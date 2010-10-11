Miyazawa prevails at Kumamoto International Road Race
Shimano Racing teammates Hatanaka, Suzuki complete podium
|1
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|4:09:42
|2
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|3
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:04
|4
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:12
|5
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:16
|6
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:52
|8
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn)
|0:00:57
|9
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:05
|11
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)
|0:03:16
|12
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|13
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:04:39
|14
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|15
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn)
|0:04:48
|16
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:04:54
|17
|Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:04:58
|18
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:05:03
|19
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:53
|20
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|21
|Akira Kodan (Jpn)
|22
|Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:06:01
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:06
|24
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|25
|Li-Yao Chiang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:06:49
|26
|Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn)
|0:10:10
|27
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:12:10
|28
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn)
