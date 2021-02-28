Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live coverage

Refresh

Agree with these ratings from Sporza in terms of today's favourites?

A team that will be desperate for a result will be Trek-Segafredo. They missed all the key moves yesterday and their best finisher was 63rd - not the result that the defending champions will have wanted or expected. They've got to step up today and at least race on the front foot.

Major favourites for today are also this lot. We're just waiting to see if Lampaert and Stybar are racing after their crashes yesterday.



Demare's DS today is Guesdon who won Paris-Roubaix for Marc Madiot's team back in 1997 with one of the biggest upsets the race had ever seen. It was arguably bigger than Hayman's win given that no-one looked Guesdon as a potential winner when the winning group entered the velodrome. All eyes were on Mapei and the rest but Guesdon came from the back of the group. That win, coupled with David Duffield's commentary still gives me goosebumps. Check it out on Youtube if you have a couple of minutes. Anyway.... here's what Guesdon has to say about today:

"Arnaud Démare makes his comeback in competition after the Tour de la Provence, he needs to ride before Paris-Nice, so maybe he will be a little bit short but he likes this kind of event, he is hyper motivated. We have a solid group well adapted to the course. If the race gets tougher, Stefan Küng will have a good card to play, but if the finish is grouped together, Arnaud has good chances for victory."

Big favourite for today is Demare. He didn't race yesterday but was arguably the best sprinter of 2020 (who didn't race the Tour). He was unstoppable after lockdown and today a great course for him and his train. Here's what he's had to say this morning:



"I am happy to return to these Classics. It's a race where you have to be at 100%. I have some random sensations at the moment, I hope that the trend will be good for tomorrow. In any case, I have envy, I like it. It's always a difficult race to go and win, there are cobblestones, breakaways that can be created. I have already done 4th and 2nd, the sprint is hard because you have to keep your strength. It is a race of movement and I like it. On a collective level, we have some riders who have found each other well last year for the Classics, I can't wait to see what it will be like 6 months later."

Kuurne starts at this really old race track. It's run down and smells of feet (a metaphor for my life?) but has a real charm to it. Usually it's packed at this point in the morning and the beers are already flowing but today things are a bit more subdued.

The official start is in about an hour from now and we're just seeing the first team busses arrive. There's Ineos, and Groupama not far behind. You can usually tell where the Deceuninck-QuickStep bus is because it typically draws the biggest crowd but not today, as there are very few people around due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ahead of the riders, we have 12 climbs, and 197km of racing but typically this race suits the sprinters and often teams draft in fresh legs after Omloop. Perhaps today will be different after yesterday ended in a sprint, with the Classics specialists looking to make up for a lost opportunity after Davide Ballerini took the victory. You can read all about that, right here. (Image credit: Getty Images)