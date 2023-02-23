Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan sprinted for the win at last year's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Cycling season is well underway and the spring Classics are back with Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the second race of the Opening Weekend double-header to kick off the 2023 Belgian racing season.

The sprint-friendly race comes up on Sunday, February 26 and will bring together top sprint and Classics specialists to do battle on the Flandrian roads and cobblestones.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Read on to find out how to watch the race via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Unlike the first half of Opening Weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is more geared towards the sprinters with a flatter course and a finale free of major climbs and cobbled sectors.

As a result, there are more fastmen lining up on Sunday, though as the 2019 and 2020 editions showed, it is possible for Classics men and other powerful riders to get away and beat the sprinters to the line.

Fabio Jakobsen won the bunch sprint last year and he'll head up Soudal-QuickStep this time around with Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini, and Yves Lampaert also lining up for the Belgian powerhouse.

Jumbo-Visma opt for a Classics lineup with Tiesj Benoot, Dylan van Baarle, and Christophe Laporte leading the way. At AG2R Citroën it's Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen in the co-leader spots and Jasper Stuyven heads up Trek-Segafredo.

Elsewhere, top sprint candidates include Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech).

Other major names taking part include Matej Mohorič, Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies), Ben Turner, Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ).

The race will run from 12:10 to 16:56 CET on Sunday, February 26.

The route of the 2023 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

