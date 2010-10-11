Trending

Miyazawa prevails at Kumamoto International Road Race

Shimano Racing teammates Hatanaka, Suzuki complete podium

Full Results
1Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo4:09:42
2Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
3Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:04
4Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:12
5Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:16
6Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:50
7Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:52
8Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn)0:00:57
9Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:00
10Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:05
11Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)0:03:16
12Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:37
13Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:04:39
14Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:04:41
15Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn)0:04:48
16Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:04:54
17Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:04:58
18Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:05:03
19Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:05:53
20Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
21Akira Kodan (Jpn)
22Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:06:01
23Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:06
24Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
25Li-Yao Chiang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:06:49
26Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn)0:10:10
27Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:12:10
28Ryota Nishizono (Jpn)

