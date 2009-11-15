Nakajima wins by one minute
Japanese riders take top seven spots
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Japan
|4:28:55
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn)
|0:01:00
|3
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn)
|0:01:24
|4
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn)
|0:01:32
|5
|Junya Sano (Jpn)
|0:01:39
|6
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn)
|0:02:35
|7
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|0:03:45
|8
|Jong Gyun Choi (Kor) Korea
|9
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn)
|0:03:56
|10
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) China
|0:04:47
|11
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn)
|0:05:18
|12
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn)
|0:05:32
|13
|Kenji Itami (Jpn)
|0:06:29
|14
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn)
|0:09:11
|15
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn)
|16
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn)
|0:09:13
|17
|Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn)
|18
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn)
|0:09:16
|19
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn)
|0:09:20
|20
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|0:09:24
|21
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)
|0:09:31
|22
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn)
|0:12:44
|23
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|24
|Man Hin Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:12:50
|25
|Young Uk Kim (Kor) Korea
|0:12:52
|26
|Masaki Takahashi (Jpn)
|0:12:59
|27
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Korea
|0:13:05
|28
|Dae Eun Kim (Kor)
|0:13:15
