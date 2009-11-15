Trending

Nakajima wins by one minute

Japanese riders take top seven spots

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Japan4:28:55
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn)0:01:00
3Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn)0:01:24
4Shinri Suzuki (Jpn)0:01:32
5Junya Sano (Jpn)0:01:39
6Kazuo Inoue (Jpn)0:02:35
7Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn)0:03:45
8Jong Gyun Choi (Kor) Korea
9Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn)0:03:56
10Wenlong Zhang (Chn) China0:04:47
11Tomoya Kano (Jpn)0:05:18
12Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn)0:05:32
13Kenji Itami (Jpn)0:06:29
14Hidenori Nodera (Jpn)0:09:11
15Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn)
16Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn)0:09:13
17Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn)
18Yoshinori Iino (Jpn)0:09:16
19Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn)0:09:20
20Peng Liu (Chn) China0:09:24
21Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)0:09:31
22Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn)0:12:44
23Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
24Man Hin Leung (HKg) Hong Kong0:12:50
25Young Uk Kim (Kor) Korea0:12:52
26Masaki Takahashi (Jpn)0:12:59
27Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Korea0:13:05
28Dae Eun Kim (Kor)0:13:15

