Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live coverage

We go again. The second instalment of Belgium's Opening Weekend presents a slightly different challenge to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne always offers an immediate chance of redemption for those who fell short on Saturday. QuickStep-AlpaVinyl, as flagged before this weekend, don't have an unblemished track record at Omloop, despite wins in 2019 and 2021, and yesterday's showing was rather in keeping with their displays there in the Tom Boonen era. In the Boonen era, however, QuickStep also developed the useful habit of responding by winning in Kuurne the following day - Tommeke won here three times, after all - and we can surely expect the empire to look to strike back this afternoon.