|66
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:07:33
|67
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:08:43
|68
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|69
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:19
|70
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|71
|Leigh Ganzar (USA)
|72
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:26
|73
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:27
|74
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|75
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:47
|76
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:58
|78
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Veronika Anna Kormos (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Esther Meisels (Isr) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|DNF
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Marina Kurnossova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
