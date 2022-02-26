Wout van Aert expresses solidarity with Ukraine after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad win

Arrigo Sacchi once called football the most important of the least important things, and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) echoed that sentiment following his solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, as he expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

After crossing the finish in Ninove, Van Aert sat for a flash interview with Sporza, where he discussed his remarkable solo victory, but before taking his leave, he recognised the relative insignificance of a bike race when war is being waged elsewhere on the continent.

“I want to say one more thing: bike racing is the most important side issue in the world, with the emphasis on ‘side issue,’” Van Aert said.

“It's just madness that a war is still possible today, and so close. For what it’s worth, I would like to express my support for all those involved in Ukraine.”

The UCI condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement on Friday, though it is unclear what action, if any, the governing body will take regarding Russian majority state-owned energy corporation Gazprom’s sponsorship of the Gazprom-Rusvelo Pro Continental team. Russian businessman Igor Makorov, founder of the Itera energy corporation, sits on the UCI Management Committee.

In football, UEFA has already moved this season’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris, while Poland and Sweden have announced they will not take the field against Russia in next month’s World Cup play-offs. In Formula 1, this year’s Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Russian rider Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) also spoke out against the invasion on Friday, pointing out that the war was not supported by the Russian people. It's been a difficult few days seeing what's currently happening," Sivakov wrote on social media. "First of all I just want to say that I'm totally against the war and can't get around of what's going on in Ukraine, all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.

“I also want people to understand that most of the Russians only want peace and never asked for all of this to happen, we shouldn't be targets of hate just because of our origin. I know these few lines won't make a big difference to the current situation but I just wanted to share it.”