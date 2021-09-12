Trending

Georgi wins La Choralis Fourmies

By

Briton tops Neylan, Zanardi

Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM)
Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 2:57:20
2Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
3Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink 0:00:02
4Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
6Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
9Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
10Danielle Christmas (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:00:08
11Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink 0:00:15
12Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:59
13Frances Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
14Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
15Marieke de Groot (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:03:05
16Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:03:20
17Valentine Fortin (Fra)
18Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
19Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
21Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
22Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
23Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
25Lucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
26Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
27Margot Pompanon (Fra)
28Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
29Laura Da Cruz (Fra)
30Océane Tessier (Fra)
31Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
32Marie Gielen (Fra)
33Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
34Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
35Luca De Langhe (Bel)
36Alison Avoine (Fra)
37Andrea Martinez Lopez (Mex) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
38Justine Gegu (Fra)
39Noemie Garnier (Fra)
40Magdalene Lind (Nor)
41Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
42Camille Devigne (Fra)
43Justine Vromanne (Bel)
44Eleanor Wiseman (GBr)
45Emeline Courtot (Fra)
46Fiona Mertens (Bel)
47Julia Aubry (Fra)
48Flavie Boulais (Fra)
49Sophie Almeida (Fra)
50Hanna Johansson (Swe)
51Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
52Marion Borras (Fra)
53Lien Lanssens (Bel)
54Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
55Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
56Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
57Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
58Ainsley Black (Can) Canada
59Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
60Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)
61Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
62Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
63Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
65Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
66Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
67Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
68Scarlett Souren (Ned)
69Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
70Hanna Theys (Bel)
71Barbara Humann (Aut) 0:03:27
72Lucie Delecourt (Fra)
73Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
74Marie Louise Biard (Fra)
75Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Christelle Charvin (Fra)
77Laura Molenaar (Ned)
78Anna Traxler (Can) Instafund Racing
79Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
80Cindy Pomares (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De Bordeaux
81Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) 0:03:30
82Kelly Decaluwe (Bel)
83Emily Meakin (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
84Kato Heremans (Bel)
85Amber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:03:33
86Amélie Chavent (Fra)
87Anne-Sofie Dooms (Bel)
88Ayan Khankishiyeva (Aze) WCC Team 0:05:48
89Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:06:17
90Melanie Menara (Fra) 0:07:30
91Océane Mahe (Fra) 0:07:58
92Laura Semon (Fra)
93Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:09:55
94Eléonore Saraiva (Fra)
95Akvile Gedraityte (Ltu) WCC Team 0:10:09
OTLSanne Van Heel (Ned)
DNFSophie Haynau (Fra)
DNFChloé Charpentier (Fra)
DNFEmily Knight (Irl)
DNFManon Plet (Fra)
DNFNathalie Säfsten (Swe)
DNFYsoline Corbineau (Fra)
DNFGabriela da Costa (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
DNFLente Boskamp (Ned)
DNFManon Diringer (Fra)
DNFEloïse Prevoteau (Fra)
DNFMaurane Garbellotto (Fra)
DNFGéraldine Letz (Fra)
DNFMarjolein Moreau (Bel)
DNFLucy Hempstead (Can) Canada
DNFThayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
DNFLisa Groothuesheidkamp CUR Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
DNFTalita da Luz de Oliveira (Bra) Memorial Santos-Saddledrunk
DNFSilke D´Hont (Bel)
DNFKaitlyn Rauwerda (Can) Canada
DNFAurore Flament (Fra)
DNFAllyson Webb Charland (Can) Canada
DNFBarbara Fonseca (Fra)
DNFClaire Hochart (Fra)
DNFElsa Bros (Fra)
DNFFemke Van Goethem (Bel)
DNFChloé Duquesne (Fra)
DNFLaurie Vezie (Fra)
DNSTiril Jørgensen (Nor)
DNSJade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNSAlondra Granados Bonilla (CRc) Wcc Team

