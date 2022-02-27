Image 1 of 12 Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Ben Healy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Lluis Mas (Movistar), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Arjen Livyns (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Lluis Mas (Movistar), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Arjen Livyns (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Iljo Keisse, Florian Senechal, Zdenek Stybar front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 The peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Christophe Laporte leads the break in the final of the race (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 11 of 12 Taco Van Der Hoorn desperately try to stay ahead of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 12 of 12 Fabio Jakobsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) edged out Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in a bunch sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Although it ended in a sprint, the race was far from straightforward, with a breakaway trio of Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) only being brought back on the finishing straight, having been part of a group that first formed about 60km from the finish.

Jakobsen fired past them while sprinting to the line, and just about held off the challenge to his left from Ewan to take victory.

