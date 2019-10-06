Claeys wins Famenne Ardenne Classic

Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) won the Famenne Ardenne Classic on Sunday. The Belgian crossed the line ahead of Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) and Timo Roosen (Team Jumbo-Visma).

The trio were part of a move that went clear 15km from the finish on the final climb of the day, the Côte de Roy. Rémy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Énergie) were also up there.

By the final kilometres, the lead group had been whittled down to the podium trio, and it was Claeys who proved the canniest, jumping away on the opposite side of the road in the final kilometre and riding solo to victory.

Further back, Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the sprint for sixth place from the peloton, having been on the attack earlier in the race.

"I attacked several times in the last kilometers because I knew that my only chance to win was to arrive alone," said Claeys after the finish.

Results