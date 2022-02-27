Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
By Stephen Puddicombe published
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter overhauls breakaway to win bunch sprint in Kuurne
Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) edged out Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
Although it ended in a sprint, the race was far from straightforward, with a breakaway trio of Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) only being brought back on the finishing straight, having been part of a group that first formed about 60km from the finish.
Jakobsen fired past them while sprinting to the line, and just about held off the challenge to his left from Ewan to take victory.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:32:13
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
