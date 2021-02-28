Tom Pidcock closes Opening Weekend with third in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) continued his impressive Classics campaign with third in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. The British rider made it into a key break in the latter stages of the race and then powered to the line to finish just behind winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie).

The result comes after the Ineos rider went on the attack several times in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Pidcock's result represented a strong all-round performance from the Ineos team, who had Jhonatan Narvaez in the most important break of the day that also included Mathieu van de Poel.

The Dutch rider attacked with Narvaez with over 80km remaining and although the move was caught with just under 2km to go, it allowed Pidcock to save his energy for the finish.

Pidcock had to open his sprint earlier than Pedersen, who had Jasper Stuyven to help him, but the British rider nevertheless capped an excellent debut for an Opening Weekend.

More to come...