Christoforou wins La Classique Morbihan
By Cyclingnews published
Coralie Demay and Femke Markus take podium spots ahead of Grace Brown
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Christoforou wins La Classique MorbihanCoralie Demay and Femke Markus take podium spots ahead of Grace Brown
-
Vollering wins opening stage at Itzulia WomenRooijakkers and Faulkner round out podium in Labastida
-
Best road bikes: A guide to choosing the right one for youDecipher the jargon, understand your options and find the best road bikes for your riding requirements
-
Best water bottles for cycling 2022 – Brilliant bidons to keep you hydratedHowever you ride, choosing the best water bottles for cycling can help you to perform at your peak and stay safe in the saddle