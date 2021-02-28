Mads Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Trek-Segafredo rider wins sprint as Mathieu van der Poel and breakaway are caught in closing kilometres
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) defeated Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in a bunch sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
The race ended in a bunch sprint, but only after a long, tense chase as a leading quintet including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) battled resolutely to stay out in front.
The catch was only made 1,600 metres from the line, after which the lead-outs began and Pedersen had the biggest kick to win by a couple of bike-lengths.
A large sprint finish was far from a foregone conclusion from the moment Van der Poel burst out of the peloton along with Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), over 80km from the finish. The duo caught up to the day’s earlier breakaway, and, after a few of the weaker members had been dropped, formed a cohesive quintet with Artyom Zakharov (Astana Premier-Tech), Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Uno-X) that almost made it to the finish together.
Pedersen was a comfortable winner in the sprint that followed, sprinting for clear victory after being led out by teammate Jasper Stuyven.
Earlier in the day, it had looked as if he, plus many of the other sprinters, had already been dumped out of contention, after a large group of around 20 riders - among them Greg Van Avermaet, Dylan Teuns and Matteo Trentin - broke clear on the cobbled sections.
However, this group was caught by a peloton featuring Pedersen, and together they eventually managed to reel in the five-man leading group just in the nick of time.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
