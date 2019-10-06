Trending

Claeys wins Famenne Ardenne Classic

Planckaert second and Roosen third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) won the Famenne Ardenne Classic on Sunday. The Belgian crossed the line ahead of Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) and Timo Roosen (Team Jumbo-Visma). 

The trio were part of a move that went clear 15km from the finish on the final climb of the day, the Côte de Roy. Rémy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Énergie) were also up there.

By the final kilometres, the lead group had been whittled down to the podium trio, and it was Claeys who proved the canniest, jumping away on the opposite side of the road in the final kilometre and riding solo to victory.

Further back, Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the sprint for sixth place from the peloton, having been on the attack earlier in the race.

"I attacked several times in the last kilometers because I knew that my only chance to win was to arrive alone," said Claeys after the finish.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:06:40
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:05
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:07
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:11
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14
6Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:00:17
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Charles
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
14Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
15Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Iam Excelsior
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
20Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
23Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:23
24Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
25Jacob Relaes (Bel) Cibel
26Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
27Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Excelsior
30Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
31Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
33Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:00:31
34Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:32
35Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:37
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:43
39Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:46
40Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie - Bruxelles Development Team
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Ccc Team
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:48
43Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 0:00:59
44Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:01:28
45Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:01:46
46Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:29
48Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14
49Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:05:34
50Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:27
51Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:41
52Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
53Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
54Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
55Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
56Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:48
57Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
58Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
59Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
60Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner | Akkon 0:09:51
61Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
62Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel 0:09:53
63Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFTaco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFFrancisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
DNFJosef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFPaul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFClément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFFlorentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFBrent Clé (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
DNFHuub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles
DNFAndreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFPier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFMikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFUrko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAnthony Rappo (Swi) Iam Excelsior
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Iam Excelsior
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Iam Excelsior
DNFMartin Schäppi (Swi) Iam Excelsior
DNFJeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
DNFColin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFArthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFSzymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFMario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFYves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFAdam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner | Akkon
DNFMarc Clauss (Ger) Team Dauner | Akkon
DNFOliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner | Akkon
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Team Dauner | Akkon
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNSAndreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNSDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club

Latest on Cyclingnews