Georgi wins La Choralis Fourmies
By Cyclingnews
Briton tops Neylan, Zanardi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|2:57:20
|2
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
|3
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:02
|4
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|6
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
|10
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:00:08
|11
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:15
|12
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:59
|13
|Frances Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|14
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
|15
|Marieke de Groot (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:03:05
|16
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:03:20
|17
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|18
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|19
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|21
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|22
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|23
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|25
|Lucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|26
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|27
|Margot Pompanon (Fra)
|28
|Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|29
|Laura Da Cruz (Fra)
|30
|Océane Tessier (Fra)
|31
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
|32
|Marie Gielen (Fra)
|33
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|34
|Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
|35
|Luca De Langhe (Bel)
|36
|Alison Avoine (Fra)
|37
|Andrea Martinez Lopez (Mex) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|38
|Justine Gegu (Fra)
|39
|Noemie Garnier (Fra)
|40
|Magdalene Lind (Nor)
|41
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|42
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|43
|Justine Vromanne (Bel)
|44
|Eleanor Wiseman (GBr)
|45
|Emeline Courtot (Fra)
|46
|Fiona Mertens (Bel)
|47
|Julia Aubry (Fra)
|48
|Flavie Boulais (Fra)
|49
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|50
|Hanna Johansson (Swe)
|51
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|52
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|53
|Lien Lanssens (Bel)
|54
|Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
|55
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|56
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|57
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|58
|Ainsley Black (Can) Canada
|59
|Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
|60
|Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)
|61
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|62
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|63
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|65
|Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|66
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|67
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|68
|Scarlett Souren (Ned)
|69
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|70
|Hanna Theys (Bel)
|71
|Barbara Humann (Aut)
|0:03:27
|72
|Lucie Delecourt (Fra)
|73
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
|74
|Marie Louise Biard (Fra)
|75
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Christelle Charvin (Fra)
|77
|Laura Molenaar (Ned)
|78
|Anna Traxler (Can) Instafund Racing
|79
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|80
|Cindy Pomares (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De Bordeaux
|81
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:03:30
|82
|Kelly Decaluwe (Bel)
|83
|Emily Meakin (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|84
|Kato Heremans (Bel)
|85
|Amber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:03:33
|86
|Amélie Chavent (Fra)
|87
|Anne-Sofie Dooms (Bel)
|88
|Ayan Khankishiyeva (Aze) WCC Team
|0:05:48
|89
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:06:17
|90
|Melanie Menara (Fra)
|0:07:30
|91
|Océane Mahe (Fra)
|0:07:58
|92
|Laura Semon (Fra)
|93
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:09:55
|94
|Eléonore Saraiva (Fra)
|95
|Akvile Gedraityte (Ltu) WCC Team
|0:10:09
|OTL
|Sanne Van Heel (Ned)
|DNF
|Sophie Haynau (Fra)
|DNF
|Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
|DNF
|Emily Knight (Irl)
|DNF
|Manon Plet (Fra)
|DNF
|Nathalie Säfsten (Swe)
|DNF
|Ysoline Corbineau (Fra)
|DNF
|Gabriela da Costa (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Lente Boskamp (Ned)
|DNF
|Manon Diringer (Fra)
|DNF
|Eloïse Prevoteau (Fra)
|DNF
|Maurane Garbellotto (Fra)
|DNF
|Géraldine Letz (Fra)
|DNF
|Marjolein Moreau (Bel)
|DNF
|Lucy Hempstead (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Lisa Groothuesheidkamp CUR Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Talita da Luz de Oliveira (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Silke D´Hont (Bel)
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Aurore Flament (Fra)
|DNF
|Allyson Webb Charland (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Barbara Fonseca (Fra)
|DNF
|Claire Hochart (Fra)
|DNF
|Elsa Bros (Fra)
|DNF
|Femke Van Goethem (Bel)
|DNF
|Chloé Duquesne (Fra)
|DNF
|Laurie Vezie (Fra)
|DNS
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor)
|DNS
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNS
|Alondra Granados Bonilla (CRc) Wcc Team
