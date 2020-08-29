La Course by Le Tour de France 2020 - Live Coverage

Refresh

Now van Vleuten is second row as she moves up. A lot of riders are looking at her and waiting.

The world champion is sitting third row at the moment and just waiting. Are teams setting this pace in order to nullify her potential early attack?

89km to go We can see Winder, the US champion, near the front with 89km to go.

It's all about positioning right now as we see Trek and Boels move up but there are some major splits in the peloton already. The pace is blistering.

Already some riders have been dropped from the bunch on the lower slopes of the climb.

We're coming up fast to the Cote de Rimiez, where the race is surely going to explode into action. After that fast start, the pace has settled down a bit.

We've covered the first two kilometres at breakneck speed and already riders are trying to clip off the front but nothing has gone clear just yet.

And we are off and running and already the pace is really really high.

Here's Deignan: “La Course by le Tour de France avec FDJ it’s kind of a home race, it’s just down the road and I’ve ridden on those roads quite a lot. It’s obviously going to be a big celebration of cycling, with the Tour de France just down the road, it’s quite exciting to be part of that,” she said. “I think it’s actually a good course, a good racing course. this year was an easy year for A.S.O. to back out from having a woman’s race and I’m pleased that there’s still a woman race”. “I think it’s a good racing circuit and is going to be quite aggressive." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Let's quickly here from some of the riders. Here's Vos. “Last year’s was a fantastic win for me personally. After the first time on the Champs-Elysées, it was a different course but the same sensations and feelings crossing the line." “The course does not seem to be made for a specific type of rider. It’s not for the sprinters, it’s not for the climbers, it gives possibilities for a breakaway, it gives possibilities even for a sprinter if she survives but also the stronger climbers or classics riders can make a difference,” she said. “I think a lot of teams will go there with an aim to win. I don’t really know the course, I’ve seen it on the Internet, which is the only possibility we have at this moment. I’ll see the course when I’m there. But the team will do the preparation and you can do a fairly good recon without being there." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Just a few minutes until the start now, and all the riders have made their way to the start of La Course 2020.

It's great that women's cycling has this event, and not to put a downer on things, because I'm sure the race will be great but here's what Annemiek van Vleuten had to say about it earlier this.



"Just checked the course of this year's La Course by Le Tour de France... Can't believe what I saw: a 96km 'race': only 2 laps with a 3rd cat climb... Not really WorldTour level." There has been more talk about a longer event taking place in 2021, however.

We're almost finished with the sign-on by the way, with the race start in about 20 minutes from now.

We can't not talk about FDJ's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. She took her first win in FDJ colours at the Giro dell'Emilia a few weeks ago. She can climb, she can win from a break and she's got a great racing head on her shoulders. Another rider to keep an eye on today.

Another top sprinter in the field is Marta Bastianelli. She's of course a former world champion, and she's rarely out of the top-ten when it comes to sprints this season. She's only done La Course once, and that was back in 2016, when she just made it into the top 20. You can't write her off though.

Elizabeth Deignan is here too, and she's flying after her win in Plouay less than a week ago. She's lives around here, I think, or maybe it's Monaco, but she'll know the roads really well, having trained on this climb plenty of times. The harder the race, the better she'll go and with Elisa Longo Borghini , also flying after taking second in the Euros, Trek have options to play with.

Chloe Hosking won this race back in 2016, when it was back in Paris, and she's got a good team around her with Rally. If the race comes back together and we have a sprint along the seafront in Nice then she has to be one of the main favourites. She hasn't raced since the spring but she's one of the fastest finishers in the world, and the sprint is perfect for her. The climbers will have to get rid of the Australian, who hasn't taken a win since claiming a stage in the Tour Down Under back in January.

Liane Lippert comes into the race as the leader in the WWC and Sunweb have a strong team around her. She won the Cadel Race back in January - that feels so long ago now - and has come back to defend her lead with a few decent placings here and there. She's a good climber, so should be able to hold her own on the climb today.

30 minutes from the start of the race. Lets take a look at more of the pre-race favourites.

You can actually look to stream the event later this morning, and we've put together this handy little guide on how to do it. It's just here.

We'll look at the rest of the favourites shortly, and it's a stacked field but here's a look at the race profile. It's 96km in length and basically comprises of two laps around the foothills of Nice. The riders climb the Cote de Rimiez twice, which is 5.8km in length and with a 5.1 per cent average gradient. The first ascent comes inside the first 10km and we can expect a wave of attacks as the climbers look to eliminate as many sprinters as possible early on. The climb is taken again inside the final 25km, and once again it could shake up the race. (Image credit: ASO)

She’s not the only star here, however. Vos, who won in 2014 at the first La Course and again last year, is on the start line too. She hasn’t taken a win yet this season but it’s Vos we’re talking about... And she's reportedly off to Jumbo-Visma next year as they step up their plans to have a women' team.

Right now the riders are signing on with the official start at around 10am CET. World champion and two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten is here in her rainbow jersey and she’ has to be a huge favourite for today. She previously – and rightly – criticized the length of the race but who would put it past her to launch an attack on the first climb today and solo to the win. She has the form, and it’s a similar tactic to how she won the world road title last year in Yorkshire. Bit of a stat on van Vleuten – she’s raced eight days this year and won six of them. Simply incredible.