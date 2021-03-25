Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021
Mads Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) proved quickest in the bunch sprint to win the 2021 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
The bunch sprint was hardly assured as the peloton chased after a leading quintet including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), only making the catch 1,600 metres from the line.
The race is known as the more sprint-friendly of the two Opening Weekend races but Van der Poel looked to disrupted the normal flow of events, going on the attack with a massive 83km still to race, bridging across with Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) to an earlier breakaway.
Qhubeka Assos and Bahrain-Victorious worked to reel them in but it was a tense finale as Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Victorious) inside the final 4km and finally nailed the breakaway back. Despite a counter from Soren Kragh Andersen (DSM) the bunch came together for the sprint and Pedersen prevailed.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:37:04
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Stages
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 202128 February 2021 | Kuurne | 1.Pro
Latest Content on the Race
Lefevere: Deceuninck-QuickStep can beat Van Aert and Van der Poel by isolating them
By Cyclingnews published
News 'Everybody knows me, I like winning'
Narváez shows his Classics potential by joining Van der Poel's attack
By Cyclingnews published
News Ecuadorian joined audacious move at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Dillier breaks collarbone in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne crash
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Swiss rider suffers third break in three seasons after crashing in closing metres
Greg Van Avermaet: Results don’t show our strong performances at Opening Weekend
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'We were always quite good and in the front’ says AG2R Citroën's top classics contender
Trentin: Two top-10s was not what I came for at Opening Weekend
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'I can go home being about 60 per cent happy' says UAE Team Emirates' classics contender
Mads Pedersen puts Trek-Segafredo back on the Classics map
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News Sprint victory in Kuurne after lackluster Omloop performance
Mathieu van der Poel goes down swinging in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne with 80km break
By Daniel Benson, Brecht Decaluwé published
News Dutch rider caught inside the final 2km of racing
Tom Pidcock closes Opening Weekend with third in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
By Daniel Benson published
News Ineos Grenadiers rider makes the podium after strong showing in Omloop
How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Kristoff, Van Avermaet, Pedersen, Degenkolb and more to do battle on second day of Opening Weekend
