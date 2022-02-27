Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter overhauls breakaway to win bunch sprint in Kuurne

Netherlands Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl L celebrates as he crosses the finish line to victory ahead of Australias Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal R in the KuurneBrusselsKuurne one day cycling race 1951 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels on February 27 2022 Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBS Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBSBelgaAFP via Getty Images

KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Hugo Hofstetter of France and Team Arka Samsic during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the KuurneBrusselsKuurne one day cycling race 1951 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels Sunday 27 February 2022 BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ben Healy (Image credit: Getty Images)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Lluis Mas Bonet of Spain and Movistar Team Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco Wessel Krul of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health Arjen Livyns of Belgium and Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB Jules Hesters of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise and Bas Tietema of Netherlands and Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB compete in the breakaway during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lluis Mas (Movistar), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Arjen Livyns (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jaycoleads The Breakaway during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lluis Mas (Movistar), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Arjen Livyns (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Iljo Keisse of Belgium Jannik Steimle of Germany Florian Senechal of France and Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Iljo Keisse, Florian Senechal, Zdenek Stybar front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 A general view of the peloton competing during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
French Christophe Laporte of JumboVisma and Dutch Taco van der Hoorn of Intermarche WantyGobert Materiaux pictured in action during the KuurneBrusselsKuurne one day cycling race 1951 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels Sunday 27 February 2022 BELGA PHOTO POOL NICO VEREECKEN Photo by POOL NICO VEREECKENBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Christophe Laporte leads the break in the final of the race (Image credit: Getty Image)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Taco Van Der Hoorn desperately try to stay ahead of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Image)
KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 27 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Hugo Hofstetter of France and Team Arka Samsic during the 74th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2022 a 1951km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KuurneBxlKuurne on February 27 2022 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) edged out Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Although it ended in a sprint, the race was far from straightforward, with a breakaway trio of Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) only being brought back on the finishing straight, having been part of a group that first formed about 60km from the finish.

Jakobsen fired past them while sprinting to the line, and just about held off the challenge to his left from Ewan to take victory.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:32:13
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
6Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Stephen Puddicombe

